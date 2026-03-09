Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It's Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)
Comic series panel showing characters in imaginative scenes where humans are treated like family pets.
Comics, Funny

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It's Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
What would life look like if humans were the ones getting adopted? That’s the delightfully strange idea behind “Me, The Family Pet?” by Jejo S., a comic series that imagines a world where aliens keep humans as pets. At the center of it all is Sally, a human girl being raised by the well-meaning but often confused Gwanians, whose attempts to care for her are equal parts sweet, chaotic, and hilarious.

As the story continues, the series keeps building on its charming mix of sci-fi comedy, wholesome family dynamics, and the occasional emotional twist. This new batch of comics picks up where the last post left off as the plot thickens.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

    Where’s Nancy going?

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Who saw that coming?

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    The human whisperer

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    She’s here… and looking fabulous

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    A fine reception

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Beach party

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Humans are weird

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Nancy’s story

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Nancy’s story pt. 2

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Will Sally’s plan work?

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    A gift

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Cry for attention

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Whoops!

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    When a scheme goes from ruse to real a little too fast

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Nothing like a giant kraken to ruin a moment

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Squid encounter

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    What is Rex doing here?

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Always got to watch out for the mama…

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Will Sally save the day?

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    The portal

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Papa kraken

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    The scientific way

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Babies love sunglasses

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Rex to the rescue… again

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Teamwork

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Double agent

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Lazy Sally

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    She’s gone…

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Hiding the full story

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Ignorance is bliss

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Planetary patrol

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Take your child to work day

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Io’s dreams are crushed

    This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (33 New Comics)

    Image credits: Jejo S.

    Pets

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey Pandas! I'm Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you'll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego "for five minutes" that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

