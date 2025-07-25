100 Hilarious And Heartwarming Dog Portraits Captured By Greg Murray
Award-winning pet photographer Greg Murray is back with a fresh collection that’s as adorable as it is funny. Known worldwide for his iconic Peanut Butter Dogs and Peanut Butter Puppies photobooks - featuring rescued pups with priceless, peanut butter-covered expressions - dogs remain the heart and soul of Greg’s work.
It’s worth mentioning that Greg has spent over a decade photographing shelter animals, with many of his photo projects directly contributing to helping his four-legged models find new, loving homes. Each of his images highlight the unique personality behind every wagging tail and soulful gaze.
If you’re curious to explore a big selection of Greg Murray’s work over the years, scroll down. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it just as much as we do!
More info: Instagram | gmurrayphoto.com | Facebook
I don't care what the experts say; dogs really smile!
Bocce and ZsaZsa, works of art...
One of the best parts of the process is hanging the art from our session!
Meet Cash, the strikingly handsome and lovable rescued blocky-headed pibble, rescued by and adopted by some awesome humans.
“Live long and prosper. - Spock”
- Boba the rescue dog
There are many reasons why a dog would make a great president. My favorite reason is Compassion and Empathy.
Meet Frank and his majestic flowing fur! There are so many photos I love from our session together. But there's something special about seeing all that fur move!
I love making new friends, especially when they're little pitties! Meet Myles, named after the one and only.
I haven’t photographed a wedding in many years, and I don’t plan on doing more. However, this one involved some unique circumstance,s and I couldn’t say no.
Penny took my directions seriously at our recent session. Look at that smile! I first photographed Penny and her sister Fiona 10 years ago then again in 2016 for my first book, Peanut Butter Dogs. So great to see them again!
Wanna play with me?!
Maddox the Dane puppy!
If this photo of Harper, the rescue Samoyed, doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will.
Sometimes during shoots, we get lucky and capture one of those unforgettable photos like this.
Believe it or not, puppies are often the easiest age to photograph. They are so curious and playful and rarely nervous or concerned with all the equipment. So bring me your puppies! Kittens too!
Duncan is here to make you swoon!
Names that make me smile: WAFFLES
This might be the most epic tongue I've ever worked with in the studio.
Once in a while, I'll be out and about and I'll run into a dog or other animal who I immediately want to photograph. That happened a few weeks ago at Edgewater Dog Beach when I ran into Arlo while on a walk with my daughter. Such a handsome pup! Thanks for stopping by with one of the best smiles ever!
FACT: Wall art of your pet makes your home a happier place.
Chip wants to know how close we are to the football season starting. He’s got his game face on and is more than ready to support his Browns. Just over 100 days to go! Let’s go, Browns!
Hey from Dutton! — part-time smiler, full-time heart-melter. Whether he’s beaming at the camera or mid-yawn, this puppy knows how to steal the spotlight. Studio sessions are hard work when you’re this handsome!
See Dutton from a whole new angle.
This scruffy stunner brought the paws, the personality, and the perfect toe beans to the “under dog” portion of his studio shoot.
How is it done? Dog on glass about 4 ft off of the ground, camera right below and lights coming from the left and right. And some glass cleaner!
Another out-of-town visitor! Say hi to French Montana. Thanks for coming up from Dayton!
Zelda is one of the most photogenic dogs I've photographed in the past year.
Tesla, the rescue dog, has one of the greatest smiles I have ever seen in my studio. How can you not smile while looking at his face?! And how about those blue eyes?
Meet Oscar the cleft lip rescue dog! He was rescued and adopted out to some amazing humans up here in the Cleveland area. And he has 3 rescue hedgehog siblings! Cleft lip occurs if the tissue that makes up the lip does not join completely before birth. This results in an opening in the upper lip. The defect that results can be a very small slit or may be a large opening that extends into the nose. Puppies with a cleft lip can also have a cleft palate.
