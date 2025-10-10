ADVERTISEMENT

Advertising, when done right, is an art. After all, people have made Emmy-winning shows just about the ins and outs of creating a good ad. A simple glance at a major billboard or pre-video ad will show that more often than not, ads are pretty poorly made, so the very good ones tend to stand out.

We’ve gathered some hilarious and creative billboards and signs that netizens have spotted and posted online. So get comfortable when you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1

A Few Months Ago, My Friends And I Got Our Photos Taken At JCPenney Studios. Today, We Put It Up On A Billboard In Our Hometown

Billboard featuring a group photo of men on a highway, showcasing one of the funny and weird billboards paid for.

Whodatboi69 Report

Okay, cool, but literally SIX YEARS OLD. https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/ba8ujs/a_few_months_ago_my_friends_and_i_got_our_photos/

    #2

    Clever 3m Billboard Design

    Billboard designed as a giant roll of duct tape partially unrolled, showcasing a creative and funny billboard concept.

    morganmonroe81 Report

    #3

    Midwest Billboard

    Billboard in a rural area with the word enough displayed, showcasing a funny and weird billboard concept.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    Signad Fish Promo

    Humorous billboard showing a man fishing with a 3D fish extending from the billboard into real space.

    gstephenhk Report

    #5

    Billboard In Houston

    Funny and weird billboard showing two lawyers as winged cupids offering help with insurance company issues.

    agsebesta Report

    #6

    Casual Billboard In LA

    Funny and weird billboard with a giant close-up face over a street intersection and a convertible car below.

    Sp4nking_04kley Report

    #7

    As Much As I Hate My Home State Of Oklahoma. This Billboard In Tulsa Is Pretty Damn Funny

    Funny and weird billboard featuring dinosaurs with a speech bubble about the economy and a meteor in the sky.

    spacesuitkid2 Report

    #8

    This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+

    Billboard with a humorous message about creatives and executives disagreeing on a billboard idea under a blue sky.

    Chillax_net Report

    #9

    This Creative Billboard Campaign For A Superhero Show

    Billboard with a face shooting red laser beams from eyes at a car, showcasing funny and weird billboards at night.

    coachm4n Report

    #10

    This Highway Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard showing a dinosaur with text about dinosaurs never going to church and consequences.

    RangoTheMerc Report

    #11

    Funeral Home In Canada Puts Up Billboards "Encouraging" Drivers To Text While Driving

    Billboard with a funny and weird message warning against texting and driving by a funeral home.

    MinneapolisWisconsin Report

    #12

    Best Use Of A Billboard Ever

    Funny and weird billboard with the phrase You Looked and a hand gesture, showcasing unusual advertising creativity outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    This Billboard Made Me Laugh More Than It Probably Should Have

    Funny and weird billboard with a humorous message about a growing problem, visible from a busy roadside.

    prem5077 Report

    #14

    An Actual Billboard In My City

    Funny and weird billboard displaying the phrase Birds Aren’t Real above a street with traffic signs and buildings.

    sammyyam22 Report

    #15

    A Billboard I See Every Day On My Way To Work

    Funny and weird billboard showing a cartoon orange with sunglasses holding a plunger advertising drain clearing services.

    Indoor_Pool Report

    #16

    These Billboards For Uranus, Missouri

    Funny and weird billboards advertising Uranus Fudge Factory and big fun on a roadside billboard with a dinosaur image.

    rasicn Report

    #17

    This Billboard Looks Like A Poorly Done Surreal Meme

    Billboard with a confused dog in a diving suit and a shark, promoting realty with funny and weird billboard advertising.

    SimpletonSteve Report

    #18

    Blursed_billboard

    Billboard showing a man biting a bent megaphone, creatively advertising toothpaste that builds strong teeth.

    SachinNayakK Report

    #19

    This Billboard Was Designed To Change The Hair Colour Of The Billboard At Different Times Of The Day

    Billboards with creative hair design using sunlight and lighting for a Koleston Naturals advertisement.

    dingusbob69 Report

    #20

    Clever McDonald's Billboard

    Billboard at night with "Open at night" text illuminated by two yellow lights, showcasing funny and weird billboards.

    vmast3r Report

    #21

    New Royals Billboard In Kc

    Funny and weird billboard showing a baseball player diving with a curtain being pulled back in a creative ad design.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    Billboard In Houston

    Billboard featuring a large sleeping bulldog, an example of funny and weird billboards paid for and displayed outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Mcdonald’s Bitten Billboards Ads In Paris

    Billboard shaped like a bitten container of fries on a city street, showcasing a funny and weird advertising concept.

    vodkasolution Report

    #24

    Found This Ominous Billboard In Hyde Park, NY

    Minimalist black billboard with white gothic text that reads It's just a matter of time, a funny and weird billboard example.

