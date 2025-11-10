ADVERTISEMENT

John McNamee is the artist behind Pie Comics, where everyday life is turned into laugh-out-loud moments. From his college newspaper strips to work for The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, and Cartoon Network, he has a knack for finding humor in the ordinary.

McNamee’s process is all about improvisation and play. He often starts drawing without a plan, letting the joke unfold naturally, and sometimes finds humor in the most unexpected places. McNamee’s comics are clever snapshots of absurdity that show how funny life can really be.

More info: Instagram | condenaststore.com | piecomic.tumblr.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic by New Yorker cartoonist shows a lemonade stand with a humorous app download and privacy concern joke.

johnpmcnamee Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly this is so true, it's become the norm even when you want to buy little insignificant things

What started as a daily comic strip for a college newspaper has evolved into cartoons featured in The New Yorker. McNamee reflected on his early journey: “When I graduated, nobody told me to stop.” He continued creating strips for ten years before submitting them, a dedication that helped shape his unique comedic voice. His comics often twist everyday subjects in unexpected ways, and he describes his work as “energetically deadpan. Like the moment before a pie hits you in the face. I'm always looking to have a little bit of the work done in the reader's imagination.”
    #2

    Clever and relatable comic panels by a New Yorker cartoonist showing a heartfelt conversation under a tree.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #3

    Cartoonist comic shows children visiting a quirky factory with a guide in purple hat in a relatable funny scene.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    Nowadays, McNamee spends much of his time exploring art for himself. “I spend a lot of time just drawing and painting now. I was on the posting grind for a long time and now I'm just doing some exploration for me. Hopefully it will lead someplace interesting soon,” he said. Even with a busy schedule, including parenting and a day job, he keeps creativity a constant part of his life. “I have a toddler and a day job, so a lot of my day is that. But I'm always doodling, and sometimes something comes from that that I just have to finish. Then after I put my son to bed I draw it as fast as I can.”
    #4

    Relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing two characters with a speech bubble about wonder in everyday moments.
    Relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing two characters with a speech bubble about wonder in everyday moments.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #5

    Man walking a dog past a park bench surrounded by spikes and barbed wire in a clever and relatable cartoon scene.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    Like many cartoonists, McNamee doesn’t shy away from scrapping ideas that don’t work. “I've scrapped many comics. Usually, it's because I got too ambitious with it. Like it ends up turning into a 30 page thing,” he explained. This willingness to experiment and fail is part of what allows his humor to remain fresh and unpredictable, giving readers those little moments of surprise and delight.
    #6

    Comic showing a New Yorker cartoonist’s clever take on sci-fi dystopia versus real life dystopia with ChatGPT mining ore.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #7

    Cartoonist comic showing man with leash and eager dog catching multiple tennis balls with a funny contraption outdoors.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    When asked about the biggest influences on his art and storytelling, McNamee shared a mix of classic and contemporary inspirations: “'The Amazing Life of Onion Jack' by Joel Priddy had a really big influence on me. Very simple and funny. I'm just going to drop a lot of other names though: Jason, Lewis Trondheim, The Simpsons, Charles Schultz, Simone Veil, George Herriman, Richard Thompson, Gary Larson. I'm gonna stop there.” These varied influences—from iconic comic strips to animated series—help explain the playful, clever, and absurd humor that has become his signature style.

    #8

    Cartoon by New Yorker cartoonist featuring a porcupine and a hippo in a clever and relatable comic style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #9

    Comic showing a phone with text "OK" and a book labeled why I hate you, illustrating relatable New Yorker cartoonist humor.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #10

    Comic panels by New Yorker cartoonist showing a character walking past stop signs, reflecting in a night scene.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #11

    Cartoonist's relatable comic shows a character facing low phone battery anxiety in a clever and humorous style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #12

    Cartoon character with glasses catching a flying newspaper in a baseball glove in a clever relatable comic style.
    Cartoon character with glasses catching a flying newspaper in a baseball glove in a clever relatable comic style.
    Cartoon character with glasses catching a flying newspaper in a baseball glove in a clever relatable comic style.
    Cartoon character with glasses catching a flying newspaper in a baseball glove in a clever relatable comic style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #13

