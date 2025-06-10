ADVERTISEMENT

"I started drawing little comics to wind down after work, and now I can’t stop": that's how Marcel Wichmann, an artist from Germany, introduced himself to Bored Panda.

Marcel is a designer and developer for digital products, focusing on creating mobile apps. However, he previously admitted that for a long time, he thought that he should become an illustrator. What made him change his mind was the realization that there's a big difference between doing something for fun and doing the same thing as a job. So Marcel decided to keep drawing as a hobby. "It's not even supposed to make money in any form. I just want people to see my stuff and blow air out of their noses. A chuckle would be great, but no pressure."

