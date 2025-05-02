ADVERTISEMENT

Just like most made-up holidays, Mother's Day can be a minefield of generic gifts and forced smiles. But what if you could give Mom something she actually wants – a good laugh? If your mom has a stellar sense of humor, and appreciates the absurd, then ditch the perfume and forget the flowers. We've compiled a list of the most hilarious, quirky, and downright bizarre Mother's Day gifts guaranteed to elicit a genuine smile (or at least a bewildered chuckle).

From a rubber chicken purse to oven mitts with a risqué message, these gifts are perfect for the mom who doesn't take herself too seriously and appreciates a good gag. Get ready to be crowned the "favorite child" with these unconventional presents that will have her laughing all the way to Mother's Day brunch.

Kitchen with wooden utensils, cutting boards, and funny Mother's Day gifts oven mitt and pot holder displayed.

Review: "Very cute" - Sandy C

amazon.com Report

RELATED:

    Colorful funny Mother's Day gift idea with a humorous coloring book titled Maybe Swearing Will Help and a completed drawing inside.

    Review: "You definitely need to know the person who is receiving it will find the humor, as it could be offensive to many. I thought it was funny, and so did the person I gave it to!" - Michael A Kerek

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Funny Mother's Day gift paper tantrum checklist with humorous handwritten notes about feelings and requests for attention.

    Review: "This was a gift to my gf. I've uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha" - Introspective Panda

    amazon.com , Introspective Panda Report

    Pink ceramic turkey-shaped vase holding assorted flowers on a wooden surface, a funny Mother's Day gift idea.

    Review: "Lovely & weird & wonderful! Great quality and packaged securely." - SEtzBazz

    amazon.com Report

    Pink pig-themed funny Mother's Day gifts showing clean and dirty laundry patches on a dark background.

    Review: "So cute!! Does its job well." - Carlee Tomberlain

    amazon.com Report

    Cover of the humor cookbook White Trash Cooking by Ernest Matthew Mickler, a funny Mother's Day gift idea.

    Review: "This cookbook is funny and has some great recipes in it." - S. Plemons

    amazon.com Report

    Plush emotional support fries toy with funny faces and a black cat hugging one, a humorous Mother's Day gift idea.

    Review: "My husband and I have had a lot of stress lately and have been purchasing boxes of fries to eat away our stress, which isn’t great for the waistline! As soon as I saw these fries, I knew I had to get them. Not only do they make us smile, but they are soft and calorie-free! They are also the perfect size and look adorable on our couch." - AuDHDMom

    amazon.com , AuDHDMom Report

    Chicken-shaped handbag with red handles, a humorous and quirky Mother's Day gift idea from the funniest gift collection.

    Review: "I got to see it, touch it, smell it And zip it before I bought it. Fell completely in love with it and purchased one 3 seconds after I gave it back to my friend. Yes, it does have a plastic smell but nothing that won’t disapate after being out of the box for a bit. It’s a rubber chicken handbag people. Have fun with it!" - Redhothawaii

    amazon.com , Redhothawaii Report

    Okay, you've secured a laugh-out-loud gift, but what about something that's both funny and functional? Because even moms with a sense of humor still need a little practicality in their lives.

    Unique olive cocktail earrings with red accents, a funny Mother's Day gift idea featured online for humor and style.

    Review: "SOOOOO CUTE!!!! Wore for martini themed bday party and everyone loved them." - Miller

    amazon.com , ZH Report

    Hand holding a humorous planter shaped like an elderly woman’s head with yellow glasses and a succulent inside, a funny Mother's Day gift.

    Review: "Super cute and painted nicely." - S. Richardson

    amazon.com Report

    Kitchen towel with a funny plant watering joke, a humorous Mother's Day gift idea for moms who love gardening and humor.

    Review: "This was beautifully made and wonderful quality! Bought it as a gift for a friend and it was perfect." - Amy Wilson

    amazon.com , Amy Wilson Report

    Colorful completed puzzle featuring various sweets and desserts, a playful Mother's Day gifts concept illustration.

    Review: "Super cute, my kids thought it was funny." - Allison Zellman

    amazon.com , Allison Zellman Report

    Hand holding a tin of funny memory mints, a humorous Mother's Day gift for senior moments, with a blue striped design.

