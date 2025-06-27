Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Throws Hissy Fit After Being Told She Can’t Hold Pool Party At Friend’s House Without Asking
Teen with frustrated expression outdoors, wearing a leather jacket and green shirt, showing a hissy fit mood.
Entitled People, Relationships

Teen Throws Hissy Fit After Being Told She Can’t Hold Pool Party At Friend’s House Without Asking

The teenage years aren’t easy for the parents or the kids. There’s so much going on with a developing teen’s mind and body that it may get overwhelming for them. Even though they’re going through a lot, it doesn’t give them the right to act entitled or rude with anyone.

That’s what happened in this situation, where a teen who was dealing with difficult things at home decided to act out and hold a pool party at an acquaintance’s house. She didn’t even ask for permission and became extremely entitled when she was refused.

More info: Reddit

    Some kids feel like they can do just as they please because they aren’t stopped by their parents, but this can lead to major problems over time

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s stepdaughter was planning on having a friend over, but later, when her dad went over to the house, he found out the teens were having a pool party

    Image credits: alexlypa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the grandfather questioned his grandkid about the pool party, she said that she hadn’t planned it and that other kids had made the plan

    Image credits: sylv1rob1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a bit more sleuthing, the grandpa found out that a grandkid of his friend’s was the one to make the pool party plan, and that she did it without permission

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the other teen was confronted about throwing a pool party at someone else’s house without asking, she behaved very rudely

    Image credits: Goddessviking86

    The grandpa spoke to his friends about their granddaughter’s behavior, and they told him that she had been acting out due to her parents’ separation

    The poster explained that her stepdaughter was just seventeen but very mature for her age. She was also a respectful girl, so when she asked permission to have a friend over, the OP immediately agreed. She didn’t expect anything to happen until her dad went over to the house to check in on the girl and found many other teenagers there.

    Every parent wants to keep their kids safe, but this might get a bit difficult when they become teens. That’s why it’s so important to start an open line of communication with them when they are young. This will make them feel comfortable opening up to you, even if they do something wrong or make a mistake.

    Luckily, in this case, it wasn’t the stepdaughter who had decided to throw the pool party, so she hadn’t disrespected her stepmom’s wishes. The teen’s granddad found out that other friends of hers had created this plan without even asking her. When he asked them to leave, they threw a tantrum and called him a “party pooper.”

    It’s challenging to deal with kids who have an attitude because they may often refuse to listen to reason. Adults who react emotionally might end up causing even more trouble in this kind of situation. That’s why it’s essential to take a deep breath and then proceed as calmly as possible, which is exactly what the grandpa did.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s dad kept questioning the teens until he found out who the culprit was in the situation. He got to know that it was a girl who was the granddaughter of his friends. He couldn’t believe how entitled she was because she had planned the entire thing without even asking for permission.

    The girl also behaved very rudely with the man and did not apologize for her actions. When the grandpa dug a bit into her behavior by talking to her grandparents, they revealed that she had been acting like that due to her parents’ separation. For a while, she had been causing trouble and behaving in an entitled way.

    Divorce, separation, or other negative childhood experiences can have a huge impact on a kid’s emotional and mental state. Teens, especially, might act out in different ways. Some tend to get withdrawn, while others rebel as much as they can. These behaviors usually occur because the young person doesn’t know how to deal with the complex emotions they are feeling.

    Even though the teen’s behavior might have been very rude, it also seems like a cry for help. Luckily, the stepkid didn’t get in trouble due to her acquaintance’s actions, but maybe the situation turned out for the best because it shone a light on the other girl’s problems.

    What would you have done if you had to deal with entitled teenagers like this? Do share your thoughts below.

    People were glad that the stepdaughter helped her granddad maintain control of the situation, but they felt that she could receive backlash from the other girl

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

