ADVERTISEMENT

We've been fed a lie our entire lives: "Don't judge a book by its cover." We're here to say, when the title is this good, you absolutely should. A truly magnificent book title is a work of art in itself. It's the kind of literary genius that makes you snort-laugh in the quiet section of a bookstore and immediately earn you the side-eye from a librarian.

These titles are promises of the glorious chaos that lies within. We've collected the absolute masterpieces of the genre, the literary heroes who swung for the fences and hit a home run before you even read the first page.