ADVERTISEMENT

John McNamee is the artist behind Pie Comics, where everyday life is turned into laugh-out-loud moments. From his college newspaper strips to work for The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, and Cartoon Network, he has a knack for finding humor in the ordinary.

McNamee’s process is all about improvisation and play. He often starts drawing without a plan, letting the joke unfold naturally, and sometimes finds humor in the most unexpected places. McNamee’s comics are clever snapshots of absurdity that show how funny life can really be.

More info: Instagram | condenaststore.com | piecomic.tumblr.com | patreon.com