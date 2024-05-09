Hey there, bargain hunters and gift gurus! As Mother's Day approaches faster than you can say "Mom, I love you," it's time to put our thinking caps on and dive into the delightful world of budget-friendly gifting. Sure, we all want to shower our moms with diamonds and spa days, but let's be real – our wallets might not be on board with that plan. Fear not, fellow penny-pinchers, because we've scoured the depths of the internet to unearth the most charming, thoughtful, and downright fabulous Mother's Day gifts, all for under twenty bucks. So grab your favorite mug of something cozy and let's get this bargain-hunting party started!

#1 A Table Top Hydroponic Planter Is Just What Your Mom Needs If She Wants To Level Up Her Gardening Game Share icon Review: "This looks beautiful on my counter. Easy to put together and holds the plants until they're ready to pot." - natalia

#2 Buy A Burt’s Bees Gift Set Is Fit For The Queen Bee In Your Life Share icon Review: "I love everything in the set. The lip balm was a favorite of mine before receiving this, and I’d highly recommend it to anyone. The salve is a blessing. The honey hand cream is great to keep in my purse and use whenever. The almond & milk hand creme smells incredible. The cuticle butter is a nice addition. I use the hand creams and salve daily, and the cuticle cream every few days when I clean and trim my nails. I use the foot cream after every shower, and I’m not a huge fan of the coconut smell, but it has completely rejuvenated my dry cracking feet." - Nancy

#3 A ‘Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom’ Book Is The Ultimate Keepsake, Promising Laughs, Tears, And Plenty Of Fuzzy Feelings! Share icon Review: "Where do i begin? This is such an awesome journal and i thoroughly enjoyed this. I bought this journal as a way to bond with my mother and learn more about her background story. This journal has hundreds of thought provoking questions and leaves lots of room for answers as well as leaving it open to interpretation. I’m very excited to fill out the book with my mother! This journal is great and everyone should get this journal. I also learned that this journal is apart of a series with journals for your father, grandma etc. this journal is a must read and couldn’t reccomend this enough!" - A. Garcia

#4 A Cocorrína Reed Diffuser Set Is Chic And Classy, Just Like Your Mom! Share icon Review: "The packaging was very secure in bubble wrap and nothing was damaged in the box. The flowers are dried so they were very fragile and brittle but that was to be expected! I purchased the scent "White Pine" and it's the perfect "clean" scent for my bathroom! I will definitely be purchasing again and maybe getting various scents!"- Chloe Carver

#5 Remind Your Mom That She Is Lucky To Have You Around With A Bottle Of 'Lucky You' Perfume Share icon Review: "I am very happy with the purchase from this IPC store. Order came faster than expected with great packaging. Definitely will use them again!" - aj

#6 A Two Person Doodle Book Can Be A Hilarious Bonding Experience For The Two Of You Share icon Review: "We are enjoying this so much! My daughter has never gone for the guided journals I've bought her in the past, but this was advertised to me and she loves to draw, so I gave it a try. It's so much fun! Every spread has a prompt for child and mom, sometimes sharing the pages with a large drawing she makes that I add to, and sometimes making something together by each drawing our side. The prompts are simple enough she has plenty of room for creativity, and they're a good blend of just-for-fun and getting us talking. A win-win!" - Lori Ann

#7 Every Mom Appreciates A Bit Of Luxury And This L’oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick Is The Perfect Balance Between Budget And Bougie Share icon Review: "Buy Loreal Lipstick on Amazon and you will get a really good moisturizing lipstick that lasts. This color is so pretty on and doesn't fade or intensify in color. I have been wearing Loreal lipstick for many many years and it is the best value for quality lipstick. I received a delivery notification that Amazon had placed this package in my mailbox instead of leaving at my door in the shade and I thought for sure I was going to open it only to find a melted ness but to my surprise, the lipstick hadn’t melted at all and I am very pleased with this purchase." - Boojie

#8 A Mom's Me-Time Must-Have: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers For Mothers Day! Share icon Review: "As a mom of 2 I don’t get much time to myself to rest, relax or pamper myself. But now with this product I can escape, refresh and feel beautiful, mind body and soul." - Jerrilyn

#9 This Mom’s Last Nerve Candle Is Sure To Light Up Her Life, Or At The Very Least Make Her Laugh! Share icon Review: "This candle is not only cute with a funny saying but also smells wonderful and is so pretty inside. I love that there is a mix of different plants in the wax, it makes it unique. My daughter thought this was hilarious and loved it! It did have a dent in the tin but that could have happened during delivery so I did not remove a star. Lovely candle!" - Lori

