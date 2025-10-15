Gay Man Devastated To Discover Who Secretly Outed Him 11 Years Ago, Turns Out It Was His Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real, a lot of LGBTQIA folks stay in the closet because coming out has the potential to wreck their lives. A lot of families get torn apart because they either don’t want to know the truth or they refuse to accept that a family member isn’t straight, and therefore, is not “normal.”

One guy, who was outed 11 years ago, got kicked out by his family and left with pretty much nowhere to go. When one of his friends took him in, their friendship turned into a rocky romance, but nothing could have prepared him for the shocking revelation that would surface years later.

Even in today’s supposedly enlightened world, LGBTQIA folks still have it pretty hard

Happy gay man with rainbow face paint holding pride flag, representing LGBTQ+ identity and emotions.

One gay guy’s world was flipped upside down 11 years ago when he was anonymously outed to his family at 19, incriminating photos and all

Gay man devastated after discovering his ex secretly outed him 11 years ago, sharing his emotional story.

His family kicked him out, but one of his friends gave him a place to stay and helped him get back on his feet

Two young men in intense conversation, one frustrated with hands on head and the other explaining something.

Their friendship turned into a romance, but one night they had a drunken fight, and the guy’s partner let slip that he was the one who had outed him all those years ago

Angry and hurt that he’d been robbed of the chance to come out on his own terms, the guy turned to an online community to share his story of epic betrayal

When the original poster (OP) was outed as gay at just 19, his world collapsed overnight. His conservative family disowned him after photos surfaced of him drunkenly kissing other men at a pool party. OP never found out who exposed him, but the fallout was devastating.

A close friend took him in and helped him rebuild. Over time, that friendship turned into a complicated, on-again-off-again romance. Despite the emotional chaos, OP always saw this man as his savior, the person who’d rescued him when everyone else had turned their backs. But that illusion shattered into a million pieces one drunken night.

After finding out his estranged brother had passed away, grief poured out during an emotional argument. That’s when his ex dropped a horrifying truth: he was the one who had outed him all those years ago.

OP was stunned. The person he once viewed as his protector had secretly destroyed his life. Now, he’s reeling, realizing the betrayal runs deeper than he ever imagined. Angry and hurting, he turned to an online community to get the whole mess off his chest, and netizens were horrified, with one calling it “sick and kinda psychotic.”

Can you even imagine having your entire world flipped upside down, not just once, but twice? Let’s just agree that OP’s story is the stuff nightmares are made of. But what are the realities of outing someone? And just how should OP begin to deal with the epic betrayal? We went digging for answers.

Gay man sitting on bed with hand on face, feeling devastated after discovering who outed him years ago.

Kristen Fischer over at WebMD breaks it down: whether outing someone happens on purpose or by accident, it’s a massive violation of privacy. It also takes away the power of those who are LGBTQIA to come out on their own timeline. If you’ve been outed, the fallout can hit your physical health, mental well-being, and even your financial stability.

People in the LGBTQIA community already face higher risks of mental health struggles, partly because of the discrimination they deal with daily. The invasion of privacy from outing can spiral into unhealthy behaviors or issues like anxiety and depression. Not great news for OP.

Now, when it comes to coping with the massive betrayal, Crystal Raypole from Healthline writes that any betrayal can cause emotional distress. But you might experience betrayal trauma when someone you depend on to respect your needs and safeguard your well-being violates your trust.

The experts at VeryWellMind suggest a few strategies for coping, like acknowledging what happened rather than pretending it didn’t, actually sitting with those uncomfortable feelings instead of pushing them away, giving yourself permission to grieve the loss, and practicing some serious self-compassion along the way.

Let’s hope OP can eventually learn to trust again, because even with therapy backing him up, he’s got a mountain of stuff to work through. This isn’t exactly something that heals overnight.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you been outed, or know someone who’s been through it? Share your story in the comments!



In the comments, readers shared their shock and horror at the original poster’s story and suggested he get therapy to work through his trauma

