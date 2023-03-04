Nobody knows what’s on a cat’s mind. I mean, just look at them–the tiny furballs do what they want, couldn’t care less about hoomans and their silly rules, and pretend like they’re invincible wild tigers.

Meanwhile, hoomans adore them to the end of the world, accepting their goofy, jumpy, and often unpredictable personalities. This Reddit community with 481k followers, titled “This Is My Life Meow,” is giving us an illusion that we can get into a cat’s mind and imagine what they’re thinking (or not thinking at all) and just what it feels like to be one.

“When you just accept your life as a feline!” reads the subreddit's description and oh boy, hilarity is about to ensue. Scroll down and upvote your favorite pics!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hooman, Why You Do Dis?

Hooman, Why You Do Dis?

bitterbuffaloheart Report

9points
POST
#2

My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow

My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow

Uminx Report

9points
POST
#3

I Guess I Live Here Meow

I Guess I Live Here Meow

Samboni94 Report

8points
POST

We previously spoke with Molly DeVoss, CFTBS, CCBC, CRM, FFCP, a certified feline training and behavior specialist who runs Cat Behavior Solutions non-profit organization, to find out more about the weird and wonderful feline minds.

“In spite of their solitary roots, cats are very social, and do bond quite deeply with their owners. They do see when we are not feeling well – emotionally or physically,” Molly said. She explained that is partially due to the break in ‘norm’ – when you are acting different than usual, the cat senses something is wrong.
#4

Mobile Check Deposit Background

Mobile Check Deposit Background

toriaces Report

7points
POST
#5

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This

Ziggyjkr Report

6points
POST
#6

They Will Sleep There From Now On

They Will Sleep There From Now On

ElGabriel2017 Report

6points
POST

The cat behavior specialist says it’s important to reassure your cat if you aren’t feeling well so that they don’t think they’ve done something bad.

"A sign of bonding is when you see your cat rubbing the side of their face against your legs, and items in your home. That area is where there are scent glands that deposit a unique smell for each cat," Molly said in our previous interview.
#7

I Am A Rug Meow

I Am A Rug Meow

Sariel007 Report

6points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would accidentally step on that poor kitty

1
1point
reply
#8

Thinking About The Life Choices That LED Him To This Point

Thinking About The Life Choices That LED Him To This Point

mikenmar Report

6points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they switched places as punishment.

1
1point
reply
#9

That Facial Expression Says It All

That Facial Expression Says It All

fullnameqwertyu Report

6points
POST

According to the cat behavior specialist, cats are most comfortable in environments that smell familiar; like them.

"They are basically claiming you as their own when they do it. You will also know your cat is bonded when it wants to be near you. Some cats follow their owners around from room to room and others want lap time. Even when a cat isn’t fond of touch, they can be closely bonded with their owner," Molly said. 
#10

Not About That Human Nonsense

Not About That Human Nonsense

bondbeansbond Report

6points
POST
#11

Meowkachu

Meowkachu

Samir925 Report

6points
POST
#12

I Have To Earn My Keep Meow

I Have To Earn My Keep Meow

Sariel007 Report

6points
POST
#13

Bill Clinton’s Cat “Socks” Being Hounded By Paparazzi

Bill Clinton’s Cat “Socks” Being Hounded By Paparazzi

eternalrefuge86 Report

6points
POST

It doesn’t mean, however, that cats bond with their owner straight away. Molly said that on average, it takes about three months for a new cat to fully settle into his new home and bond with the family.

“The history and genetics of a cat predicts how quickly they become affiliative. If a cat was raised without humans around, it will take a while for them to bond. If a cat has a trauma event involving humans in their past, they too will take longer to bond,” the cat behavior specialist explained.
#14

My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow

My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow

squigglydoodle Report

5points
POST
#15

Framing Our Best Picture

Framing Our Best Picture

Handro Report

5points
POST
#16

I Am Carrot Farmer

I Am Carrot Farmer

killerbunnyfamily Report

5points
POST

Molly also said that establishing a routine as quickly as possible will help your new cat to settle in. “Providing environmental enrichment, so the cat can express its natural behaviors comfortably, will make them feel more relaxed in the home,” she concluded.
#17

A Little Help

A Little Help

burningmidnight Report

5points
POST
#18

Security Guard Life

Security Guard Life

Souled_Out Report

5points
POST
#19

Studies Show That 2 Out Of 3 Cats Have, At Some Stage, Been A Victim Of Non-Consensual Smothering

Studies Show That 2 Out Of 3 Cats Have, At Some Stage, Been A Victim Of Non-Consensual Smothering

Dr_Meemz Report

5points
POST
#20

Guess I’m Bread Now

Guess I’m Bread Now

abuela4674pancake Report

5points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there's not a cat in this picture..?

