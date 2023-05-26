Used for laying eggs and sheltering the little ones, bird nests vary in shape, size, and type. While some feathered creatures opt for a simple scrape nest by creating a shallow depression in the ground, for instance, others weave intricate ones out of twigs and other materials.

The latter kind often build their wonders of engineering in the most unusual places. They occupy everything from helmets, to car parts, swimming suits, and even traffic lights, and people have pictures to prove it. We’ve gathered some of them in this list today showing that there is no limit to their creativity when it comes to nesting locations. Scroll down to find the pictures and enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

lovemymaltese Report

28points
POST
#2

Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University

Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University

ostrich270 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#3

This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her

This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her

OrangeCosmos Report

26points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a sweet thing to do.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

9999monkeys Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed

A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed

33arig Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#6

A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

sarahaflijk Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#7

Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter

Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter

PrettyCauliflower638 Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#8

I'm Gonna Make A Nest Right Here

I'm Gonna Make A Nest Right Here

shroobs Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#9

A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This "Stay At Home" Thing Seriously

A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This "Stay At Home" Thing Seriously

jolijuli Report

23points
POST
#10

The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It

The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It

jacobhottberry Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#11

This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop

This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop

mcclanedutch Report

22points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't blame her, looks comfy.

1
1point
reply
#12

Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown

Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown

jundesirehd Report

22points
POST
#13

Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

MusclePussy Report

22points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can have them.♥️

1
1point
reply
#14

This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor

This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor

I didn't scare off the dove by the picture nevertheless she is quite chill and not scared of us. We put some food and water in the bathroom.

stone_monkey56 Report

22points
POST
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you have a pet birdie now

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop

Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop

stanlejm Report

22points
POST
#16

Bird Nesting In A Boot

Bird Nesting In A Boot

DogOnABike Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#17

A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign

A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign

someguyontheintrnet Report

22points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well the place is clearly marked as booked for them

4
4points
reply
#18

An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

golden_blaze Report

21points
POST
#19

Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

eoc1994 Report

21points
POST
#20

Found At My Local Lowes

Found At My Local Lowes

TheFranchise36 Report

21points
POST
#21

My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath

My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath

Rockin_freakapotamus Report

21points
POST
Greymom
Greymom
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Multi floor apartment complex😊

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket

A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket

Blackjack14 Report

21points
POST
#23

Robin's Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

Robin's Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

Automaticdealz Report

21points
POST
#24

An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds

An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds

saitamakita Report

21points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ppl who threw em on the ground were nature lovers.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald's Sign

Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald's Sign

Fenixstorm1 Report

20points
POST
#26

A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch

A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooohhh greeen

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This

Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This

another-modern-leper Report

19points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That Birdy works fast.

1
1point
reply
#28

Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan

angmarsilar Report

19points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It no longer belongs to you. They have claimed it as their nesting ground.

0
0points
reply
#29

Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work

Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work

superschmunk Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#30

I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door

I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door

FIunky Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#31

A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light

A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light

emliv Report

19points
POST
#32

Birds Built A Nest In Our Window

Birds Built A Nest In Our Window

MissDarling92 Report

19points
POST
#33

This Bird Nest I Found On Top Of My Heavy Bag

This Bird Nest I Found On Top Of My Heavy Bag

ilovemydumbdogs Report

19points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good excuse to skip training

2
2points
reply
#34

Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma's Window On The 12th Floor

Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma's Window On The 12th Floor

GogoFrenchFry Report

18points
POST
#35

A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent’s Basketball Hoop

A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent’s Basketball Hoop

jakeseyenipples Report

18points
POST
#36

This Is Just Ridiculous

This Is Just Ridiculous

BadNests Report

18points
POST
#37

Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest

Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest

TeatimeWithMatt Report

18points
POST
#38

A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table

A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table

Mjzak1977 Report

18points
POST
#39

My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup

My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup

SpreadySpaghetti Report

18points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I Fits; I Sits…Bird Edition

0
0points
reply
#40

Bird Made A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

Bird Made A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

ZKK161820 Report

18points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it in Australia or did they leave it there for months after Christmas?

