Ryan Rd is a talented comic artist who has captured the hearts of fans with his unique blend of humor and storytelling. His comics, often packed with relatable everyday situations and a twist of absurdity, never fail to bring a smile to majority of people who follow him.

Ryan's dedication to quality over quantity is evident in his ever-evolving style, with improvements in shading, color, and witty writing. From zines to stickers, he's been working on turning his passion into a successful creative venture, all while keeping his audience engaged with a smart posting strategy and plans for exciting future projects like the potential card game based on his "Cardversation" comic!

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | Facebook | redbubble.com