“This Is My Life Meow”: 83 Hilarious Pics Of Cats Coming To Terms With Unexpected Situations
Nobody knows what’s on a cat’s mind. I mean, just look at them–the tiny furballs do what they want, couldn’t care less about hoomans and their silly rules, and pretend like they’re invincible wild tigers.
Meanwhile, hoomans adore them to the end of the world, accepting their goofy, jumpy, and often unpredictable personalities. This Reddit community with 481k followers, titled “This Is My Life Meow,” is giving us an illusion that we can get into a cat’s mind and imagine what they’re thinking (or not thinking at all) and just what it feels like to be one.
“When you just accept your life as a feline!” reads the subreddit's description and oh boy, hilarity is about to ensue. Scroll down and upvote your favorite pics!
This post may include affiliate links.
Hooman, Why You Do Dis?
My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow
I Guess I Live Here Meow
We previously spoke with Molly DeVoss, CFTBS, CCBC, CRM, FFCP, a certified feline training and behavior specialist who runs Cat Behavior Solutions non-profit organization, to find out more about the weird and wonderful feline minds.
“In spite of their solitary roots, cats are very social, and do bond quite deeply with their owners. They do see when we are not feeling well – emotionally or physically,” Molly said. She explained that is partially due to the break in ‘norm’ – when you are acting different than usual, the cat senses something is wrong.
Mobile Check Deposit Background
I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This
They Will Sleep There From Now On
The cat behavior specialist says it’s important to reassure your cat if you aren’t feeling well so that they don’t think they’ve done something bad.
"A sign of bonding is when you see your cat rubbing the side of their face against your legs, and items in your home. That area is where there are scent glands that deposit a unique smell for each cat," Molly said in our previous interview.
I Am A Rug Meow
Thinking About The Life Choices That LED Him To This Point
That Facial Expression Says It All
According to the cat behavior specialist, cats are most comfortable in environments that smell familiar; like them.
"They are basically claiming you as their own when they do it. You will also know your cat is bonded when it wants to be near you. Some cats follow their owners around from room to room and others want lap time. Even when a cat isn’t fond of touch, they can be closely bonded with their owner," Molly said.
Not About That Human Nonsense
Meowkachu
I Have To Earn My Keep Meow
Bill Clinton’s Cat “Socks” Being Hounded By Paparazzi
It doesn’t mean, however, that cats bond with their owner straight away. Molly said that on average, it takes about three months for a new cat to fully settle into his new home and bond with the family.
“The history and genetics of a cat predicts how quickly they become affiliative. If a cat was raised without humans around, it will take a while for them to bond. If a cat has a trauma event involving humans in their past, they too will take longer to bond,” the cat behavior specialist explained.
My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow
Framing Our Best Picture
I Am Carrot Farmer
Molly also said that establishing a routine as quickly as possible will help your new cat to settle in. “Providing environmental enrichment, so the cat can express its natural behaviors comfortably, will make them feel more relaxed in the home,” she concluded.