0
0points
reply
#41

Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched

Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched

Voodoo330 Report

18points
POST
#42

This Bird's Nest In My Dad's Helmet. They Hatched

This Bird's Nest In My Dad's Helmet. They Hatched

15dynafxdb Report

18points
POST
#43

A Bird Nested In This Pumpkin Decoration I Keep On My Porch

A Bird Nested In This Pumpkin Decoration I Keep On My Porch

LordOfTheGerenuk Report

18points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is an AMAZING Jack-o-Lantern!!!

0
0points
reply
#44

This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work

This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work

thepriceofrice Report

17points
POST
#45

There's A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot

There's A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot

kaaaathryn Report

17points
POST
#46

My Mother Printed And Hung This Picture To Deter Birds From Building A Nest On The Front Porch

My Mother Printed And Hung This Picture To Deter Birds From Building A Nest On The Front Porch

colorfularchipelago Report

17points
POST
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

toy snakes will also work

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

I Left Our Back Windows Open For Too Long

I Left Our Back Windows Open For Too Long

iambertan Report

17points
POST
#48

Mobile Home

Mobile Home

Elvishgirl Report

17points
POST
#49

There Was An Attempt

There Was An Attempt

BadNests Report

17points
POST
#50

Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets

Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets

Dugger512 Report

17points
POST
#51

Found A Bird Nest In Our Garden. We Have Two White Fluffy Dogs And It Looks Like The Nest Was Built With Their Fur

Found A Bird Nest In Our Garden. We Have Two White Fluffy Dogs And It Looks Like The Nest Was Built With Their Fur

dittshie Report

17points
POST
#52

That's Escalating

That's Escalating

Elvishgirl Report

17points
POST
#53

I Found This Bird Chilling On His Nest In A Stoplight On My Way To Work

I Found This Bird Chilling On His Nest In A Stoplight On My Way To Work

TheGossey Report

17points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On Some Loose Cables At My House

A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On Some Loose Cables At My House

charizardpoop Report

17points
POST
#55

There Is A Bird's Nest In This "Tree"

There Is A Bird's Nest In This "Tree"

xXPloopyXx Report

17points
POST
#56

There’s A Bird Nest Inside The Street Light

There’s A Bird Nest Inside The Street Light

Mistifikatorcat Report

17points
POST
#57

Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative’s Grill, While It Was Still Closed

Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative’s Grill, While It Was Still Closed

PugOverload Report

17points
POST
#58

Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks While I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks While I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

grenadej Report

17points
POST
#59

Found A House Sparrow Nest With A Clutch In My Camp Chair

Found A House Sparrow Nest With A Clutch In My Camp Chair

fermi0nic Report

17points
POST
#60

That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes

That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes

Hubbiflubbi Report

16points
POST
#61

I Love Pigeons Because When It’s Time To Make A Nest They’re Like “Whatever”

I Love Pigeons Because When It’s Time To Make A Nest They’re Like “Whatever”

christapeterso Report

16points
POST
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nest deconstructed … very chic!

0
0points
reply
#62

A Bird Using Wires For Nesting On One Of Our Windows

A Bird Using Wires For Nesting On One Of Our Windows

urtotalfriend Report

16points
POST
#63

This Very Safe Nest

This Very Safe Nest

shovel-man-99 Report

16points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Who Left The Office Window Open During The Lockdown?

Who Left The Office Window Open During The Lockdown?

throwyMcTossaway Report

16points
POST
#65

This Parking Meter That's Become A Bird's Nest

This Parking Meter That's Become A Bird's Nest

_DOA_ Report

16points
POST
#66

A Bird Built A Nest In A Mask I Left Outside

A Bird Built A Nest In A Mask I Left Outside

Edgelord420666 Report

16points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017