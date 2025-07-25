ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning pet photographer Greg Murray is back with a fresh collection that’s as adorable as it is funny. Known worldwide for his iconic Peanut Butter Dogs and Peanut Butter Puppies photobooks - featuring rescued pups with priceless, peanut butter-covered expressions - dogs remain the heart and soul of Greg’s work.

It’s worth mentioning that Greg has spent over a decade photographing shelter animals, with many of his photo projects directly contributing to helping his four-legged models find new, loving homes. Each of his images highlight the unique personality behind every wagging tail and soulful gaze.

If you’re curious to explore a big selection of Greg Murray’s work over the years, scroll down. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it just as much as we do!

More info: Instagram | gmurrayphoto.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rescue puppy with light fur looks joyful with mouth open against a soft pink background in a close-up portrait.

I don't care what the experts say; dogs really smile!

thegregmurray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Rescue puppy with fluffy black fur held up by tattooed hands, showing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Bocce and ZsaZsa, works of art...

    One of the best parts of the process is hanging the art from our session!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    White rescue puppy looking curiously at the camera, capturing the joyful moment of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Meet Cash, the strikingly handsome and lovable rescued blocky-headed pibble, rescued by and adopted by some awesome humans.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    One-eyed rescue puppy raising a paw, showing pure joy and curiosity while trying peanut butter for the first time.

    “Live long and prosper. - Spock”
    - Boba the rescue dog

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Rescue puppy with a happy expression wearing a collar and dog for president tag, showing pure joy and excitement.

    There are many reasons why a dog would make a great president. My favorite reason is Compassion and Empathy.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur walking on a gray background, showcasing joy and curiosity.

    Meet Frank and his majestic flowing fur! There are so many photos I love from our session together. But there's something special about seeing all that fur move!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Rescue puppy with a white chest and gray fur looking curiously against a yellow background.

    I love making new friends, especially when they're little pitties! Meet Myles, named after the one and only.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two rescue puppies wearing bow ties sitting on a gravel path, capturing the joy of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    I haven’t photographed a wedding in many years, and I don’t plan on doing more. However, this one involved some unique circumstance,s and I couldn’t say no.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Rescue puppies sitting on a white background looking up with joyful expressions after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Penny took my directions seriously at our recent session. Look at that smile! I first photographed Penny and her sister Fiona 10 years ago then again in 2016 for my first book, Peanut Butter Dogs. So great to see them again!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Rescue puppy with blue and brown eyes lying down, showing pure joy while trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Wanna play with me?!

    Maddox the Dane puppy!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Fluffy white rescue puppy with eyes closed and tongue out, showing pure joy after tasting peanut butter for the first time

    If this photo of Harper, the rescue Samoyed, doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will.

    Sometimes during shoots, we get lucky and capture one of those unforgettable photos like this.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Rescue puppy standing on a white background experiencing pure joy trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Believe it or not, puppies are often the easiest age to photograph. They are so curious and playful and rarely nervous or concerned with all the equipment. So bring me your puppies! Kittens too!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Rescue puppies enjoying peanut butter for the first time, showing joy and curiosity with a red ball in their mouth.

    Duncan is here to make you swoon!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Rescue puppy with shaggy fur sitting against yellow background, happily licking peanut butter with tongue out.

    Names that make me smile: WAFFLES

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Rescue puppy licking nose with tongue out, enjoying peanut butter for the first time against a blue background

    This might be the most epic tongue I've ever worked with in the studio.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Rescue puppy with tongue out, showing pure joy while trying peanut butter for the first time on a light background.

    Once in a while, I'll be out and about and I'll run into a dog or other animal who I immediately want to photograph. That happened a few weeks ago at Edgewater Dog Beach when I ran into Arlo while on a walk with my daughter. Such a handsome pup! Thanks for stopping by with one of the best smiles ever!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Rescue puppy with curly fur excitedly playing with a teal dinosaur plush toy on a white background.

    FACT: Wall art of your pet makes your home a happier place.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Rescue puppy licking its nose with tongue out, enjoying peanut butter for the first time against a pink background

    1. Schedule photo session
    2. Go to the session and have a great time
    3. Get amazing photos of your pet delivered to your inbox
    4. Turn photos into art for your home
    5. Hang art
    6. Smile

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Rescue puppy wearing a Cleveland Browns hat and shirt, sitting and looking at the camera in a studio setting.

