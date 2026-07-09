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The bathroom is a sacred place. You go in alone, lock the door, and take care of business that you wouldn’t want anyone else to see. It’s where we get clean, freshen up, do our hair, and make ourselves look fabulous. Despite the fact that we try to spend minimal time in there, the design of the space is extremely important. Because, as you’ll see below, a poorly designed bathroom is an absolute nightmare.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the worst bathroom designs the world has ever seen. From transparent doors in front of toilets to bathtubs surrounded by tile stairs, these pics range from uncomfortable to downright dangerous. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that perplex and terrify you!

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#1

Studio Apartment... No Thanks

A terribly designed bathroom with a stove, sink, toilet, and bathtub all in a tiny space.

hjalmar111 Report

8points
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sanchezkristin75 avatar
Kristin
Kristin
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woooooow ya that's just disturbing and disgusting 🫣 lol

3
3points
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    #2

    There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom

    A bizarrely designed bathroom with a swing hanging next to the toilet, inside a tiled room.

    anon Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great for when you're drunk and stupid! 😂 You can give yourself a nice concussion.

    2
    2points
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    #3

    The Sink Of A Gas Station's Bathroom I Went Yesterday

    Sink made from a tire with a gas pump nozzle as a faucet, an example of terribly designed bathrooms.

    Vhad42 Report

    8points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is awesome! I wouldn't want it in my house, but it's cool for where it is.

    4
    4points
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    According to a survey by Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms, the majority of people spend between 30 minutes and an hour in the bathroom every single day. But of course, not all of this time is necessarily spent sitting on the toilet. Respondents said they might be scrolling on social media, engaging in intimate moments with their partner, taking a break from family members, singing, checking work emails, swiping on dating apps, taking selfies, and shopping online.

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    When it comes to bathing habits, over 65% of people said they prefer showering to taking a bath. And perhaps that’s because the shower is a great place to clear your head, as 30% of people say they’ve made a major life decision while in the bathroom. You have to be careful not to stay in there too long, though, as the most common bathroom-related argument in households is about spending too long in the shower. 
    #4

    That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall

    A terribly designed public bathroom with a single toilet in a stark, tiled room, next to an elevator.

    2ouv0t Report

    7points
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    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I want to know if there's a toilet icon on an elevator button.

    1
    1point
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    #5

    The Hotel I’m Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men’s Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

    A bizarrely designed bathroom floor made of glass panels over a water feature with white urinals visible below.

    1mti14s Report

    7points
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    #6

    These Bathroom Mirrors Turn Shaving Into A Game Of Tetris

    A man shaving in a bathroom with a mirror comprised of multiple small, misaligned square mirrors.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    7points
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    While bathroom design might not be as exciting to talk about as kitchen, bedroom, or living room design, it is just as important. Interiors by Nicole notes that excellent design in a bathroom can enhance your daily routine, help with relaxation and self-care, and create aesthetic harmony with the rest of your home.

    The bathroom is primarily a practical place, but the way that the space makes you feel can impact your mental state. If it’s cold, the lighting is too harsh, or the design makes it difficult to use, you might become stressed or anxious every time you’re in there. However, if the layout is logical and functional, you might actually look forward to your routine of taking a shower and getting ready for the day. 
    #7

    Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

    An eccentrically designed bathroom featuring a bathtub on a raised platform with black and white checkered steps.

    KlassyKlutz Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Without my glasses I wouldn't even be able to tell those are stairs!

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    #8

    Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

    A tiny bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower. The space is cramped, creating a terribly designed bathroom.

    North_Library862 Report

    7points
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    #9

    At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends

    Two urinals are placed very close to each other in a public bathroom, a terribly designed bathroom.

    anon Report

    7points
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    In some households, the bathroom is the only place where residents ever get to be alone. If you have small children, pets, or a partner who’s constantly by your side, it’s important to have a sanctuary where you can breathe and be alone for a moment. And two things that are extremely important in making your bathroom more comfortable are lighting and ventilation. 

    Natural light or soft, ambient lighting can make the bathroom much more inviting. Plus, when you see yourself in the mirror, you won’t be horrified by who you see. Meanwhile, proper ventilation will improve the air quality and prevent mold from forming, so you won’t feel like you have to rush out of there as quickly as possible. 
    #10

    This Bathroom In A Gas Station

    A terribly designed bathroom also serving as an office supply room, featuring a toilet, sink, and a large copier machine.

    boshjabineaux Report

    7points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I gotta wait for the Xerox.

