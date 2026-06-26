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Rusty Epstein, the artist behind “Bummer Party” comics, has a knack for taking ordinary situations and giving them just the right unexpected twist. His comics often begin with something familiar before suddenly veering into absurd, sarcastic, or surprisingly clever territory. The clean and colorful art style keeps the focus on the joke, while the expressive characters make each punchline land even harder.

Bored Panda has featured Rusty’s work before, and these new comics bring more of the same dry wit, visual gags, and everyday absurdity that make his comics so unique.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

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