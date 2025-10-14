ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to laugh with the hilarious cartoons of Nate Fakes! Known for his clever single-panel comics, Nate captures everyday life, funny moments, and quirky observations with humor that’s easy to enjoy. As he says, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will,” whether it’s animals, people, or even random objects. His comics are short, relatable, and always find a way to make readers smile.

Nate has been creating comics for over a decade, building a loyal following online and sharing his work in newspapers, greeting cards, and more. The artist strives to create work that “relates in some ways to what we humans have to contend with,” making his comics both funny and meaningful. Scroll down to enjoy his newest collection!

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | Facebook

#1

Single-panel comic showing balloons looking out a window as a balloon dog floats away, capturing life’s quirks humor.

Nate Fakes draws inspiration from everyday life, finding humor in ordinary situations that many people can relate to. He explains, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will.” From coffee habits to tech quirks to relationships, his comics reflect small moments that often go unnoticed, but are instantly recognizable when seen through his clever lens.
    #2

    Three men in a funny single-panel comic standing in a meeting room, one says this isn’t a Zoom meeting, capturing life’s quirks.

    #3

    Cartoon of old rotary phone and two modern cell phones with arms, one shouting grandma, funny single-panel comic on technology quirks.

    The single-panel format gives Nate freedom to experiment with visuals and text. He says, “Sometimes, I’ll think of a funny visual and write a gag based on that, or I’ll write the comic and have to determine what art works best.” Occasionally, he even creates wordless comics—a challenging feat he admits makes him “a bit giddy” when it succeeds. This mix keeps his work fresh and unpredictable.
    #4

    Funny single-panel comic showing a Medusa-like character complaining about a snake in her soup capturing life’s quirks.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think she can legitimately blame the kitchen for this one.

    #5

    Funny single-panel comic with cows at a bar, featuring a cow in red complaining about unwanted attention.

    Humor isn’t the only focus; Nate also likes to reflect on life and society through his art. “Even if it’s a gag that features an inanimate object that, in reality, can’t communicate, I try to create work that relates in some ways to what we humans have to contend with,” he explains. His ability to make everyday struggles and observations entertaining is what keeps his audience engaged and laughing.

    #6

    Two dogs in lab coats in a science lab, one adding dog kibble to a flask in a funny single-panel comic.

    #7

    Funny single-panel comic showing a dog suspicious of hidden medication in its food capturing life’s quirks.

    Nate also enjoys seeing how readers interpret his work, often in surprising ways. “There are some interesting takes on the comics that blow me away…some take them out of context completely and get insulted over me drawing a cute teddy bear or something,” he says. These unexpected reactions don’t bother him; they show that his comics spark conversation and thought, even when people see something he didn’t intend. It’s all part of the fun of connecting with his audience.

    #8

    Funny single-panel comic showing a dog looking at a lost dog poster that features itself in a humorous scene.

    #9

    Funny single-panel comic featuring two ghost characters lost in a car with a sign reading Lost Souls capturing life’s quirks.

    #10

    Cartoon of two snakes on a rock taking a selfie with a phone, a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #11

    Single-panel comic showing two people noticing clouds with sunglasses, humorously capturing life’s quirks.

    #12

    Single-panel comic showing fish in a bowl with a clown fish, capturing life’s quirky humor in a funny comic style.

    #13

    Single-panel comic of a speaker box giving a motivational speech to other speakers, capturing life’s quirky humor.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's good, but he still lives in a van down by the river.

    #14

    Bowling pins watch a suspicious bowling ball and pin outside, depicted in a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #15

    Funny single-panel comic showing hammers with faces talking about getting hammered at a party outside houses at night.

    #16

    Funny single-panel comic showing flies playing with toy swatters in a quirky outdoor scene.

    #17

    Cartoon of two men in diner with a cow at a booth, a funny single-panel comic capturing life's quirks and humor.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go ahead and ask. We know he can use tools, so signing an autograph should be easy.

    #18

    Comic panel showing an empty toilet paper roll telling a fresh roll it needs a nap, capturing funny single-panel comics quirks.

    #19

    Man in a funny single-panel comic humorously asks about losing sleep while a woman looks on in a bedroom setting.

    #20

    Funny single-panel comic showing escape key with legs saying "I'm bustin' outta here, fellas" on laptop keyboard.

    #21

    Funny single-panel comic of dogs meeting each other's "parents" with awkward and humorous dialogue in a living room setting.

    #22

    Funny single-panel comic showing a captain doing crunches at the gym with a man explaining his exercise routine.

    #23

    Funny single-panel comic showing a dog holding spot remover and asking a spotted dog to hold still.

    #24

    Thermometer and digital thermometer at a temp agency, humorously depicting funny single-panel comics about life’s quirks.

    #25

    Funny single-panel comic with utensils arguing about money and jobs, capturing life’s quirks with humor and everyday situations.

    #26

    Funny single-panel comic showing two whisks talking in a kitchen with a humorous speech bubble about reward.

    #27

    Single-panel comic showing a woman and a talking cat at a table, humorously capturing life’s quirky moments.

    #28

    Cow wearing an apron grilling veggie burgers while another cow looks on in a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #29

    Funny single-panel comic showing balloons stuck on a ceiling fan with a humorous complaint about life’s quirks.

    #30

    Funny single-panel comic showing two Grim Reapers in a yard, one child asking to buy a weed wacker instead of using a scythe.

    #31

    Funny single-panel comic showing grim reaper family with child holding a plastic scythe, capturing life’s quirky humor.