Who wants to spoil Macy for the rest of her life? Dogs Unlimited Rescue
Found roaming the streets of Cleveland in terrible shape, Macy had her ears removed and canals closed off, which makes her deaf.
Meet my friends S’more and Oreo! They came to visit Cleveland all the way from Rhode Island for the solar eclipse and had a photo shoot while they were in town. I’m going to pretend they came to see me first and foremost and it just so happened we were in the path of totality.
Smiling Ghost or Serious Ghost? Which one is your favorite?
Ghost, who lives in Lakewood, Ohio, was rescued and adopted from the Cleveland APL in 2019, a year after the ban on pit-bull type dogs was ended in the city. It's always so fun and meaningful to photograph a dog who lives in my hometown of Lakewood, where they wouldn't have been welcome between 2008-2018.
I love THE LAND so much. Cleveland has been unbelievably good to me since I started photography over 13 years.
Meet Norm the rescued Shiba Inu mix! Norm came to the studio with his human the other day for his private session and showed off one of the greatest smiles that exists! It’s going to be hard to pick through all the photos we took. Enjoy some sneak peeks and come back for more of Norm soon!
Bella, the rescue dog!
Cooper the puppy coonhound and his majestic ears!
Hey Thor, give me a smile... or the look you give when you're disappointed in someone. Either will do.
When the eye matches the background. Sebastian
Is it me, or does Beatrix look like a plush toy? She took a bit to warm up during our session, but once she did, we got some amazing shots like this! As much as I love getting the smiles and tongues out, I love a straight-on, no facial expression photo, too. The eyes say so much.
I asked Reese, the Shar Pei mix, for a serious face, and he did not disappoint. Or he's just really annoyed with all the strange noises I'm making in order to get his attention...
Lola and her ears would like you to have a great day.
Henry the Weimaraner brought his smile, good looks and favorite frisbee to his recent shoot!
Who wouldn't want Jack hanging up in their home?! Still one of my favorite smiles of all time. Jack the rescue dog brought his best smiles to the photo shoot.
The model life as performed by Truman the rescued Boston Terrier.
In my opinion, all homes should have photos of their pets on the walls:) One of the best parts of the photography shoot process is delivery premium art to put up on walls!
Scout and Sam are the rescue dogs.
This photo definitely captures their different personalities! I need to update all the art in my studio and I think this one needs to be one of the new additions.
It's hard to get a dog to hold things in front of the camera. But it's not much of an issue when you're working with a pro like Story from the animal agency, All Creatures Great and Small."
Ground control to major Leo.
Here’s a smiling rescue pittie who wants you to smile in return.
Meet 12 yr old sisters, Mabel and Buttercup! Thanks for stopping by our studio recently!
I love when the background matches the eyes! Meet Luna the rescue dog!
Have I mentioned how I’ve really enjoyed capturing dogs in the air lately? So fun!
I thought Aurora had it, but Whiskey took the win! There is always something fun and entertaining about photographing two completely different-sized dogs together. Can’t wait to have these two back in the studio soon!
Meet Tulip! Born with a cleft lip, she faced challenges early in life, but thanks to the love and care of her rescuers, she underwent surgery and blossomed into the happy, confident pup she is today.
I feel like this mockup of Diesel’s photo in an old school barber shop is so fitting. Don’t you agree?
Archie was amazing the other day! Check out that handsome face and those athletic skills! These are just a few from our private studio pet photography session. I have so many more to share with you over the next few weeks.
Sully showed up and showed off during his recent private photo session! Nothing beats capturing the playfulness of a dog and the bond they share with their human.
Fact: All pets deserve to be works of art in their own homes…
From studio to statement piece. Meet Piper the Rottweiler, flashing her signature smile against a bold yellow backdrop. Now she’s not just a good girl—she’s wall art.
Sherman’s smile (and ears!) says it all! From rescue to cherished family member, this handsome pittie stole the show during his studio session with his favorite human. Nothing beats the bond between a dog and the person who gave them a second chance.
Same dog! 6 years apart!
