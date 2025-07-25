ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning pet photographer Greg Murray is back with a fresh collection that’s as adorable as it is funny. Known worldwide for his iconic Peanut Butter Dogs and Peanut Butter Puppies photobooks - featuring rescued pups with priceless, peanut butter-covered expressions - dogs remain the heart and soul of Greg’s work.

It’s worth mentioning that Greg has spent over a decade photographing shelter animals, with many of his photo projects directly contributing to helping his four-legged models find new, loving homes. Each of his images highlight the unique personality behind every wagging tail and soulful gaze.

If you’re curious to explore a big selection of Greg Murray’s work over the years, scroll down. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it just as much as we do!

