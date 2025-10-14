ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to laugh with the hilarious cartoons of Nate Fakes! Known for his clever single-panel comics, Nate captures everyday life, funny moments, and quirky observations with humor that’s easy to enjoy. As he says, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will,” whether it’s animals, people, or even random objects. His comics are short, relatable, and always find a way to make readers smile.

Nate has been creating comics for over a decade, building a loyal following online and sharing his work in newspapers, greeting cards, and more. The artist strives to create work that “relates in some ways to what we humans have to contend with,” making his comics both funny and meaningful. Scroll down to enjoy his newest collection!

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | Facebook