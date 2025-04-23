If there’s one thing the internet can’t get enough of, it’s hilarious comics. And when they’re slightly weird and/or unpredictable, even better! That’s exactly what artist Ryan Mason brings to the table with “At Random Comics,” and today we would like to share his latest batch.

Ryan’s comics are short, snappy, and full of absurd humor. From a punchline you didn’t see coming to strange little moments he chooses to illustrate that hit in the weirdest (and best) way, if Ryan’s humor is up your alley, you will be in for a treat! 

So let’s hop into the post, and for more information about the comics, read the interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | atrandomcomics.com

#1

Comic featuring Santa in a game show with dark humor twist, holding a "Milk & Cookies" sign.

atrandomcomics Report

First of all, Ryan shared what has changed since the last post on Bored Panda.

He wrote: “Having comics featured on Bored Panda is a positive way to be introduced to new readers. Hopefully, through consistency and worthwhile comics, I can gain more support and increase the amount of comics I publish on a regular basis.”
    #2

    Dark humor comic by Ryan Mason showing a humorous neighbor interaction over the fence.

    #3

    Man with cheese surrounded by mice, woman comments on mouse problem, showcasing Ryan Mason's dark humor comics.

    Ryan explained what audiences can expect from his work: “Hopefully, when a new reader runs into my work, they can find a few comics funny or clever. If we have the same sense of humor, then ideally they could follow me on social media or bookmark my site and continue to read new comics every week. And if my comics don’t resonate with them, no hard feelings,” wrote Ryan.
    #4

    Cupid with a heart-arrow interacting humorously with people on a park bench in Ryan Mason's dark humor comic.

    #5

    Two people in winter clothes humorously discussing a full moon at 4:30pm, under a starry night by Ryan Mason.

    Ryan also shared what a typical day looks like when he’s working on a new comic.

    “I’m a freelance illustrator/designer and use lulls in my schedule to produce comics. I use a Wacom Cintiq for drawing and work ahead to create a buffer for when life gets busy. If I ever get hit by a truck, there will still be several months of comics ahead.”

    #6

    Man holding coffee cup labeled "Dick," talking to a barista, conveying dark humor by Ryan Mason.

    #7

    Parent and kids in playground, featuring dark humor comic by Ryan Mason.

    We were wondering if Ryan has ever scrapped a comic idea after starting it, to which he wrote: “Choosing a comic to finalize is unplanned and I draw whatever feels right that particular day. There have been times when I’ve stared at a comic too long and began to second-guess it. Usually this happens before I’m too far down the road, but I have shelved several completed ones because I feared they weren’t working.”

    #8

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring dark humor with an unexpected twist between a centaur and a mermaid meeting.

    #9

    Comical scene by Ryan Mason featuring characters surprised by a man ironing.

    Lastly, the artist added: “If any Pandas are interested in At Random, I would let them know that they could follow my social channels for new comics every week, or visit my website where I host a back catalog ad-free. Patreon followers can see rough sketches and hear about the origins of each idea, get a unique monthly comic and have access to e-books, zines, and unreleased work. My work has remained under the radar, but I’d love to interact with more readers, whether that’s working with a publisher, thinking of a Kickstarter people may want, live drawing, or something else. Thanks for reading!”

    #10

    Woman critiques child's drawing in kitchen, showcasing dark humor.

    #11

    Comic panel by Ryan Mason featuring a humorous cookie sale interaction.

    #12

    Dark humor comic by Ryan Mason showing a man suggesting diluting perfume while an elderly woman sleeps.

    #13

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring dark humor with archers celebrating near a tree and target.

    #14

    Two cartoon birds, one red and one yellow, having a dark humor exchange under a tree.

    #15

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing weightlifting with a humorous twist on dark humor.

    #16

    Two characters discussing dark humor over lunch, with one expressing funny struggles about working out.

    #17

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring talking eyelash mites sharing appreciation.

    #18

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing a person being picked up by robot arms, with onlookers reacting humorously.

    #19

    A character in a mask holding a phone discusses zip ties and dog treats, with a family decal on a red van, featuring dark humor.

    #20

    Two golfers at a mini-golf course, one on a phone, showcasing dark humor by Ryan Mason.

    #21

    A humorous comic by Ryan Mason featuring a conversation about secret identities and working at Arby's.

    #22

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing a bell-ringing Santa and startled angels reacting humorously.

    #23

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring a dinosaur at a quirky ceremony with men in top hats and amused onlookers.

    #24

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring two people watching a mischievous pigeon on a chessboard in a park setting.

