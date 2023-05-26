The latter kind often build their wonders of engineering in the most unusual places. They occupy everything from helmets, to car parts, swimming suits, and even traffic lights, and people have pictures to prove it. We’ve gathered some of them in this list today showing that there is no limit to their creativity when it comes to nesting locations. Scroll down to find the pictures and enjoy.

Used for laying eggs and sheltering the little ones, bird nests vary in shape, size, and type. While some feathered creatures opt for a simple scrape nest by creating a shallow depression in the ground, for instance, others weave intricate ones out of twigs and other materials.

#1 A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

#2 Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University

#3 This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her

#4 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

#5 A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed

#6 A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

#7 Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter

#8 I'm Gonna Make A Nest Right Here

#9 A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This "Stay At Home" Thing Seriously

#10 The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It

#11 This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop

#12 Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown

#13 Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

#14 This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor I didn't scare off the dove by the picture nevertheless she is quite chill and not scared of us. We put some food and water in the bathroom.



#15 Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop

#16 Bird Nesting In A Boot

#17 A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign

#18 An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

#19 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

#20 Found At My Local Lowes

#21 My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath

#22 A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket

#23 Robin's Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

#24 An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds

#25 Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald's Sign

#26 A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch

#27 Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This

#28 Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan

#29 Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work

#30 I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door

#31 A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light

#32 Birds Built A Nest In Our Window

#33 This Bird Nest I Found On Top Of My Heavy Bag

#34 Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma's Window On The 12th Floor

#35 A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent’s Basketball Hoop

#36 This Is Just Ridiculous

#37 Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest

#38 A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table

#39 My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup

#40 Bird Made A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

#41 Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched

#42 This Bird's Nest In My Dad's Helmet. They Hatched

#43 A Bird Nested In This Pumpkin Decoration I Keep On My Porch

#44 This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work

#45 There's A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot

#46 My Mother Printed And Hung This Picture To Deter Birds From Building A Nest On The Front Porch

#47 I Left Our Back Windows Open For Too Long

#48 Mobile Home

#49 There Was An Attempt

#50 Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets

#51 Found A Bird Nest In Our Garden. We Have Two White Fluffy Dogs And It Looks Like The Nest Was Built With Their Fur

#52 That's Escalating

#53 I Found This Bird Chilling On His Nest In A Stoplight On My Way To Work

#54 A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On Some Loose Cables At My House

#55 There Is A Bird's Nest In This "Tree"

#56 There’s A Bird Nest Inside The Street Light

#57 Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative’s Grill, While It Was Still Closed

#58 Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks While I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

#59 Found A House Sparrow Nest With A Clutch In My Camp Chair

#60 That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes

#61 I Love Pigeons Because When It’s Time To Make A Nest They’re Like “Whatever”

#62 A Bird Using Wires For Nesting On One Of Our Windows

#63 This Very Safe Nest

#64 Who Left The Office Window Open During The Lockdown?

#65 This Parking Meter That's Become A Bird's Nest