94 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)
Not everyone has an eye for design. And that’s perfectly fine! Some of us are meant to create the vision, while others are best at making it come to life. But what happens when those with questionable taste are in charge of a project?
We took a trip to the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From bizarre taxidermy creations to fashion designs that should have never made it past the sketching phase, it's hard to understand where these ideas came from in the first place... But we have to admit that they've been pulled off surprisingly well! Enjoy the wild ride below, and be sure to upvote the monstrosities that you find most impressive.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing
This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse
Handmade Watermelon Table With Duck Feet
Yes because watermelon and duck go so well together, little black seed shaped feet would look cool
The Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit has been a staple on the platform for nearly a decade now. It has amassed an impressive 2.3 million members, and it has become a treasure trove for some of the strangest designs the world has ever seen.
The community describes itself as “for everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible. All things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless. Work done so well, you won't know whether to love it or hate it.” What makes this place so special is that it simultaneously roasts and appreciates all of these bizarre pieces. So we hope you’ll get a kick out of them too!
Saw These On Our Local Marketplace, I Kind Of Hate And Love These Mystery Machine Crocs
Be great for dressing up for Halloween as Daphne of Velma
Psychedelic Chessboard
Hey! Let's drop some tabs of LSD and play chess! Are you down?
Road Glide, 85k
While some people may argue that design is purely subjective, a “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” situation, experts believe that there certainly is such a thing as good (and bad) design. According to the Interaction Design Foundation, German industrial designer Dieter Rams came up with ten principles for good design that have influenced countless designers across the globe.
Rams believed that good design must be innovative, make a product useful, be aesthetic, make a product understandable, be unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, thorough down to the last detail, environmentally friendly and involve as little design as possible.
Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier
Fiat 500 Boat
Ant Mario
On the other hand, there are several factors that can immediately make a design “bad,” according to the Interaction Design Foundation. The first issue that may arise is a lack of clarity and usability. They cited the example of the infamous Clippy, Microsoft’s Office Assistant. If you’re old enough to remember trying to use this little guy, you’ll know that he was infuriating, as he couldn’t ever actually answer questions or offer any help. But he always appeared in the corner, seemingly mocking users, pretending he was eager to assist them.
Tennis Ball Hair
My Buddy's Friend Made These Patchwork Shorts For Him. I Lowkey Love It Though (Oc)
Poor accessibility is another factor that can ruin a design. For example, have you ever tried to use one of those CAPTCHAs that is supposed to “prove that you’re a human” but found it impossible to decipher what you were supposed to type in? Bad design. And if the creators ignore user needs and feedback, it becomes impossible for their design to be considered successful.
“Why So Serious?” Bmw
This Headstone In A Californian Graveyard
Not Sure What The Occasion Is But Congrats I Guess
Now, aesthetics are certainly an important aspect of design. But compromising functionality just to make something look pretty is a huge mistake. Lucky for the people whose creations are featured on this list, none of them made that mistake! But Interaction Design Foundation notes that there’s no point in making something beautiful if it doesn’t serve its intended purpose. It will just be frustrating.
Why Not?
The Ratocaster
Inconsistency can also become a major issue in design. On a website or in marketing, it can be jarring to see various color schemes and fonts splattered across a platform. It can seem chaotic, unintentional and negatively impact the user experience. But that doesn’t mean that designs shouldn’t ever change. In fact, they should definitely keep up with the times, so they don’t become outdated!
It's Called Fashion, Sweetie. That Hat From The 50s
One of the most important factors to keep in mind to prevent bad design is understanding users. And in that case, as long as everything on this list was created with the users in mind, you can argue that these items can actually be considered good design! They might not be beautiful, but if they work well and the users are happy, then maybe they deserve a pass.
Balloon Dog And Its Balloon #2
I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect
We hope you’re enjoying this amusing list of questionable design, pandas. You might be laughing at the objects featured here, but you can’t deny that they’ve been executed well! Keep upvoting the images that utterly confuse you, and feel free to share any more examples of awful taste but great execution in the comments below. Then, if you want to see even more examples from this community that have been shared on Bored Panda, look no further than right here!