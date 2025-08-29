ADVERTISEMENT

Finding humor in life’s little moments isn’t easy, but Los Angeles-based artist Andy Babbitz knows exactly how to do it. Known for his witty, relatable comics, Andy combines sharp storytelling with a clean, polished style. Inspired by legends like Gary Larson and supported by his background in design, his work has even been published in The New Yorker.

As Andy himself put it, he’s always looking for ways to “make everyday things unexpected.” Whether it’s turning a simple moment into a laugh-out-loud panel or experimenting with his playful “tab art,” he finds joy in creating and sharing work that connects with people. And with new creative projects brewing behind the scenes, it’s clear there’s much more to look forward to from this inventive artist.

Scroll down to see his latest batch of comics we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | andybabbitz.com | newyorker.com

#1

#1

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Mark Rober's Glitterbomb-final edition? no glitter, no fartspray, just 1000 grams of Plastic explosive.

    #2

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #3

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #4

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #5

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #6

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #7

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #8

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #9

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #10

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    Emma London
    Emma London
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    The old trick of placing the clean clothes on your bed so they aren't left attended.. But hey, clothes are SOFT, you can sleep with them!

    #11

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #12

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #13

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #14

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #15

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #16

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #17

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #18

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #19

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #20

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #21

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #22

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #23

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #24

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #25

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #26

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Update 2.0 - where you watch a guy waiting for an computer to update.

    #27

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #28

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #29

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    sorry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez8m4PXksQs

    #30

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #31

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #32

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #33

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #34

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #35

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #36

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Regret Thursday. I might wanna buy something again BlackFriday,

    #37

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #38

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #39

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #40

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #41

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #42

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #43

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #44

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #45

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #46

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #47

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #48

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #49

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #50

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #51

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #52

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #53

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #54

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #55

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #56

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #57

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #58

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #59

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #60

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #61

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #62

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #63

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #64

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #65

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

    #66

    Everyday Absurdities: Andy Babbitz’s Comics That Turn The Mundane Into Pure Comedy

