The paradox of being a child is wanting to grow up and be an adult, but once that dream comes true, we dive deeper and deeper into nostalgia, wishing that we were back to being children again. No bills, no responsibilities, free food and board, lots of playtime, and no random colleagues shouting by the coffee machine. That was the life!

As mature and self-aware adults, we choose to express our emotions and experiences through a visual medium, called a meme. Life’s tough! No one prepared us for it, and as we continue to make our way through the quicksand of time, we might as well add in a chuckle. The Instagram page called “Marriage And Martinis” has been helping us do just that.

Bored Panda has featured some delightful content from this page previously, so if you’re curious, feel free to click the link here and have a browse. Otherwise, I invite you to upvote your favorites, leave your thoughts in the comments below, and strap on in for some relatable memes that’ll have you shaking your head in no time.

More info: Instagram