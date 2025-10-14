80 Funny Single-Panel Comics That Capture Life’s Quirks (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Get ready to laugh with the hilarious cartoons of Nate Fakes! Known for his clever single-panel comics, Nate captures everyday life, funny moments, and quirky observations with humor that’s easy to enjoy. As he says, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will,” whether it’s animals, people, or even random objects. His comics are short, relatable, and always find a way to make readers smile.
Nate has been creating comics for over a decade, building a loyal following online and sharing his work in newspapers, greeting cards, and more. The artist strives to create work that “relates in some ways to what we humans have to contend with,” making his comics both funny and meaningful. Scroll down to enjoy his newest collection!
More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | Facebook
Nate Fakes draws inspiration from everyday life, finding humor in ordinary situations that many people can relate to. He explains, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will.” From coffee habits to tech quirks to relationships, his comics reflect small moments that often go unnoticed, but are instantly recognizable when seen through his clever lens.
The single-panel format gives Nate freedom to experiment with visuals and text. He says, “Sometimes, I’ll think of a funny visual and write a gag based on that, or I’ll write the comic and have to determine what art works best.” Occasionally, he even creates wordless comics—a challenging feat he admits makes him “a bit giddy” when it succeeds. This mix keeps his work fresh and unpredictable.
Humor isn’t the only focus; Nate also likes to reflect on life and society through his art. “Even if it’s a gag that features an inanimate object that, in reality, can’t communicate, I try to create work that relates in some ways to what we humans have to contend with,” he explains. His ability to make everyday struggles and observations entertaining is what keeps his audience engaged and laughing.
Nate also enjoys seeing how readers interpret his work, often in surprising ways. “There are some interesting takes on the comics that blow me away…some take them out of context completely and get insulted over me drawing a cute teddy bear or something,” he says. These unexpected reactions don’t bother him; they show that his comics spark conversation and thought, even when people see something he didn’t intend. It’s all part of the fun of connecting with his audience.