    Chip wants to know how close we are to the football season starting. He’s got his game face on and is more than ready to support his Browns. Just over 100 days to go! Let’s go, Browns!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Fluffy rescue puppy standing happily with its tongue slightly out, showcasing pure joy and playful energy.

    Hey from Dutton! — part-time smiler, full-time heart-melter. Whether he’s beaming at the camera or mid-yawn, this puppy knows how to steal the spotlight. Studio sessions are hard work when you’re this handsome!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fluffy rescue puppy showing paws and joyful expression, capturing pure joy trying peanut butter for the first time.

    See Dutton from a whole new angle.

    This scruffy stunner brought the paws, the personality, and the perfect toe beans to the “under dog” portion of his studio shoot.

    How is it done? Dog on glass about 4 ft off of the ground, camera right below and lights coming from the left and right. And some glass cleaner!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Rescue puppy with joyful expression tasting peanut butter for the first time on a light purple background.

    Another out-of-town visitor! Say hi to French Montana. Thanks for coming up from Dayton!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Rescue puppy with large ears walking on yellow background, capturing the joy of trying peanut butter for the first time

    Zelda is one of the most photogenic dogs I've photographed in the past year.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Rescue puppy with bright blue eyes happily tasting peanut butter for the first time against a pink background.

    Tesla, the rescue dog, has one of the greatest smiles I have ever seen in my studio. How can you not smile while looking at his face?! And how about those blue eyes?

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Rescue puppy with a speckled coat tasting peanut butter for the first time, showing excitement and pure joy.

    Meet Oscar the cleft lip rescue dog! He was rescued and adopted out to some amazing humans up here in the Cleveland area. And he has 3 rescue hedgehog siblings! Cleft lip occurs if the tissue that makes up the lip does not join completely before birth. This results in an opening in the upper lip. The defect that results can be a very small slit or may be a large opening that extends into the nose. Puppies with a cleft lip can also have a cleft palate.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Rescue puppy sitting on a white background experiencing peanut butter for the first time with curious expression.

    Who wants to spoil Macy for the rest of her life? Dogs Unlimited Rescue

    Found roaming the streets of Cleveland in terrible shape, Macy had her ears removed and canals closed off, which makes her deaf.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two rescue puppies sitting side by side wearing colorful collars, showcasing pure joy after trying peanut butter.

    Meet my friends S’more and Oreo! They came to visit Cleveland all the way from Rhode Island for the solar eclipse and had a photo shoot while they were in town. I’m going to pretend they came to see me first and foremost and it just so happened we were in the path of totality.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Rescue puppy with tongue out enjoying peanut butter for the first time, showing pure joy and excitement.

    Smiling Ghost or Serious Ghost? Which one is your favorite?

    Ghost, who lives in Lakewood, Ohio, was rescued and adopted from the Cleveland APL in 2019, a year after the ban on pit-bull type dogs was ended in the city. It's always so fun and meaningful to photograph a dog who lives in my hometown of Lakewood, where they wouldn't have been welcome between 2008-2018.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Curly rescue puppy wearing a blue hat with ear flaps, showcasing joyful innocence and playful charm.

    I love THE LAND so much. Cleveland has been unbelievably good to me since I started photography over 13 years.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Rescue puppy with tongue out happily enjoying peanut butter treat against plain light background

    Meet Norm the rescued Shiba Inu mix! Norm came to the studio with his human the other day for his private session and showed off one of the greatest smiles that exists! It’s going to be hard to pick through all the photos we took. Enjoy some sneak peeks and come back for more of Norm soon!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Rescue puppy with large ears standing on a blue background, showing curiosity and joy while trying peanut butter.

    Bella, the rescue dog!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Rescue puppy with large ears sitting and looking curiously, capturing the joy of trying peanut butter for the first time

    Cooper the puppy coonhound and his majestic ears!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Rescue puppy with black and tan fur sitting against a light green background, showing curious expression.