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard

    A confusing washroom sign for terribly designed bathrooms, indicating MEN'S WASHROOM with the word WOMEN prominently displayed.

    B1gdaddy987 Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either someone is an idiot, or they're trying to mess with people.

    6
    6points
    reply
    #12

    My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street

    A poorly designed bathroom with a translucent window showing a person taking a shower, visible from outside.

    donnydealZ Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They may want to invest in some blinds or curtains...

    3
    3points
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    Because the bathroom is often the smallest room in the home, Interiors by Nicole notes that it’s important to use the space wisely. To maximize space in your bathroom, you might want to take advantage of built-in shelves, recessed cabinets, or storage that can be mounted on the walls. Vertical storage can also free up floor space, and mirrors can go a long way in making the room feel larger. 
    #13

    You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet next to a pink carpeted bathtub and matching carpeted floor.

    jbird2525 Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I appreciate the pilar candles. They really set the ambiance. 😂

    3
    3points
    reply
    #14

    Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From...wood

    A terribly designed wooden bathroom sink with noticeable water damage and mold, next to a bottle of soap.

    duucfho Report

    7points
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    #15

    Bathroom Mirror At A Bar In Italy

    A reflection of a person taking a photo in a mirror over a sink, demonstrating a terribly designed bathroom.

    lavitaetroppobreve Report

    7points
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    When it comes to common design mistakes that people make in their bathrooms, Good Housekeeping warns that you might regret choosing overly trendy tiles. Though you might love them today, they may make your bathroom look dated only a few years from now. It’s best to choose a timeless design that you know won’t grow old. 

    At the same time, don’t skimp on quality fixtures in the bathroom. You might regret buying a faucet or toilet that seems like a steal if it breaks down a couple of years later. Focus on making purchases that are built to last.     

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Houdini's Bathroom

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet squeezed between a washing machine and a glass block wall.

    markthemedusa Report

    7points
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    #17

    A Bathroom With A Ton Of Chairs Facing The Toilet, So You Can Have An Audience While You Go

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet openly placed next to an office meeting room with red chairs.

    SuperDannyboy Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are gathered here today...

    3
    3points
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    #18

    This Bathroom In A House For Sale

    Terribly designed bathroom featuring an unusual wooden toilet and copper tank, showcasing unique bathroom design elements.

    soniclilly Report

    7points
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    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one that actually kinda likes it?

    2
    2points
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    Another factor to keep in mind when designing your bathroom is how materials will look over time. Light marble is gorgeous when it’s clean, but it can stain easily. And it’ll show every bit of dust, hair, and dirt. But don’t be afraid to make some bold statements. Pops of color, patterns, and designs can look great in the bathroom. It’s always a pleasant surprise when you enter a bathroom that actually has some life!  
    #19

    A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole

    A terribly designed bathroom with a small, colorful tiled shower and bathtub that has a pyramid-like structure in the middle.

    real_zexy_specialist Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's kind of interesting, but I'd definitely break my neck getting in there.

    4
    4points
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    #20

    These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors

    A poorly designed bathroom stall with a frosted glass panel revealing a blurry silhouette, creating a privacy issue.

    hi_fbi Report

    6points
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    #21

    Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo!

    Man sitting on a toilet while washing hands in a sink, highlighting a terribly designed bathroom layout.

    minimooke Report

    6points
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    As we’ve already mentioned, lighting is extremely important in the entire home, and the bathroom is no exception. But if you can’t rely on natural light, you might want to add dimmers. Being able to control the intensity of the lights in your bathroom will definitely come in handy, especially late at night and early in the morning. Often, bathroom lights are the first lights you see all day, so you don’t want to be blinded by harsh, fluorescent lights. 
    #22

    The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom

    A terribly designed bathroom toilet with a stained and dirty seat, emphasizing poor hygiene and maintenance.

    Multiversee Report

    6points
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    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone made a very poor choice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom

    A mirror in a hotel room reflecting a badly designed bathroom with a toilet and bathtub.

    DonkeyTron42 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been to one like that before. It had blinds you could shut though.

