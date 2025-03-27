ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is incredibly versatile. Not only does it rely on perfect framing and careful composition, but it also requires being in the right place at the right time.

From cultural diversity to glimpses of different eras, The Street Photographers Foundation consistently selects the most captivating shots taken by the world's most talented street photographers. If you believe you have a worthy shot, entries for the 2025 competition are now open, and anyone can apply!

But before you submit, take a look at some of the incredible past submissions below.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A person in black dress and hat arranging white sheets on a clothesline, showcasing perfectly timed street photography.

Photo by Edeoy For.

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Maria Adriani and Snehasis Choudhury, two photographers who were featured on this list, to learn more about them and their photos.

First of all, we asked them to tell us more about their background.

Maria, who took this amazing photo, wrote: “I lived in Jakarta, Indonesia. I work as a physician at a private hospital in Jakarta. Photography has been my serious hobby since 2012.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Two playful cats on a table, perfectly timed moment as one cat covers the phone with its paw.

    Photo by Adam Shon.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Motorcyclist in a circus ring, performing a perfectly timed trick, surrounded by an audience, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Maria Adriani.

    maria_adriani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were wondering what initially drew Maria to photography and how her approach to capturing candid moments evolved over time.

    She responded: “I knew photography since when I was a kid. My dad has a Canon AV-1 & I borrowed it if I went with my friends. Later, my parents bought me a Fuji MDL-5 so I don't have to borrow my dad's camera anymore. The tight lecture hours during university stopped my photography hobby. While working in Flores in 2010, I bought my first DSLR camera & in 2012, I started to take my photography hobby seriously. For me, photography is a way to relieve fatigue and boredom from daily routines. I can meet a lot of people with different backgrounds, work, experience, etc. My approach in capturing candid moments must be through practice, learning from those who are more expert, and looking at many photo references to enrich knowledge. From what is learned, it must be able to develop according to our taste in art.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Black and white street photo of pigeons flying around a person walking up the stairs, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Rui Palha.

    rui_palha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man sitting on a stool in a street scene, wearing striped shorts, creating an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Snehasis Choudhury.

    professor____snape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We asked Maria to tell us more about her featured photo, to which she wrote: “Roda Gila or Tong Setan, which people called the attraction. It's a dangerous attraction for the rider. Not all riders are willing to be photographed, even if I paid more. For a week, every day, I came to the night market to approach the riders so that they would be willing to be photographed. This was the 2nd rider who finally agreed to be photographed. When we arrived, we chatted first, and it turned out that we were both from Java, & the approach became easier by chatting in Javanese. I asked the rider's permission to be photographed, I informed him where I was, I asked if I was allowed to adjust the lighting in the tent. I brought a friend to give money to the rider to be taken. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To get good photos, we must understand and be able to calculate the character & capabilities of the camera, the speed of the motorbike, the local people who were watching, etc., because the moment taken happened so quickly. Of course, at the end, I gave a tip for the good attraction as I promised him in the beginning. Nowadays, this attraction is hard to find.”
    #6

    Colorful street reflection in water capturing an unexpected moment with a person walking by vibrant buildings.

    Photo by Mirko Saviane.

    kromirko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man mimicking model pose in front of an ad, creating a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    Photo by Kazik Stazewski.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the challenges, Maria shared her point of view regarding photography.

    “The biggest challenge in photos is height & body balance. I have problems with my spine, and my body balance is not good. So if I am told to climb or descend a hill or cliff to get to a photo spot, I will definitely look for a guide or local resident to help me. Nowadays, drones help me a lot to take photos.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A man and woman leap over a puddle, creating a perfectly timed street photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Lous Faurer.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Elderly woman standing with a black cat on her shoulder, ruins in the background, capturing unexpected street moment.

    Photo by Paulo Volkov.

    pavelvolkovphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Maria wrote what she hopes for people to take away from her photos: “I want people to see the other side, but according to my taste.”

    Lastly, she added, “Thank you for enjoying and appreciating my work. It is truly an honor for me.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man walking past street art with red arrows in a perfectly timed photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Ekaterina Kutikova Bgantseva.

    katkutikova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man reading a magazine featuring a Coca-Cola ad, creating a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    Photo by Steve McCurry.

    stevemccurryofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for Snehasis, he shared about his background: “I am a software engineer working at an Investment bank.”

    He also told us what drew him to photography and how his approach to capturing candid moments evolved over time.

    “I started to get drawn into photography as my friends were shutterbugs themselves, and I would use their gear, looking through the small viewfinder opened up an entire world for me where I can focus on my creativity.”
    #12

    Monk blows bubble gum among others in robes, capturing a perfectly timed street photo.

    Photo by Lucy Maratkanova.

    gunganima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Man peeking from a street hole looks at woman's butterfly-tattooed heels. Perfectly timed street photo capturing humor.

    Photo by Kurt Hutton.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The image Snehasis took is of the back of one man perfectly aligned with another person's face. He shared more about the photo.

    “Captured on the ghats of river Hooghly, where life and death converge; Hindus perform sacred last rites of their loved ones - the men by shaving their heads, offering prayers and taking a dip in the river. The photo captures a barber at work, reflecting the fragile balance between life and death, steeped in tradition.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Child on shoulders reading, mirroring adult with a newspaper, exemplifies perfectly timed street photos capturing unexpected moments.

