Judging A Book By Its Cover Is Highly Encouraged For These 21 Titles
We've been fed a lie our entire lives: "Don't judge a book by its cover." We're here to say, when the title is this good, you absolutely should. A truly magnificent book title is a work of art in itself. It's the kind of literary genius that makes you snort-laugh in the quiet section of a bookstore and immediately earn you the side-eye from a librarian.
These titles are promises of the glorious chaos that lies within. We've collected the absolute masterpieces of the genre, the literary heroes who swung for the fences and hit a home run before you even read the first page.
This post may include affiliate links.
Learn A Lot While You Sit On The Pot
Finally, A Way To Justify All That Time You Spend Hiding From Your Family In The Bathroom
Review: "Used for family game prize at Christmas! Everyone giggled!" - kim j tohill
The Overthinker's Guide To Making Decisions
A Book You'll Probably Spend Three Weeks Deciding Whether Or Not To Buy
Review: "This is a life-changing (literally) breakdown and inspiration to both take control of your life, and completely let go in the most freeing way. Also, the way all of the hard-hitting deep truths are in bold, ready for a quick flip-through for inspiration and confidence was beautifully thought through. Cannot recommend enough." - Natalie Norton
"How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety"
Finally, A Book That Addresses The Real Issues Facing Cat Owners Today
Review: "This book is hilarious! So well written it’s almost believable. Bought one for a friend, thanks for the levity!" - Daisy
Review: "This book offered clues along the way, but kept you guessing until the last... interesting characters and lovely descriptions of the setting." - kc Jones
"How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You"
If Your Cat Brings You A "Gift" Of A Dead Mouse, It's Not A Present... It's A Warning
Review: "I really enjoyed this book. A light read with a lot of humor." - Jennifer Sanders
"Can Holding In A Fart Kill You?"
Finally, The Answers To Life's Most Pressing Questions... And Some You Didn't Even Know You Had
Review: "Kept on the magazine rack by my guest toilet, people who visit catch themselves staying in the bathroom much longer than anticipated! This book is a riot! And a great gift for the curious soul!" - Heather Jones
But we're just getting warmed up! There is plenty more space on your bookshelf. These next few titles are so outlandish, so unexpected, you can't help but fall in love with their sheer absurdity.
Hr Approved Way To Say Things I Can’t Say Out Loud At Work
The Rosetta Stone For Translating Your Internal Screams Into Polite, Corporate-Approved Emails
Review: "This book is funny! Bought as a joke for bosses day. Better than expected. Good value for your money." - Kelly K
s your "to-read" pile starting to look more like a comedian's setlist? In a sea of serious, one-word book titles, these glorious gems are a beacon of hope for anyone who believes reading should be, above all, fun. Owning one of these is less about having a book and more about having a permanent, hilarious accessory for your coffee table.
There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed A Fantastic Parent
The Literary Equivalent Of A "You're Doing Great, Sweetie," Backed By Tales Of Animal Moms Who Eat Their Young
Review: "Great book! Great gift for a new mom give it to her and her baby shower! Very funny and comforting to New moms." - Amazon Customer
How Not To Be A D**k: An Everyday Etiquette Guide
The Perfect Passive-Aggressive Gift For At Least Three People On Your "Are They Really Like This?" List
Review: "Bought this book for my younger brother for Christmas. Arrived undamaged. No rips or tears. Only thing that kind of bugged me was that the book was just thrown into the amazon box along with other gifts that were wrapped or boxed up. Was just tossed in. Thank goodness it looks ok :) would purchase again!" - Meezal