    #32

    Woman holding coffee mug saying she can't do anything before coffee while a tornado causes chaos outside in a funny single-panel comic.

    #33

    Waiting room with skeleton patients and a receptionist saying the doctor is behind schedule in a funny single-panel comic.

    #34

    Single-panel comic humor showing a woman introducing outlaws as her in-laws in a quirky life moment.

    #35

    Single-panel comic showing numbers 3.14 and 1 at a dinner table with a speech bubble about hidden depth.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a pretty good idea of what they're having for dessert.

    #36

    Single-panel comic shows a calm cloud telling a tornado your father’s in a bad mood, capturing life’s quirks humorously.

    #37

    Two goldfish in a bowl discuss a haunted castle decoration in a funny single-panel comic capturing life's quirks.

    #38

    Funny single-panel comic showing a dog surprised as another dog mimics a cat saying meow, capturing life’s quirks.

    #39

    Single-panel comic showing a hierarchy of animated junk drawer items including scissors as the ruler.

    #40

    Cartoon of a woman looking at a shoe-shaped house covered with toilet paper in a funny single-panel comic about life's quirks.

    #41

    Funny single-panel comic featuring anthropomorphic light switches in an on-again, off-again relationship joke.

    #42

    Single-panel comic showing a light bulb asking a construction light to retake a photo for a funny life quirk moment.

    #43

    Single-panel comic showing two cows having a funny conversation, capturing life’s quirks with humor.

    #44

    Funny single-panel comic showing a dog and cat with the dog asking to talk like two rational pets indoors.

    #45

    Funny single-panel comic showing a man confused by a get rich quick scheme with people chasing him outdoors

    #46

    Funny single-panel comic showing the Grim Reaper asking for a crossover vehicle at a used car dealership.

    #47

    Single-panel comic showing personified coffee pods with one suggesting starting a podcast capturing life’s quirks humor.

    #48

    Farmer confronts aliens in driveway in a funny single-panel comic capturing life's quirks with humor and surprise.

    #49

    Funny single-panel comic showing two moose with one suggesting texting instead of a mating call in a forest setting.

    #50

    Single-panel comic showing a hunter hiding in bushes with two ducks, one saying it’s just another spam call.

    #51

    Funny single-panel comic shows a yellow bird sorting junk drawers while a green character smiles from a trash can.

    #52

    Man on airplane wrapped tightly by a large snake, a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #53

    Funny single-panel comic showing alcoholic drinks talking about cheer tryouts and toasting with cheers.

    #54

    Funny single-panel comic shows two dogs, one nervously introducing himself, capturing life’s quirky social awkwardness.

    #55

    Office scene single-panel comic showing a thermometer offering temporary help to a surprised man reading a resume.

    #56

    Single-panel comic with a spoon telling a fork I wish I had your hair, capturing quirky humor in everyday life.

    #57

    Single-panel comic showing a spoon and fork couple with a doctor announcing its a spork baby.

    #58

    Man with leaf blower in apartment, woman on phone, funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks and neighbor complaints.

    #59

    Funny single-panel comic showing parents debating about a treehouse built on a new cell phone tower capturing life’s quirks.

    #60

    Funny single-panel comic showing mayonnaise spray painting graffiti while ketchup explains it turned bad after being left out all night.

    #61

    Clown offers discounted rides in a balloon shaped like a red balloon dog in a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #62

    Funny single-panel comic showing a green monster blaming eating greens for its monstrous appearance humor about life quirks.

    #63

    Two watermelons watch a violent watermelon cutting on TV in a funny single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks.

    #64

    Funny single-panel comic showing an orange telling a banana to stop peeling it up on a living room couch.

    #65

    Funny single-panel comic showing a bird and worm having coffee, capturing life’s quirks with a clever twist.

    #66

    Funny single-panel comic showing needles holding lost posters, humorously planning to find something in a haystack.

    #67

    A funny single-panel comic shows a soda bottle posting a lost cap notice on a telephone pole.

    #68

    Office meeting single-panel comic showing egg-shaped characters with one asked about taking a lunch break, capturing life’s quirks.

    #69

    Single-panel comic showing a phone leaving its outdated model for a newer upgraded phone capturing life’s quirks humor.

    #70

    Cartoon of two smartphones in rain, one holding umbrella saying I always have coverage in a funny single-panel comic.

    #71

    Funny single-panel comic showing a snake teacher asking snake students to stop slithering and sit in a classroom.

    #72

    Funny single-panel comic showing two flies arguing on a car windshield about cleaning a messy splatter.

    #73

    Funny single-panel comic showing a smartphone blaming a power outlet for being in charge of its life, capturing life's quirks.

    #74

    Couple on couch with woman holding pregnancy test, humorous single-panel comic capturing life’s quirks and surprises.

    #75

    Funny single-panel comic showing camels questioning a rider holding a drink with a straw during camel rides in a desert.

    #76

    Funny single-panel comic showing a man nervously looking at a shark fin in a swimming pool with a beware of shark sign.

    #77

    Funny single-panel comic showing a peach walking happily while a jealous apple and banana watch from an alley.

    #78

    Couple outside a house at night seeing many UFOs in the sky in a funny single-panel comic about conspiracy theories.

    #79

    Funny single-panel comic showing a phone and smartphone on a beach towel discussing disconnecting to unwind.

    #80

    Two men in hats at a bar exchanging funny single-panel comics featuring a math problem joke about solving for x.