    Hey Thor, give me a smile... or the look you give when you're disappointed in someone. Either will do.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Rescue puppy with heterochromia sitting against a blue background experiencing peanut butter for the first time

    When the eye matches the background. Sebastian

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Rescue puppy with white and brown fur looking curiously at the camera, showcasing joy after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Is it me, or does Beatrix look like a plush toy? She took a bit to warm up during our session, but once she did, we got some amazing shots like this! As much as I love getting the smiles and tongues out, I love a straight-on, no facial expression photo, too. The eyes say so much.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Rescue puppy with brown and white fur looking at camera, experiencing peanut butter for the first time and pure joy.

    I asked Reese, the Shar Pei mix, for a serious face, and he did not disappoint. Or he's just really annoyed with all the strange noises I'm making in order to get his attention...

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Rescue puppy with big eyes standing on a white background, capturing the pure joy of trying peanut butter for the first time

    Lola and her ears would like you to have a great day.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Rescue puppy holding a blue and orange frisbee, eagerly awaiting peanut butter for the first time with joyful eyes.

    Henry the Weimaraner brought his smile, good looks and favorite frisbee to his recent shoot!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Happy rescue puppy enjoying peanut butter for the first time, showing pure joy with tongue out against yellow background

    Who wouldn't want Jack hanging up in their home?! Still one of my favorite smiles of all time. Jack the rescue dog brought his best smiles to the photo shoot.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur tilting head curiously, expressing joy and curiosity after trying peanut butter for the first time

    The model life as performed by Truman the rescued Boston Terrier.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two rescue puppies looking up eagerly with happy expressions, enjoying peanut butter for the first time.

    In my opinion, all homes should have photos of their pets on the walls:) One of the best parts of the photography shoot process is delivery premium art to put up on walls!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Two rescue puppies with joyful expressions experiencing peanut butter for the first time against a plain background

    Scout and Sam are the rescue dogs.

    This photo definitely captures their different personalities! I need to update all the art in my studio and I think this one needs to be one of the new additions.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Labrador dog holding a purple frisbee, representing rescue puppies experiencing joy with peanut butter for the first time

    It's hard to get a dog to hold things in front of the camera. But it's not much of an issue when you're working with a pro like Story from the animal agency, All Creatures Great and Small."

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Dog wearing an astronaut helmet, representing rescue puppies trying peanut butter with joyful expressions.

    Ground control to major Leo.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Close-up of a joyful rescue puppy tasting peanut butter for the first time against a blue background.

    Here’s a smiling rescue pittie who wants you to smile in return.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Rescue puppy lying down with big eyes, experiencing peanut butter for the first time, capturing pure joy and curiosity.

    Meet 12 yr old sisters, Mabel and Buttercup! Thanks for stopping by our studio recently!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Rescue puppy with blue eyes looking to the side against a blue background, showcasing pure joy and curiosity.

    I love when the background matches the eyes! Meet Luna the rescue dog!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Rescue puppy jumping mid-air with joyful expression, capturing pure joy and excitement.

    Have I mentioned how I’ve really enjoyed capturing dogs in the air lately? So fun!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Two rescue puppies playing with a colorful rope toy, showing pure joy and playful energy together.

    I thought Aurora had it, but Whiskey took the win! There is always something fun and entertaining about photographing two completely different-sized dogs together. Can’t wait to have these two back in the studio soon!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Rescue puppy with tongue out experiencing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time on a purple background.

    Meet Tulip! Born with a cleft lip, she faced challenges early in life, but thanks to the love and care of her rescuers, she underwent surgery and blossomed into the happy, confident pup she is today.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Close-up of a rescue dog with a brindle coat tasting peanut butter for the first time, capturing pure joy and curiosity.

    I feel like this mockup of Diesel’s photo in an old school barber shop is so fitting. Don’t you agree?

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Close-up of a white rescue puppy with big ears and expressive eyes experiencing peanut butter for the first time.

    Archie was amazing the other day! Check out that handsome face and those athletic skills! These are just a few from our private studio pet photography session. I have so many more to share with you over the next few weeks.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Happy rescue puppy sitting on pink background, experiencing pure joy while trying peanut butter for the first time

    Sully showed up and showed off during his recent private photo session! Nothing beats capturing the playfulness of a dog and the bond they share with their human.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Rescue puppy with a joyful expression, ears perked up, experiencing peanut butter for the first time in a close-up portrait.

