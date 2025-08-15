Friend Tricks This Lady Into Girls’ Night, Gets Her Drunk And Invites A Man For Her – Husband Gets Livid

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, having friends is a good thing. Yet, from time to time, there comes a case when friends aren’t the best force in your life, and cutting them out isn’t the worst idea ever.

Here, in today’s story, a woman went out for a girls’ night after her husband’s encouragement. He was sure his wife would have the time of her life with her buddies, but the situation ended up being the exact opposite. And if that wasn’t enough, he decided to get involved in the process of cutting out the initiator of the mess, which turned out to be quite chaotic.

More info: Reddit

While usually friends are a positive force in a person’s life, sometimes they’re the exact opposite

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman went to have a girls’ night with her friends after her husband encouraged her to do so

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Then, suddenly, at this hangout, a random man turned up, while her friends kept pressuring her to drink

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman texted her husband to pick her up and he did, but this whole situation made him extremely angry

Image credits: alternateacc27515

He called the wife’s friend to berate her and inform her that she’s cut out of their lives

The OP’s wife went to have a girls’ night with her friends. Interestingly enough, the woman didn’t really want to go, but the husband encouraged her to go and have fun. After all, it’s important for people to make time to have fun, relieve levels of stress, and avoid burnout. And the 2-hour girls’ night seemed like a perfect way to do that.

Plus, these girls’ nights add an additional health benefit to a person’s life, as they are usually a chance for women to bond and increase their happiness hormones. In fact, it was proven by a Harvard University Nurses’ Health Study that not having regular contact with girlfriends was as detrimental to a woman’s health as smoking or putting on weight. So, you can see why this idea seemed good, at least on paper, for the original poster.

An hour into the evening, the man received a text from his wife asking him to pick her up, as she was drunk and there was a man next to her who was making her uncomfortable. Why was the man there? It was supposed to be a hangout of women friends, no dudes allowed. But now, suddenly, one was? And to make matters worse, he was making one of them uncomfortable.

So, the OP rushed there and took his wife home, just as she wished, but, oh boy, was he mad. Apparently, the wife was also confused about the man being there, and she detailed how exactly he made her uncomfortable, and added the fact that everyone kept pressuring her to drink.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband decided to clear the air and called the friend who was behind all of this. He berated her for the pressure she put on his wife to drink and for involving a man. She doubled down and started talking about how he doesn’t have to be informed about every single step of his wife’s hangouts and that he shouldn’t baby her – she can handle it.

The fight went in such a nasty direction that the man ended up calling his wife’s friend a B-word and telling her to stay away from her. He also made sure to inform everyone else in the friend group about this toxic woman.

In the end, the woman ended up losing quite a few friends, as they distanced themselves due to this ‘scandal.’ So, at some point, he started kind of questioning whether he should’ve acted the way he did and turned to people online.

They said that he handled the situation pretty well. After all, his wife clearly expressed how uncomfortable she was at the girls’ night, which suggests that her friends aren’t the best ones one can have.

Maybe, in cases like this one, having girlfriends, especially if they’re like this, isn’t the healthiest thing. Well, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some better friends out there – all it takes is finding them, which can be tricky, but that’s a topic for another day.

When this caused the woman to lose quite a few friends, he started questioning whether his actions were justified, but netizens assured him they were, as his wife was clearly uncomfortable

