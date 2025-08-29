ADVERTISEMENT

Finding humor in life’s little moments isn’t easy, but Los Angeles-based artist Andy Babbitz knows exactly how to do it. Known for his witty, relatable comics, Andy combines sharp storytelling with a clean, polished style. Inspired by legends like Gary Larson and supported by his background in design, his work has even been published in The New Yorker.

As Andy himself put it, he’s always looking for ways to “make everyday things unexpected.” Whether it’s turning a simple moment into a laugh-out-loud panel or experimenting with his playful “tab art,” he finds joy in creating and sharing work that connects with people. And with new creative projects brewing behind the scenes, it’s clear there’s much more to look forward to from this inventive artist.

Scroll down to see his latest batch of comics we’ve selected for you today.