#10 A Crystal Suncatcher Will Add A Touch Of Whimsy And Magic To Any Room Share icon Review: "Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!" - Neriah

#11 Your Mom Will Feel Like Royaltea Thanks To This Republic Of Tea Earl Greyer Tin. Share icon Review: "Best Earl Grey tea I’ve ever had - and I’ve had many many cups of Earl Grey tea! Love it!" - Karyl

#12 Wave Goodbye To Those Pesky Under-Eye Bags With A Yerba Mate Eye Gel By Good Molecules Share icon Review: "Second time purchasing this item. I love it. Instantly makes my eyes look more away, smooth and absorbing finish. Under eyes feel hydrating without feeling greasy or cakey. The price is so amazing for us wanting to get into better skin care without paying a ton. The application is nice and makes it so you don’t contaminate the entire product. Staple for me, just buy it and save money & your under eyes! (Bonus *put in fridge before applying and it’s wonderful!)" - Kitty

#13 A Rapid Egg Cooker By Dash Will Help Your Mom Enjoy The Perfect Eggs Benny Every Morning Share icon Review: "I got this about a week ago. I finally opened it about 3 days ago to give it a try. First I did hard boiled and they turned out great!! And the last 2 days I’ve made poached eggs for breakfast and I keep asking myself, why didn’t I buy this sooner?? It’s so small and the directions are easy. With the holidays coming up this would be a great gift for anyone. I’m actually thinking about buying another." - Robyn

#14 If You Cant Afford Real Bling, Opt For 24k Gold Under Eye Patches To Make Your Mom Look And Feel Like A Million Bucks Share icon Review: "This is such a great product! I use them a few times a week. I love the feel and they are super hydrating. I already have them on auto ship. These do take a routine to see improvement, unless you had a rough night and know how your body reacts. I have noticed on rougher night and I use these the next day it does help. I also put one in between my eyes to help my deep wrinkle there." - Littlelo

#15 A Mini Versace Bright Crystal Perfume Is Still Packed Full Of Luxury And Delightful Aromas Share icon Review: "Bright Crystal by Versace is one of my very favorite perfumes, and has been for several years. My niece also loves this perfume, as she always requests to use it when she comes to visit me. She has also hinted around to the fact that she would really love to have her own bottle. 😉 I purchased this smaller bottle for her to take home. She is going to be so tickled! ☺️" - • NiKKi •

#16 Keep Your Mom On-Trend With A Set Of 14k Gold Plated Chunky Hoops Share icon Review: "I cannot express how much I love these hoops—I’ve worn them every single day since they arrived. they have a nice weight to them, which I like, but aren’t so heavy that my earlobes droop lol. they easily my favorite gold hoops and they’re so affordable. I take them out when I shower so they have not tarnished at all." - alyssa systermann

#17 Kiss Dry Lips Goodbye! Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Is Understated And Perfect For Everyday Use Share icon Review: "Smells good, lightweight and I love it ! I saw it online and the copies of it but wanted to try the original. This stuff is amazing because it feels like a Vaseline (a little thicker because since Vaseline thins out quickly) but looks like a gloss and at the same time but isn’t thick at ALL! I wanted to be sponsored off of the first tube I bought lol. I love this stuff and about to buy all flavors. Grapefruit I heard of but I bought the berry for a deeper pink tint and I don’t even like berry scents or flavors but it’s not overbearing at all. Smells delicious and long lasting." - Dee

#18 Joseon Glow Serum Is Coming To The Rescue To Help Your Mom Reclaim Her Sparkle! Share icon Review: "I’ve been doing research and wanted to use things that fellow sensitive skin people have tried with success. Along with reading extensive reviews. I decided to try this product and I am happy to say that I will be purchasing again! There is no stinging, burning or itching of any kind! I mean JUST LOOK AT MY GLOWING SKIN!" - Rebecca M.

