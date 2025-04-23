If there’s one thing the internet can’t get enough of, it’s hilarious comics. And when they’re slightly weird and/or unpredictable, even better! That’s exactly what artist Ryan Mason brings to the table with “At Random Comics,” and today we would like to share his latest batch.

Ryan’s comics are short, snappy, and full of absurd humor. From a punchline you didn’t see coming to strange little moments he chooses to illustrate that hit in the weirdest (and best) way, if Ryan’s humor is up your alley, you will be in for a treat!

So let’s hop into the post, and for more information about the comics, read the interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | atrandomcomics.com