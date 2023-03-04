Nobody knows what’s on a cat’s mind. I mean, just look at them–the tiny furballs do what they want, couldn’t care less about hoomans and their silly rules, and pretend like they’re invincible wild tigers.

Meanwhile, hoomans adore them to the end of the world, accepting their goofy, jumpy, and often unpredictable personalities. This Reddit community with 481k followers, titled “This Is My Life Meow,” is giving us an illusion that we can get into a cat’s mind and imagine what they’re thinking (or not thinking at all) and just what it feels like to be one.

“When you just accept your life as a feline!” reads the subreddit's description and oh boy, hilarity is about to ensue. Scroll down and upvote your favorite pics!