Never in a million years did I think I could relate to birds so much, but here we are. Thanks to HJ, the creator behind Birdchonk, we dive into a universe of chubby birds who experience life much like humans, but with the roles reversed.

In an interview with Bored Panda, HJ shared that his comics are all about finding the humor and absurdity in little things that happen in our daily lives. “Having grown up in New Zealand, I try to put a bit of the Kiwi flavour into it too. There are sometimes little bits of Kiwiana and references to our local pop culture that I hope my fellow Kiwi readers can appreciate.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see if New Zealand humor is up your alley.