50 Ways To Eat Cock: Healthy Chicken Recipes With Balls!
The One Cookbook You Definitely Can't Leave On The Coffee Table When Your In-Laws Are Visiting
Review: "This was soooo funny to receive as a gift so we decided to get another one as part of a wedding gift. Besides the humorous title and chapter names, it’s a simple chicken recipe cookbook." - Jan
"I Could Pee On This"
Finally, A Collection Of Poetry That Captures The True Essence Of Feline Philosophy. From Odes To Scratching Posts To Meditations On The Existential Dread Of Empty Food Bowls, This Book Is A Must-Have For Any Cat Lover Who's Ever Wondered What Their Furry Friend Is Really Thinking
Review: "This book was well worth the purchase for the heartwarming & hilarious poems. Will definitely be sharing these poems with friends & family & even my cats. I highly recommend it to all cat lovers." - Sarah Muddiman
Toddlers Are A**holes: It's Not Your Fault
The Parenting Guide That Feels Less Like A Book And More Like A Much-Needed Support Group Meeting
Review: "Oh my word, about 5 pages in and I already can’t put it down. Thank you Bunmi Laditan for making me feel normal again... and thank you for making me realize it’s not me, it’s them lol" - Tasia K.
"Actual HR-Approved Ways To Tell Coworkers They're Stupid"
A Guide To Navigating Those Awkward Workplace Moments Without Getting Fired (Or Slapped)
Review: "I got this as a gag gift for a coworker. It turned out not only to be hilarious, but actually have some legit recommendations for tactful responses. It will certainly not be the last copy I purchase!" - Harriet B.
"Moby-Duck"
A Quirky And Captivating Adventure That Follows A Flotilla Of Wayward Bath Toys As They Navigate The High Seas, Proving That Even The Most Ordinary Objects Can Have Extraordinary Journeys
Review: "What a fascinating story! The author takes you on his journey to track down those escaped rubber duckies. You'll learn about container shipping, ocean currents, geography, and human nature. A grand read." - Wordsmyth
You just have to take a moment to applaud the sheer, unadulterated genius behind these titles. Somewhere, in a marketing meeting, someone said, "Yes, that's the one," and for that, we are eternally grateful. These authors and publishers understood the assignment completely. Now, let's get back to the literary heroes who dared to put it all on the cover.
"The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat"
When Your Brain Plays Tricks On You, Reality Gets A Whole Lot Weirder
Review: "It was fascinating to read, not only about the maladies, but about the interaction between doctor and patient." - K. A. Anderson
The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook
A Book For The Person Whose Brain Is Already A Worst-Case Scenario Generator, Now With Helpful Diagrams
Review: "I bought this book for my grandson I was hoping that it would give him some insight to be prepared. I believed that he enjoyed it." - Fool me once
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
The Fourth Installment In The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy Series, Where The Absurdity Of The Universe Reaches New Heights. Just Remember, Don't Panic! And Always Bring A Towel
Review: "I absolutely loved it! Another excellent book! Marvin is so my favorite character! This is a must read series! I can’t wait for the next book!" - Digital Panache
"Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?"
Before There Was Blade Runner, There Was This Mind-Bending Masterpiece That Asked "What Does It Truly Mean To Be Human?"
Review: "Purchased as a gift for a coworker. It's a fast read but definitely one to have in your library. I've reread my copy countless times." - jsuperduff
Bedpans, Beeps, And Belly Laughs: A Senior Coloring Book Of Funny Hospital Jokes & Get-Well Humor
Because Who Says A Hospital Stay Can't Be A Riot, At Least On Paper
This hilarious and heartwarming coloring book is perfect for seniors who could use a good chuckle while stuck in bed, recovering from surgery, or just waiting for that call button to finally be answered. Whether you're a patient, a caregiver, or a hospital hero in scrubs, this book brings together laugh-out-loud hospital jokes with fun, easy-to-color illustrations that are perfect for older hands and tired eyes.
"Stiff: The Curious Lives Of Human Cadavers"
A Fascinating And Surprisingly Funny Exploration Of What Happens To Our Bodies After We Die. It's Dead Serious... But Also Strangely Lively
Review: "I really enjoyed this book. It took me on a new journey and led me down a road with lots of questions. Well written, worth the read." - Melissa
Poop And Learn: Useless Facts For Your Time On The Throne
Ensuring That The Only Thing You're Dropping In The Bathroom Is Knowledge
Review: "Great for someone you want to pull a prank on. Has a lot of interesting information." - Lisa Brinson