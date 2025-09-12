ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever had an earworm you couldn’t shake, questioned your health insurance (or lack thereof), or wondered what God thinks of the mess we call Earth — welcome to Purple Mountains Studio. This collection dives headfirst into the absurdity of daily life, pop culture madness, and the strange state of the world around us.

From “Karen” encounters and AI art fails to Barbie burnout, these cartoons serve up satire with a smirk. They’re part social commentary, part fever dream, and all drawn with a sharp eye and an even sharper pen.