Admit it, the last X [insert your own number] years have been rough. I personally have reached a point where I will turn the car radio off if the news program comes on during a pleasant drive.

However, if there's one thing I won't ignore, it's a good laugh. And do you know who can deliver pretty much every time? Animals. Follow a cat, dog, goat, or squirrel for a few minutes, and you will be rewarded with a silly face and an even sillier pose.

But if you're running low on time and want just the funny, goofy stuff, we've got exactly what you need: memes, courtesy of the cross-platform social media page ‘Animal Antics.’

#1

Elderly orange cat named Tiger sitting indoors with text about being the oldest cat in Illinois in animal memes.

    #2

    Boy sleeping next to a cow resting on hay, a funny and silly animal meme to help keep spirits up.

    #3

    Squirrel caring for a baby squirrel in a nest, demonstrating funny and silly animal memes about animal adoption and care.

    #4

    Small dog wearing a large hat, looking like a funny and silly animal meme to keep spirits up outdoors.

    #5

    Close-up of a gray tabby cat behind glass with a funny caption, part of funny and silly animal memes collection.

    #6

    Tiny mouse lying on its back with a blue cast on its broken arm, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #7

    Black puppy sitting in a car seat with tongue out, funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #8

    Three fluffy baby chicks cuddling by a coffee mug, a funny and silly animal meme to boost your spirits.

    #9

    Lizard held in hand with folded arms, looking like making an offer in a funny and silly animal meme.

    #10

    Cute dog lying on bed with funny expression in a silly animal meme to help keep your spirits up.

    #11

    Bulldog puppy with a bubble around its head, creating a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #12

    Funny animal meme showing a dog comforting a goat, capturing silly and uplifting animal moments in a natural outdoor setting.

    #13

    Young woman standing by a car with her dog looking up proudly, funny animal memes to keep your spirits up.

    #14

    Large dog sitting awkwardly on a bed with a humorous caption, part of funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #15

    Large dog lying on the floor with paint swatches on its fur, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #16

    Funny and silly animal meme showing a small dog with the body and tail of a larger dog on a tiled floor.

    #17

    Black dog stretched between a couch and yellow ottoman with a humorous caption about funny and silly animal memes.

    #18

    Grumpy cat with dark makeup around eyes peeking from behind curtain in a funny and silly animal meme.

    #19

    Cheetah standing inside vehicle next to man holding a bag of Cheetos in a funny and silly animal meme.

    #20

    Funny and silly animal memes featuring dogs interrupting a family photo to keep your spirits up and bring laughter.

    #21

    Cute young police dog in training sitting on pavement with funny and silly animal meme text.

    #22

    Two crows outside, one humorously dipping a nugget in sauce, featured in funny and silly animal memes.

    #23

    Child hugging two large dogs inside a house, illustrating funny and silly animal memes to boost your spirits.

    #24

    Black and white cat sitting in a kitchen sink, part of funny and silly animal memes to brighten your day.

    #25

    Beagle dog sitting with tongue out and shadow resembling Snoopy in a cage, funny and silly animal memes.

    #26

    Three handmade felted white bats held in hands, showcasing funny and silly animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #27

    Man sitting and hugging a large dog at the vet, a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #28

    Woman smiling at her elderly cat touching her chin, a funny and silly animal meme about pet dementia and love.

    #29

    Dog wearing plastic bags to stay dry in the rain, a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #30

    Three Ohio highway patrol dogs named Ronny, Wolf, and Bruno shown in funny and silly animal memes format.

    #31

    Toddler and dog dressed in matching dinosaur costumes, capturing a funny and silly animal meme moment indoors.

    #32

    Cat sitting on a person sleeping in bed, part of funny and silly animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #33

    Orange cat interacting with a large white teddy bear in two funny and silly animal memes outdoors at night and day.

    #34

    Animals showcasing funny and silly camouflage as they blend into tree trunks in a humorous animal meme collection.

    #35

    Two gorillas at the zoo in a humorous pose, illustrating one of the funny and silly animal memes.

    #36

    Funny and silly animal memes featuring baby pangolins with adorable, nervous expressions to help keep your spirits up.

    #37

    Gray cat making funny faces at its reflection in the mirror in a silly animal meme to keep spirits up.

    #38

    Funny animal meme showing a cat dyed yellow from turmeric baths, highlighting silly animal moments to lift your spirits.

    #39

    Close-up of a rescued owl with galaxy eyes, a funny and silly animal meme to keep your spirits up.

    #40

    Chameleon holding miniature sword and axe toys in hand, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #41

    Close-up collage of a puppy’s silly baby teeth, showcasing funny and adorable animal moments to lift your spirits.

    #42

    Man and smiling dog in cars during traffic jam, showcasing funny and silly animal memes to boost your spirits.

    #43

    Happy dog and grumpy cat sitting together in a bike basket, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #44

    Man in blue jacket holds a fish cake while walrus covers its face, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #45

    Happy dog with a laughing turtle on its head in a funny and silly animal meme to keep spirits up.

    #46

    Funny animal meme of a dog named Humphrey who failed sheepdog training, adding humor to animal memes for keeping spirits up.

    #47

    Small fluffy dog with wide eyes sitting on a yoga mat in a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #48

    Adorable baby horse sleeping at a vet's feet, one of the funny and silly animal memes to lift your spirits.