    1
    1point
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    #24

    My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

    A split image showing a bathroom with a glass block wall and a toilet in the foreground, highlighting terribly designed bathrooms.

    muurilin Report

    6points
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    Are you enjoying these hilarious photos of bathroom design fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you extremely confused, and let us know in the comments below what the worst bathroom you’ve ever encountered looked like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the world’s worst bathrooms, look no further than right here!
    #25

    A Public Bathroom In Seattle

    A bathroom stall door that is too short, revealing the toilet inside, an example of terribly designed bathrooms.

    katanaty Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's the kids' bathroom so a parent can keep an eye on them? Or for people with special needs? Never seen anything like it in the US before. It's like they just chopped out part of the door. 🤷‍♀️

    4
    4points
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    #26

    The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don't)

    A top-down view of a small, terribly designed bathroom with a person's feet, a toilet, bidet, sink, and vacuum.

    miko_talik Report

    6points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accurately described as "tiny."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Breakfast

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet in the middle of a kitchen-like area, surrounded by wooden cabinets and counters.

    scarytoilet Report

    6points
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    #28

    Hmmm

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet and bidet at the bottom of a steep, narrow set of stairs, next to a sink.

    NervousPercocet Report

    6points
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    #29

    Which One Of You Has The Craziest Bathroom I've Ever Seen On Trulia?!

    Terribly designed bathroom cluttered with excessive natural decor, creating an overwhelming bathroom environment.

    anon Report

    6points
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    #30

    Toilet Fail

    A poorly designed bathroom with a toilet installed on an outdoor balcony, overlooking city buildings.

    Report

    6points
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    #31

    Toilet Fail

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet next to a large piano, an unusual and impractical bathroom layout.

    Report

    6points
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    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The phrase is "tickling the ivories," not "tinkling on the ivories."

    2
    2points
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    #32

    A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town

    An awkwardly designed bathroom featuring a toilet elevated on a platform next to a shower and a small sink.

    nikeairhead69 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why didn't they just put it where the stairs are? Is the waste going into the box below it? 😫

    2
    2points
    reply
    #33

    I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains. (Restaurant Restroom)

    A terribly designed public bathroom with two toilets separated by a hanging pink curtain, and a small window.

    co_rinn Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Not Sure If This Fits Here But.. You Install Bars For People That May Have Trouble Getting Up And Down Off The Toilet And Then Install The Toilet Paper Dispenser Almost 5 Feet Up Off The Floor?

    A terribly designed public bathroom with a toilet and grab bars, featuring blue and orange diamond-patterned tiles.

    thefabulousjabroni Report

    5points
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    #35

    This Door To The Restroom

    Bathroom with clear glass door revealing a toilet and vanity, an example of terribly designed bathrooms.

    Slobelisk Report

    5points
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    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would only work if you lived alone and never had any visitors

    0
    0points
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    #36

    This Bathroom In An Airbnb

    Toilet with a bright green seat next to a small sink at the bottom of stairs, a terribly designed bathroom.

    sandepants Report

    5points
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    #37

    Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet awkwardly placed under a low staircase, next to a small storage space.

    MrTacocaT12345 Report

    5points
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    #38

    Space Saving Basin

    Corner sink with two mismatched faucets and a soap dispenser, showcasing terribly designed bathrooms.

    CaptainParkingspace Report

    5points
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    #39

    My In-Laws Sink. "It Was Cheap"

    A terribly designed bathroom sink with a faucet extending past the basin, making it difficult to wash hands.

    UrAvrgCanadian Report

    5points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That tap is nearly as big as the sick

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Who The Heck Need A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism

    A coin-operated bidet spray dispenser, charging P5.00/minute, highlighting a terribly designed bathroom feature.

    Nemu_ferreru Report

    5points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I'm not inclined to use a pay-to-spray bidet in a public toilet, or even a free one.

    1
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    #41

    Bathroom With Glass Walls

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet visible through a glass door, situated in a large open room.

    Anitia158 Report

    5points
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    #42

    Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

    A reflection of a person with an angry emoji face sitting on a toilet in a terribly designed bathroom.

    Cool_Atmosphere_9038 Report

    5points
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    #43

    This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

    An upward shot reflecting a person holding a phone and two toilets in a highly reflective ceiling, a terribly designed bathroom.

    Twin_Circle_ Report

    5points
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    #44

    Cursed Toilet

    A dizzying terribly designed bathroom with a toilet on a black and white checkerboard floor creating an optical illusion.

