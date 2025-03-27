ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is incredibly versatile. Not only does it rely on perfect framing and careful composition, but it also requires being in the right place at the right time.

From cultural diversity to glimpses of different eras, The Street Photographers Foundation consistently selects the most captivating shots taken by the world's most talented street photographers. If you believe you have a worthy shot, entries for the 2025 competition are now open, and anyone can apply!

But before you submit, take a look at some of the incredible past submissions below.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com