Not everyone has an eye for design. And that’s perfectly fine! Some of us are meant to create the vision, while others are best at making it come to life. But what happens when those with questionable taste are in charge of a project?

We took a trip to the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From bizarre taxidermy creations to fashion designs that should have never made it past the sketching phase, it's hard to understand where these ideas came from in the first place... But we have to admit that they've been pulled off surprisingly well! Enjoy the wild ride below, and be sure to upvote the monstrosities that you find most impressive.

This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing

Large wire sculpture of a hare on all fours in a wooded area, showcasing an example of awful taste but great execution.

The huntress (Dead by daylight) https://villains.fandom.com/wiki/The_Huntress_(Dead_by_Daylight)

    This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse

    Fish-shaped bags in orange and white, showcasing examples of awful taste but great execution in design and humor.

    #3

    Handmade Watermelon Table With Duck Feet

    Watermelon-shaped table with duck feet legs, showcasing a funny example of awful taste but great execution in furniture design.

    Yes because watermelon and duck go so well together, little black seed shaped feet would look cool

    The Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit has been a staple on the platform for nearly a decade now. It has amassed an impressive 2.3 million members, and it has become a treasure trove for some of the strangest designs the world has ever seen. 

    The community describes itself as “for everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible. All things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless. Work done so well, you won't know whether to love it or hate it.” What makes this place so special is that it simultaneously roasts and appreciates all of these bizarre pieces. So we hope you’ll get a kick out of them too!

    Saw These On Our Local Marketplace, I Kind Of Hate And Love These Mystery Machine Crocs

    Chunky platform clog shoes with Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine design, showcasing awful taste but great execution in footwear.

    Psychedelic Chessboard

    Chessboard with a distorted red and white pattern, illustrating an example of awful taste but great execution in design.

    Road Glide, 85k

    Vibrantly painted custom motorcycle with bright neon colors and patterns, showcasing examples of awful taste but great execution.

    While some people may argue that design is purely subjective, a “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” situation, experts believe that there certainly is such a thing as good (and bad) design. According to the Interaction Design Foundation, German industrial designer Dieter Rams came up with ten principles for good design that have influenced countless designers across the globe.

    Rams believed that good design must be innovative, make a product useful, be aesthetic, make a product understandable, be unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, thorough down to the last detail, environmentally friendly and involve as little design as possible. 
    Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier

    Miniature model of a power plant with glowing fire effect, showcasing awful taste but great execution in design.

    Fiat 500 Boat

    Boat designed to look like a small car docked in a marina, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Ant Mario

    Tattoo of Mario made entirely of small black ants on a person's leg, showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    On the other hand, there are several factors that can immediately make a design “bad,” according to the Interaction Design Foundation. The first issue that may arise is a lack of clarity and usability. They cited the example of the infamous Clippy, Microsoft’s Office Assistant. If you’re old enough to remember trying to use this little guy, you’ll know that he was infuriating, as he couldn’t ever actually answer questions or offer any help. But he always appeared in the corner, seemingly mocking users, pretending he was eager to assist them. 
    Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine

    Painting of a child with fairy wings riding a giant grasshopper, an example of awful taste but great execution artwork.

    Tennis Ball Hair

    Three men with bright green tennis ball inspired hair, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution in style.

    My Buddy's Friend Made These Patchwork Shorts For Him. I Lowkey Love It Though (Oc)

    Purple and black shorts made from Crown Royal bags, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution clothing design.

    Poor accessibility is another factor that can ruin a design. For example, have you ever tried to use one of those CAPTCHAs that is supposed to “prove that you’re a human” but found it impossible to decipher what you were supposed to type in? Bad design. And if the creators ignore user needs and feedback, it becomes impossible for their design to be considered successful.  
    “Why So Serious?” Bmw

    Purple BMW with green accents and gold rims parked in a lot, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    This Headstone In A Californian Graveyard

    Gravestone designed as a giant hamburger with Wendy's cups, showing funny examples of awful taste but great execution.

