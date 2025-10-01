ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian cartoonist John Atkinson is the creator of the popular Wrong Hands series. His comics take everyday life and classic literature and turn them into quick, witty jokes that readers can enjoy in just a glance.

With his clear drawing style and sharp sense of humor, Atkinson has built a loyal following around the world. His work is light, clever, and always leaves you with a smile. Here are some of his latest cartoons.

#1

Humorous cartoon by artist illustrating earth’s history with science-inspired stages from preformation to misinformation.

Atkinson didn’t set out to be a cartoonist right away. He studied fine art at university and first tried his hand at painting before moving into graphic design. Cartooning came later, almost by accident. “When my children were very young, I would doodle with them and they got a really big kick out of it,” he once explained. “I guess the cartooning grew out of that.”
    #2

    Humorous cartoon by artist showing a dog obeying commands, inspired by literature and creative science themes.

    #3

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing an abridged Animal Farm with talking barnyard animals and political lessons.

    Over time, he refined his style into something distinct—clean lines, strong composition, and just the right amount of writing to deliver the punchline. “There’s a lot of writing involved,” he said. “And by ‘a lot’ I mean streamlining the writing so that it’s minimal yet still conveys the idea in a succinct and funny way.” His goal is to make the humor sharp, but also easy to understand.
    #4

    Humorous cartoon showing a single bush and a group of bushes with eyes representing an ambush inspired by science and literature.

    #5

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing an abridged version of Jane Austen's Persuasion with a marriage proposal.

    The humor itself comes from a wide range of influences. Atkinson has often mentioned being inspired by British comedies such as Blackadder and Monty Python, as well as classic cartoonists like Charles Schultz and Gary Larson. But in the end, his cartoons are more about the idea than recurring characters. “My work isn’t character-driven,” he explained. “The concept dictates the drawing or the characters for a particular gag.”

    #6

    Cartoon by artist inspired by literature shows a woman talking to a mirror reflecting humorous science and life ideas.

    #7

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing pirates debating burying gold and creating myths about treasure maps at sea.

    Despite his success, Atkinson admits the work isn’t always easy. Coming up with fresh ideas week after week can be a challenge, and so can the business side of being an artist. “Perhaps the greatest and most consistent [challenge] is having to continually create new content,” he said. Still, what keeps him motivated is the reaction from readers. “When I hear that in some small way I’ve brightened someone’s day or simply made them smile, I think that’s the most rewarding thing.”

    #8

    Humorous cartoon showing site-specific surnames of Jesus, inspired by science, literature, and more by an artist.

    #9

    Humorous cartoon of a horse saying I'm on a cleanse, inspired by science, literature, and more.

    #10

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing a character holding a skull and commenting on labeling in a graveyard of skulls.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So hard to keep track of all my victims these days."

    #11

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature shows classic novel clickbait with playful and witty science and literary references.

    #12

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing three stages of a character from Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, this kind of sums it up XD I think I should read it again

    #13

    Cartoon by artist inspired by literature showing proposed activities for Regency Novel Day with humorous text and character reading a book.

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lets be flexible here. Anyone with either Wick or ham in their last name is fair game. Really up the stakes.

    #14

    Humorous cartoon of geese deciding not to migrate due to threats, inspired by science and literature themes.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "South of the border is a land of lawlessness, chaos and barbarism. Thank God I live in Canada."

    #15

    Humorous cartoons inspired by science and literature featuring witty gift ideas for deep thinkers by John Atkinson.

    #16

    Humorous cartoon inspired by art and culture shows two elderly men discussing radical ideas and modern perceptions of art.

    #17

    Humorous cartoons inspired by science and literature featuring parody video game boxes with witty themes and titles.

    #18

    Humorous cartoon of different tent types including dome, pyramid, a-frame, and a collapsed tent by artist inspired by science and literature.

    #19

    Cartoon depicting humorous time travel paradox with two travelers in flying saucers inspired by science and literature themes.

    #20

    Humorous cartoon shows distorted classic book covers, inspired by literature, created by an artist blending science and humor.

    #21

    Humorous cartoon showing a CAPTCHA art test blending science and literature with basic geometric forms.

    #22

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing characters discussing a fictional Ernest in a simple outdoor setting.

    #23

    Humorous cartoon depicting Nostradamus and modern skepticism, inspired by science and literature themes.

    #24

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature shows a character debating literary analogies with a police officer in classic attire.

    #25

    Humorous cartoon illustrating the parts of an air guitar, inspired by science and literature themes.

    #26

    Humorous cartoon featuring mothers of invention inspired by science and literature with playful historical references.

    #27

    Humorous cartoon inspired by science showing James Naismith planning basketball rules with a peach basket and salary cap idea.

    #28

    Humorous cartoon by artist showing a winding path and a path with a thought bubble expressing sadness, inspired by science and literature.

    #29

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing a spoof on The Godfather with playful dialogue about cannoli and guns.

    #30

    Humorous cartoons showing cats inspired by historical figures, blending science, literature, and art in creative illustrations.

    #31

    Humorous cartoon inspired by science showing two people discussing a festering, oozing orange blob emitting a bad odor.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now we all know that Musk is a festering pile of goo that emits a nasty odour, even if he is rich.

    #32

    Humorous cartoon inspired by literature showing a dark comedic take on Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Márquez.

    #33

    Cartoon of Earth in space humorously discussing civil unrest, ecological plight, and having measles inspired by science and literature.

    #34

    Humorous cartoons inspired by literature showing birds representing Poe, Keats, Lee, and Mother Goose characters.

    #35

    Humorous cartoon showing an old-timey movie plot generator inspired by literature and science themes.

    #36

    Humorous cartoons inspired by modern art caution signs blending science and literature themes in a creative style.

    #37

    Humorous cartoon inspired by history and science shows Charles Grey enjoying tea while writing about voter reform legacy.

    #38

    Humorous cartoon inspired by science and literature showing a man reading a document to a chicken in a comic style.

    #39

    Humorous cartoons featuring book titles cleverly replaced with cheese names, blending literature and science themes.

    #40

    Humorous cartoon illustrating parts of a scapegoat with labels like fabricated lies and redirected insecurity.

    #41

    Humorous cartoon showing signs a bot reached AI singularity with funny traits in science and literature inspired style.

    #42

    Humorous cartoon inspired by science and literature featuring talking flowers in a garden discussing music and weeds.

