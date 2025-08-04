ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever had a conversation with your own brain, tried to be productive and failed spectacularly, or replayed embarrassing moments from five years ago, you're not alone. Tim Brierley turns these everyday struggles into hilarious and honest comics that are as funny as they are relatable.

His work often features “Tim vs. Brain” scenarios, awkward moments, and those little mental spirals we all go through. Whether it’s overthinking a text or battling the urge to nap instead of work, Tim captures it all with a wink and a laugh.

Alongside his comics, Tim also writes and illustrates children’s books. His latest title, The Zoo Animals Need Clothes!!!, is a playful and colorful story that shows off his unique style and sense of humor for younger readers too.

More info: Instagram