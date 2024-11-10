Vegan Host Pushes Her Thanksgiving Menu, Friends Serve Her An RSVP Nightmare In Return

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving. There’s one group of friends who are proud to contribute to that statistic. Up to 20 of them gather for Thanksgiving dinner every year, each taking turns to host at their homes. Even though one is a vegan, the rest have always managed to accommodate her with a few plant-based dishes.

But this year, their dinner plans have been turned upside down. The non-meat-eater is hosting and recently announced that the entire menu would be vegan. One of the women shared how a turkey is now threatening to ruin their long-term friendship. Bored Panda reached out to Hayley Cooper, CEO and founder of Wild Dreams Hospitality, for her take on the matter. She’s a vegan hospitality specialist who consults with restaurants and hotels around the world. We also spoke to Maisie Stedman from The Vegan Society.

Roast turkey is a traditional staple at most Thanksgiving dinner tables, alongside stuffing and a few side dishes

Image credits: Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman’s excitement about this year’s celebratory meal turned to dismay when the host revealed the dinner would be “100% vegan”

Image credits: Craig Adderley / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: susanrez

“Veganism isn’t a diet, it’s an ethical lifestyle choice”: experts weigh in on the matter

Hayley Cooper is an expert when it comes to vegan dining. She’s the CEO and founder of Wild Dreams, a company offering recruitment, consulting, training & career coaching, with a focus on vegan hospitality. It’s the only one of its kind in Africa. Cooper is also the COO of Vegan Hospitality, a global company that’s recently launched a vegan hospitality & tourism certification for hotels. Bored Panda reached out to her for her take on the matter.

“If they are true friends, they should understand her reasoning for wanting to cater fully vegan,” Cooper said during our chat. “She would definitely not want to cook with any animal products, she may not want them in her fridge or in her oven, and she probably ideally doesn’t even want them in her house. She also wouldn’t want to purchase animal products so that she is not contributing to the pain & suffering of animals (and the planet).”

The Vegan Society fights for the rights of animals, and advocates for veganism. It was founded in Britain in November 1944, so it’s been around for longer than many of us. Maisie Stedman spoke to Bored Panda on behalf of the Society. “For many people, being vegan simply means rejecting the notion of animals being seen as commodities and living in line with the ethics so many of us already hold in our hearts,” said Stedman. “We don’t need to eat or use animals to live happy, healthy lives, it’s perfectly possible to get all the nutrients your body needs from plant sources.”

The Vegan Society wants everyone to be open to trying a vegan meal over the holiday period

“This time of year is often about coming together with your loved ones and if you can do so over a cruelty-free meal that’s better for you and the environment, what have you got to lose?” said Stedman. “Many people may feel that they can’t enjoy a thanksgiving meal without a meat centerpiece, but if you’re willing to give it a go, not only are you embracing an opportunity to spend time with your friends (and have a meal cooked for you!) but you may come to learn that a vegan meal can be every bit as satisfying as the ‘traditional’ turkey.”

Cooper said she’d advise the host to have a discussion with her friends about why she became vegan and to unpack the aspects of veganism. She believes it might help them be compassionate towards her decision. “I would like to think once they understand, they would support her and their friendship can become even stronger over a shared vegan meal,” she told Bored Panda. Failing this, Cooper suggests the friends “eat out at an inclusive restaurant where they have vegan options.”

Image credits: Boris Hamer / pexels (not the actual photo)

There are certain things a vegan should take into account when hosting meat-eaters

The vegan consultant doesn’t see an issue with not serving turkey. “As long as she is serving them food that they can eat, then there shouldn’t be a problem,” said Cooper. “Especially as this is one dinner. It’s not like she is catering for a 2-week holiday.” But she added that there are certain dietary requirements that the host needs to be mindful of. “Her friends’ food allergies should be catered for. For example, if they can’t have nuts, she shouldn’t include them.”

So what’s Cooper’s idea of a perfect “100% vegan” Thanksgiving dinner? “Many colorful veggies, a seitan-based meat substitute with gravy, and a decadent chocolate-based dessert. Possibly followed by a variety of nut-based vegan cheese and crackers. Don’t forget the vegan wine!” she beamed.

The Vegan Society’s ideal Thanksgiving looks a bit different. “We love Nut Patties with Cranberry-Orange Sauce, Butternut Squash Wellington and Chestnut and mushroom pie as festive mains,” said Stedman. “Traditional thanksgiving side dishes – such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes – are often centered around veggies and can easily be made plant-based by swapping out animal ingredients, like dairy, for a plant-based alternative – they’ll be just as delicious!”

Cooper’s message to meat-eaters when visiting vegan friends goes like this: “Be open-minded, try new things. I can guarantee you will be surprised if you do! If bringing a dish to a vegan home, always make sure it is 100% plant-based and just be compassionate.”

Image credits: Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)

Have you heard of the “vegan veto vote”? A hospitality expert explains…

Cooper told Bored Panda she’d like to draw our attention to something her industry calls the “veto vote.” “This is when you have a group of people (or even just a couple) and they all want to go out to a restaurant or stay at a hotel. By default, the vegan in the group always chooses where everyone goes (the veto vote), because they are the ones that find it the hardest to be catered for,” she explained.