    The_Memeon Report

    5points
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    #45

    This Bathroom Was Built On Top Of A 15-Story Elevator Shaft

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet and sink over a glass floor looking down into a deep well.

    kmosdell Report

    5points
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    #46

    Toilet Fail

    Terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet with a colorful, crocheted cover, making it a unique bathroom fixture.

    Report

    5points
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    #47

    Toilet Fail

    Terribly designed bathroom with a purple high-heel shaped toilet, adding an unusual touch to bathroom designs.

    Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Toilet Fail

    Terribly designed bathroom with a bidet placed right next to a shower, showcasing poor bathroom layout choices.

    Report

    5points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's not a toilet. It's a bidet. Still, a weird place for it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Toilet Fail

    Two toilets side-by-side with gender signs above, illustrating terribly designed public bathrooms with no privacy.

    Report

    5points
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    #50

    Toilet Fail

    A terribly designed bathroom with a toilet awkwardly placed behind a wall, making it difficult to access the toilet paper.

    Report

    5points
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    #51

    Toilet Fail

    A compact, terribly designed bathroom with a wall-mounted toilet and a dark tiled background, showing a bad design.

    Report

    5points
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    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would need two of these toilets put together for my àss

    0
    0points
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    #52

    Toilet Fail

    An open-concept attic bathroom with a sink and toilet behind short partitions, an example of terribly designed bathrooms.

    Report

    5points
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    #53

    Come On In And Have A Seat

    A spacious bathroom with multiple urinals and one low-set toilet, showcasing terribly designed bathrooms.

    sqgrundlepunch Report

    5points
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    #54

    The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant

    A photo of a floor with dozens of people with their hands raised. A terribly designed bathroom.

    helppplbuthateppl Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

    A blue tiled public restroom, very dirty and poorly designed, with a toilet and sink. A terribly designed bathroom.

    willyone225 Report

    4points
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    #56

    This Bathroom Design

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a urinal next to a sink, with green walls and terracotta floor tiles.

    TheHoppyCamper Report

    4points
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is pretty tame compared to the rest on this list.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #57

    This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet elevated on a wooden platform with stairs and a small vanity.

    anon Report

    4points
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    #58

    Hmmm

    A terribly designed bathroom with a bathtub positioned dangerously at the edge of a staircase, creating a fall hazard.

    301301 Report

    4points
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    #59

    Help

    A terribly designed bathroom featuring a toilet crammed at the end of a very long, narrow, tiled corridor.

    RoomLiving Report

    4points
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    #60

    Public Display

    A terribly designed bathroom with urinals facing a clear glass window, visible to people outside, offering no privacy.

    scriptyYeeHaw Report

    4points
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    #61

    Toilet Fail

    A ridiculously designed bathroom featuring a white plastic patio chair placed directly over a toilet.

    Report

    4points
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    #62

    Ooooh, Whatcha Doing?

    A bizarre bathroom design featuring a urinal next to a cut-out of Matt Damon, one of many terribly designed bathrooms.

    Chester_117 Report

    4points
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    #63

    This Public Restroom Mirror'ish Ceiling

    A reflective ceiling shows the terrible design of a public bathroom with ventilation grilles.

    Xxlwow Report

    3points
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    #64

    I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors

    Two terribly designed bathrooms side-by-side without privacy, showcasing a shared toilet setup with a stone wall.

    kveach Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    There's A Hole Between Stalls In This Bathroom

    A close-up of a partially used roll of toilet paper in a dispenser, showcasing a terribly designed bathroom.

    derpygamer2142 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Toilet Fail

    A poorly designed bathroom with a curved stall wall revealing the toilet, highlighting terribly designed bathrooms.

    Report

    3points
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    #67

    Toilet Fail

    A public bathroom featuring three urinals, one unusually tall, contributing to the collection of terribly designed bathrooms.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    This Bathroom In My Local Shopping Mall (The Hand Dryer At The End Is The Only Working One)

    A poorly designed public bathroom with three sinks in a row and a small mirror, highlighting terribly designed bathrooms.

    jimmybisdead Report

    2points
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    #69

    Toilet Fail

    A strangely designed bathroom with a wooden chair modified into a makeshift toilet over a squat toilet base.

    Report

    1point
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    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sad DIY fix for someone who cannot squat, like millions of Westerners. I just look at an Asian toilet and my back goes out.

    1
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