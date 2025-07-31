ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the streets give us more than just everyday scenes. Very often, they are full of unexpected moments of magic. In this captivating street photography series curated by Julie Hrudová, coincidences take center stage. Whether it’s a person perfectly matching a background, a strange shadow, or a moment that feels oddly familiar, each image pairs with others that echo its theme.

Scroll down to see how chance, timing, and a sharp eye turn ordinary street life into something extraordinary.

More info: juliehrudova.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com