Accidental photos are the funniest type of images found on the internet. And the beautiful thing about this, so to speak, genre of photography is that you can be either a professional or an amateur and still get attention-worthy images.

Though some images are truly taken by accident, others take a bit of planning and waiting around. This street photographer, Edas Wong, has been taking coincidental images for a while now. In a previous post, he shared: “When I go out on the streets, I just watch every detail in front of me. If the coincidences are with objects, it's easy. However, if they aren't, I'll also need luck. Sometimes I wait a while to register the right moment." He added: "The longest waiting time was several months. I repeatedly went back to that targeted location and waited, re-observing and re-imagining."

No matter how much time it takes to capture one image, the end result is always worthwhile. That is why this isn't our first time sharing Edas's work, so if you'd like to check out his previous posts on Bored Panda, you can find them here, here, here, and here.

