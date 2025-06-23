ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Parisi has a rare gift not just for drawing but for turning the everyday into something hilariously absurd and weirdly accurate. His long-running comic Off the Mark has been going strong since 1987, and instead of fading into the background, it keeps evolving alongside our collective internet addiction.

What makes Parisi’s work stand out is how he taps into those painfully familiar moments we all know too well—arguing with Alexa, pretending to remember passwords, or watching our pets sabotage our laptops with their nap schedules. But he doesn’t stop at people. In his world, cats write novels in gibberish, Earth googles itself in existential dread, and even prehistoric leaf people get caught being just a little too online.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon of Earth using a laptop in space, searching itself on Google, from Off The Mark comics by Mark Parisi.

mark_parisi_otm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat sleeping on a laptop keyboard with random letters on screen in an Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat finding computer keyboard uncomfortable, then suddenly comfy, in a humorous Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing smartphones in a daylight saving support group sharing confusion about lost time.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cat comic from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi shows a person and cat using laptops with humorous instructions about giving a pill.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoon from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing a leaf-covered character reacting to a computer screen image humorously.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cat lying on a mat taking a selfie to show off its "six pack" of kittens in Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Darth Vader humorously guessing Yoda's password in an off the mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person sitting at a desk holding a book, looking at a laptop screen with a close-up face, comic from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon of a pineapple and a bruised banana with tablet showing a fresh banana, from Off The Mark comics by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Colorful decorated egg proudly says nailed it after failing to copy tutorial in Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Old man Noah checking laptop with giraffe friend requests, feeling awkward in a funny Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dog cartoon humor from Off The Mark comics by Mark Parisi showing a dog using tongue ID on a phone screen.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing a ladybug surprised by cicadas' loud capitalized comments online.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing a cat ignoring another cat while sitting in front of a laptop.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing cat confused by birds chirping near a computer about learning a second language.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Off The Mark comic showing two snails by laptop discussing mileage deduction, humorous internet comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Frankenstein character reading off the mark comic by Mark Parisi about elevating legs to improve circulation.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon cat holding phone with a funny playlist, showcasing hilarious comics by Mark Parisi from Off The Mark series.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Platypus using ancestry website on laptop, surprised by unexpected results in Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fish looking at a laptop screen showing a worm on a spoof ebait website in a funny Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic strip from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi showing a man on a video call with cat humor about being in the middle of things.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Man sees "Potential Spam" call on phone, pig lounging on couch holding phone in a humorous off the mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person looking at an ancestry website on a laptop with a humorous ancient single-cell organism illustration in this Off The Mark comic.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon showing a virtual meeting with empty chairs on screen, highlighting funny Off The Mark comics by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Cartoon from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi shows man checking poop emoji bags on phone, highlighting funny pet comic humor.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Two cartoon smartphones in bed, one asks the other if it forgot its screen protector in a humorous Off The Mark comic.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cat wearing headset at laptop offering support with direct eye contact and meowing in Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cartoon insect at a laptop with lifetime guarantee text, thinking not impressed in Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cat attending a virtual life coaching session in a colorful Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!