From puppy zoomies to wise whiskers. Hammy came to my studio as a tiny rescue pup 6 years ago, and today he returned as the distinguished gentleman he is now—same sweet face, just a little more silver. Seeing animals in my studio that I photographed years ago is such a gift.
Milo the Boston looks great against all the colors, but I really dig him on yellow! He rocked it during out session the other day!
Edie, the unbelievably photogenic and squishable rescue dog!
Is Percy not one of the most handsome pitties you've ever seen?!
I've never seen a dog rock a shirt as good as Paulie does!
When Maddox the Great Dane visits my studio, it's hectic, but in a good way. He's a happy dog and likes to be in your face! Maddox puts me to work.
Let's talk about Wrigley the rescue dog's eyes. Besides the fact that they're beautiful, what's up with the different colors? I've never done research into dog eye color until today. Heterochromia occurs when differing amounts of melanin, a natural skin pigment that determines hair, eye, and skin color, are deposited in the irises of the eyes. It shows up in the following 3 ways: Heterochromia iridis: Also known as complete heterochromia, this is when one eye is an entirely different color from the other one. Sectoral heterochromia: This occurs when the iris is only partially blue. Central heterochromia: With this type of heterochromia, the blue coloring radiates out from the pupil, mixing with another color in a spiked pattern.
Those eyes and that face—Yumi was so much fun to work with the other day. You may have seen her jumping photos at the lake. We also spent time in the studio, and she was nothing short of amazing behind the camera. I can't wait to share more!
Dalmatians are so much fun to photograph in color! They go great with just about everything. Thanks, Yumi, for adding a pop of color to my feed!
What's your favorite feature of a dog? I like the ears and eyes the most! And the tail, muzzle, paws... pretty much everything.
Meet my friend Lucy the rescued coonhound mix! Sometimes I can get so caught up and capturing dogs looking straight at me then I forgot how amazing their profiles look!
My good friends Rosie and Bean came to visit from Columbus! I last photographed these two over 5 years ago. Rosie was pregnant when rescued and her humans took adopted her knowing this. The puppies were adopted out and they kept one of them, Bean!
Meet my new friend Juju! Border Collies are without a doubt one of the smartest breeds of dog. It's always so amazing to work with them in the studio.
Meet my newest friend, Minnie!
More from my session with our firstborn dog, Leo, the rescue in 2012. He’s been my employee of the month for 120 straight months now. I think that’s a Guinness World Record. I’ll have to look into it.
If Kane isn’t a work of art, then you have to ask yourself, “What is art?” I love when everything aligns! The way he’s sitting, looking straight, tongue out, ears up. This photo does it for me and it’s why I love what I do. Thanks for a fun shoot Kane! So many more of him to come soon.
Holy handsome! Meet my friend Rex, the rescue and soon-to-be therapy dog! I was on a bike ride a couple of weeks back with my family when we crossed paths with this handsome rescue hunk. I immediately invited Rex and his human to my studio. As you can see, he did not disappoint! Occasionally, when I meet special animals out and about, I invite them to my studio for a free session. I am so glad we ran into each other that day. Thank you for being amazing, Rex, and thank you to your human for being a rescue and pitbull advocate.
Too handsome not to post again. Rex, whom I met recently while on a bike ride, accepted my studio invite on the spot. He’s a unique-looking Pittie. Low rider with a long torso. Reminds me of a potato, the most photogenic potato I’ve ever met.
“PITato”
Every photo I have of Warner from our recent session makes me smile. Rescue pitties rule. If you haven’t met one, I highly recommend you do. They steal your heart.
Isaiah’s tryout for the NYC ballet went really well! Please wish him luck in becoming the first animal member of the ballet.
Mousse! Probably has one of the best names ever. Did you know the Sharpei, along with Chow Chows, are the only black-blue tongued dog breeds?
Isaiah, the rescued Pittie mix. I love capturing white dogs on white backgrounds. The details of their faces pop, especially the eyes and nose!
Isaiah and his rescue sibling, Abby, drove all the way from Boston for their shoot! It always means so much to me when people are willing to travel long distance for photos.
