When we see pictures of dogs, cats, and other domestic and wild animals on the internet, they’re usually cute and charming, but the social media project Animals Going Goblin Mode flips that script by celebrating the messy, mischievous, and delightfully chaotic side of their behavior.

From intense stares to unexpected poses, these folks invite us to embrace the imperfect, goofy, and sometimes downright inconceivable moments that make animals so irresistibly entertaining. So, we collected their best recent posts and want you to dive in—every now and then, we all need a reminder that being a little crazy is totally okay.

Fluffy hamster wearing black goggles holding food, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

You couldn't look any more devious and cunning if you tried.

    Dog poking head through wooden fence appearing goofy, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Golden retriever balancing a tall stack of dog treats on its head, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Close-up of a small dog with wide eyes acting hilariously in goblin mode on a bed with a teal wall background.

    Large dog holding a huge stick in its mouth while a small dog hangs from the other end in hilarious goblin mode.

    Capybara family swimming with one capybara humorously riding on another in a funny animal goblin mode moment.

    Two dogs playfully biting each other, showcasing hilarious animals in funny and goofy goblin mode behavior.

    A hilarious small white puppy with a funny expression being held, showcasing animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Cat dressed in a fancy costume with a hat, sitting inside a covered stroller, showing animals in goblin mode humor.

    A hilarious cat covered in bubbles sitting in a sink, showing a funny expression in goblin mode.

    Small dog making a funny face, looking mischievous and wild, one of the hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    A raccoon hilariously caught snatching a crepe, showcasing funny animal behavior in goblin mode moments.

    Cat in goblin mode with wide-open mouth and visible teeth near a vintage microphone in a dark setting.

    Cow standing behind a gate with a no dogs allowed sign, illustrating animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Blurry dog caught in motion outside a building, showing hilarious animal goblin mode behavior in a nighttime setting.

    A hilarious animal with a goblin mode expression, featuring a cobra body and a cat-like face in a funny pose.

    Fluffy dog wearing oversized googly eyes, showcasing hilarious animal behavior in goblin mode.

    Husky dog peeking between couch cushions looking funny and silly in a hilarious animal goblin mode moment.

    Fluffy white dog hanging on a pole indoors, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    Close-up of a cat with a funny expression, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    Black hen protecting chick while another chick looks on, a funny animal moment showing animals in goblin mode.

    Tabby cat in a humorous goblin mode meme, portraying a funny and confused expression with wine glass nearby.

    Tiny kitten peeking from under a blanket with a funny expression, showcasing animals in hilarious goblin mode.

    Small animal squished inside a glass vase, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode with funny and quirky behavior.

    That's distressing if the animal didn't get in their on its own.

    A fluffy white dog sitting behind cupcakes decorated to look like small white dogs, funny animal goblin mode moment.

    Black bird carrying a large piece of food walking on pavement, showing hilarious animals in goblin mode behavior.

    Cute puppy wearing a blue dress sitting on wooden floor, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Cat sitting on the back of a donkey on a street, a hilarious animal moment in goblin mode.

    Small brown dog in white pajamas sitting on a couch looking sideways in a hilarious animals goblin mode moment.

    Dog staring at a horse standing in a pool, a hilarious animal moment showing animals in goblin mode outside near plants.

    Chicken wearing sunglasses and a headscarf, showing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode style.

    Cute pug puppy lying on its back looking relaxed and silly, one of the hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Cat wearing a Spider-Man mask lying on carpet, showcasing one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Small dog dressed in a humorous costume with a tall decorative hat, showcasing animals in goblin mode antics.

    Close-up of a funny animal with its tongue out showing goblin mode expression, capturing hilarious animal moments.

    Dog sitting upright on a sidewalk under a red umbrella, showcasing a hilarious animal in goblin mode on a busy street.

    Two hilarious cats in goblin mode, one licking a treat and the other sticking out its tongue indoors.

    Dog dressed in a homemade ambulance costume, howling indoors, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Small dog standing on floating hamburgers in the sky, showing a funny moment of animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Black dog lying on the ground drinking from a cup with a straw, showing hilarious animal goblin mode behavior.

    Ginger cat acting bizarre and confused in bathroom, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Small dog laying curled up on a slipper on tiled floor, one of hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Golden retriever in goblin mode sitting happily next to a chewed-up door and scattered debris inside a hallway.

    Two kittens sitting in a pink toy car, looking surprised, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Sleeping cat appears huge next to train in funny scene from hilarious animals who lost the plot goblin mode collection.

    Person riding a horse mid-jump holding a basketball near a hoop, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode moments.

    Penguin walking on a gravel road at sunset, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode moments.

    Dog caught mid-air jumping over gate in a hilarious animal moment showing animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    Dog wearing a red cape and hat, sitting with paws on a knife stuck in a chopping board, funny animal in goblin mode.

    Two cats in goblin mode drinking water from a toilet bowl in a bathroom, showing hilarious animal behavior.

    White cat contorted into a strange position on a dark couch, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    A funny dog stuck in a cage looking goofy, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Golden retriever with a serious expression, showing hilarious animal behavior in a funny goblin mode moment.

    Person holding a small puppy close to their open mouth in a playful moment with hilarious animals acting goofy.

    Close-up of a squirrel in goblin mode looking at acorns with a humorous and intense expression.

    Cute puppy sticking out tongue outdoors, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode for funny pet moments.

    Small dog poking head out of a shark-shaped pet bed, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Husky dog sitting in the backseat with head through car armrest, showing hilarious animal in goblin mode.

