Greg Murray is known for his funny and heartwarming dog portraits, but this time he turned his camera toward cats, and the results are just as good. From fluffy drama queens to serious little models, these cats were all captured in a clean studio setting that makes their personalities shine.

Some of them stared straight into the lens like they owned it. Others looked like they had better things to do. But whether they were grumpy, curious, or slightly confused, every cat brought something special to the shoot.

Below are 25 portraits from the series. Each one shows just how expressive and entertaining cats can be when given their moment in the spotlight.

More info: Instagram | gmurrayphoto.com | Facebook