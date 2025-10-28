ADVERTISEMENT

HJ, the creator of "Birdchonk," is a New Zealand-based hobby artist who brings humor and relatability to life through a cast of chubby, anthropomorphic birds. Balancing a full-time job in tech with his passion for drawing, he uses his comics to highlight the absurdity and charm of everyday moments, often infused with a touch of Kiwi culture and local references.

HJ has been creating art since childhood but only began sharing his work during the pandemic, when he realized the importance of pursuing creative passions without hesitation. His process is straightforward and consistent—drawing inspiration from daily experiences, drafting layouts, and then moving directly into lining and coloring—to ensure his stories remain authentic and engaging.

#1

Comic panels featuring birds with reversed roles, humorously interacting and plotting, in a colorful cartoon style.

birdchonk Report

    #2

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles discussing health warnings with humor in relatable birdchonk style.

    birdchonk Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing birds in reversed roles with AI and editor, featuring relatable bird humor and research themes.

    birdchonk Report

    #4

    Comic featuring hilariously relatable birds with reversed roles discussing profits, managers, office plants, and budget cuts.

    birdchonk Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing birds humorously imagining themselves on reversed role banknotes at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

    birdchonk Report

    #6

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles, discussing nest building and its impact on profits and bird health.

    birdchonk Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing birds in a car role-reversed, humorously depicting traffic and lane merging frustrations.

    birdchonk Report

    #8

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles sharing intimate moments in a humorous and relatable birdchonk style illustration.

    birdchonk Report

    #9

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles humorously discussing how to scoop Neapolitan ice cream.

    birdchonk Report

    #10

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles, one bird claiming a pizza slice while others react in a humorous scene.

    birdchonk Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing birds camping and checking weather, featuring birds with reversed roles in a humorous setting.

    birdchonk Report

    #12

    Comic panel with birds and a reversed roles report card, illustrating relatable bird humor with reversed roles by Birdchonk.

    birdchonk Report

    #13

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles, showing a bird nervously trying to make a reservation at an eatery.

    birdchonk Report

    #14

    Comic panels featuring birds with reversed roles, humorously interacting in relatable and cozy scenes.

    birdchonk Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing birds with reversed roles, humorously depicting fitness and social interactions.

    birdchonk Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing birds with reversed roles, featuring a duck begging for food and a bird acting as the hunter for breadchonk fans.

    birdchonk Report

    #17

    Comic featuring birds in reversed roles with birds dressed as humans inside a restaurant named Birber King.

    birdchonk Report

    #18

    Comic featuring birds with reversed roles discussing Bird of the Year awards and humorous rivalry between characters.

    birdchonk Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing birds in reversed roles, humorously depicting relatable sleep and sickness struggles.

    birdchonk Report

    #20

    Comic panels showing birds in reversed roles, including a spy bird, soldier birds, and a bird delivering mail humorously.

    birdchonk Report