    Fact: All pets deserve to be works of art in their own homes…

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Happy rescue puppy lying down with tongue out, capturing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time

    From studio to statement piece. Meet Piper the Rottweiler, flashing her signature smile against a bold yellow backdrop. Now she’s not just a good girl—she’s wall art.

    Want custom art of your pet that makes your heart happy every time you walk by? Let’s make it happen. Book your session today!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Happy rescue puppy smiling with ears perked up after trying peanut butter for the first time in a bright setting

    Sherman’s smile (and ears!) says it all! From rescue to cherished family member, this handsome pittie stole the show during his studio session with his favorite human. Nothing beats the bond between a dog and the person who gave them a second chance.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Two rescue puppies with curious expressions on a blue background, enjoying peanut butter for the first time.

    Same dog! 6 years apart!

    From puppy zoomies to wise whiskers. Hammy came to my studio as a tiny rescue pup 6 years ago, and today he returned as the distinguished gentleman he is now—same sweet face, just a little more silver. Seeing animals in my studio that I photographed years ago is such a gift.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur standing on a yellow background, experiencing peanut butter for the first time.

    Milo the Boston looks great against all the colors, but I really dig him on yellow! He rocked it during out session the other day!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Happy rescue puppy wearing a Cleveland jersey, enjoying peanut butter for the first time with pure joy on its face

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Rescue puppy with gray fur held gently by hands, showing calm expression and close-up portrait on dark background

    Edie, the unbelievably photogenic and squishable rescue dog!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Rescue puppy with light brown and white fur looking at the camera, showcasing pure joy after trying peanut butter.

    Is Percy not one of the most handsome pitties you've ever seen?!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Small rescue puppy wearing a striped shirt, standing on blue background, capturing the joy of trying peanut butter.

    I've never seen a dog rock a shirt as good as Paulie does!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Rescue puppies tasting peanut butter for the first time showing joyful expressions with tongues out against a plain background

    When Maddox the Great Dane visits my studio, it's hectic, but in a good way. He's a happy dog and likes to be in your face! Maddox puts me to work.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Rescue puppies with heterochromia curiously trying peanut butter for the first time, showing pure joy and excitement.

    Let's talk about Wrigley the rescue dog's eyes. Besides the fact that they're beautiful, what's up with the different colors? I've never done research into dog eye color until today. Heterochromia occurs when differing amounts of melanin, a natural skin pigment that determines hair, eye, and skin color, are deposited in the irises of the eyes. It shows up in the following 3 ways: Heterochromia iridis: Also known as complete heterochromia, this is when one eye is an entirely different color from the other one. Sectoral heterochromia: This occurs when the iris is only partially blue. Central heterochromia: With this type of heterochromia, the blue coloring radiates out from the pupil, mixing with another color in a spiked pattern.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Rescue puppy lying down with black and white spots, showing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Those eyes and that face—Yumi was so much fun to work with the other day. You may have seen her jumping photos at the lake. We also spent time in the studio, and she was nothing short of amazing behind the camera. I can't wait to share more!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Dalmatian rescue puppy sitting against a pink background, experiencing peanut butter for the first time with pure joy.

    Dalmatians are so much fun to photograph in color! They go great with just about everything. Thanks, Yumi, for adding a pop of color to my feed!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Rescue puppies with unique eyes having their ears gently lifted by hands against a plain background

    What's your favorite feature of a dog? I like the ears and eyes the most! And the tail, muzzle, paws... pretty much everything.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Black and brown rescue puppy looking sideways against a blue background, showcasing the joy of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Meet my friend Lucy the rescued coonhound mix! Sometimes I can get so caught up and capturing dogs looking straight at me then I forgot how amazing their profiles look!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur looking up with curious eyes against a blue background showing pure joy.

    My good friends Rosie and Bean came to visit from Columbus! I last photographed these two over 5 years ago. Rosie was pregnant when rescued and her humans took adopted her knowing this. The puppies were adopted out and they kept one of them, Bean!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur sitting against a light blue background, showing curiosity and joy.

    Meet my new friend Juju! Border Collies are without a doubt one of the smartest breeds of dog. It's always so amazing to work with them in the studio.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Rescue puppy standing with head tilted, showing curiosity and joy, against a plain light background.