    Review: "I got these for my dad’s birthday and he laughed so hard. He asked “what if I forget where I put them?” It was the perfect gift 😂" - Jess Miller

    amazon.com , ceirra Report

    Two cats sitting in a bathroom with two funny cat-shaped Mother's Day gifts hanging on a silver bar.

    Review: "My black cat is obsessed with the shower - not sure why. We got a towel to represent each cat. We’ve received many compliments." - Mel P

    amazon.com , Mel P Report

    Yellow box of corny joke cards and example jokes on table, a funny Mother's Day gift idea.

    Review: "These are exactly as advertised, “corny” jokes” that are actually very clever and funny. They will brighten anyones day :)" - Kelli c.

    amazon.com , Kelli c. Report

    Ceramic dish with funny Mother's Day gift quote and teal gift box with ribbon on a granite countertop.

    Review: "Super cute! Good quality, decent size, and came in a giftable box that didn’t need any additional wrapping. Perfect gift for mom for a loving (not ugly) daughter ;)" - Kelsey Hamilton

    amazon.com , Kelsey Hamilton Report

    And now that we've covered the gifts that are guaranteed to elicit a chuckle, let's move on to presents that are a little more… unexpected. Get ready to embrace the bizarre, because these gifts are not for the faint of heart.

    Funny Mother's Day gift candle with "Being your favorite child" label in bold red text on beige jar.

    Review: "I absolutely love the label. It was packaged great, no harm to the candle. Funny label, mom absolutely loved it." - Janellie J.

    amazon.com , Janellie J. Report

    Woman with a thick white facial mask on her face, representing funny Mother's Day gifts and self-care humor.

    Review: "In my opinion, it is the best product from the brand! This mask is very pleasant to use, it gives a nice tickling sensation when applied to the skin, in addition to being very fragrant and deeply cleansing. When you rinse it off, you can really feel the hydration; it's simply wonderful!" - Carolina Connor

    amazon.com , Ari Report

    Yellow daffodils arranged in a playful flower vase sitting on a windowsill, perfect funny Mother's Day gifts idea.

    Review: "The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. Now that it's finally sorta-kinda spring here, I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." - Susy Lundy

    amazon.com , Susy Lundy Report

    Woman with towel on head and funny oversized eye patches, a humorous idea for Mother's Day gifts.

    Review: "I ordered this eye mask in "Googly Eyes" but I really love all of the options. They look absolutely hilarious on! These are flexible, separate gel eye pads. You can place them in the freezer for a cool compress or submerge them in hot water for a few minutes to use them as a warm compress. They work as described and have similar performance capabilities to other brands. There is nothing to hold them in place, so you need to lay back to keep them on during use." - Laura

    amazon.com Report

    Woman wearing a futuristic eye massager sitting on a couch, reacting with surprise, a funny Mother's Day gift idea.

    Review: "Sooo, good. Don't hesitate, just buy it. The warmth is perfect. The massage is a combination of light and a little bit hard. So relaxing that I fell asleep the second time I used it. Used the Bluetooth feature to listen to my audiobook. I purchased for my sinus pressure. It has helped so much." - meghan m. lindsey

    amazon.com , Jenn W Report

    Funny Mother's Day gift tumbler with "Don't mess with Mamasaurus" dinosaur design held by hand on gray fabric background.

    Review: "This is the coolest cup you could ever give to your mom! I love it! It's so versatile! You can use it as a bottle coozie or you can use it as a cup with a lid, like a thermos. It's got a nice slide to cover the mouth opening and it's even got a piece that lifts up and forms a handle. I will be using this every day at work! Whether, you're using it to hold a bottle of beer with the rubber gasket for the top or you're using it for water or soda, you're sure to have many people ask you where you got it and what you paid!" - SNH

    amazon.com , SNH Report

    Glitter sangria bottle and glass with cherry garnish, a funny Mother's Day gift idea for a sparkling celebration at home

    Review: "The drink mix arrived quickly and was packaged so well! I tried it with some plain seltzer over ice and omg soooo good!! Added a little gin to the mix along with the seltzer last night and it was fantastic! Definitely going to be my go-to cocktail from now on!" - Karen A. Galbraith

    amazon.com Report

