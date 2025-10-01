ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian cartoonist John Atkinson is the creator of the popular Wrong Hands series. His comics take everyday life and classic literature and turn them into quick, witty jokes that readers can enjoy in just a glance.

With his clear drawing style and sharp sense of humor, Atkinson has built a loyal following around the world. His work is light, clever, and always leaves you with a smile. Here are some of his latest cartoons.

More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com | Facebook