    Not Sure What The Occasion Is But Congrats I Guess

    Cake decorated with Ross price tags and receipts, a funny example of awful taste but great execution in design.

    Now, aesthetics are certainly an important aspect of design. But compromising functionality just to make something look pretty is a huge mistake. Lucky for the people whose creations are featured on this list, none of them made that mistake! But Interaction Design Foundation notes that there’s no point in making something beautiful if it doesn’t serve its intended purpose. It will just be frustrating. 
    Why Not?

    Wooden guitar shaped like a man in funny pose, showcasing awful taste but great execution craftsmanship.

    The Ratocaster

    Electric guitar with a wooden rat sculpture integrated near the knobs, an example of awful taste but great execution design.

    On My Flight Today

    Passenger on airplane wearing a hat with long twisted horns, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution.

    Inconsistency can also become a major issue in design. On a website or in marketing, it can be jarring to see various color schemes and fonts splattered across a platform. It can seem chaotic, unintentional and negatively impact the user experience. But that doesn’t mean that designs shouldn’t ever change. In fact, they should definitely keep up with the times, so they don’t become outdated! 
    3.17% Neanderthal

    Tattoo on back featuring realistic chest hair as a club with a caveman, showing awful taste but great execution.

    Lamp In Dresden Hotel

    Red mannequin lamp with a dress-shaped body and lampshade head inside a restaurant, example of awful taste but great execution.

    It's Called Fashion, Sweetie. That Hat From The 50s

    Woman wearing a red hat with integrated blue glasses, showcasing a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    One of the most important factors to keep in mind to prevent bad design is understanding users. And in that case, as long as everything on this list was created with the users in mind, you can argue that these items can actually be considered good design! They might not be beautiful, but if they work well and the users are happy, then maybe they deserve a pass. 

    Balloon Dog And Its Balloon #2

    Transparent pink balloon dog sculpture designed to look like it is peeing, showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    Dory Forgot Something

    Performers in blue fish costumes with exaggerated eyes skating on ice in a show demonstrating awful taste but great execution.

    I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect

    Tattoo of a distorted Medusa head with multiple eyes and overlapping snake hair, showing awful taste but great execution.

    We hope you’re enjoying this amusing list of questionable design, pandas. You might be laughing at the objects featured here, but you can’t deny that they’ve been executed well! Keep upvoting the images that utterly confuse you, and feel free to share any more examples of awful taste but great execution in the comments below. Then, if you want to see even more examples from this community that have been shared on Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
    Stained Glass Puking Cat

    Awful taste but great execution stained glass cat hanging decoration with green fish charm outdoors in daylight.

    Glitched Shoes

    Chunky beige boots with exaggerated thick soles and unconventional design as a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    This Magnificent Haircut

    Creative haircut with a detailed face design showing awful taste but great execution in hair art style.

    Lung Shaped Ashtray

    Pink and beige ashtray shaped like human lungs with detailed airways, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Taxidermy

    Cow rear end mounted on a yellow wall plaque in a modern room, a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    Handbags That Look Edible

    Three women wearing food-themed purses shaped like salad, spaghetti, and macaroni, showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    I'm Not Sure What It Is.... A Wine Stopper?

    A wine bottle topped with a detailed mannequin head featuring dramatic makeup and red flowers, showing awful taste but great execution.

    Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry

    Person wearing realistic foot slippers and holding black shopping bags, a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp

    Tattoo of a fantastical creature with possum features and deer antlers, an example of awful taste but great execution body art.

    A Knife Mirror

    Knife-shaped mirror leaning against wall with a red mat shaped like a blood splatter, a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    Permanent Gardener Statue In Front Of Their House. Like, What

    Lawn decoration of a man holding large garden shears behind a rose bush, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil

    Man with an unusual haircut showing examples of awful taste but great execution wearing black sunglasses and a dark shirt.

