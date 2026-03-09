This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)
What would life look like if humans were the ones getting adopted? That’s the delightfully strange idea behind “Me, The Family Pet?” by Jejo S., a comic series that imagines a world where aliens keep humans as pets. At the center of it all is Sally, a human girl being raised by the well-meaning but often confused Gwanians, whose attempts to care for her are equal parts sweet, chaotic, and hilarious.
As the story continues, the series keeps building on its charming mix of sci-fi comedy, wholesome family dynamics, and the occasional emotional twist. This new batch of comics picks up where the last post left off as the plot thickens.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com
Where’s Nancy going?
Image credits: Jejo S.
Who saw that coming?
The human whisperer
She’s here… and looking fabulous
A fine reception
Beach party
Humans are weird
Nancy’s story
Nancy’s story pt. 2
Will Sally’s plan work?
A gift
Cry for attention
Whoops!
When a scheme goes from ruse to real a little too fast
Nothing like a giant kraken to ruin a moment
Squid encounter
What is Rex doing here?
Always got to watch out for the mama…
Will Sally save the day?
The portal
Papa kraken
The scientific way
Babies love sunglasses
Rex to the rescue… again
Teamwork
Double agent
Lazy Sally
She’s gone…
Hiding the full story
Ignorance is bliss
Planetary patrol
Take your child to work day
Io’s dreams are crushed