    A fluffy brown chicken sitting on dirt, looking relaxed and embodying hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Seagull holding fake teeth in its beak, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Black and white cat sitting upright on stone floor next to a small solid wood table in funny goblin mode pose

    Blue budgie in mid-air performing a trick on a miniature skateboard, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Bear perched on fence above a dog in a yard, capturing a hilarious animal moment in goblin mode humor.

    Close-up of a funny cat reaching out with paw, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode with playful expression.

    Close-up of a cat with an intense glare, capturing hilarious animals in goblin mode acting suspicious and annoyed.

    Dog caught mid-air swimming into a wave, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode moments.

    Black bear sitting at wooden picnic table outdoors, displaying hilariously lost plot in goblin mode moment.

    Doberman dog licking heart-shaped lollipop, showcasing hilarious animal behavior in goblin mode with a playful and goofy expression.

    Dog wearing glasses sitting at a sewing machine, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Small dog with an unusual appearance looking confused, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Puppy held in hand in front of computer screen showing same puppy image, a funny example of animals in goblin mode.

    Grumpy cat dressed in black with a top hat staring into a mirror, showing hilarious animal goblin mode behavior.

    Small dog in a fridge caught in goblin mode eating cake with a large bite missing from it.

    Dog wearing a stack of pancakes with butter on its head, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Funny cat wearing a red shirt pretending to change a car tire, one of the hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Funny cat biting a window handle, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode acting oddly and amusingly.

    Orange tabby cat standing on a toilet seat in a bathroom, showing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Blurry dog with mouth wide open showing teeth in a funny pose, capturing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Dog in goblin mode with head buried in a couch cushion, humorously losing the plot on a brown leather sofa.

    Small green animal on leaf with human hand holding a gun, illustrating hilarious animals in goblin mode humor.

    A dachshund dog held upright next to a measuring tape and a book in a funny goblin mode moment.

    Tiger peeking through a bathroom wall opening, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode acting unexpectedly indoors.

    Two puppies in a funny pose showing hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode outdoors

    Newborn kitten making a funny face showing hilarious animal behavior in goblin mode, held gently in a person's hand.

    Pigeon standing on a skateboard on pavement, showcasing hilarious animals in unexpected goblin mode behavior.

    White cat lying relaxed on muddy ground, showing one of the hilarious animals in goblin mode moments.

    Cow with large wings flying in the sky, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode moments

    Two dogs in a funny pose inside a home, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    A dog, dolphin, and cow hilariously jumping out of the water together, showcasing animals in goblin mode.

    Cat and kitten acting hilariously in a room with a mirror, showcasing animals in goblin mode doing funny antics.

    Two hilarious dogs dressed in Batman and Robin costumes, perfectly capturing animals in goblin mode humor.

    Fluffy dog with blurred face standing indoors in sunlight, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode moment.

    Hedgehog biting a human toe showing hilarious animal behavior in goblin mode moment captured up close.

    Brown and white rabbit lying down with a strawberry dessert balanced on its back, showing animals in goblin mode humor.

    Dog paw stuck in a pink flip-flop on a rough asphalt surface, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Turtle with an open mouth looking like it lost the plot and went into goblin mode on a white surface.

    A hilarious cat standing on a wooden porch looking talkative, one of the funniest animals in goblin mode.

    Fluffy cat sitting on a fence post looking grumpy in a hilarious animal moment showing goblin mode behavior.

    Cute dog lying in a hot dog bun, showing hilarious animal behavior in a funny goblin mode moment.

    Small scruffy dog with wild fur and an intense expression, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Smiling dog sitting in a chair wearing a collar and holding an open book, a funny animal in goblin mode.

    Gray cat holding a small black kitten in a playful pose, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode humor.

    Close-up of a small animal in goblin mode, humorously holding a toy gun while being gently held in a hand.

    Yellow Labrador lying on carpet holding a toy gun with a guilty expression, showcasing animals in goblin mode humor.

    Happy dog sitting in a playground swing, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    Dog wearing a denim jacket and gloves on a street, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Black and white cat with wide eyes held up indoors, one paw extended, showing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Black dog balanced on a skateboard at a skatepark, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode behavior.

    Rat in goblin mode scavenging cereal pieces near a hand and a Cheerios box labeled made for little hands.

    Happy dog and deer standing by car door, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode moments.

    A surreal animal hybrid showing a tiny creature with the body of a mosquito and the head of a dog in a hilarious goblin mode.

    Horse wearing a brown cap indoors, showing hilarious animal going into goblin mode with a quirky expression.

    Wet cat standing on hind legs looking grumpy in a shower, one of the hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Three cats curled up together on a concrete surface in a hilarious animals goblin mode moment.

    Two dogs sitting in a miniature white toy car on a street, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Dog sitting oddly on doghouse roof in hilarious animals going into goblin mode in a backyard setting.

    Small white dog with a paper bag over its head lying on the floor in a hilarious animal goblin mode moment.

    Small animal in goblin mode balancing on railing while drinking water from tilted cup outdoors in backyard setting

    A rat riding on the back of a ginger kitten, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Gorilla swinging another animal in a grassy field, one of the hilarious animals caught losing the plot in goblin mode.

    White cat sitting inside a flour container on a kitchen counter, showcasing hilarious animals who lost the plot in goblin mode.

    Small dog stuck headfirst inside dishwasher, one of the hilarious animals who lost the plot and went into goblin mode.

    Small dog wearing a dark cap indoors, captured in a funny moment showing animals in hilarious goblin mode.

    Orange tabby cat wearing a black harness, standing upright with a serious expression, showing hilarious animal goblin mode.