    Slimey Aesthetic

    Person in white dress pouring from snail-shaped teapot into a cup, example of awful taste but great execution design.

    This Goes Here

    Crossbody bag designed to look like a moldy slice of bread, a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    What In Tarnation

    Bathroom shower with a metal tub placed inside a tiled shower area showing awful taste but great execution design.

    Marketplace Find

    Clear resin frog sculpture filled with instant noodles, showcasing awful taste but great execution in design.

    I Don't Even Know

    Green convertible Mustang towing matching coffin trailer with custom license plate on highway, example of awful taste but great execution

    Cigarette Pants

    Person wearing white and brown pants with bold cancer warning text, standing on a red patterned carpet, showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    This Beauty

    Tattoo of a poorly executed but funny dragon character in bright orange and blue colors showing awful taste but great execution.

    Wow

    Pink car with cartoon-like eyes and nose headlights, an example of awful taste but great execution on a city street.

    This Keyboard Jacket Is Something

    Puffer jacket designed like a computer keyboard with keys stitched across the sleeves and torso, example of awful taste.

    There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One

    Tattoo on forearm showing a progression of cartoon faces holding money, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Tattoo That Looks Like A Bruise

    Close-up of a person's leg with a bruise shaped like a heart, illustrating awful taste but great execution.

    If A Fullbody (Including Face) Tattoo Was A House

    Bathroom with brown tile walls and blue fixtures, decorated with colorful art tiles showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    This Nail

    Realistic bug nail art on finger, showcasing awful taste but great execution in detailed design.

    Dp

    Colorful tattoo of a red soda can with hearts and straws, showing a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    This Taxidermy Combination

    Taxidermy hybrid animal with raccoon head and bird body mounted on outdoor wall, a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    Found This Gem 🤣

    Unusual taxidermy wall mount combining animal fur with a human-like face, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Appears to be an update on the original hoax called as non-descript

    Low Budget Tron

    Person wearing a robotic suit with rollerblade wheels lying flat on a pavement, showing fun examples of awful taste.

    New Pool!

    Backyard hot tub made from a Toyota truck bed, showcasing awful taste but great execution in design.

    When Nature Calls

    Colorful hand-painted ceramic toilet with cactus and sun designs, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution.

    If Nautical Nonsense Be Something You Wish

    Katana sword display with a fish-shaped blade and handle, showcasing a funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    What Rock Is This?

    Outdoor seating set made of large pink stone blocks, an example of awful taste but great execution in design.

    I'm Genuinely Impressed At How Well Made This Is ! However

    Hand holding an oyster shell with a realistic human eye inside, showcasing examples of awful taste but great execution.

    Not Sure If It Counts As Good Execution, But This Room Has A Framed Cutout Of Its Own Wallpaper

    Bedroom corner with mismatched wallpaper and framed art, showing examples of awful taste but great execution in design.

    Red Tattuesday

    Hand with long red nails painted red held by hand in blue medical glove, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    This Haircut I Found On Pinterest

    Unconventional hairstyle with a shaved cross design and a long braided ponytail, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Found On Instagram

    Man with an unusual haircut showing awful taste but great execution, featuring a sharp line and curly hair patch.

    Felt Appropriate Here

    Taxidermy fox adorned with flowers and moss, an example of awful taste but great execution in creative art.

    "I Can Fix Her"

    Blue knitted outfit with matching thigh-high boots showcasing examples of awful taste but great execution in fashion.

    When Barbie Hires An Interior Designer With A Greco-Roman Vision

    Room with pink walls, floral wallpaper, and wooden flooring showing an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Cursed Chainmail Mankini

    Person covering face wearing a sweater and chainmail underwear over pants, showcasing awful taste but great execution fashion choice.

    Bri’moken

    Tattoo of a bandage with "I'm OK" text and "broken" word in cracked design showing awful taste but great execution.

    Found This Gem On TikTok

    Tattoo of a detailed fish wearing a harness and gag, an example of awful taste but great execution tattoo art.

    Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors

    Decorative fabric cover with satin roses and lace, an example of awful taste but great execution in design.

    Slug Nails

    Nails designed to look like realistic slugs, a funny example of awful taste but great execution in nail art.

    Spicy Fried Chicken Flavored Ice Cream

    Fried chicken drumstick shaped peanut butter scoop on a white plate, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Found In R/Blursedimages

    Latte art depicting a realistic cockroach on coffee foam, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Fishing Lure Nails

    Colorful fish-shaped press-on nails with detailed patterns and charms, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution.

    Tattoo Tuesday: Baby Corn Dog

    Colorful tattoo of anthropomorphic corn, hot dog, and chicken leg with mustard, showcasing funny awful taste but great execution.

    Joe Rogan's Daughter Wanted A Sabrina Carpenter Cake For Her Birthday

    Realistic bust sculpture of a blonde woman showing examples of awful taste but great execution in art and design.

    Sideserf Cake Studio creates one, don't know if it is the same one? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElT3uWqceJ8

    Heirloom Foot Stool

    Stool designed with legs wearing underwear, shoes, and a belt, showcasing awful taste but great execution in furniture design.

    My Eyes Are Down Here, Squidward

    Tattoo combining a vintage cartoon woman and a yellow cartoon character, showcasing awful taste but great execution example.

    Furbyture

    Two chairs and a lamp with Furby-inspired design in a room, showcasing examples of awful taste but great execution.

    These Cursed Furby Nails That My Sister Made

    Fuzzy 3D animal face nail art with bright colors, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution design.

    LEGO Days

    Clear plastic rings and a white stapler displayed on a reflective surface showcasing awful taste but great execution design.

    You Shall Not Touch

    Tattoo of a wizard with exaggerated features and revealing outfit, showcasing awful taste but great execution on leg.

    From An MTV Revenge Tattoo Show

    Tattoo of a woman with red hair and a distorted face on an arm, showcasing awful taste but great execution.

    Sometimes You Need A Fresh Set (Of Shoes) For Going Out

    Feet with pointed pink sandals and nails painted with lightning design, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Jesus Take The…nips

    Chest tattoo of a muscular Jesus figure missing hands, a funny example of awful taste but great execution tattoo art.

    Sexy Lady Shrek

    Tattoo of a green alien-like woman with detailed shading and elements, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding

    Hand holding a crushed Coca-Cola can covered in realistic hairy skin, funny example of awful taste but great execution.

    Butt Why?

    Unique animal taxidermy with an unusual face and tail, showcasing awful taste but great execution in humorous display.

    He Probably Begged For That Haircut

    Young boy playing on a laptop with a funny awful taste haircut, showcasing great execution and unique style.

    This Moldy Orange By Kathleen Ryan

    Beaded citrus fruit sculpture showcasing awful taste but great execution in a unique and detailed art piece.

    This Houston Style Bmw

    Luxury sports car with oversized wire-spoke rims and unique spare tire mount showing awful taste but great execution.

    Bikini Nails

    Close-up of nails with 3D clear gel nail art shaped like swimwear, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Creepy Vegetable Baby Ceramics

    Ceramic figurines with unusual faces and quirky designs showing awful taste but great execution in art.

    Bruised And Veiny Nail Art

    Nail art with vein-like designs resembling skin with visible veins, an example of awful taste but great execution.

    Some "Sushi" Nail-Work For Your Viewing Pleasure!

    Close-up of nails with funny examples of awful taste but great execution, featuring sushi and spider-themed nail art designs.

    The Untouched Ear Is A Choice

    Young man with an intricate face tattoo showing a devilish character, an example of awful taste but great execution tattoo art.

    Fried Egg Nails…

    Nails painted with 3D fried egg designs, showcasing funny examples of awful taste but great execution in nail art.

    The Shrug

    Bathroom with a toilet, water heater, and a large brown and white rug, an example of awful taste but great execution.

