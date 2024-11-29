When asked what he finds to be the most fulfilling part of creating comics, Baker replied that there are two things: "First, the making of comics (when I have the time for it, that is) is pretty calming for me. My world is chaotic and there's a certain simplicity to the fact that when I put a pen to paper I get a line. The line I drew. I don't have to argue with the pen, I don't have to explain myself to the paper, I just get a line. It’s refreshing.

And the other thing I find incredibly fulfilling is being done with a comic and putting it out in the world. I'm a big believer that the world needs more cool stuff in it, and I like to think I'm doing my part. At very least, I'm putting something out there that *I* would have wanted to read, and I'm hoping others do too."