If you've ever had an earworm you couldn’t shake, questioned your health insurance (or lack thereof), or wondered what God thinks of the mess we call Earth — welcome to Purple Mountains Studio. This collection dives headfirst into the absurdity of daily life, pop culture madness, and the strange state of the world around us.

From “Karen” encounters and AI art fails to Barbie burnout, these cartoons serve up satire with a smirk. They’re part social commentary, part fever dream, and all drawn with a sharp eye and an even sharper pen.

#1

Eh...karen?

    #2

    Insidious Squid Game

    #3

    Art Aide

    #4

    Cue De Grace

    #5

    Cooking Up Something New

    #6

    Going Up?

    #7

    Imperial Health Insurance

    #8

    Ohio Smith

    #9

    Medical Uninsurance

    #10

    Birds Of A Feather

    #11

    Before And After

    #12

    Orange Face

    #13

    Earworm

    #14

    Darth Hader

    #15

    C'mon Barbie

