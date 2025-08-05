25 Funny And Sweet Cat Photos That Show Why Greg Murray Is The King Of Pet Portraits
Greg Murray is known for his funny and heartwarming dog portraits, but this time he turned his camera toward cats, and the results are just as good. From fluffy drama queens to serious little models, these cats were all captured in a clean studio setting that makes their personalities shine.
Some of them stared straight into the lens like they owned it. Others looked like they had better things to do. But whether they were grumpy, curious, or slightly confused, every cat brought something special to the shoot.
Below are 25 portraits from the series. Each one shows just how expressive and entertaining cats can be when given their moment in the spotlight.
Meet @gatsbygalaxykitty! A work of art with his mesmerizing vitiligo markings and soulful stare, he looks like he was painted by stardust. Gatsby traveled all the way from Iowa to my Cleveland studio for his close-up—and he absolutely shined. Today’s session was for my 2026 Rescue Cat calendar, which will feature 12 portraits of Gatsby in all his cosmic glory. Can’t wait to share more from this unforgettable shoot.
I love meeting animals with unique names! Meet Squid! One of my favorite pet names ever.
Meet Frankie, the Maine Coon! With his luxurious fur and regal presence, he absolutely owned the studio during his session. Maine Coons are known for their gentle giants’ charm, and Frankie was no exception—posing like a pro and stealing our hearts!
I’m obsessed with Izzy! Some people think Sphynx cats are ugly or funny looking. I disagree! Can’t wait to share more of her and her best bud Bluebell. My favorite part of working with cats are their eyes! So much detail.
Say hi to Bowie the rescue cat! Cats can be a challenge to photograph in the studio and patience pays off. Occasionally a cat like Bowie comes in, gets in front of the camera and owns it!
I can't get enough of Yeti! Such a photogenic little fur ball. I've been doing this full-time for almost 10 years and 2023 has been my busiest when it comes to cat sessions. I often get asked if I'll do a book about cats. You never know. Anything is possible!
Heathrow! Rescued by and adopted from @clevelandapl We brought out the squeeze treats and he couldn’t resist! Heathrow hammed it up for us!
I've said it before and I'll say it again for those of you who don't know. I LOVE photographing cats! Meet my friend Ari the rescued Maine Coon.
Pierre, Parker and Picco were found in very bad shape with respiratory infections and transferred to Rescue Village from a small rescue since they had more resources to help them. The point of showing you the before pictures is to convey how much our local rescue organizations, like Rescue Village, do to save and care for animals. So much time, energy and money goes into what they do. And that’s why we need to support them to the best of our ability.
It’s @duckphone.the.cat! Duckphone became very popular over a month ago when he went up for adoption at the @clevelandapl. He even had an article written about him by @thedodo! Can you guess why? If you said because of his cheeks, you’re right!
As you could probably guess, he got a forever home pretty quickly. I reached out to his new humans, and they brought Duckphone to the studio recently. I hope you enjoy this handsome rescue cat and his cheeks.
Spent a recent morning with Rusty and his humans at their home! Rusty was adopted years ago after spending almost a year at the shelter. Cats can be tricky and Rusty exceeded expectations! Glad I brought my studio equipment because that first photo is one of my new favorites.
I had the pleasure of meeting @acatnamedpeak this past weekend at the @cfacats International Cat Expo! Peak was nice enough to let me take a few photos too. I got to meet so many amazing cats and humans this past weekend! Thanks to the CFA for putting on such a great event and for inviting local rescues so they could help cats find their forever homes!
Meet Lola, the 20 yr old rescue cat. I found out we were neighbors in Chicago 17 years ago!
Say hi to Cooper! Yes, Cooper is a cat, not a dog. Occasionally people bring cats to the studio and I wish it happened more often!
Meet MJ's rescue cat sibling Kiedas! I've said this many times before. I love photographing cats! I'm so happy to be booking more sessions with them this year than I ever have before.
Arrrr you ready to celebrate?! Pirate the rescue cat turns 21 today! It was an honor to photograph this wise, whiskered soul in my studio—proof that age is just a number when you’ve got this much charm. Happy birthday, Pirate!
Meet Pretty Girl the rescue cat! Cats aren't always this easy to photograph. But with patience, we can get some great photos. Each year I photograph more and more cats and am so thankful you trust me to capture them
Say hi to my new friend MJ the rescue cat.
Bacal says “ADOPT ME!” or one of my amazing friends at Kamms Cat Guardians here in Cleveland, Ohio! Not from Cleveland? Tens of thousands of cats around the country are looking for homes and they can be found at a shelter near you. Submit your application today to become a forever human.
Meet Juniper! She was found in a box on the side of the road last month but is luckily in her forever home now.
Meet Freya! She’s one of the many rescue cats adopted this past weekend at the @cfacats International Cat Expo here in Cleveland! It was great to meet so many amazing rescue staff and volunteers working hard to get all these cats a forever home.
Meet my friend Scotch! This is just a small sampling of the amazing faces he made the other day. Scotch was joined by his dog siblings at their photo shoot, Birdie and Winnie.
Meet Biscotti the rescue cat! She took a bit to get relaxed in the studio, but with some time and patience, Biscotti got comfy and became the model she was born to be.
Hera the rescue cat.
Meet my new friend Marshmallow the Maine Coon! I’ve had so many cats in the studio recently and I love it!