103 Unusual Bird Nests Built In The Weirdest Places (New Pics)
Used for laying eggs and sheltering the little ones, bird nests vary in shape, size, and type. While some feathered creatures opt for a simple scrape nest by creating a shallow depression in the ground, for instance, others weave intricate ones out of twigs and other materials.
The latter kind often build their wonders of engineering in the most unusual places. They occupy everything from helmets, to car parts, swimming suits, and even traffic lights, and people have pictures to prove it. We’ve gathered some of them in this list today showing that there is no limit to their creativity when it comes to nesting locations. Scroll down to find the pictures and enjoy.
A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine
Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University
This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her
People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera
A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed
A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5
Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter
I'm Gonna Make A Nest Right Here
A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This "Stay At Home" Thing Seriously
The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It
This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop
Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown
Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles
This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor
I didn't scare off the dove by the picture nevertheless she is quite chill and not scared of us. We put some food and water in the bathroom.
Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop
Bird Nesting In A Boot
A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign
An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket
Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg
Found At My Local Lowes
My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath
A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket
Robin's Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post
An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds
Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald's Sign
A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch
Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This
Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan
It no longer belongs to you. They have claimed it as their nesting ground.