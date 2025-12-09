ADVERTISEMENT

From a popcorn catastrophe to Ron Swanson’s ironing irony, Purple Mountains Studio took everyday logic, flipped it inside out, and added just the right amount of chaos. These 15 absurd comics explore narcissism, crypto, HOA fees for prairie dogs, and even a seven-ten split that makes the Hulk lose his cool.

It’s a collection where philosophy meets punchlines — and no one, not even Kevin Bacon, escapes unscathed. For more of the “crazy,” see the previous collection on Bored Panda!

More info: Instagram

#1

This Is The Prairie...dawg

This Is The Prairie...dawg

    #2

    Pop!

    #3

    The Hulk's Striking Rage

    #4

    Danny The Divo

    #5

    Icky

    #6

    A Taxing Dinner

    #7

    A Little Wrinkle

    #8

    Touchdown To Tantrum

    #9

    Everything's Better With Bacon

    #10

    Slippery Slope

    #11

    Partisan

    #12

    Benefits

    #13

    Neo Cash

    #14

    Is That You Tom?

    #15

    Orange Ya Gonna Protest