1
1point
reply
#21

Just Hangin’ Out

Just Hangin’ Out

Souled_Out Report

5points
POST
#22

Pick Yours Up

Pick Yours Up

Puhalet Report

5points
POST
#23

A Cheetah Got Stuck In A Tree At The Tama Zoological Park In Japan

A Cheetah Got Stuck In A Tree At The Tama Zoological Park In Japan

Ahmedovxq Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor thing. I hope it got out

0
0points
reply
#24

I Guess I Am Nyan Cat Meow

I Guess I Am Nyan Cat Meow

Sariel007 Report

5points
POST
#25

I Guess I Am A Decoration Meow

I Guess I Am A Decoration Meow

Sariel007 Report

5points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

again, i don't see a cat, just these decorations

1
1point
reply
#26

Awwwwww

Awwwwww

rohit_sai1289 Report

5points
POST
#27

I'm A Plant Now

I'm A Plant Now

Inciters Report

5points
POST
#28

I Knew We Should've Lived Together First. This Had Better Be Worth

I Knew We Should've Lived Together First. This Had Better Be Worth

burningmidnight Report

5points
POST
#29

Plotting Revenge

Plotting Revenge

Kenwric Report

5points
POST
#30

I Am Plant Meow

I Am Plant Meow

swagy_swagerson Report

5points
POST
#31

A Lil Help ?

A Lil Help ?

jasontaken Report

5points
POST
#32

Act Like A Baby, Get Treated Like A Baby

Act Like A Baby, Get Treated Like A Baby

Beneficial_Exchange6 Report

4points
POST
#33

Cat In Hair

Cat In Hair

liangjianyi7 Report

4points
POST
#34

A Little Help ?

A Little Help ?

jasontaken Report

4points
POST
#35

“Well…at Least It’s Just Pillows.”

“Well…at Least It’s Just Pillows.”

mopeiobebeast Report

4points
POST
#36

Put Your Thinking Cat On

Put Your Thinking Cat On

RIPbyEugenics Report

4points
POST
#37

Took My Pants Off To Weigh Myself & Looked Over To Find This

Took My Pants Off To Weigh Myself & Looked Over To Find This

mspeekie Report

4points
POST
#38

I Put A Heating Pad On My Face To Treat A Migraine

I Put A Heating Pad On My Face To Treat A Migraine

Kayceegirlie Report

4points
POST
#39

He Thinks He’s Being Sneaky

He Thinks He’s Being Sneaky

JoeALane9876 Report

4points
POST
#40

Ceiling Cat, Watches The Wicked, Observer Of Galaxies

Ceiling Cat, Watches The Wicked, Observer Of Galaxies

Duo-Blue Report

4points
POST
#41

So My Cat Does This Weird Thing In The Morning Sometimes

So My Cat Does This Weird Thing In The Morning Sometimes

HxCxReformer Report

4points
POST
#42

"You Will Pay For This!"

"You Will Pay For This!"

meister2a Report

4points
POST
#43

Seriously? Fine. I'll Sleep In The Cup

Seriously? Fine. I'll Sleep In The Cup

rhythmicBeta Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

What Are You Doing There?

What Are You Doing There?

Hideous_Winner_ Report

4points
POST
#45

I Am... Pocket Monster

I Am... Pocket Monster

killerbunnyfamily Report

4points
POST
#46

"Hey! Well... I Guess This Is Fine."

"Hey! Well... I Guess This Is Fine."

TheDegenWithin Report

4points
POST
#47

Decided To Weigh Our Cat, He Was Not Amused

Decided To Weigh Our Cat, He Was Not Amused

jolipolio Report

3points
POST
#48

He Likes To Be Carried Around In A Paper Bag In The House So I Thought I'd Try It Outside. He Didn't Try To Jump Out And Just Relaxed, Enjoying The Sights. I've Become That Eccentric Neighbor Who Walks The Streets Clutching Her Cat In A Paper Bag

