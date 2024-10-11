ADVERTISEMENT

When I was a kid, if I did something naughty at home (and I was a pretty mischievous kid, to be honest), I would always be the first to admit it. Even if I was in for a punishment—regardless of the fact that I had admitted it. Even if I knew that by keeping quiet, I would have avoided the problems altogether.

Well, that’s just how I was raised… It’s likely that the user u/ThePillowCrisis, the author of the story we’re about to tell you today, was raised by her parents in the same style. At least, it was her heartfelt admission to her friend that she had ‘switched’ her pillow that caused a real scandal. Intrigued? Then let’s read on!

The author of the post, a young woman, recently attended her friend’s housewarming party, where she spilled wine on a new throw pillow

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author vowed to buy a new one, but her determination faded a bit when she learned that it would cost $70

Image credits: Urban Outfitters

In a thrift store, however, the author found the same pillow for $12, and bought it for her friend

Image credits: Juan Cordero / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The friend refused to accept the pillow, saying that thrifted furnishings are actually gross, and drama ensued

The author didn’t want to buy another pillow, and all of their friends were very divided, too

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 24 years old, and among her closest friends is ‘Wendy,’ who is a year younger. Recently, Wendy, the first of their group of friends to get her own apartment, threw a housewarming party for the occasion. It was during this party—or rather, closer to its end—that the author experienced an unpleasant incident.

Already being quite tipsy (although the author admits that all the guests were actually drunk), she spilled wine on Wendy’s throw pillow. The host was upset—after all, the pillow cost, according to her, a whole $70. But our heroine swore to buy her the same one with her next paycheck.

However, $70 seemed like a significant issue for the woman—especially since her paycheck was not expected anytime soon. In the meantime, Halloween was approaching, and the OP went thrifting in search of a suitable costume. Imagine her joy when she found exactly the same pillow in one of the thrift stores—for only $12!

Our heroine immediately bought it—and brought it to Wendy. But Wendy, having heard that the pillow was thrifted, angrily threw it away, demanding a new one. Word for word, Wendy accused the original poster of being extremely clumsy, and the author responded by saying that if a friend were throwing a party with booze, she should expect possible damage.

As a result, the relationship between the friends deteriorated completely, and all the other friends were divided in their opinions about which of the women was right and who was wrong in the situation. However, our heroine definitely doesn’t want to buy another pillow—a new one this time—and decided to seek support online.

Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“I can’t say that in this situation one of the friends is completely right and the other is wrong. On the one hand, if you damaged someone’s property, then you must compensate for the damage. On the other hand, $70 for a throw pillow really seems a bit too expensive,” said Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“However, if this woman decided to save money by buying a thrifted pillow, then she probably shouldn’t have admitted it. Especially if the pillow looked brand new. There is such a thing as a ‘white lie’ – and this, frankly, is one of those cases.”

“In this situation, I do suppose, the friendship between the women would hardly be in any danger. And now, in my opinion, the culprit of the incident has only one way out – to go to the store and buy a new pillow for 70 dollars. In the end, friendship – if it’s genuine, is way more important than money,” Irina summed up.

People in the comments on the original post also had significant differences of opinion. Some folks believed that both women were equally to blame. “You should never have told her. You replaced in good faith. If it was in good repair there was no reason to spend $ 70 on a [damned] carrot pillow,” someone wrote. “Her petty emotions about it aren’t actually your problem,” another responder added.

However, there were more among the commenters who were inclined to blame the author rather than her friend. “Soft furnishings from thrift stores are gross,” another person reasonably pondered. “And you’re kind of shaming her about how much the pillow cost, that’s not cool.” And what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

People in the comments were also heavily split, but most of them were pretty sure the author would have to fork out once more