    Photo by Sandor Kereki.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Elderly woman reading under "QUEEN" sign, capturing a perfectly timed street moment.

    Photo by Daniel Dunlop.

    the__stash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Regarding challenges that street photographers face, Snehasis commented: “The biggest challenge is being one with your surroundings. I identify myself as more of a street photographer than a travel photographer, and it gets challenging when there are so many things going on around you and you need to be at the right place at the right time, as you will never get that moment back again.”
    #16

    Woman holds a bag, observing a vendor weighing a chicken at a market; an unexpected street photo moment.

    Photo by Vina Rakotondrainibe.

    vina_from_the_street Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man carrying a large mirror on a street, perfectly timed to reflect a parallel scene.

    Photo by Steve McCurry.

    stevemccurryofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Snehasis added, “The way I look at a street photo, it does not tell a story. For me, street photography is a unique way of telling stories that is frozen in the moment forever.”
    #18

    People crossing a street are perfectly framed by circles in a fence, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Jeremy Paige.

    eatenbyflowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cat on windowsill with smoke plume outside, capturing unexpected street moment.

    Photo by Sam Felix.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Shadow of a person with a hat beside an empty chair, creating a perfectly timed street photo.

    Photo by Hannes Caspar.

    caspar.jade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Child with a camera captures a bird's flight in a perfectly timed street photo, creating an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Matew Evor.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Man leaning on a rail, perfectly timed with a humorous poster showing unexpected moments.

    Photo by Iam Mccolm.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Women walk past a beach-themed photo, capturing a perfectly timed street moment.

    Photo by David Rathbone.

    david_rathbone_photo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two children playing with hula hoops, one appearing framed through the hoop, creating a perfectly timed street photo.

    Photo by Julie Hamlin.

    sacred_sage_photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Person lounging on a beach chair with a towel depicting a face, creating a perfectly timed street photo illusion.

    Photo by Vlad Sidorak .

    vladsidorak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Child peering through a frosted glass door on a weathered street; perfectly timed street photo capturing unexpected moment.

    Photo by Gabor Arion.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Child drinking from a fountain, creating a perfectly timed street photo of an unexpected optical illusion.

    Photo by Henri Cartier Bressom.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Birds swarm around a skyscraper, captured in a perfectly timed street photo.

    Photo by Jim Lasouille.

    jim_lasouille Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Woman perfectly balanced on a crouching man's back on a street, capturing an unexpected moment with a city skyline in the background.

    Photo by Vineet Vohra.

    vineet_vohra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Giraffe perfectly aligned with painted giraffe mural in a stall, creating an unexpected optical illusion.

    Photo by Heike Frielingsdorf.

    heikefrielingsdorf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man crouching beside a cow on a busy street during perfectly timed moment.

    Photo by Ivan Put.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A perfectly timed street photo shows a man appear as a doll with a baby's head while a dog walks by.

    Photo by Subhodeep Mondal.

    theboywith16mp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Silhouette of a person carrying water by the river at sunrise with a bridge in the background, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Jordham Mond.

    jordhammond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Red umbrella on a zebra crossing, creating a striking street photo with unexpected timing.

    Photo by Jens Mathiasson.

    jens_m_photo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A perfectly timed street photo capturing a rickshaw and passerby in dynamic motion on tram tracks.

    Photo by Fan Ho.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Child with a bicycle on a street, capturing an unexpected moment with a dog in the background, showcasing perfectly timed street photography.

    Photo by Evelyn Hofer.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Child in a hoodie stands by a lake filled with birds, a red boat in the background at sunset; perfectly timed street photo.

    Photo by Navin Vatsa.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Statue in a street scene entwined with cables, capturing an unexpected and perfectly timed moment.

    Photo by Sam Gregg.

    samalexandergregg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Child in winter clothes mimics a horse’s tongue gesture in a perfectly timed street photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Ilhami Cetin.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Street photo of people in colorful garments, perfectly aligned, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Mohammed Alim.

    apyfz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Woman with a baby under dramatic skyline, showcasing perfectly timed street photography capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb.

    webb_norriswebb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Shadows on a wall depict headless figures holding hands, creating a perfectly timed moment in street photography.

    Photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Child peeking out from under a white garment on a bench, capturing an unexpected street moment.

    Photo by Steve McCurry.

    stevemccurryofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Two women interact with a mobile bookshelf on the street; a perfectly timed street photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    Photo by VSW Soibelman Syndicate News Agency.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    A cyclist's silhouette during sunset with reflections of a street ad creating unexpected symmetry.

    Photo by Yalım Vural Photography.

    vuralyalim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Perfectly timed street photo of a tram at sunset with a silhouetted person against the backdrop of a bridge.

    Photo by Mike Meyers.

    mmeyers76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Smiling child with a loaf of bread and milk, captured in a perfectly timed street photo on a cobblestone path.

    Photo by Erdal Yazici.

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Workers passing bricks on a wall, with smoke visible in the background, capturing unexpected street moments.

    Photo by Nicolas Monnot.

    nicointhestreet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    People captured at a perfectly timed moment on a busy street, showcasing unexpected expressions and interactions.

    Photo by Paul Kessel.

    streetskessel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!