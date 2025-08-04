ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever had a conversation with your own brain, tried to be productive and failed spectacularly, or replayed embarrassing moments from five years ago, you're not alone. Tim Brierley turns these everyday struggles into hilarious and honest comics that are as funny as they are relatable.

His work often features “Tim vs. Brain” scenarios, awkward moments, and those little mental spirals we all go through. Whether it’s overthinking a text or battling the urge to nap instead of work, Tim captures it all with a wink and a laugh.

Alongside his comics, Tim also writes and illustrates children’s books. His latest title, The Zoo Animals Need Clothes!!!, is a playful and colorful story that shows off his unique style and sense of humor for younger readers too.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
Cartoon of a person sitting with a smirk, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.

timpostscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hand-drawn comic title page with playful text in pink and purple, representing funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Hand-drawn comic title page with playful text in pink and purple, representing funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Hand-drawn comic title page with playful text in pink and purple, representing funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Hand-drawn comic title page with playful text in pink and purple, representing funny comics about arguing with your brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Simple hand-drawn comic titled Boys Hanging Out Together by Tim Bierley, featuring funny comics about arguing with the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.
    Cartoon of a person smiling at a table with a mug and a tablet showing a funny comics drawing.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.
    Cartoon comic showing a person being sprayed in the head by a brain character, humorous comic about arguing with brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.
    Cartoon of a person drawing with a walking brain beside them labeled walking with purpose, funny comics brain theme.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a man holding a smiling brain character with a balloon, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Man happily waving goodbye while a small brain with legs writes notes, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny comics cartoon showing cats with different humorous behavior settings like do not disturb, vibrate, roaming, and factory reset.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic illustration showing funny dog behaviors labeled as settings, related to funny comics about arguing with own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny comics showing a person checking news on phone, leading to an explosive and burnt-out reaction.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny comic strip showing a lonely green stem transforming into a happy four-leaf clover, illustrating humor and luck.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.
    Illustration of a person sitting beside a large blue figure on a couch, depicting grief and inner struggle in funny comics.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Three people sitting around a campfire in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain and daily thoughts.
    Three people sitting around a campfire in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain and daily thoughts.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.
    Hand-drawn comic showing a checkbox labeled Im not a robot with a submit button and cursor pointer.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Minimalist black and white comic of a person interacting with a laptop, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Minimalist black and white comic of a person interacting with a laptop, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Minimalist black and white comic of a person interacting with a laptop, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.
    Person and brain arguing with each other about productivity in a funny comic from 40 funny comics series.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Handwritten comic title about a day in the life by Tim Brierley, related to funny comics and arguing with the brain.
    Handwritten comic title about a day in the life by Tim Brierley, related to funny comics and arguing with the brain.
    Handwritten comic title about a day in the life by Tim Brierley, related to funny comics and arguing with the brain.
    Handwritten comic title about a day in the life by Tim Brierley, related to funny comics and arguing with the brain.
    Handwritten comic title about a day in the life by Tim Brierley, related to funny comics and arguing with the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.
    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.
    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.
    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.
    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.
    Handwritten comic title card reading watching The Land Before Time by Tim Brierley from funny comics about arguing with brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.
    Red runaway trolley speeding down train tracks in a funny comic illustrating arguing with your own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cartoon of a person laughing at a TV, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a person laughing at a TV, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.
    Cartoon showing a person approaching Age-Con building with a 2024 blimp and cars under spotlights in a funny comic style.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.
    Cartoon brain arguing with a person near a laptop, highlighting a funny comic about internal mental debates.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man taking a deep breath while leaning on a table, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Man taking a deep breath while leaning on a table, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Man taking a deep breath while leaning on a table, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Man taking a deep breath while leaning on a table, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Man taking a deep breath while leaning on a table, illustrating a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Funny comic showing kids learning to say no to strangers offering candy, illustrating a common internal argument with their brain.
    Funny comic showing kids learning to say no to strangers offering candy, illustrating a common internal argument with their brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.
    Cartoon of a man arguing with a talking brain saying we’re so easygoing, illustrating funny comics about arguing with the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.
    Funny comics showing a person talking to a walking coffee cup offering an energy boost in a humorous brain argument.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Cartoon raccoon making a mess with jam, illustrating funny comics about moments of chaos and brain arguments.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.
    Cartoon Earth and moon with faces in space, illustrating a funny comic about perspective and the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.
    A funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain at a bar with drinks and snacks.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.
    Cartoon of a man and woman with baby discussing budgeting in a funny comic about arguing with their own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.
    Person working on laptop being distracted by a funny comic brain with a paddle, illustrating arguing with their own brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.
    Cartoon of a frustrated person outside DNC headquarters with a fallen plant, illustrating funny comics about arguing with your brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus F‍u‍c‍k‍ing Christ is the exact correct response.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Cartoon comic showing a funny conversation between a person and their brain about life.
    Cartoon comic showing a funny conversation between a person and their brain about life.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.
    Funny comics showing a person ignoring their brain, which is drawing a colorful picture nearby.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.
    Funny comic showing a person arguing with their own brain about having more coffee at the table.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon comic about a funny argument with brain, featuring a character talking about popcorn and stomach ache.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cartoon comic showing a funny character humorously arguing with themselves about wearing a hat, illustrating a funny comic.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Funny comic of two corn characters with a boy, illustrating humorous moments from comics about arguing with the brain.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Illustration of a detailed burger and fries labeled as a book versus a plain burger and fries labeled as a film adaptation comic panel.

    timpostscomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!