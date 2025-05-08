I mostly work from my apartment, so it's perfect for Sully, who is rarely alone. Usually, Sully wakes me up (since I have a sleep disorder, mornings are hard for me), I have a coffee, and then I go for a morning walk. After that, I'm back home, eat, and start working. Sully lies at my feet. We go for a second short walk after lunch, and then I'm back at work before the evening walk, where Sully sees his neighborhood dog friends.

As I'm autistic, I like having this routine, and Sully never forgets when it's time for food or a walk.

When I have a busier day, like when I run our collaborative artist shop (we are several local artists and run the store a few days each month) or during conventions, I have a dog sitter for the afternoon walk. I could bring him to my store, but he's too sensitive, and the days are too long for him.