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Rusty Epstein, the artist behind “Bummer Party” comics, has a knack for taking ordinary situations and giving them just the right unexpected twist. His comics often begin with something familiar before suddenly veering into absurd, sarcastic, or surprisingly clever territory. The clean and colorful art style keeps the focus on the joke, while the expressive characters make each punchline land even harder.

Bored Panda has featured Rusty’s work before, and these new comics bring more of the same dry wit, visual gags, and everyday absurdity that make his comics so unique.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New comics by this artist with quirky humor, as a small yellow egg character talks to a raccoon about being an egg.

bummerpartycomics Report

17points
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    #2

    A comic filled with silly laughs, showing a child admiring a cool cat, which then comically throws up a hairball.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    12points
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    #3

    Weird twists comic: A character feels great, then worries 'something must be wrong' due to the unusual feeling.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    11points
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    #4

    A comic showing quirky humor in a relationship, where starting a podcast ends a relationship with silly laughs.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    10points
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    #5

    Silly laughs comic featuring a queen asking her mirror about the loneliest, getting no answer, and looking sad.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    9points
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    #6

    Silly laughs comic about a woman trying to get organized by adopting many cats and then partying.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    9points
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    #7

    New comics by this artist with quirky humor: A bird perches on a chimney, declaring, I AM KING.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    9points
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    #8

    Quirky humor comic with a boy wishing to be popular, then being called a nerd, and finally being gossiped about by other kids.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    8points
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    #9

    Quirky humor comic about an artist explaining the hard work behind their 'naturally gifted' drawing skills.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    8points
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    #10

    Weird twists comic about unkept promises, featuring a house, an unclean room, and a sad woman.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    8points
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    #11

    A comic strip about Snoopy's quirky humor in a rope-tying class, with a pun about knot and a rotisserie chicken.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    7points
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    #12

    Weird twists comic featuring a man asking a dog about profound societal thoughts while the dog dreams of treats.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    6points
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    #13

    New comics by this artist with quirky humor: A man eats a carrot, wondering why he's still blue.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    6points
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    #14

    Quirky humor comic depicting a man asking about the end, only for God to create a 'Bang!' with a g*****e.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    5points
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    #15

    A funny comic depicting a mom's reaction to her child claiming to have made AI art, showing quirky humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    5points
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    #16

    Weird twists comic showing motivation being lost to video games.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    5points
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    #17

    Weird twists comic: A 'Children at Play' sign is shown above a scene of children watching a play in a theater.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #18

    Quirky humor comic with a teacher, Ms. Hoots (an owl), scolding a student for spitting in class.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #19

    Quirky humor comic about a sea monster hired for various tasks, including social media, ferry travel, and reaching high shelves.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #20

    New comics by this artist packed with quirky humor, as a duck flies then tumbles, with a silly laugh about falling in love.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #21

    A comic strip with quirky humor where a speaker says Believe Scientists, but not when they say astrology isn't real.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #22

    Quirky humor comic about a friend being annoyed by a baby, asking why the 'thing' was brought.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #23

    Weird twists comic about a person remembering when lunch was warm before another person started talking.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #24

    A comic illustrating quirky humor as a person talks to their shadow, who then leaves them for a date.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #25

    A comic with weird twists, showing two people watching a crime show, with surprising revelations about the case.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    4points
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    #26

    A comic artist's quirky humor shown by a woman worried her date likes true crime, thinking he's a serial killer.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    3points
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    #27

    A comic with quirky humor about a time traveler from the year 2100 discussing rigged elections, prompting a quick return.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    3points
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    #28

    A quirky humor comic showing a floating city with high real estate prices, but it is very walkable.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    3points
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    #29

    Silly laughs comic featuring witches making jungle juice instead of a potion in a cauldron.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    3points
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    #30

    Quirky humor comic about Adventures of Frog and Toad realizing they have nothing in common.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    3points
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    #31

    A comic packed with quirky humor, featuring a person offering a 'life hack' which is simply 'stop being such an idiot'.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    0points
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