We've been fed a lie our entire lives: "Don't judge a book by its cover." We're here to say, when the title is this good, you absolutely should. A truly magnificent book title is a work of art in itself. It's the kind of literary genius that makes you snort-laugh in the quiet section of a bookstore and immediately earn you the side-eye from a librarian.

These titles are promises of the glorious chaos that lies within. We've collected the absolute masterpieces of the genre, the literary heroes who swung for the fences and hit a home run before you even read the first page.

Learn A Lot While You Sit On The Pot Finally, A Way To Justify All That Time You Spend Hiding From Your Family In The Bathroom

Review: "Used for family game prize at Christmas! Everyone giggled!" - kim j tohill

    The Overthinker's Guide To Making Decisions A Book You'll Probably Spend Three Weeks Deciding Whether Or Not To Buy

    Review: "This is a life-changing (literally) breakdown and inspiration to both take control of your life, and completely let go in the most freeing way. Also, the way all of the hard-hitting deep truths are in bold, ready for a quick flip-through for inspiration and confidence was beautifully thought through. Cannot recommend enough." - Natalie Norton

    Book titled How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety with a kitten, featuring funny book titles that make you cry laugh.

    Review: "This book is hilarious! So well written it’s almost believable. Bought one for a friend, thanks for the levity!" - Daisy

    Book titled How to Solve Your Own M****r on a turquoise tray, highlighting funny book titles that make you cry laugh.

    Review: "This book offered clues along the way, but kept you guessing until the last... interesting characters and lovely descriptions of the setting." - kc Jones

    Book cover of a humorous cat title next to a surprised grey and white cat, illustrating tear-jerking and funny book titles.

    Review: "I really enjoyed this book. A light read with a lot of humor." - Jennifer Sanders

    Book cover featuring the humorous title "Can Holding in a Fart K**l You?" with eclectic vintage illustrations and a skeleton.

    Review: "Kept on the magazine rack by my guest toilet, people who visit catch themselves staying in the bathroom much longer than anticipated! This book is a riot! And a great gift for the curious soul!" - Heather Jones

    But we're just getting warmed up! There is plenty more space on your bookshelf. These next few titles are so outlandish, so unexpected, you can't help but fall in love with their sheer absurdity.

    Hr Approved Way To Say Things I Can’t Say Out Loud At Work The Rosetta Stone For Translating Your Internal Screams Into Polite, Corporate-Approved Emails

    Review: "This book is funny! Bought as a joke for bosses day. Better than expected. Good value for your money." - Kelly K

    s your "to-read" pile starting to look more like a comedian's setlist? In a sea of serious, one-word book titles, these glorious gems are a beacon of hope for anyone who believes reading should be, above all, fun. Owning one of these is less about having a book and more about having a permanent, hilarious accessory for your coffee table.

    There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed A Fantastic Parent The Literary Equivalent Of A "You're Doing Great, Sweetie," Backed By Tales Of Animal Moms Who Eat Their Young

    Review: "Great book! Great gift for a new mom give it to her and her baby shower! Very funny and comforting to New moms." - Amazon Customer

    How Not To Be A D**k: An Everyday Etiquette Guide The Perfect Passive-Aggressive Gift For At Least Three People On Your "Are They Really Like This?" List

    Review: "Bought this book for my younger brother for Christmas. Arrived undamaged. No rips or tears. Only thing that kind of bugged me was that the book was just thrown into the amazon box along with other gifts that were wrapped or boxed up. Was just tossed in. Thank goodness it looks ok :) would purchase again!" - Meezal

    50 Ways To Eat Cock: Healthy Chicken Recipes With Balls! The One Cookbook You Definitely Can't Leave On The Coffee Table When Your In-Laws Are Visiting

    Review: "This was soooo funny to receive as a gift so we decided to get another one as part of a wedding gift. Besides the humorous title and chapter names, it’s a simple chicken recipe cookbook." - Jan

    Cat resting beside a humorous book title from 20 book titles that will make you cry laugh with a kitten on the cover.

    Review: "This book was well worth the purchase for the heartwarming & hilarious poems. Will definitely be sharing these poems with friends & family & even my cats. I highly recommend it to all cat lovers." - Sarah Muddiman

    Toddlers Are A**holes: It's Not Your Fault The Parenting Guide That Feels Less Like A Book And More Like A Much-Needed Support Group Meeting

    Review: "Oh my word, about 5 pages in and I already can’t put it down. Thank you Bunmi Laditan for making me feel normal again... and thank you for making me realize it’s not me, it’s them lol" - Tasia K.

    Book cover showing humorous titles with witty work phrases, related to book titles that make you cry laugh before you crack the spine.

    Review: "I got this as a gag gift for a coworker. It turned out not only to be hilarious, but actually have some legit recommendations for tactful responses. It will certainly not be the last copy I purchase!" - Harriet B.

    Moby-Duck book cover showing bath toys lost at sea with large rubber duck in stormy ocean waves, book titles that make you cry laugh.

    Review: "What a fascinating story! The author takes you on his journey to track down those escaped rubber duckies. You'll learn about container shipping, ocean currents, geography, and human nature. A grand read." - Wordsmyth

    You just have to take a moment to applaud the sheer, unadulterated genius behind these titles. Somewhere, in a marketing meeting, someone said, "Yes, that's the one," and for that, we are eternally grateful. These authors and publishers understood the assignment completely. Now, let's get back to the literary heroes who dared to put it all on the cover.

    Book cover of Oliver Sacks' "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat," part of book titles that make you cry laugh.

    Review: "It was fascinating to read, not only about the maladies, but about the interaction between doctor and patient." - K. A. Anderson

    The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook A Book For The Person Whose Brain Is Already A Worst-Case Scenario Generator, Now With Helpful Diagrams

    Review: "I bought this book for my grandson I was hoping that it would give him some insight to be prepared. I believed that he enjoyed it." - Fool me once

    Book cover of So Long and Thanks for All the Fish by Douglas Adams, a popular book title that will make you cry laugh.

    Review: "I absolutely loved it! Another excellent book! Marvin is so my favorite character! This is a must read series! I can’t wait for the next book!" - Digital Panache

    Hand holding the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by Philip K. D**k, a notable book title that will make you cry laugh.

    Review: "Purchased as a gift for a coworker. It's a fast read but definitely one to have in your library. I've reread my copy countless times." - jsuperduff

    Bedpans, Beeps, And Belly Laughs: A Senior Coloring Book Of Funny Hospital Jokes & Get-Well Humor Because Who Says A Hospital Stay Can't Be A Riot, At Least On Paper

    This hilarious and heartwarming coloring book is perfect for seniors who could use a good chuckle while stuck in bed, recovering from surgery, or just waiting for that call button to finally be answered. Whether you're a patient, a caregiver, or a hospital hero in scrubs, this book brings together laugh-out-loud hospital jokes with fun, easy-to-color illustrations that are perfect for older hands and tired eyes.

    Book titled Stiff about human cadavers displayed on a kitchen counter with household items behind it.

    Review: "I really enjoyed this book. It took me on a new journey and led me down a road with lots of questions. Well written, worth the read." - Melissa

    Poop And Learn: Useless Facts For Your Time On The Throne Ensuring That The Only Thing You're Dropping In The Bathroom Is Knowledge

    Review: "Great for someone you want to pull a prank on. Has a lot of interesting information." - Lisa Brinson

