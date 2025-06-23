ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Parisi has a rare gift not just for drawing but for turning the everyday into something hilariously absurd and weirdly accurate. His long-running comic Off the Mark has been going strong since 1987, and instead of fading into the background, it keeps evolving alongside our collective internet addiction.

What makes Parisi’s work stand out is how he taps into those painfully familiar moments we all know too well—arguing with Alexa, pretending to remember passwords, or watching our pets sabotage our laptops with their nap schedules. But he doesn’t stop at people. In his world, cats write novels in gibberish, Earth googles itself in existential dread, and even prehistoric leaf people get caught being just a little too online.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com