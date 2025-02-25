ADVERTISEMENT

Never in a million years did I think I could relate to birds so much, but here we are. Thanks to HJ, the creator behind Birdchonk, we dive into a universe of chubby birds who experience life much like humans, but with the roles reversed.

In an interview with Bored Panda, HJ shared that his comics are all about finding the humor and absurdity in little things that happen in our daily lives. “Having grown up in New Zealand, I try to put a bit of the Kiwi flavour into it too. There are sometimes little bits of Kiwiana and references to our local pop culture that I hope my fellow Kiwi readers can appreciate.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see if New Zealand humor is up your alley.

More info: Instagram | tapas.io

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Birds with reversed roles discussing New Year’s resolutions in a comic by Birdchonk.

birdchonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

We continued to chat with HJ, and he told us more about himself.

“I’m a New Zealand-based hobby artist. I have a full-time job in tech that I enjoy and I equally enjoy creating comics on the side to scratch that creativity itch.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Comics featuring birds with reversed roles, humorously feeding humans sourdough in a wildlife park.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic strip with birds in reversed roles, featuring a bird on a mission, ending with a delivery notice from "BIRBPOST."

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    HJ also explained what initially drew him to the world of artistry.

    “I’ve been creating and drawing ever since I was little, since art supplies were one of the few things we were never short on growing up (that I still have now, even though I’m mostly digital). I was too self-conscious to share my works for the longest time though. It wasn’t until the pandemic that I realised how little time we have and that finally gave me the push to start this comic even when I didn’t feel fully ready.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic by Birdchonk depicting birds with reversed roles in a humorous grocery shopping scene.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Bird comic showing reversed roles: a bird makes garlic bread, while another reads a book comically ignoring the help offer.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, HJ commented: “I have a huge list of ideas that I add to whenever I come across something funny in my day-to-day life. When I pick one, I draft out the layout and text of the comic and then go directly into lining and colouring. One of the main factors when I started out was to keep the process as simple as possible so that I could create more consistently.”
    #6

    Birds discussing breadclips as currency in a comic by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic of bird hilariously struggling with card machine prompts, ending in "card declined," by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious about what HJ hopes audiences take away from his comics. He wrote: “Sometimes real life can get stressful and overwhelming, so I hope my comics are a reminder to pause and see the humour in the little things happening right under our noses. I also want to bring more awareness to our native birds in New Zealand, who are so unique and funny to watch, but also sadly very endangered.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “Be kind and keep moving forwards.”
    #8

    Comical scene of birds taking an exam with funny role reversal, by Birdchonk, highlighting relatable humor in comics.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Birds with reversed roles at "Birber King," as chefs feed chicks at a table, in a comic by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon birds in humorous, relatable reversed roles, featuring insomnia, school, dating, and traffic stop scenarios by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Bird comic of a character waking up before alarm, then oversleeping despite intending to rest briefly.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Birdchonk comic: birds in a meeting discuss humorous business strategies with reversed roles.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Birds discussing food choices in a comic by Birdchonk, humorously reversing roles with bird-themed restaurant signs.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Birds humorously watch ads on phones in a comic strip by Birdchonk, reversing typical roles.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Birds with reversed roles enjoy a movie while sneaking in snacks; a Birdchonk comic.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Birds watching TV in a comic, joking about lengthy series. Birdchonk’s hilariously relatable bird comics with reversed roles.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Birds buying and weighing potatoes in a comic by Birdchonk, featuring humorous role reversals.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Birds in reversed roles comic by Birdchonk, featuring a sarcastic society meeting with humorous interactions.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip with birds on a phone call, humorously depicting reversed roles in customer service by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Birds in a comic by Birdchonk discuss love, with one imagining worms as a meal.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Birdchonk comic of a bird postponing critical updates from a robot, humorously reversing roles in technology management.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comics with birds in reversed roles, featuring a humorous problem-solving scenario by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic of birds with reversed roles; an orc meets bird family, causing awkwardness.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Birdchonk with birds selling and testing a "health potion" that is just water.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Birds in a comic depict hilariously relatable reversed roles; one bird humorously recounts a restless night.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Birds in a comic by Birdchonk humorously converse over their phone's battery life and hunger.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comics with birds in reversed roles, showing relatable human scenarios by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles by Birdchonk; one bird excited for a hike, but asks to park closer.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Birdchonk comic of birds humorously managing tax returns with reversed roles, surrounded by paperwork and laptops.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Birds in reversed roles comic by Birdchonk: one bird acting as a doctor giving comical advice to another bird.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comics featuring birds with reversed roles joke about hot cross buns preferences in humorous settings.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Birds reversing roles in a humorous comic by Birdchonk, featuring a ring being debated over in a fantasy-like setting.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny comic of birds with reversed roles; a snake wins Bird of the Year, leaving the actual birds puzzled and upset.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comics featuring birds in reversed roles by Birdchonk, one bird comically wearing a mask despite not needing to.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Comic of birds with reversed roles, featuring a blue bird feeling envious at a "Bird of the Year Alumni" event.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Birdchonk comic: bird spies on another bird reading, then loses interest with book on face.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Birds driving a car to a kiwi fruit location, with a surprised reaction. Comic by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!