    TheShadowX4 Report

    #25

    Drove By One Of The Best Billboard Ads I've Ever Seen This Morning

    Funny and weird billboard showing a man stretching on a carpet with the text The Timeless Art of Savings.

    funran Report

    #26

    Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard for Buc-ee’s with slogan You Can Hold It, located 171 miles away on a highway.

    degrudv Report

    #27

    This Safety Awareness Billboard

    Billboard showing legs of a person stuck through with a seat belt message, a funny and weird billboard example.

    akashdas323 Report

    #28

    Graffiti Artist Improves The Mcdonalds Emoji Billboard

    Billboard using emojis and symbols to humorously depict traffic with McDonald's drive-thru, part of funny and weird billboards.

    pikadrew Report

    #29

    So Now They're Putting Up Billboards Just To Rub It In Our Faces?

    Billboard featuring a cat with text soon world domination, an example of funny and weird billboards paid for.

    BigQueensGambit Report

    #30

    An Electronic Billboard Outside Nicholasville, Kentucky

    Funny and weird billboard featuring a crying cartoon character with a farewell message to Stephen Hillenburg.

    Charlie_Olliver Report

    #31

    Clever Weather Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard designed like a web browser window showing the sky and cityscape behind it.

    vmast3r Report

    #32

    Here’s The Infamous Billboard Drove By It Today It Was Funny

    Funny and weird billboard in Nevada with a bold red background saying please don’t make Nevada like California

    maincoonpower Report

    #33

    Nice And Hot

    Funny and weird billboards featuring a McDonald's spicy sandwich ad above a cremation service promotion on a roadside structure.

    SomeRandomSkitarii Report

    #34

    Ear In Berlin

    Weird billboard displaying a large close-up ear image on a city street with cars and graffiti in the background.

    Inevitable-Mine-8119 Report

    #35

    Really Bad Billboard Placement

    Two large billboards visible from a highway, illustrating funny and weird billboard advertising examples.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    #36

    With Water Shortages, The Council Posted This Ad On The Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard with a humorous water-saving tip about when to flush the toilet to save water.

    codenamederp Report

    #37

    Someone Was Nice Enough To Pay For This Inspirational Billboard By My Work

    Funny and weird billboard showing a cat hanging from a rope with the text hang in there in a wooded area.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    New Satanic Temple Billboard

    Billboard showing a message about religion and children, featuring a satanic temple symbol, part of funny and weird billboards.

    Cult7Choir Report

    #39

    Spotted A Clever Casino Billboard In Toronto, Canada

    Billboard with oversized ears and text promoting Fallsview Casino, showcasing a funny and weird billboard design concept.

    Jammers12 Report

    #40

    Netflix Marketing Staff Doing A Solid Job Promoting Wednesday

    Funny and weird billboard featuring a dark-themed promotion for Netflix's Wednesday season 2 with a sarcastic message.

    CrueGuyRob Report

    #41

    Harry Potter "Spoiler Alert" Troll Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard showing a spoiler alert about Dumbledore alongside hotel room advertisements off Caraway Exit.

    Wrinklestiltskin Report

    #42

    Good Work Adam

    Man standing beside a funny and weird billboard reading I spent my last £500 on this billboard, please give me a job.

    albando Report

    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago

    I remember reading that this worked. He was offered, and accepted, a very good job.

    #43

    This Billboard In Rural Pennsylvania Made Me Do A Double Take

    Funny and weird billboard advertising energy efficient windows with bold text saying your wife is hot outdoors.

    TheyCallMeRon Report

    #44

    This Wendy’s Billboard Directly Above A McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Ohio

    Two funny and weird billboards by Wendy’s, one with a cartoon face and another with the message There’s still time.

    Crazey4wwe Report

    #45

    On McDonald's Sundial Billboard, Sun Casts A Shadow On Each Item That Corresponds To The Time Of Day You Would Normally Eat It

    Funny and weird billboard showing McDonald's breakfast items with numbers against a bright red background in an urban setting.

