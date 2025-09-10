ADVERTISEMENT

Mark, recently honored as “Cartoonist of the Year,” continues to charm readers worldwide with his clever humor and relatable storytelling. Reflecting on his work in an interview with Bored Panda, he noted, “I use a lot of humor in my cartoons because characters have so much personality, and they’re simply fun to draw.”

When asked about audience reactions, he explained that responses are consistent across his comics: “Pet owners are generous in expressing their joy, and I think we all love humor about living with these little critters.” On receiving the NCS Reuben Award, he described it as “the biggest honor I’ve ever received. It’s voted on by my peers, and that means everything to me… Honestly, I don’t think I’d be here without the inspiration I get from dogs and cats.”

#1

Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a man with food and seagulls thinking about concession stand name.

When asked which of his dog-themed comics stands out the most, Mark admitted he doesn’t have a single favorite but pointed to one that sparked a big response. “I don’t have a single favorite dog cartoon, but I’ll give a mention to a recent one—the dog in the dentist’s chair. That one really seemed to strike a chord and received a great reaction,” he shared.
    #2

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a woman in a Russian doll costume saying kids can hear everything.

    #3

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing two sloths with a humorous caption about caffeine and energy.

    We were also curious about what inspires Mark to include dogs in his work, and it turns out their personalities are simply irresistible. “I use a lot of dog humor in my work because dogs have so much personality, and they’re simply fun to draw,” he explained.
    #4

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark Parisi showing nested dolls with a thought bubble about regretting a burrito.

    #5

    Cartoonist Mark’s humorous dog comics featuring a quirky clam saying gesundheit in a beach setting.

    Interestingly, audiences react much the same way whether Mark draws cats or dogs. Both resonate deeply with pet lovers. “I usually get similar reactions whether I do dog or cat cartoons. Pet owners are generous in expressing their joy, and I think we all love humor about living with these little critters,” he said.

    #6

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a humorous scene with a character in a chair and finger trophies.

    #7

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi's hilarious dog comics featuring a band performance with animals and rock music vibes.

    Finally, we asked what winning the prestigious “Cartoonist of the Year” award meant to him. Mark emphasized how meaningful it was to be recognized by his peers. “The NCS Reuben is the biggest honor I’ve ever received. It’s voted on by my peers, and that means everything to me. I don’t know if it will change anything for me professionally, but personally, I feel enormously grateful. Honestly, I don’t think I’d be here without the inspiration I get from dogs and cats,” he concluded.

    #8

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing humorous dog comics with animated device characters in a living room setting.

    #9

    Cartoon dog sitting on a blue armchair with a glass on a side table in a simple room by award-winning cartoonist Mark.

    #10

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s hilarious comic shows a character remembering their past while being poked on a smartphone screen.

    #11

    Cartoon squirrel holding phone confused by bird claws, humor from award-winning cartoonist Mark’s dog comics.

    #12

    Cartoon showing a nurse with a syringe and a confused patient, illustrating humor in dog comics by award-winning cartoonist Mark.

    #13

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing two humorous slugs, one with a snail shell, enjoying the outdoors.

    #14

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark shows a hamster inside a donut wheel, highlighting hilarious dog comics humor.

    #15

    Two cartoon jellyfish underwater with one asking to borrow the other's conditioner in a humorous dog comics style.

    #16

    Cartoonist Mark’s hilarious dog comics featuring animals in a funny roadside safety scene at night.

    #17

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark showing a humorous dog comic with personified football and soccer balls at a bar.

    #18

    Cartoon by award-winning Mark showing dogs in a stadium watching a humorous sniff cam on a large screen.

    #19

    Cartoonist Mark’s humorous dog comics show a group of rats riding a larger rat with a funny caption.

    #20

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi's dog comics featuring a rooster waking dogs, showcasing his award-winning humor and laughter.

    #21

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark Parisi featuring humorous fireworks characters in a witty comic strip.

    #22

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a humorous Medusa character and her baby having a hissy fit.

    #23

    Cartoon penguins with a wanted poster, highlighting humor from award-winning dog comics by cartoonist Mark Parisi.

    #24

    Cartoon of clams at a beach with one clam saying it used to be a topless beach, showcasing award-winning cartoonist humor.

    #25

    Cartoon coffee cup labeled Starbuzz Coffee with bees and a person running, illustrating humor by award-winning cartoonist Mark.

    #26

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a lifeguard laughing at a man losing his trunks in water.

    #27

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s humorous comic shows a woman surprised by a doctor in a colorful outfit.

