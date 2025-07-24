ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever stopped in the street because something random or funny caught your eye, this post is for you. The Instagram page @streetphotographersfdn is full of moments like that, often unplanned, real, and often a little strange in the best way.

This time, it’s all about animals, though. From dogs awkwardly poking their heads through jeans to cats glowing mid-jump in alleyways, these photos are full of small, perfect moments you couldn’t make up if you tried. Scroll through and see how animals keep finding ways to make city life more interesting. Let us know which one made you pause or laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com