#19 Every Hour Can Be Happy Hour With This Craftmix Variety Pack Of Instant Cocktails Share icon Review: "I have always been skeptical on these powdered cocktail mix as I work in the restaurant industry and fresh fresh fresh is the key. Craftmix is dangerously delicious and so easy to make after a long day at work! Tequila, sparkling water (as instructed but I’d say you can spike it up with sparkling wine) and pour that Craftmix in. Stir and drink! The powder dissolves nicely, not too sweet and doesn’t have that fake sugar taste. Would try other flavors and recommend to friends! (Do not drink and drive!)" - SC

#20 Honest Beauty's Tinted Lip Balm Is The Perfect Gift For A Mother Who Wants To Look Effortlessly Chic All The Time Share icon Review: "I initially bought this product because I saw it as a Clinique’s Black Honey dupe, but this has honestly been one of my favorite purchases this past year. This tinted balm is both moisturizing and STUNNING! My lips look great ALWAYS when I have this on, and I get so many compliments on it. My friends also noticed it and have since bought it. The best part is that the color almost adapts to the color of your lips and so it looks slightly different on everyone, which is exactly the kind of product you need when getting ready with your girls. I bought the Plum color and I everyone I know who has it is satisfied. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" - Jada Monroe

#21 The Folks Over At Folkulture Have Reimagined The World Of Incense Sticks With Their Fun And Inventive Scents Share icon Review: "What can I say… sleek packaging with fun vibrant pictures for each scent. Absolutely beautiful modern fragrances that fill your home w whimsy and fantasy. This is not your old school incense. Folkessence incense sticks are robust with fragrance and Mystical Sea is my favorite!!! So far all of the scents in The Magic Hour smell wonderful. I can’t wait to try more packs!!!" - Amazon Customer

#22 Add Something Unexpected To Her Daily Routine With Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence Share icon Review: "Love this product I’ve recently added it to my skin care routine and has made a huge difference. Definitely moisturizes my skin and makes it look super dewy throughout the day. It’s very lightweight and seems to seep into my pores very well creating a smoother looking surface" - Zai

#23 An Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set Is Both Practical And Thoughtful, The Perfect Blend For A Mother's Day Gift! Share icon Review: "They grind the salt and pepper very fast and they’re easy to use, just tip them over! But keep in mind they are big, I tried to capture the size along side a butter dish. Almost wish I had gotten the smaller size but they work well." - K. Odella

#24 Even Moms Deserve To Have Kissable Lips So Spoil Her With This Nyx Professional Fat Oil Lip Drip Share icon Review: "I have been looking for this clear Lip Oil by NYX and it’s sold out in all the stores I went to, so I’m so happy I found it on Amazon! With overnight shipping as well, amazing. These lip oils are so moisturizing, glide on the lips with a great shine that isn’t sticky or messy. They’re perfect for an everyday fresh skin look or to just add some moisture to dry lips. I love these and need them in every color now!" - Bryanna Brown

#25 Mielle Organics Hair Oil Is The Perfect Pick-Me-Up For Any Busy Mom's Hair Nightmare Share icon Review: "I'm 4 months postpartum and was experiencing hair loss along my hairline. The "before" pictures, showing my thinning hair, were taken on March 29th, while the others, with fuller hair, were taken today! I recently started using this product again, and in less than a month, my hair has noticeably improved! 🙌🏼🥹" - Amazon Customer

#26 It's Mom's Turn To Shine With Nyx Professional Makeup Butter Gloss ! Share icon Review: "I love NYX Cosmetics already but this gloss really shock me as to the moisture and staying time from when you apply. I love the tone and it also goes well over lipsticks. You don't need to apply alot the name butter is true it's thick so I'll last you a while." - Paula Evans

#27 Help Your Mom Escape To A Fantasy World For A Few Hours With A Riveting Novel Like 'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' Share icon Review: "I bought this book on a whim. I didn’t know anything about the series or book other than reading the back cover. I loved it! It gave me Beauty and the Beast vibes. I couldn’t put it down! Looking forward to reading book 2!" - Renee

#28 Its Not Always Easy To Teach Your Mom A New Game But A Game Of Tapple Is Easy And Fun For The Whole Family Share icon Review: "Sometimes it’s difficult to find games that are fun for adults and teenagers, but this one passed the test. We’ve played a dozen times or so, and had many laughs. Super easy game concept." - Tanya Arsenault

#29 The Only Tears She Will Shed Are Tears Of Joy With This Time-Saving Veggie Chopper Share icon Review: "I had been daydreaming of getting one of these since I saw a restaurant owner using a metal one to dice tomatoes and onions quickly. Supposedly tomatoes arent supported by this machine but I didnt have any issues cutting them." - Customer