Just like most made-up holidays, Mother's Day can be a minefield of generic gifts and forced smiles. But what if you could give Mom something she actually wants – a good laugh? If your mom has a stellar sense of humor, and appreciates the absurd, then ditch the perfume and forget the flowers. We've compiled a list of the most hilarious, quirky, and downright bizarre Mother's Day gifts guaranteed to elicit a genuine smile (or at least a bewildered chuckle).

From a rubber chicken purse to oven mitts with a risqué message, these gifts are perfect for the mom who doesn't take herself too seriously and appreciates a good gag. Get ready to be crowned the "favorite child" with these unconventional presents that will have her laughing all the way to Mother's Day brunch.