If you’ve ever stopped in the street because something random or funny caught your eye, this post is for you. The Instagram page @streetphotographersfdn is full of moments like that, often unplanned, real, and often a little strange in the best way.

This time, it’s all about animals, though. From dogs awkwardly poking their heads through jeans to cats glowing mid-jump in alleyways, these photos are full of small, perfect moments you couldn’t make up if you tried. Scroll through and see how animals keep finding ways to make city life more interesting. Let us know which one made you pause or laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Random animal sighting of a dog poking its head between a person’s legs on public transportation.

Photo by Joe Tabacca.

streetphotographersfdn Report

    #2

    White dog behind iron railing on the street with hanging laundry, a perfect random animal sighting that looks staged

    Photo by Dimitris Makrygiannakis.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #3

    Man lying on a bench resting while a deer with antlers relaxes nearby in a random animal street sighting.

    Photo by Leon Goldenburg.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #4

    Orange cat jumping in a dimly lit urban alleyway, a perfect random animal sighting captured on the street.

    Photo by Dojo Tashi.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #5

    Cat lying perfectly on street bike symbol creating a whimsical random animal sighting captured on the street scene

    Photo by Edy Vanborey.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You've heard of a fish on a bicycle - in this case the cat caught the fish and decided to keep the bicycle, and then like most cats cba and had a nap.

    #6

    Woman smiling while a dog sits on her shoulder in a random animal sighting captured on the street, looking natural and unposed.

    Photo by Fly me to the street.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #7

    Donkey standing on a small blue boat floating on calm water, an unusual and random animal sighting captured outdoors.

    Photo by Paola Pivi.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #8

    Couple kissing at outdoor cafe table with dog lying on street nearby in random animal sightings on the street.

    Photo by Henri Cartier-Bresson.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #9

    Black dog sitting on grass next to a child peeking out from a wooden doghouse, showcasing random animal sightings on the street.

    Photo by Sebastian Luczywo.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #10

    A random animal sighting of a sheep balanced in a bag on the side of a donkey walking along a stone wall.

    Photo by Nadir Buçan.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #11

    Multiple pigeons flying and landing on a person feeding them on the street in a perfect random animal sighting moment.

    Photo by Billy Dinh.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why you don't feed the birds... it's akin to throwing a chip near seagulls.

    #12

    Cat and dog perched on a weathered balcony railing in a random animal street sighting, looking perfectly natural together.

    Photo by Andre Kertesz.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #13

    Man wearing a hat surrounded by a group of cats in a street setting, showcasing random animal sightings captured.

    Photo by Kedil Street Photographers Foundation.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know I wished for a lot of pùssy to come to my door but this isn't what I meant.

    #14

    Man in plaid shirt lying on bench with cat resting head on his hand in a random animal street sighting moment

    Photo by Kedil Street Photographers Foundation.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #15

    Multiple dogs peeking through gaps in a red fence in a random animal sighting captured on the street.

    Photo by Christofer Furlong.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #16

    Person reading on a rocky street surrounded by random animal sightings of birds, capturing a perfect street moment.

    Photo by Sebastian Luczywo.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #17

    Person at the beach holding a small dog on their shoulder, a random animal sighting captured perfectly on the street.

    Photo by Russ Rowland.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #18

    Black dog blending perfectly among fluffy sheep in a random animal sighting captured on the street.

    Photo by Charlie Macknon.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #19

    Two cats peeking through a vibrant blue window frame in a perfect random animal sighting on the street.

    Photo by Stanislav Gerasko.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #20

    Man sitting on a bus holding and kissing his dog, a random animal sighting captured on the street in black and white.

    Photo by Peter Turnley.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #21

    Cat standing upright beside a wall with two alert Doberman dogs nearby in a random animal street sighting.

    Photo by Dinof Zaiski.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #22

    Dog head perfectly aligned with human body on street, showcasing a random animal sighting captured in an urban setting.

    Photo by Van Der Kamp.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #23

    Small dog peeking through a worn chair with a child’s eye visible through the torn mesh in a random street animal sighting.

    Photo by Manuel Almenares.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #24

    Black cat hanging on a wall reaching a window while another cat looks on, a random animal sighting captured on the street.

    Photo by Kültür Tava.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A scene from the cat's version of Mission Impossible as Ethan shimmies across the window frame in front of the watching guard.

    #25

    Black and white cat peeking over a green bench on a cobblestone street, showcasing random animal sightings outdoors

    Photo by Francesco Cucchiara.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #26

    Three cats with collars sitting on a doorstep as an elderly woman peels vegetables, a perfect random animal street sighting.

    Photo by Toni Schneider.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #27

    Bear sitting alone in a mossy urban enclosure with people looking down at it, a random animal sighting on the street.

    Photo by Peter_Marlow_Foundation.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #28

    Black and white image of a random animal sighting with a small bird and a cat face reflected in a window on the street.

    Photo by Johan Lind.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #29

    A white cat peeks out from a black bag carried by a person in a black cloak, captured during a random animal street sighting.

    Photo by Odd Andersen.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    #30

    Woman on safari truck shocked by random animal sightings of lions mating in the wild captured on the street.

    Photo by Street Photographers Foundation.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Photo by Street Photographers Foundation". What street was this exactly?

