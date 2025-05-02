23 Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms Who Don’t Take Themselves Too Seriously
Just like most made-up holidays, Mother's Day can be a minefield of generic gifts and forced smiles. But what if you could give Mom something she actually wants – a good laugh? If your mom has a stellar sense of humor, and appreciates the absurd, then ditch the perfume and forget the flowers. We've compiled a list of the most hilarious, quirky, and downright bizarre Mother's Day gifts guaranteed to elicit a genuine smile (or at least a bewildered chuckle).
From a rubber chicken purse to oven mitts with a risqué message, these gifts are perfect for the mom who doesn't take herself too seriously and appreciates a good gag. Get ready to be crowned the "favorite child" with these unconventional presents that will have her laughing all the way to Mother's Day brunch.
These "Always Use Protection" Oven Mitts Adds A Dash Of Cheeky Humor To Mom's Kitchen, Because Safety First (And Puns Second)
Review: "Very cute" - Sandy C
Review: "You definitely need to know the person who is receiving it will find the humor, as it could be offensive to many. I thought it was funny, and so did the person I gave it to!" - Michael A Kerek
Review: "This was a gift to my gf. I've uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha" - Introspective Panda
A Turkey Vase Brings A Touch Of...unconventional Charm To Mom's Flower Arrangement, Because Who Needs Elegance When You Can Have Poultry?
Review: "Lovely & weird & wonderful! Great quality and packaged securely." - SEtzBazz
This Felt Piggy Finally Provides A Cute And Passive-Aggressive Way For Mom To Communicate The Dishwasher's Status. "Oink If It's Dirty!"
Review: "So cute!! Does its job well." - Carlee Tomberlain
The White Trash Cooking Cookbook: A Hilarious And Nostalgic Gift For The Mom Who Embraces Comfort Food And Doesn't Take Herself Too Seriously
Review: "This cookbook is funny and has some great recipes in it." - S. Plemons
Review: "My husband and I have had a lot of stress lately and have been purchasing boxes of fries to eat away our stress, which isn’t great for the waistline! As soon as I saw these fries, I knew I had to get them. Not only do they make us smile, but they are soft and calorie-free! They are also the perfect size and look adorable on our couch." - AuDHDMom
Review: "I got to see it, touch it, smell it And zip it before I bought it. Fell completely in love with it and purchased one 3 seconds after I gave it back to my friend. Yes, it does have a plastic smell but nothing that won’t disapate after being out of the box for a bit. It’s a rubber chicken handbag people. Have fun with it!" - Redhothawaii
Okay, you've secured a laugh-out-loud gift, but what about something that's both funny and functional? Because even moms with a sense of humor still need a little practicality in their lives.
Olive Cocktail Stick Earrings - Mom Can Show Off Her Love For Happy Hour With These Delightfully Quirky Earrings. Cheers To A Mom With Great Taste In Drinks And Accessories!
Review: "SOOOOO CUTE!!!! Wore for martini themed bday party and everyone loved them." - Miller
A Golden Girls Planter Lets Mom Combine Her Love Of Plants With Her Appreciation For Iconic Sitcoms. Picture It: Sicily, 1922… And A Thriving Succulent
Review: "Super cute and painted nicely." - S. Richardson
An "I Wet My Plants" Kitchen Dishtowel Embraces Mom's Love For Gardening With A Punny Twist That's Guaranteed To Get A Chuckle
Review: "This was beautifully made and wonderful quality! Bought it as a gift for a friend and it was perfect." - Amy Wilson
A "Butts On Things" Puzzle Is The Perfect Gift For The Mom With A Cheeky Sense Of Humor And A Love For Putting Things Together
Review: "Super cute, my kids thought it was funny." - Allison Zellman
Mom Sure To Remember Your Name (And Not Call You By Your Siblings Name.. Again), Thanks To The Magic Memory Mints!
Review: "I got these for my dad’s birthday and he laughed so hard. He asked “what if I forget where I put them?” It was the perfect gift 😂" - Jess Miller
Review: "My black cat is obsessed with the shower - not sure why. We got a towel to represent each cat. We’ve received many compliments." - Mel P
Review: "These are exactly as advertised, “corny” jokes” that are actually very clever and funny. They will brighten anyones day :)" - Kelli c.
Review: "Super cute! Good quality, decent size, and came in a giftable box that didn’t need any additional wrapping. Perfect gift for mom for a loving (not ugly) daughter ;)" - Kelsey Hamilton
And now that we've covered the gifts that are guaranteed to elicit a chuckle, let's move on to presents that are a little more… unexpected. Get ready to embrace the bizarre, because these gifts are not for the faint of heart.
Review: "I absolutely love the label. It was packaged great, no harm to the candle. Funny label, mom absolutely loved it." - Janellie J.
This Bubble Clay Mask Gives Mom A Spa Day That's Also A Hilarious Selfie Opportunity – Self-Care With A Side Of Social Media Gold
Review: "In my opinion, it is the best product from the brand! This mask is very pleasant to use, it gives a nice tickling sensation when applied to the skin, in addition to being very fragrant and deeply cleansing. When you rinse it off, you can really feel the hydration; it's simply wonderful!" - Carolina Connor
Review: "The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. Now that it's finally sorta-kinda spring here, I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." - Susy Lundy
Review: "I ordered this eye mask in "Googly Eyes" but I really love all of the options. They look absolutely hilarious on! These are flexible, separate gel eye pads. You can place them in the freezer for a cool compress or submerge them in hot water for a few minutes to use them as a warm compress. They work as described and have similar performance capabilities to other brands. There is nothing to hold them in place, so you need to lay back to keep them on during use." - Laura
A Voice-Controlled Eye Massager Is The Perfect Excuse For Mom To Finally Tell Those Kids To Buzz Off While Getting A Well-Deserved Eye Rub
Review: "Sooo, good. Don't hesitate, just buy it. The warmth is perfect. The massage is a combination of light and a little bit hard. So relaxing that I fell asleep the second time I used it. Used the Bluetooth feature to listen to my audiobook. I purchased for my sinus pressure. It has helped so much." - meghan m. lindsey
Review: "This is the coolest cup you could ever give to your mom! I love it! It's so versatile! You can use it as a bottle coozie or you can use it as a cup with a lid, like a thermos. It's got a nice slide to cover the mouth opening and it's even got a piece that lifts up and forms a handle. I will be using this every day at work! Whether, you're using it to hold a bottle of beer with the rubber gasket for the top or you're using it for water or soda, you're sure to have many people ask you where you got it and what you paid!" - SNH
Review: "The drink mix arrived quickly and was packaged so well! I tried it with some plain seltzer over ice and omg soooo good!! Added a little gin to the mix along with the seltzer last night and it was fantastic! Definitely going to be my go-to cocktail from now on!" - Karen A. Galbraith