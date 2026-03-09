This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

ADVERTISEMENT

What would life look like if humans were the ones getting adopted? That’s the delightfully strange idea behind “Me, The Family Pet?” by Jejo S., a comic series that imagines a world where aliens keep humans as pets. At the center of it all is Sally, a human girl being raised by the well-meaning but often confused Gwanians, whose attempts to care for her are equal parts sweet, chaotic, and hilarious.

As the story continues, the series keeps building on its charming mix of sci-fi comedy, wholesome family dynamics, and the occasional emotional twist. This new batch of comics picks up where the last post left off as the plot thickens.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

RELATED:

Where’s Nancy going?

Image credits: Jejo S.

Who saw that coming?

Image credits: Jejo S.

The human whisperer

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s here… and looking fabulous

Image credits: Jejo S.

A fine reception

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beach party

Image credits: Jejo S.

Humans are weird

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy’s story

Image credits: Jejo S.

Nancy’s story pt. 2

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Sally’s plan work?

Image credits: Jejo S.

A gift

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cry for attention

Image credits: Jejo S.

Whoops!

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a scheme goes from ruse to real a little too fast

Image credits: Jejo S.

Nothing like a giant kraken to ruin a moment

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Squid encounter

Image credits: Jejo S.

What is Rex doing here?

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Always got to watch out for the mama…

Image credits: Jejo S.

Will Sally save the day?

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portal

Image credits: Jejo S.

Papa kraken

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scientific way

Image credits: Jejo S.

Babies love sunglasses

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rex to the rescue… again

Image credits: Jejo S.

Teamwork

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Double agent

Image credits: Jejo S.

Lazy Sally

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s gone…

Image credits: Jejo S.

Hiding the full story

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignorance is bliss

Image credits: Jejo S.

Planetary patrol

Image credits: Jejo S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take your child to work day

Image credits: Jejo S.

Io’s dreams are crushed

Image credits: Jejo S.