    #49

    Older dachshund dog looking back on gravel path with text about turning 15 and still checking on owner funny animal memes

    #50

    Black dog sitting on grass, protecting two baby deer, illustrating funny and silly animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #51

    Funny and silly animal meme of a dog sitting near a spotted rug, feeling unsure about staying for dinner.

    #52

    Raccoon happily hugging a stuffed raccoon toy in a funny and silly animal meme to brighten your spirits.

    #53

    Dog lying on carpet with a dinner setup and candle, part of funny and silly animal memes to boost spirits.

    #54

    Man giving squirrels wrapped Christmas presents outside a window, funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #55

    Coffee art of a cat resembling an atomic bomb mushroom cloud, part of funny and silly animal memes collection.

    #56

    Funny animal meme of a small dog with a green leaf covering one eye and showing teeth for a silly look.

    #57

    Sad white puppy caught with a snack in kitchen shown in funny and silly animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #58

    Great Eared Nightjar perched among green leaves, featured in funny and silly animal memes to lift your spirits.

    #59

    Woman wearing a beanie with a funny young calf nibbling her chin, showing silly animal memes humor indoors.

    #60

    Funny and silly animal meme featuring a fluffy dog with a humorous caption about looking like Will Ferrell.

    #61

    Dog lying on a couch with a sleeping kitten on its body, showcasing funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #62

    Baby elephants in a muddy field, with one lying down and another standing nearby displaying silly animal behavior.

    #63

    Dog sitting next to collected trash bottles and cans, illustrating funny and silly animal memes for keeping spirits up.

    #64

    Cat resting on bathtub controls with caption calm before the storm, a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #65

    Golden retriever puppy in snow training as an avalanche rescue dog, one of the funny and silly animal memes.

    #66

    Husky comfort-dog comforting a Labrador undergoing treatment, featured in funny and silly animal memes.

    #67

    Happy dog holding Thor's hammer toy in its mouth, a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #68

    Golden retriever puppy at pond trying to kiss a turtle, featured in funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #69

    Flowing river over rocks with a beaver chewing a tree in a funny animal meme to boost spirits.

    #70

    Funny and silly animal meme showing aggressive dogs and a cat playfully biting its owner’s arm.

    #71

    Cat waiting by window for neighbor’s cat with notes exchanged, a funny and silly animal meme to lift your spirits.

    #72

    Cat lying in front of a pillow with antlers, creating a funny and silly animal meme to keep spirits up.

    #73

    French Bulldog wearing a McNugget shirt with puppies in McDonald's fries containers, funny and silly animal memes.

    #74

    Dog gently sniffing a tiny mouse on a country road, showcasing a funny and silly animal moment to lift your spirits.

    #75

    Funny and silly animal meme showing a dog trying to look cute after being caught doing something stupid outdoors.

    #76

    Hairless newborn rabbit with a humorous expression, resembling a kung fu master in funny and silly animal memes.

    #77

    Funny and silly animal meme showing a Great Dane and a smiling dog at daycare to keep spirits up.

    #78

    Little girl holding a kitten with a sad dog nearby, a funny and silly animal meme to keep your spirits up.

    #79

    French bulldog wearing shrunken black wool shirt, funny and silly animal memes to keep your spirits up.

    #80

    Small black puppy named Spike wearing a green bow tie held by a person, featured in funny and silly animal memes.

    #81

    Dog holding a huge stick walking near horses with a funny animal meme about gifts for big dogs in a green field.

    #82

    Cat sitting inside pants worn by person, a funny and silly animal meme to keep your spirits up.

    #83

    Funny and silly animal memes featuring a close-up of a dog standing over someone after a nap to keep spirits up

    #84

    Small black animal with large ears held in a hand, featured in funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #85

    Husky sitting nervously next to a much larger wolf, showcasing funny and silly animal memes to lift your spirits.

    #86

    Funny animal meme showing a cat food bag labeled child support after neighbor's cat got their cat pregnant.

    #87

    Face swapped husky and kitten relaxing on a couch, creating a funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #88

    Funny animal meme showing a dog wearing a cone looking at a lampshade that matches its outfit outdoors on grass.

    #89

    A baby fox asleep on a car hood with a funny animal meme caption about being stuck.

    #90

    Horse wearing a tailored three-piece suit and hat in a funny and silly animal meme to keep your spirits up.

    #91

    Small dog indoors happily bringing a pine cone to its owner, funny and silly animal meme to lift spirits.

    #92

    Funny and silly animal meme featuring a wide-eyed cat with a drop on its nose, capturing a humorous reaction.

    #93

    Funny African grey parrots removed from wildlife park for swearing and laughing together, a silly animal meme to raise spirits.

    #94

    Funny and silly animal meme of a calf with a natural cross-shaped mark on its forehead in a snowy outdoor setting

    #95

    Before and after photos of a dog showing weight loss, featured in funny and silly animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #96

    Four close-up photos of cats with funny and silly expressions, illustrating animal memes to keep spirits up.

    #97

    Two small dogs hugging each other on a driveway, illustrating funny and silly animal memes to lift your spirits.

    #98

    Grumpy cat reacting to new slang words, featured in a collection of funny and silly animal memes to lift spirits.

    #99

    Young man smiling with a small black and white kitten on his shoulder, showcasing funny and silly animal memes.

    #100

    White cat surrounded by rubber ducks in a bath, illustrating funny and silly animal memes to lift your spirits.

    #101

    Pet turtle tied to an orange balloon indoors as a funny and silly animal meme to keep spirits up.