    Cautious-Damage7575 Report

    #46

    This Verizon Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard with bold text stating one size does not fit all, showcasing creative advertising outdoors.

    Murelious Report

    #47

    I Wonder How Many Get It

    Funny and weird billboard at Sunnybank State Special School reading I like big books and I cannot lie in bright daylight.

    CowPigChicken Report

    #48

    This Billboard For A Roofing Company Gave Me A Pretty Good Laugh This Morning

    Funny and weird billboard advertising roofing with the phrase Hot Shingles in your area on a cloudy day.

    shagrathspawn Report

    #49

    Ok... This Might Be The Most Aggressive Billboard I've Seen Yet

    Funny and weird billboard warning about a lawsuit for demolition, standing tall against a green hillside and clear sky.

    theprofessor86 Report

    #50

    Chattanooga Zoo's Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard for Chattanooga Zoo with a gorilla integrated into the sign’s text design on a bright yellow background.

    okayokayokayokokay Report

    #51

    This Billboard To Raise Awareness About Stutter

    Billboard with a funny and weird message promoting patience with people who stutter in an urban outdoor setting.

    UnironicThatcherite Report

    #52

    When Dad Jokes Make It Onto Billboards

    Funny and weird billboard advertising stool samples for barstools and dining with a humorous twist on words.

    knitlikedefarge Report

    #53

    Best Billboard War Ever

    Funny and weird billboards showing a BMW and Audi rivalry with a blimp and multiple car ads in the cityscape.

    freshandfly101 Report

    #54

    Billboard I Saw On The Way To Work

    Funny and weird billboard in Houston featuring a lawyer with a clever truck wreck advertisement on a large roadside sign.

    Maleficent-Factor624 Report

    #55

    Saw This Billboard The Other Day

    Billboard showing a giant eyeball rolling over a child with a warning about underage drinking.

    tngstr Report

    #56

    Smartly Designed Advertisement Billboard

    Funny and weird billboard with a small message saying use only what you need by Denver Water on a city background.

    Outside_Cockroach Report

    #57

    You Can Get Free Covid At Walgreens In My City

    Walgreens billboard with a confusing message about free COVID walk-in vaccine services in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Reeyou Report

    #58

    Funny Billboard In Downtown Milford. Who's This?

    Billboard showing five men in colorful shirts smiling and posing, an example of funny and weird billboards.

    DuoRod Report

    #59

    Mhh Hmm

    Funny and weird billboard showing Jesus watching over you next to an adult video sign in a rural outdoor setting.

    tired-son Report

    #60

    Proper Shark Touching Technique

    Billboard for Newport Aquarium with a playful hand gesture, showcasing funny and weird billboards people paid for.

    RunawayTruckTramp Report

    #61

    A Billboard I Found In Richmond, VA

    Funny and weird billboard advising to open the closet door and not assume kids are straight with colorful numbers.

    CaptainCRK Report

    #62

    How About This Anchorman 2 Billboard In Times Square

    Gigantic funny billboard featuring a man with an oversized fake mustache in an urban cityscape.

    ricepalace Report

    #63

    Clever Billboard Sign

    Funny and weird billboard warning drivers to be safe on country roads with a humorous message and anchor graphic.

    TrollNaSean Report

    #64

    I Love This Billboard. It's A Cool Concept, It's Well Executed, And It Understands Its Market

    Funny and weird billboard at night showing hands flipping a small beer bottle with large beer bottles in background

    Tweed_Kills Report

    #65

    This Guinness Billboard In Cork

    Billboard for Guinness showing unusual footprints in snow, a funny and weird billboard someone actually paid for.

    Zimon7 Report

    #66

    The Most Legit Billboard I've Ever Seen

    Funny and weird billboard advertising vasectomies with pricing, blending humor and bold marketing in an outdoor setting.

    bighommie1 Report

    #67

    Woooooooowwwwww

    Funny and weird billboards featuring humorous Southwest and United airline ads displayed on building walls at night

    IanGecko Report

    #68

    My Last Day At Work As An Art Director Making Billboards Was Yesterday. This Was My Last Client -Figured I'd Go Out With A Bang

    Colorful funny billboard for Insani-T T-Shirts and Novelties featuring playful cartoon characters and vibrant designs.

    helvetica82 Report

    #69

    Saw This Billboard On My Way Home In KCMO On I-70!

    Partly torn billboard showing a hopeful message and a whiskey ad, illustrating funny and weird billboards someone paid for.

    Lowspark Report