    Meet my newest friend, Minnie!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Rescue puppies smiling with joyful expressions against a blue background after trying peanut butter for the first time

    More from my session with our firstborn dog, Leo, the rescue in 2012. He’s been my employee of the month for 120 straight months now. I think that’s a Guinness World Record. I’ll have to look into it.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Rescue puppy sitting on a chair with tongue out, showing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    If Kane isn’t a work of art, then you have to ask yourself, “What is art?” I love when everything aligns! The way he’s sitting, looking straight, tongue out, ears up. This photo does it for me and it’s why I love what I do. Thanks for a fun shoot Kane! So many more of him to come soon.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Rescue puppy sitting on white background, showing curious expression after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Holy handsome! Meet my friend Rex, the rescue and soon-to-be therapy dog! I was on a bike ride a couple of weeks back with my family when we crossed paths with this handsome rescue hunk. I immediately invited Rex and his human to my studio. As you can see, he did not disappoint! Occasionally, when I meet special animals out and about, I invite them to my studio for a free session. I am so glad we ran into each other that day. Thank you for being amazing, Rex, and thank you to your human for being a rescue and pitbull advocate.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Rescue puppies sitting and looking hopeful, capturing the pure joy of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Too handsome not to post again. Rex, whom I met recently while on a bike ride, accepted my studio invite on the spot. He’s a unique-looking Pittie. Low rider with a long torso. Reminds me of a potato, the most photogenic potato I’ve ever met.
    “PITato”

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Rescue puppy lying down with a calm expression, showcasing the pure joy of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Every photo I have of Warner from our recent session makes me smile. Rescue pitties rule. If you haven’t met one, I highly recommend you do. They steal your heart.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Rescue puppy jumping joyfully against a gray background, capturing pure joy and excitement in the moment.

    Isaiah’s tryout for the NYC ballet went really well! Please wish him luck in becoming the first animal member of the ballet.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Rescue puppy with wrinkled brown fur and tongue out, experiencing joy while trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Mousse! Probably has one of the best names ever. Did you know the Sharpei, along with Chow Chows, are the only black-blue tongued dog breeds?

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Rescue puppy with white fur and brown eyes looking intently, showcasing the joy of trying peanut butter for the first time

    Isaiah, the rescued Pittie mix. I love capturing white dogs on white backgrounds. The details of their faces pop, especially the eyes and nose!

    Isaiah and his rescue sibling, Abby, drove all the way from Boston for their shoot! It always means so much to me when people are willing to travel long distance for photos.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur happily walking on a blue background, showing pure joy and excitement.

    Tommy is looking good against all the colors! He was a ball of energy and was a pro in the studio the other week. I can’t wait to share more of this guy with you!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Black and white rescue puppy with expressive eyes, experiencing peanut butter for the first time full of pure joy

    I’ve been waiting close to 2 months to be able to share my new buddy Fritz with you now that his photos have been given as a gift. Handsome is an understatement!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Rescue puppy wearing a blue bow tie sitting against a white background with a curious and gentle expression.

    On a scale of 1-10, (10 or more being the only correct answer), how dapper is Alfie?!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Rescue Puppies Try Peanut Butter For The First Time, And The Results Are Pure Joy

    Some sneak peeks from my recent shoot. Meet Luna! So excited to share more with you!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Greyhound rescue dog looking sideways with curious expression against plain gray background

    Say hi to Boogie the 10-year-old Greyhound rescue! He stopped by recently for a private portrait session with his 2 Greyhound rescue siblings.

    Did you know? Greyhounds are one of the fastest dog breeds, capable of reaching speeds up to 45 mph! But don’t let their speed fool you—they’re also known as couch potatoes who love to relax and snuggle.

    They are one of the oldest dog breeds, with origins tracing back over 4,000 years to ancient Egypt. Greyhounds have a 270-degree field of vision, allowing them to see objects behind them without turning their heads! This is thanks to their long, narrow heads and wide-set eyes.

    What’s your favorite thing about greyhounds?

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Rescue puppy with golden fur looking sideways against a light pink background, showing joyful and curious expression.

    Good morning from Georgie the rescued retriever! So photogenic, happy and playful! Her private session made for a great time in the studio.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Rescue puppy with soulful eyes experiencing peanut butter for the first time showing pure joy and curiosity in a studio setting.

