This Artist Makes Fun Of Life So You Don’t Have To (68 Comics)
"I started drawing little comics to wind down after work, and now I can’t stop": that's how Marcel Wichmann, an artist from Germany, introduced himself to Bored Panda.
Marcel is a designer and developer for digital products, focusing on creating mobile apps. However, he previously admitted that for a long time, he thought that he should become an illustrator. What made him change his mind was the realization that there's a big difference between doing something for fun and doing the same thing as a job. So Marcel decided to keep drawing as a hobby. "It's not even supposed to make money in any form. I just want people to see my stuff and blow air out of their noses. A chuckle would be great, but no pressure."
"Not having any serious goals and just looking at this as a relaxing hobby gives me the freedom to not really have a concept for what I'm doing. That can be a silly pun, an actually decent joke, or a commentary on the latest episode of some TV series everyone is angry about."
Marcel keeps things simple when it comes to making these comics. "Using my iPad Pro and Procreate, I just sit on my couch – enjoying time away from my desk – and alternate between rubbing my cat Gigabyte's belly and drawing.
Drawing is just a hobby for me, and I love that I'm at a place where I don't want it to change into anything else."