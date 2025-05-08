I Create Funny Comics Featuring My Silly Dog Sully (28 New Pics)
Time has passed since my last post. My dog Sully is now four and is still my life-saving best friend! As I'm autistic, he helps me every day by forcing me to get up, go out, and motivating me to get better so I can take care of him.
When I draw, Sully is always lying at my feet or near me on the sofa. He's very sensitive (like me). He's easily scared by noises, and I often have to tell people not to touch him because he doesn't like being touched by strangers. (I wish people respected that not all dogs want cuddles.) Hope these comics make you laugh!
I mostly work from my apartment, so it's perfect for Sully, who is rarely alone. Usually, Sully wakes me up (since I have a sleep disorder, mornings are hard for me), I have a coffee, and then I go for a morning walk. After that, I'm back home, eat, and start working. Sully lies at my feet. We go for a second short walk after lunch, and then I'm back at work before the evening walk, where Sully sees his neighborhood dog friends.
As I'm autistic, I like having this routine, and Sully never forgets when it's time for food or a walk.
When I have a busier day, like when I run our collaborative artist shop (we are several local artists and run the store a few days each month) or during conventions, I have a dog sitter for the afternoon walk. I could bring him to my store, but he's too sensitive, and the days are too long for him.
I struggle with creative blocks quite regularly, but each time something funny happens with Sully or I have an idea, I write it down (usually by sending a message to myself), so I end up with a big list of drawings and comics to make! Over time, I abandon some ideas that no longer seem good, but I always have that list to turn to when I feel stuck. And sometimes, I won't feel like drawing any of it, and that's okay—that probably means it's time to do something else.
I've met several people who follow my comics during events! I often get asked, 'Where is Sully?' since it's usually at events where dogs aren't allowed. Once, someone told me, 'He's not as cool as in the comics' because she tried to pet him, and he didn't like it, so he barked. That probably made me draw a bit more about it. Not every dog likes being touched.
Something very cute that happened recently during a workshop I had with kids: one asked if my dog was really blue.
I like to imagine what Sully is thinking or what he could be saying when we're outside. And when something funny happens, I immediately try to break it into four parts to fit into the four panels.
If Sully could read my comics, I imagine him laughing and saying I'm obsessed with him, but secretly being super proud of it! I also like to imagine him making comics with me as the main character (Silly Sow Ay) to make his friends laugh.