Hilariously Relatable Comics Featuring Birds With Reversed Roles, By Birdchonk (37 Pics)Interview With Artist
Never in a million years did I think I could relate to birds so much, but here we are. Thanks to HJ, the creator behind Birdchonk, we dive into a universe of chubby birds who experience life much like humans, but with the roles reversed.
In an interview with Bored Panda, HJ shared that his comics are all about finding the humor and absurdity in little things that happen in our daily lives. “Having grown up in New Zealand, I try to put a bit of the Kiwi flavour into it too. There are sometimes little bits of Kiwiana and references to our local pop culture that I hope my fellow Kiwi readers can appreciate.”
So, let’s hop into the post and see if New Zealand humor is up your alley.
More info: Instagram | tapas.io
We continued to chat with HJ, and he told us more about himself.
“I’m a New Zealand-based hobby artist. I have a full-time job in tech that I enjoy and I equally enjoy creating comics on the side to scratch that creativity itch.”
HJ also explained what initially drew him to the world of artistry.
“I’ve been creating and drawing ever since I was little, since art supplies were one of the few things we were never short on growing up (that I still have now, even though I’m mostly digital). I was too self-conscious to share my works for the longest time though. It wasn’t until the pandemic that I realised how little time we have and that finally gave me the push to start this comic even when I didn’t feel fully ready.”
As for the creative process, HJ commented: “I have a huge list of ideas that I add to whenever I come across something funny in my day-to-day life. When I pick one, I draft out the layout and text of the comic and then go directly into lining and colouring. One of the main factors when I started out was to keep the process as simple as possible so that I could create more consistently.”
We were curious about what HJ hopes audiences take away from his comics. He wrote: “Sometimes real life can get stressful and overwhelming, so I hope my comics are a reminder to pause and see the humour in the little things happening right under our noses. I also want to bring more awareness to our native birds in New Zealand, who are so unique and funny to watch, but also sadly very endangered.”
Lastly, the artist added: “Be kind and keep moving forwards.”