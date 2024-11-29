ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Baker's webcomic "Alarmingly Bad" is a quirky mix of dark humor and absurd situations, often flipping everyday scenarios into strange, unexpected twists. With simple yet striking art, each comic surprises readers with its bizarre punchlines and offbeat humor​.

Though it started with a small following, "Alarmingly Bad" has grown into a fan favorite. The comics play with pop culture, existential themes, and random thoughts, all delivered through a mix of wit and whimsy. Baker’s unique style resonates with those who appreciate humor with a dark twist, making "Alarmingly Bad" a favorite for anyone who enjoys comics that think outside the box.

More info: Instagram | alarminglybad.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Jon Baker featuring a sleepy character and an uncharged phone, with a humorous twist on morning struggles.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Jon Baker to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The title "Alarmingly Bad Comics" is undeniably intriguing, so we asked the artist how he came up with it.

"When I started out, my drawing skills left something to be desired. You can see it in my earlier work and honestly, even almost 9 years later, I'm still probably never gonna get my work hung up in a museum anywhere. So knowing how the internet can be, I decided to lean into it and wear the title proudly instead," Baker responded.
#2

A comic strip by Jon Baker with a humorous twist where a character's brain insists on retyping a password.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Comic strip by Jon Baker with a humorous and unpredictable twist; a party scene ending with an explosion.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Baker's art has evolved over time, though the artist shared that these changes weren’t the result of deliberate practice or effort. "It's more of a function of when you do something long enough you just get generally better at it. The writing/themes/etc., however, have been relatively consistent in that I write for an audience of one: myself. I’m thrilled other people like my work, too, but the only thing I care about when making a comic is 'Do I like it' and 'Does it make me laugh'. So long as I'm doing that, I just kinda go where the creativity takes me."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Comic by Jon Baker showing a humorous twist with characters discussing wolves inside.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Comic strip by Jon Baker showing a humorous family conversation with a surprising twist.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

No matter our profession, we all face challenges along the way. For Baker, the biggest challenge is finding the time to create comics. "I always want to do more comic stuff, but I have a day job and a family and a social life that I try to maintain and sometimes that's *difficult*."
#6

Comic strip by Jon Baker showing a humorous twist on rock-paper-scissors, with rock and paper in love.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Comic by Jon Baker with humorous and unpredictable twist featuring a writer challenged to name every word.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

When asked what he finds to be the most fulfilling part of creating comics, Baker replied that there are two things: "First, the making of comics (when I have the time for it, that is) is pretty calming for me. My world is chaotic and there's a certain simplicity to the fact that when I put a pen to paper I get a line. The line I drew. I don't have to argue with the pen, I don't have to explain myself to the paper, I just get a line. It’s refreshing.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the other thing I find incredibly fulfilling is being done with a comic and putting it out in the world. I'm a big believer that the world needs more cool stuff in it, and I like to think I'm doing my part. At very least, I'm putting something out there that *I* would have wanted to read, and I'm hoping others do too."
#8

Alarmingly Bad comic with humorous twist, featuring a phone call misunderstanding at a pizza place.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Comic by Jon Baker featuring humorous twist on pumpkin spice addiction with a quirky quitting aid patch.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Comic strip by Jon Baker featuring humorous and unpredictable twists with a devil character reacting to work emails.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Comic by Jon Baker featuring a person trying to sleep and their brain humorously interrupting with a movie joke.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Comic by Jon Baker with a humorous twist about ad blockers and website access.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Alarmingly Bad comic by Jon Baker discussing workplace mental health with humorous twist.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Comic by Jon Baker showing a humorous boomerang twist with a man recalling how it works.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know why the boomerang got bigger the closer it got...then it hit me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Alarmingly Bad comic by Jon Baker with humorous and unpredictable twist on self-deprecating humor.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Comic by Jon Baker with humorous twist: a swear jar scene with characters by a lake.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Comic by Jon Baker showing musicians, writers, artists, and sculptors humorously expressing their creative processes.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Comic by Jon Baker showing a tense office exchange over a humorous mug labeled "World's Okayest Employee."

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Comic strip by Jon Baker featuring amusing and unpredictable twists with a scarecrow and crows, in grayscale panels.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Comic by Jon Baker with humorous twists, featuring a skeleton in awkward Thanksgiving dinner dialogue with family.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Alarmingly Bad comic by Jon Baker showing a tech support call with humorous twist involving a strobe light.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Comic by Jon Baker showing a humorous twist at an ATM with a negative balance.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Comics by Jon Baker with humorous and unpredictable twists about picking up women in a comical guide.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Comic by Jon Baker with humorous twists, showing a discussion about hypothetical future numbers in business.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Comic strip by Jon Baker featuring humorous, unpredictable twists with Neptune being removed from the solar system.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Father and daughter in a humorous comic by Jon Baker with an unexpected twist about Santa and cookies.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Comic strip by Jon Baker featuring characters discussing mutant powers with humorous twists.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Comic strip by Jon Baker humorously depicting a gamer experiencing colorful language in online game lobbies.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Humorous comic by Jon Baker with unexpected fire alarm twist, featuring animated characters in a store setting.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Comic strip by Jon Baker featuring humorous and unpredictable twists about job interview honesty.

alarminglybad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!