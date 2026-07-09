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The bathroom is a sacred place. You go in alone, lock the door, and take care of business that you wouldn’t want anyone else to see. It’s where we get clean, freshen up, do our hair, and make ourselves look fabulous. Despite the fact that we try to spend minimal time in there, the design of the space is extremely important. Because, as you’ll see below, a poorly designed bathroom is an absolute nightmare.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the worst bathroom designs the world has ever seen. From transparent doors in front of toilets to bathtubs surrounded by tile stairs, these pics range from uncomfortable to downright dangerous. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that perplex and terrify you!