In ancient times, almost every battle began with a verbal confrontation - two representatives of each army gathered in the field between the armies prepared for battle, and began to shower each other with insults, and the wittier each remark was, the more inspired the warriors would be for the upcoming battle. So it was in the ancient world, so it was in the early Middle Ages, so it was in the days of knights and samurai.

Now, unfortunately, this noble art is almost forgotten, and the battles have gradually moved to the internet. And still, the ability to completely demolish any opponent with just one witty phrase, to make them choke on a retort, remains no less valuable - even if it no longer brings victory on the battlefield.

There's an entire community on Reddit called r/Comebacks dedicated to the most unexpected, impactful, and incredible comebacks ever said, written, or typed. As of today, there are 14.8K members in the community, and hundreds of genuine combo-breaking masterpieces of wit.

Bored Panda has compiled for you this brilliant selection of the most popular and delightful pearls that are likely to have you in stitches. So sit back, make sure you're not chewing or drinking anything right now - and start scrolling this list! Have fun or die laughing!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/OneAnxiousKitten Report

27points
POST
yeeyee
yeeyee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This… this is how you answer a question.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/emmersivedaddy16 Report

25points
POST
NicoleighB
NicoleighB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ruthless but BRILLIANT 👏

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/SlanticEX Report

23points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm Finnish, finished with this conversation.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/zaynthelegend Report

23points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please apply aloe vera to wound immediately

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/keith2301 Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/TCKaizer29 Report

19points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored Pandas, if I do not talk to you it is because I do not talk to ugly people.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/_Clex_ Report

18points
POST
NicoleighB
NicoleighB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's pretty stupid now? 🤣🙃

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/Monjipour Report

17points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she was a color she would be gr-eige (gray beige)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/englishsaw Report

16points
POST
#10

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

iholytrojan Report

16points
POST
#11

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/Initial_Ad_2133 Report

15points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Thanks, as we're on the topic of unwanted medical advice, you should probably get tested for hypertension with all that salt in your diet." Can be a good comeback.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/Vegettowillfucuup Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/LieutenantFoxx Report

11points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, they're not wrong though.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/PrimaryPicture6970 Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/Betty_noire_official Report

9points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least someone WANTED me

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/waffleonwiifit Report

8points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Special *Burn Victims Unit

2
2points
reply
#17

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/Lukelucc Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/MiaTheGachaOtaku Report

5points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way to rain on their day.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/improforever Report

3points
POST
#20

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/deathdealer747 Report

3points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Save the planet!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Funny-Comebacks-Reddit

u/ellisdude200 Report

2points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say apply cold water, but I think their IQ will do it for them.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!