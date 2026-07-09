69 Terribly Designed Bathrooms That Might Make You Relieved That You Don’t Have To Use Them
The bathroom is a sacred place. You go in alone, lock the door, and take care of business that you wouldn’t want anyone else to see. It’s where we get clean, freshen up, do our hair, and make ourselves look fabulous. Despite the fact that we try to spend minimal time in there, the design of the space is extremely important. Because, as you’ll see below, a poorly designed bathroom is an absolute nightmare.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the worst bathroom designs the world has ever seen. From transparent doors in front of toilets to bathtubs surrounded by tile stairs, these pics range from uncomfortable to downright dangerous. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that perplex and terrify you!
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Studio Apartment... No Thanks
There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom
Great for when you're drunk and stupid! 😂 You can give yourself a nice concussion.
The Sink Of A Gas Station's Bathroom I Went Yesterday
This one is awesome! I wouldn't want it in my house, but it's cool for where it is.
According to a survey by Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms, the majority of people spend between 30 minutes and an hour in the bathroom every single day. But of course, not all of this time is necessarily spent sitting on the toilet. Respondents said they might be scrolling on social media, engaging in intimate moments with their partner, taking a break from family members, singing, checking work emails, swiping on dating apps, taking selfies, and shopping online.
When it comes to bathing habits, over 65% of people said they prefer showering to taking a bath. And perhaps that’s because the shower is a great place to clear your head, as 30% of people say they’ve made a major life decision while in the bathroom. You have to be careful not to stay in there too long, though, as the most common bathroom-related argument in households is about spending too long in the shower.
That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall
Now I want to know if there's a toilet icon on an elevator button.
The Hotel I’m Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men’s Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance
These Bathroom Mirrors Turn Shaving Into A Game Of Tetris
While bathroom design might not be as exciting to talk about as kitchen, bedroom, or living room design, it is just as important. Interiors by Nicole notes that excellent design in a bathroom can enhance your daily routine, help with relaxation and self-care, and create aesthetic harmony with the rest of your home.
The bathroom is primarily a practical place, but the way that the space makes you feel can impact your mental state. If it’s cold, the lighting is too harsh, or the design makes it difficult to use, you might become stressed or anxious every time you’re in there. However, if the layout is logical and functional, you might actually look forward to your routine of taking a shower and getting ready for the day.
Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture
Without my glasses I wouldn't even be able to tell those are stairs!
Beautiful Parisian Bathroom
At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends
In some households, the bathroom is the only place where residents ever get to be alone. If you have small children, pets, or a partner who’s constantly by your side, it’s important to have a sanctuary where you can breathe and be alone for a moment. And two things that are extremely important in making your bathroom more comfortable are lighting and ventilation.
Natural light or soft, ambient lighting can make the bathroom much more inviting. Plus, when you see yourself in the mirror, you won’t be horrified by who you see. Meanwhile, proper ventilation will improve the air quality and prevent mold from forming, so you won’t feel like you have to rush out of there as quickly as possible.
This Bathroom In A Gas Station
Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard
Either someone is an idiot, or they're trying to mess with people.
My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street
Because the bathroom is often the smallest room in the home, Interiors by Nicole notes that it’s important to use the space wisely. To maximize space in your bathroom, you might want to take advantage of built-in shelves, recessed cabinets, or storage that can be mounted on the walls. Vertical storage can also free up floor space, and mirrors can go a long way in making the room feel larger.
You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper
I appreciate the pilar candles. They really set the ambiance. 😂
Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From...wood
Bathroom Mirror At A Bar In Italy
When it comes to common design mistakes that people make in their bathrooms, Good Housekeeping warns that you might regret choosing overly trendy tiles. Though you might love them today, they may make your bathroom look dated only a few years from now. It’s best to choose a timeless design that you know won’t grow old.
At the same time, don’t skimp on quality fixtures in the bathroom. You might regret buying a faucet or toilet that seems like a steal if it breaks down a couple of years later. Focus on making purchases that are built to last.
Houdini's Bathroom
A Bathroom With A Ton Of Chairs Facing The Toilet, So You Can Have An Audience While You Go
This Bathroom In A House For Sale
Another factor to keep in mind when designing your bathroom is how materials will look over time. Light marble is gorgeous when it’s clean, but it can stain easily. And it’ll show every bit of dust, hair, and dirt. But don’t be afraid to make some bold statements. Pops of color, patterns, and designs can look great in the bathroom. It’s always a pleasant surprise when you enter a bathroom that actually has some life!
A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole
It's kind of interesting, but I'd definitely break my neck getting in there.
These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors
Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo!
As we’ve already mentioned, lighting is extremely important in the entire home, and the bathroom is no exception. But if you can’t rely on natural light, you might want to add dimmers. Being able to control the intensity of the lights in your bathroom will definitely come in handy, especially late at night and early in the morning. Often, bathroom lights are the first lights you see all day, so you don’t want to be blinded by harsh, fluorescent lights.
The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom
This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom
I've been to one like that before. It had blinds you could shut though.
My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House
Are you enjoying these hilarious photos of bathroom design fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you extremely confused, and let us know in the comments below what the worst bathroom you’ve ever encountered looked like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the world’s worst bathrooms, look no further than right here!
A Public Bathroom In Seattle
Maybe it's the kids' bathroom so a parent can keep an eye on them? Or for people with special needs? Never seen anything like it in the US before. It's like they just chopped out part of the door. 🤷♀️
The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don't)
Breakfast
Hmmm
Which One Of You Has The Craziest Bathroom I've Ever Seen On Trulia?!
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
The phrase is "tickling the ivories," not "tinkling on the ivories."
A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town
Why didn't they just put it where the stairs are? Is the waste going into the box below it? 😫
I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains. (Restaurant Restroom)
Not Sure If This Fits Here But.. You Install Bars For People That May Have Trouble Getting Up And Down Off The Toilet And Then Install The Toilet Paper Dispenser Almost 5 Feet Up Off The Floor?
This Door To The Restroom
This would only work if you lived alone and never had any visitors
This Bathroom In An Airbnb
Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell
Space Saving Basin
My In-Laws Sink. "It Was Cheap"
Who The Heck Need A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism
Yeah, I'm not inclined to use a pay-to-spray bidet in a public toilet, or even a free one.
Bathroom With Glass Walls
Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror
This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work
Cursed Toilet
This Bathroom Was Built On Top Of A 15-Story Elevator Shaft
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
Yeah, that's not a toilet. It's a bidet. Still, a weird place for it.
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
I would need two of these toilets put together for my àss
Toilet Fail
Come On In And Have A Seat
The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant
High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough
This Bathroom Design
This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs
Hmmm
Help
Public Display
Toilet Fail
Ooooh, Whatcha Doing?
This Public Restroom Mirror'ish Ceiling
I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors
There's A Hole Between Stalls In This Bathroom
Toilet Fail
Toilet Fail
This Bathroom In My Local Shopping Mall (The Hand Dryer At The End Is The Only Working One)
Toilet Fail
A sad DIY fix for someone who cannot squat, like millions of Westerners. I just look at an Asian toilet and my back goes out.