    Cartoon cat sitting on a windowsill with a thought bubble, part of clever and relatable New Yorker comics.
    Cartoon cat sitting on a windowsill with a thought bubble, part of clever and relatable New Yorker comics.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #14

    Black and white comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a ghost and angry mattress discussing fitted sheets inside a room.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #15

    Woman struggling to push a large frowning face uphill in a clever and relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #16

    Cartoon by New Yorker cartoonist showing two cupids with a bow and mallet in a clever and relatable comic style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #17

    Cartoonist’s clever and relatable comic strip showing a character creating and questioning what to do with a drawing.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #18

    Child holding a black stuffed toy with a broom attached, watching a cartoon witch riding a broom on TV in a clever comic.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #19

    Cartoon by New Yorker cartoonist shows a child and adult visiting grandpa with clever, relatable humor.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #20

    Black and white comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a woman tied to a stake with a man holding a torch making a statement about feminism.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #21

    Elderly man with a walker chuckling at a grave marked RIP in a clever and relatable New Yorker comic by cartoonist McNamee.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #22

    Clever and relatable comics by a New Yorker cartoonist featuring podcast humor and everyday life scenes in cartoon style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #23

    Cartoon by New Yorker cartoonist showing a dancing couple with a quirky robot figure in a comedic pose.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #24

    Comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a character humorously counting steps on a long journey in four panels.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #25

    Two panels of a clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist showing movie love and true love moments with simple characters.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #26

    Relatable comic panels show balancing entrepreneurship, motherhood, hobbies, and priorities by New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #27

    Man with glasses drawing comics at a table, with screeching sound effect above, relatable comics by New Yorker cartoonist.
    Man with glasses drawing comics at a table, with screeching sound effect above, relatable comics by New Yorker cartoonist.
    Man with glasses drawing comics at a table, with screeching sound effect above, relatable comics by New Yorker cartoonist.
    Man with glasses drawing comics at a table, with screeching sound effect above, relatable comics by New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #28

    Two people sitting at a table sharing drinks in a clever and relatable New Yorker cartoon comic style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #29

    Black and white comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a man trapped inside a cage made of a stool turned upside down.
    Black and white comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a man trapped inside a cage made of a stool turned upside down.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #30

    Comic panels illustrating relatable social interaction and awkwardness in a clever New Yorker cartoonist style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #31

    Clever and relatable comic showing a cashier asking a customer about print receipt or email receipt options.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #32

    Black and white comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a therapist stopping a hanging patient mid-session.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #33

    Cartoon monk meditating and gaining a third eye, then encountering a multi-eyed figure urging to quit while ahead in relatable comic style.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #34

    Comic strip showing a stick figure blowing a bubblegum bubble that eventually pops by New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #35

    Simple relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist showing a character debating between doing stuff or procrastinating.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #36

    A clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist shows two people having a humorous conversation in a restaurant.
    A clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist shows two people having a humorous conversation in a restaurant.
    A clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist shows two people having a humorous conversation in a restaurant.
    A clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist shows two people having a humorous conversation in a restaurant.
    A clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist shows two people having a humorous conversation in a restaurant.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #37

    Cartoonist comic showing a whimsical take on Da Vinci's aviation ideas with a man balancing chickens on a cliff edge.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #38

    Clever and relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist shows devils and humans wearing oversized sweaters underground.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #39

    Cartoon of a boy with wings flying above clouds, featuring clever and relatable comics by New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #40

    Cartoon dinosaur wearing a feathered hat and boa, delivering a clever and relatable comic by a New Yorker cartoonist.

    johnpmcnamee Report

    #41

    Relatable comic by New Yorker cartoonist shows a humorous dialogue between a man and a baby about casual labels and side-dad roles.

    johnpmcnamee Report

