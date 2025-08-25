ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone has an eye for design. And that’s perfectly fine! Some of us are meant to create the vision, while others are best at making it come to life. But what happens when those with questionable taste are in charge of a project?

We took a trip to the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From bizarre taxidermy creations to fashion designs that should have never made it past the sketching phase, it's hard to understand where these ideas came from in the first place... But we have to admit that they've been pulled off surprisingly well! Enjoy the wild ride below, and be sure to upvote the monstrosities that you find most impressive.