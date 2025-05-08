Time has passed since my last post. My dog Sully is now four and is still my life-saving best friend! As I'm autistic, he helps me every day by forcing me to get up, go out, and motivating me to get better so I can take care of him.

When I draw, Sully is always lying at my feet or near me on the sofa. He's very sensitive (like me). He's easily scared by noises, and I often have to tell people not to touch him because he doesn't like being touched by strangers. (I wish people respected that not all dogs want cuddles.) Hope these comics make you laugh!

More info: Instagram | x.com | tumblr.com | ko-fi.com | sow-ay.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oops

Oops

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
User avatar Sow Ay
Add photo comments
POST

I mostly work from my apartment, so it's perfect for Sully, who is rarely alone. Usually, Sully wakes me up (since I have a sleep disorder, mornings are hard for me), I have a coffee, and then I go for a morning walk. After that, I'm back home, eat, and start working. Sully lies at my feet. We go for a second short walk after lunch, and then I'm back at work before the evening walk, where Sully sees his neighborhood dog friends.

As I'm autistic, I like having this routine, and Sully never forgets when it's time for food or a walk.

When I have a busier day, like when I run our collaborative artist shop (we are several local artists and run the store a few days each month) or during conventions, I have a dog sitter for the afternoon walk. I could bring him to my store, but he's too sensitive, and the days are too long for him.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    He’s My Personal Clown

    He’s My Personal Clown

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    He’s Easily Scared

    He’s Easily Scared

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I struggle with creative blocks quite regularly, but each time something funny happens with Sully or I have an idea, I write it down (usually by sending a message to myself), so I end up with a big list of drawings and comics to make! Over time, I abandon some ideas that no longer seem good, but I always have that list to turn to when I feel stuck. And sometimes, I won't feel like drawing any of it, and that's okay—that probably means it's time to do something else.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    All My Neighbors Know His Name (And Not Mine)

    All My Neighbors Know His Name (And Not Mine)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Many People Think We Can’t Have A Dog In Appartment

    Many People Think We Can’t Have A Dog In Appartment

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I've met several people who follow my comics during events! I often get asked, 'Where is Sully?' since it's usually at events where dogs aren't allowed. Once, someone told me, 'He's not as cool as in the comics' because she tried to pet him, and he didn't like it, so he barked. That probably made me draw a bit more about it. Not every dog likes being touched.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Something very cute that happened recently during a workshop I had with kids: one asked if my dog was really blue.
    #6

    The Best Compliment

    The Best Compliment

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    We Both Don’t Like Strange Noises

    We Both Don’t Like Strange Noises

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I like to imagine what Sully is thinking or what he could be saying when we're outside. And when something funny happens, I immediately try to break it into four parts to fit into the four panels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If Sully could read my comics, I imagine him laughing and saying I'm obsessed with him, but secretly being super proud of it! I also like to imagine him making comics with me as the main character (Silly Sow Ay) to make his friends laugh.
    #8

    We Both Love Our Fluffies

    We Both Love Our Fluffies

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    I Wish People Respected Sully’s Consent

    I Wish People Respected Sully’s Consent

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Bring Him With Me To My Psychiatrist

    I Bring Him With Me To My Psychiatrist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    He Loves His Fluffy

    He Loves His Fluffy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Can’t Help It

    I Can’t Help It

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Love It When He Looks At Me

    I Love It When He Looks At Me

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    He Always Stops At His Friends’ Homes

    He Always Stops At His Friends’ Homes

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Our First Meeting

    Our First Meeting

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    He Helps Me To Get Up

    He Helps Me To Get Up

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    He Follows Me Everywhere

    He Follows Me Everywhere

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    He’s An Artist (And His Friends Too)

    He’s An Artist (And His Friends Too)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    There’s Always A Part Of Him With Me When I Leave

    There’s Always A Part Of Him With Me When I Leave

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    He Always Scratches The Grass

    He Always Scratches The Grass

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    The Walk Is Sometimes Very Short

    The Walk Is Sometimes Very Short

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    He’s Very Empathetic

    He’s Very Empathetic

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Oops

    Oops

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    People Think He Doesn’t Exist

    People Think He Doesn’t Exist

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Picking Up P**ps During Fall Can Be A Challenge

    Picking Up P**ps During Fall Can Be A Challenge

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Defend Him

    I Defend Him

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    I Often Feel Watched When I Walk Sully

    I Often Feel Watched When I Walk Sully

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    He Often Scratches His Bed

    He Often Scratches His Bed

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Sow Ay
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!