Tommy is looking good against all the colors! He was a ball of energy and was a pro in the studio the other week. I can’t wait to share more of this guy with you!
I’ve been waiting close to 2 months to be able to share my new buddy Fritz with you now that his photos have been given as a gift. Handsome is an understatement!
On a scale of 1-10, (10 or more being the only correct answer), how dapper is Alfie?!
Some sneak peeks from my recent shoot. Meet Luna! So excited to share more with you!
Say hi to Boogie the 10-year-old Greyhound rescue! He stopped by recently for a private portrait session with his 2 Greyhound rescue siblings.
Did you know? Greyhounds are one of the fastest dog breeds, capable of reaching speeds up to 45 mph! But don’t let their speed fool you—they’re also known as couch potatoes who love to relax and snuggle.
They are one of the oldest dog breeds, with origins tracing back over 4,000 years to ancient Egypt. Greyhounds have a 270-degree field of vision, allowing them to see objects behind them without turning their heads! This is thanks to their long, narrow heads and wide-set eyes.
What’s your favorite thing about greyhounds?
Good morning from Georgie the rescued retriever! So photogenic, happy and playful! Her private session made for a great time in the studio.
Meet Kona! Kona came in recently for her private photo session, and I’m obsessed with this headshot and that little smirk. Those eyes and ears also did it for me! Work....of....art.
Maize with some nice air time in the studio during our private photo session! I love getting playful with pets in my studio. Action shots also make for some great wall art!
Love is love. No matter who you are or who you love, you are human—and you are worthy of respect, dignity, and joy. Allies, now more than ever, we need to step up and be there for our friends.
My friend Oscar Wilde is a bit bigger than when I first met him about 9 months ago, when he was just 3 months old. He turns 1 today!
Zelda the chihuahua. Photogenic is an understatement.
Ears, ears, ears! I love them! As a pet and animal photographer, I live for the fun and silly photos that capture the human/pet bond. I feel so lucky that I get to make people smile and laugh for a living.
I'm convinced that if you look up "adorable" in the dictionary, a picture of Malachi shows up. This little guy lives 2 doors over from us. My 3-year-old daughter is not only obsessed with Malachi, but also with his amazing human, Mr. Jim! Best neighbors ever!
Stewart might be one of the most handsome rescue puppies I've ever met. This shoot was really special to me. It was a surprise session for Stewart's human, Lara, who was out of town and didn't know about it.
"Although deaf dogs will experience more unique challenges, there are several wonderful benefits to owning a deaf dog! Due to their lack of hearing, dogs with deafness are not affected by noises that commonly trigger dogs who can hear. Fireworks, thunderstorms, and vacuum cleaners, some of the most common fears for dogs, do not affect deaf dogs. They can usually sleep peacefully through these triggers. Many owners of deaf dogs report that training was an easier process. While you may think that training a deaf dog may be more difficult, dogs can learn commands fairly quickly through hand signaling and other methods. Positive reinforcement when the dog performs a hand-signaled command is essential, and dogs can easily learn non-verbal cues when treats are involved."
Meet Otis the rescue dog.
Elsie
When you go to adopt a dog but then realize you adopted a Dingo….
Meet Ginger! She was adopted one week into COVID in 2020 at the age of 8. Ginger is now 12 years old, living the good life in Cleveland, Ohio, with an amazing family
Eastwood, the retired guide dog, responds to commands in French because he was trained in Quebec City, Canada
As promised, here are some more of my buddy Arlo! This scruffy little rescue pup brought big personality to the studio—and a love for mid-century modern colors and my favorite mcm studio chair. His human requested a color palette straight out of the 50s and 60s, and Arlo totally nailed the vibe. Proof that every good boy deserves good taste.
Meet the very dapper and handsome Truman. I think he was meant to be a work of art. Boston's typically have a lot of energy in the studio. Thanks to a fast camera and lighting, I’m able to capture moments like this! Depending on the energy level of the animal, I may take hundreds of photos during a session.