He Likes To Be Carried Around In A Paper Bag In The House So I Thought I'd Try It Outside. He Didn't Try To Jump Out And Just Relaxed, Enjoying The Sights. I've Become That Eccentric Neighbor Who Walks The Streets Clutching Her Cat In A Paper Bag

alienman Report

3points
POST
#49

All Kitchen Visits Are Now Monitored And Require A Toll

All Kitchen Visits Are Now Monitored And Require A Toll

Growle Report

3points
POST
#50

“Can I Join You For Online School” 🥺

“Can I Join You For Online School” 🥺

iiMxrxus Report

3points
POST
#51

He Just Needs To Rest A Bit

He Just Needs To Rest A Bit

Beaver2006 Report

3points
POST
#52

Mmmmmm Pillow

Mmmmmm Pillow

[deleted] Report

3points
POST
#53

I Am Becoming The One With My Pillow

I Am Becoming The One With My Pillow

killerbunnyfamily Report

3points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they have the same expression lol

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

I Am A Defender Of The Realm Meow

I Am A Defender Of The Realm Meow

Sariel007 Report

3points
POST
#55

Heard Her Crying In The Kitchen And This Is The Sorry Sight I Walk In On

Heard Her Crying In The Kitchen And This Is The Sorry Sight I Walk In On

foxfunk Report

3points
POST
#56

Sunbeams... My Only Weakness

Sunbeams... My Only Weakness

Z3RTU_ Report

3points
POST
#57

C U D D L E

C U D D L E

Xenc Report

3points
POST
#58

Avocato

Avocato

Full-Frontal-Assault Report

3points
POST
#59

Straight Outta Tom & Jerry

Straight Outta Tom & Jerry

RPA12345 Report

3points
POST
#60

My Friend’s Cat Tupac Is On A Diet

My Friend’s Cat Tupac Is On A Diet

kmentothat Report

3points
POST
#61

Heard Him Struggling And Turned Around To See Him Like This. He's Not The Brightest Little Bulb And Often Gets Himself Into Sticky Situations

Heard Him Struggling And Turned Around To See Him Like This. He's Not The Brightest Little Bulb And Often Gets Himself Into Sticky Situations

ITasteLikePurple Report

3points
POST
#62

Her Life Meow That She Has A Baby Brother

Her Life Meow That She Has A Baby Brother

bagelsandkegels Report

3points
POST
#63

Undecover Agent

Undecover Agent

misterjazz Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

This Is Not My Picture, But If The Phrase "The Audacity " Had A Face, I Think It Would Be This

This Is Not My Picture, But If The Phrase "The Audacity " Had A Face, I Think It Would Be This

vaderismylord Report

3points
POST
#65

Guess We’ll Have To Continue The Game Tomorrow

Guess We’ll Have To Continue The Game Tomorrow

videotape-2848 Report

3points
POST
#66

A Glass Of Milk

A Glass Of Milk

kersedlife Report

3points
POST
#67

I Am... Kiwi Fruit

I Am... Kiwi Fruit

killerbunnyfamily Report

3points
POST
#68

"Look At Me. I'm The Sphinx Moew"

"Look At Me. I'm The Sphinx Moew"

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#69

Poor Guy Had Surgery. Now Accepting The Consequences. Toast Of Shame

Poor Guy Had Surgery. Now Accepting The Consequences. Toast Of Shame

RelaxEnjoyLife Report

3points
POST
#70

Sadie Has Resigned To Her Fate

Sadie Has Resigned To Her Fate

neuro_lady Report

3points
POST
#71

This Is My Life Meow

This Is My Life Meow

Crayontear Report

3points
POST
#72

Speechless

Speechless

DholaMula Report

3points
POST
#73

Caught A Purfect Moment Of Mr. Wilson’s Sheer Determination

Caught A Purfect Moment Of Mr. Wilson’s Sheer Determination

PoleCatMrWilson Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

I Forced My Grumpy Little Old Lady To Do A Photoshoot With Me. She Was Not Pleased

I Forced My Grumpy Little Old Lady To Do A Photoshoot With Me. She Was Not Pleased

3mpress Report

2points
POST
#75

"Finally Some Peace And Quiet"

"Finally Some Peace And Quiet"

meister2a Report

2points
POST
#76

I Guess I Am A Painting Meow

I Guess I Am A Painting Meow

Sariel007 Report

2points
POST
#77

This Is Whiskey. Earlier This Week, Someone Tried To Rob Us At Home And This Guy Sprung Into Action. Woke Me Up, Ran To The Window And Watched The Front Door As My Wife And I Called 911 And Watched The Windows. He’s Our Little Guard Kitty

This Is Whiskey. Earlier This Week, Someone Tried To Rob Us At Home And This Guy Sprung Into Action. Woke Me Up, Ran To The Window And Watched The Front Door As My Wife And I Called 911 And Watched The Windows. He’s Our Little Guard Kitty

kba41510 Report

2points
POST
#78

The Poor Bottom Cat

The Poor Bottom Cat

MrAlek360 Report