    Meet Kona! Kona came in recently for her private photo session, and I’m obsessed with this headshot and that little smirk. Those eyes and ears also did it for me! Work....of....art.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Rescue puppy joyfully jumping with a colorful ball, showing playful energy and excitement in a white studio setting.

    Maize with some nice air time in the studio during our private photo session! I love getting playful with pets in my studio. Action shots also make for some great wall art!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Dog wearing colorful sunglasses, representing rescue puppies experiencing pure joy with peanut butter for the first time.

    Love is love. No matter who you are or who you love, you are human—and you are worthy of respect, dignity, and joy. Allies, now more than ever, we need to step up and be there for our friends.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Two rescue puppies with spotted fur experiencing peanut butter for the first time, showing pure joy and curiosity.

    My friend Oscar Wilde is a bit bigger than when I first met him about 9 months ago, when he was just 3 months old. He turns 1 today!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Close-up of a rescue puppy with black and tan fur, experiencing pure joy while trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Zelda the chihuahua. Photogenic is an understatement.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Happy rescue puppy being playful and joyful while people gently hold its ears in a light background setting.

    Ears, ears, ears! I love them! As a pet and animal photographer, I live for the fun and silly photos that capture the human/pet bond. I feel so lucky that I get to make people smile and laugh for a living.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Small white rescue puppy sitting against a plain background, experiencing pure joy while trying peanut butter for the first time.

    I'm convinced that if you look up "adorable" in the dictionary, a picture of Malachi shows up. This little guy lives 2 doors over from us. My 3-year-old daughter is not only obsessed with Malachi, but also with his amazing human, Mr. Jim! Best neighbors ever!

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Rescue puppy with black and tan fur sitting and tilting head, showing curiosity and joy from trying peanut butter.

    Stewart might be one of the most handsome rescue puppies I've ever met. This shoot was really special to me. It was a surprise session for Stewart's human, Lara, who was out of town and didn't know about it.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Rescue puppy wearing a collar sits against a blue background, showing a calm and attentive expression.

    "Although deaf dogs will experience more unique challenges, there are several wonderful benefits to owning a deaf dog! Due to their lack of hearing, dogs with deafness are not affected by noises that commonly trigger dogs who can hear. Fireworks, thunderstorms, and vacuum cleaners, some of the most common fears for dogs, do not affect deaf dogs. They can usually sleep peacefully through these triggers. Many owners of deaf dogs report that training was an easier process. While you may think that training a deaf dog may be more difficult, dogs can learn commands fairly quickly through hand signaling and other methods. Positive reinforcement when the dog performs a hand-signaled command is essential, and dogs can easily learn non-verbal cues when treats are involved."

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Black and white rescue puppy looking to the side, showcasing the joyful moment of trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Meet Otis the rescue dog.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Rescue puppy with brown and white fur looking to the side, capturing pure joy and curiosity in its expression.

    Elsie

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Rescue puppy sitting on blue background, happily trying peanut butter for the first time with joyful expression

    When you go to adopt a dog but then realize you adopted a Dingo….

    Meet Ginger! She was adopted one week into COVID in 2020 at the age of 8. Ginger is now 12 years old, living the good life in Cleveland, Ohio, with an amazing family

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Black rescue puppy lying down against a yellow background, showing pure joy after trying peanut butter for the first time.

    Eastwood, the retired guide dog, responds to commands in French because he was trained in Quebec City, Canada

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Rescue puppies gently held by hands, experiencing joy with peanut butter for the first time, close-up portrait.

    As promised, here are some more of my buddy Arlo! This scruffy little rescue pup brought big personality to the studio—and a love for mid-century modern colors and my favorite mcm studio chair. His human requested a color palette straight out of the 50s and 60s, and Arlo totally nailed the vibe. Proof that every good boy deserves good taste.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Rescue puppy with black and white fur looking curiously at peanut butter for the first time with pure joy expression

    Meet the very dapper and handsome Truman. I think he was meant to be a work of art. Boston's typically have a lot of energy in the studio. Thanks to a fast camera and lighting, I’m able to capture moments like this! Depending on the energy level of the animal, I may take hundreds of photos during a session.

    thegregmurray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!