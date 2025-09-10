70 Funny And Relatable Comics By Mark Parisi That Capture Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Mark, recently honored as “Cartoonist of the Year,” continues to charm readers worldwide with his clever humor and relatable storytelling. Reflecting on his work in an interview with Bored Panda, he noted, “I use a lot of humor in my cartoons because characters have so much personality, and they’re simply fun to draw.”
When asked about audience reactions, he explained that responses are consistent across his comics: “Pet owners are generous in expressing their joy, and I think we all love humor about living with these little critters.” On receiving the NCS Reuben Award, he described it as “the biggest honor I’ve ever received. It’s voted on by my peers, and that means everything to me… Honestly, I don’t think I’d be here without the inspiration I get from dogs and cats.”
More info: Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com | offthemark.com