    #28

    Cartoon comic by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a funny dog-related scene with a firecracker and couch damage.

    #29

    Dog comics by award-winning cartoonist show dogs admiring a hamburger painting, humorously blending art and canine perspective.

    #30

    Cartoonist Mark's dog comic shows a man reading a book about misbehaving dogs as one looks guilty nearby.

    #31

    Cartoonist Mark's hilarious dog and cat comic strip showing funny moments with broken items on a couch.

    #32

    Cartoonist Mark’s hilarious dog comic shows a dog at the dentist with a ball in its mouth causing chaos.

    #33

    Cartoonist Mark's hilarious dog comics featuring a possum with multiple mice and a turtle saying don't rat me out.

    #34

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a firefly and cockroach in a humorous comic strip.

    #35

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist showing a man with tattoos training for pain and a cat purring on his lap.

    #36

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a cat receiving hilarious dog comics support over the phone.

    #37

    Cartoonist Mark's humorous comic panel features a man scratching a lottery ticket with a witty punchline.

    #38

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s humorous comic strip showing a ninja sloth hanging while a man talks on the phone holding a baby.

    #39

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s humorous dog comic features a talking firecracker regretful in a vet’s office scene.

    #40

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s hilarious dog comics depict a humorous buffet with all you can eat signs and funny details.

    #41

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark showing humorous donuts reacting to a whistling donut on a street scene.

    #42

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a humorous dog comic with clothes scattered on stairs and two choices.

    #43

    Cartoon showing nested dolls in therapy, reflecting award-winning cartoonist Mark's humorous dog comics style.

    #44

    Cartoon by award-winning artist showing a group of fish forming a shark, with humorous text about waiting for the next one.

    #45

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing two animated wine bottles exchanging funny compliments.

    #46

    Cartoonist Mark Parisi’s hilarious dog comic shows a dog waiting at gates while a heavenly figure checks if they should open them.

    #47

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a humorous dog comic with a strawberry-shaped dog by the moon.

    #48

    Cartoonist Mark’s hilarious dog comics show tennis balls as characters discussing sudden weight gain from dog saliva.

    #49

    Two cartoon firecrackers on a couch sharing a humorous conversation in an award-winning cartoonist’s comic style.

    #50

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist showing a humorous dog comic with cats and a dog by a river.

    #51

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark featuring a dog reacting humorously to a tree in his hilarious dog comics.

    #52

    Colorful cartoon by award-winning artist Mark Parisi featuring funny dog comics and quirky characters in a humorous comic strip scene.

    #53

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark showing people watching a firework with a humorous custom message about a rash.

    #54

    Comic strip by award-winning cartoonist showing Oreo cookie boxes with faces, humorously commenting on new flavors as invasive species.

    #55

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark showing a funny dog comic scene with a couple and two surprised dogs outside.

    #56

    Cartoon jellyfish joke by award-winning cartoonist Mark, known for his hilarious dog comics and comic interviews.

    #57

    Cartoon by award-winning artist showing two jellyfish, one saying junk food goes straight to my thighs.

    #58

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a nesting doll reacting anxiously in a humorous comic style.

    #59

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a man tracking cat ashes around the house in a humorous dog comics style.

    #60

    Cartoonist Mark's hilarious dog comic shows a kangaroo on a scale with a humorous weight joke in a veterinary office.

    #61

    Cartoon mugs with faces showing frustration over one favorite mug, from award-winning cartoonist Mark's comic.

    #62

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a bus full of people on a bumpy Boston pothole tour.

    #63

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing a humorous Medusa-like character pushing a snake-headed baby in a stroller.

    #64

    Cartoon by award-winning cartoonist Mark showing insects at a coffin with a humorous twist on light.

    #65

    Cartoon by award-winning Mark showing seagulls in a restaurant, with one worried about the other eating his fries.

    #66

    Cartoonist Mark's humorous comic strip featuring a ninja sloth stealing cake, showcasing his award-winning dog comics style.

    #67

    Cartoon featuring sports balls outside a club, showcasing award-winning cartoonist Mark’s hilarious dog comics humor.

    #68

    Cartoonist Mark’s humorous comic shows a baby painting abstract art with spilled paint jars around.

    #69

    Cat cartoon character writing "I am great" while looking at a laptop, featuring dog comics by award-winning cartoonist Mark.

    #70

    Cartoon by award-winning artist Mark showing a boy on the beach surrounded by seagulls in a humorous comic scene.