According to Cooper, this “veto vote” can have a negative impact on establishments. “What this means for hospitality businesses is that if you aren’t attracting vegan customers, you will be losing out on their business. But also anyone they would dine with, or holiday with, which equals a lot of business!”

She cautioned business owners not to underestimate marketing, saying that it’s important to “attract” vegans instead of just ”catering” for them. “If you think you don’t get enough vegan customers to warrant having vegan dishes on your menu, you are not taking into consideration that a vegan customer won’t bother to phone you to check if you have vegan dishes if they can’t see this clearly on the menu,” warned Cooper.

“On the chance they did, the ‘we can make something vegan’ is honestly just a red flag for us,” added the expert, who is, of course, a vegan herself. “We would rather go elsewhere. Somewhere attracting us through their marketing. So if you think you aren’t getting vegan customers, it’s not because they don’t exist or because it’s a small market. It’s because you aren’t attracting them and instead they are going to your competition.”

Image credits: Taryn Elliott / pexels (not the actual photo)

The way people consume food is changing

Cooper has worked with loads of establishments around the world and keeps her finger on the pulse when it comes to what customers want. She tells Bored Panda that she’s currently seeing a huge demand for plant-based dishes on menus. “This isn’t only for vegan customers but also people who identify as plant-based, flexitarian, as well as vegetarians,” she said.

But there are other surprising details she’s noticed. “We are also seeing hospitality businesses try to have fun with their menu labeling using symbols. Many are using QR codes where people can scan to get full allergen information,” revealed Cooper.

“Lastly, and this I believe we will see more of in the future, but instead of calories being listed next to dishes, we are starting to see the environmental impact of your choice being noted here! Times are definitely changing.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen increasing numbers of plant-based alternatives available in stores, making catering for holidays and celebrations easier than ever,” adds Stedman. She says it’s become easier than ever to go meat-free. “Whether you’re looking for a meat-alternative main or tasty side dishes, you will be able to find plenty of options that are free-from animal products. If you want to make your meal from scratch there are a huge array of vegan recipes available to suit every palate!”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Meat-eaters far outnumber vegans in the U.S. and around the world

The stats on veganism vary depending on where you check. According to Statistica, this is most likely because “the number of vegans is so small, that surveys have a hard time clearly showing how many vegans there are.” The site notes that even slight deviations in survey samples can result in the share of vegans being halved or doubled.

Statistica notes that India has the highest population of vegetarians, with at least a quarter of the country not eating meat, although World Atlas puts that figure at 38%. In America, most data show that around 5% of the population is vegetarian, which means an even smaller percentage are vegan.

Meanwhile, this survey shows that 86% of people eat meat globally. The Food and Agriculture Organization revealed that 371 million tonnes of meat was produced around the world last year. It was an increase from the year before.

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)

There are various reasons people might choose to go “cold turkey” on meat

The Vegan Society believes “preventing the exploitation of animals” remains a key factor in many people’s decision to go plant-based. The society adds that some vegans choose the diet for health reasons. There are those who eat only plants in the name of saving the planet.

It’s widely reported that cutting back on meat can help combat climate change. The United Nations has warned that “about a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are linked to food” and that animal-based foods, “especially red meat,” are the main culprits.

Stedman adds that animal farming is also largely responsible for species extinction, habitat loss, water consumption and pollution. “A major independent study by Oxford University found that a global shift to a vegan diet would see climate emissions decrease by 70%,” said Stedman.

“Leading authorities on climate change, including the United Nations’ FAO and Chatham House, have said that farmed animals are significant contributors to today’s most serious environmental problems, and that it is unlikely that global temperature rises can be kept below 2C in the absence of a radical shift in meat and dairy consumption.”

Image credits: Sam Lion / pexels (not the actual photo)

Regardless of what pro-vegans say, some experts believe that eating meat is the way to go

Dr. Georgia Ede is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist specializing in nutrition science and brain metabolism. “In my research, I’ve yet to find a credible, plausible health argument against eating meat of any kind,” she said. Ede goes as far as saying if she could only afford to buy food from one food group, she’d prioritize meat.

Ede argues that meat is non-irritating and easy to digest, making it good for gut health. She also says it “supports healthy insulin levels without promoting blood glucose spikes.” The expert believes that meat provides all of the nutrients we need. This includes those she says are “difficult or impossible to obtain from plant foods.”

Ede is referring to things like vitamin B12, and something called heme iron, which she says is “at least three times easier for us to absorb than the non-heme iron in plants.” She’s also talking about a certain form of vitamin K2, which the psychiatrist says is needed by the human brain.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

“I wasn’t going to stir the pot”: The woman gave some more spicy details in the comments

“She’s delusional”: Netizens came to the woman’s defense, with one vegan admitting that plant-based foods taste nothing like meat

“Strange hill to die on”: Not everyone agreed with the woman, and some felt she wasn’t being a good friend

