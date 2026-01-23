Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Small Business Owner Gives Friend A Big Discount, She Takes The Items But Just Ghosts The Bill
Stressed small business owner in blue shirt, holding her head and neck, dealing with a friend ghosting the bill after discount.
ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Starting a small business is never easy, and selling handmade items adds an extra layer of personal investment. Every order requires time, effort, and materials, and for many creatives, balancing friendships with business obligations can be tricky.

When a friend takes advantage of discounted or gifted items, it can leave the seller feeling frustrated, undervalued, and unsure how to act. This was the exact situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after selling an item to her friend who still hasn’t paid up.

More info: Mumsnet

    Mixing business with friendship can be a tricky balancing act, and for many small business owners, it comes with unexpected risks

    Small business owner cutting fabric in workshop, focused on creating handmade items with sewing tools around.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author, who runs a small handmade business, usually sells to strangers to avoid awkwardness with friends

    Small business owner offers big discount to friend who takes items but ignores paying the bill, causing awkwardness.

    Text excerpt about a small business owner struggling to sell and collect money from friends for children’s items.

    Small business owner offering big discount to friend who takes items but then ghosts the bill after purchase.

    Small business owner offers a big discount to a friend who takes items but then ghosts the bill.

    Two women smiling and chatting over coffee in a bright room, depicting a small business owner and friend interaction.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A friend ordered three items for her child at a steep discount, which she delivered before Christmas

    Text about a small business owner giving a big discount to a friend who takes items but ghosts the bill.

    Text excerpt from small business owner sharing experience about friend who took items with big discount but ghosted the bill.

    Small business owner giving a big discount to a friend who takes items but ghosts the bill afterward.

    Young woman on a couch looking frustrated while holding a phone, illustrating small business owner discount issues.

    Young woman on a couch looking frustrated while holding a phone, illustrating small business owner discount issues.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the friend has not paid, despite agreeing to pay cash and later said that she would “pay at some point”

    Text excerpt from a small business owner expressing frustration after giving a friend a big discount and ghosting the bill.

    Small business owner shares frustration after friend takes items with a big discount but ghosts the bill and doesn't reply.

    Text about a small business owner unsure about asking a friend to pay a discounted bill after ghosting.

    Image credits: SmallWorrier

    The unpaid order caused frustration for the author, who is now unsure whether to ask for the money or let the issue go to preserve the friendship

    The OP shared that she recently launched a line of handmade items for children and found surprising early success. Her business mostly caters to strangers to avoid awkwardness, as she often worries about asking friends for money. However, a few friends occasionally place orders at a discounted, break-even rate, which seems fair at the time.

    One friend placed an order for three items as Christmas gifts, normally costing around $30, but the OP offered them for $10. The items were delivered, loved, and immediately put to use, but payment never came. Despite repeated attempts to gently remind her friend, the money remained unpaid, and this left her in a frustrating limbo.

    She noted that this friend often complains about being short on cash, yet appears to enjoy luxuries like vacations. Meanwhile, accepting this order had limited the number of paying orders the OP could take that month. This left her wondering if she should push for payment and risk awkwardness, or let it go to preserve the friendship.

    Running a small business, especially in creative fields, comes with unique challenge, many of which are highlighted in the situation with unpaid friends’ orders. According to productivity coach Monique Malcolm, new business owners often undercharge for their services out of generosity, fear of rejection, or a desire to please friends.

    Small business owner stressed, holding head in hand after friend takes discounted items and skips paying bill.

    Small business owner stressed, holding head in hand after friend takes discounted items and skips paying bill.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    These frustrations are compounded when payments go missing. Research from Old National shows that around 60% of small business owners have struggled with late or unpaid payments, often from people they know personally. Even small amounts can quietly erode trust, creating lingering resentment between the seller and client.

    Morning Lazziness further underscores the challenge of mixing business with friendships. While some argue it’s not necessary to combine the two, blurred lines can easily lead to frustration when favors, unequal contributions, or delayed payments arise. For creatives in particular, intentionally separating personal connections from business transactions is key.

    Netizens agreed that the OP should absolutely ask for the money and not feel guilty about it. They emphasized the importance of setting boundaries between friendship and business, while others advised her to stop giving extreme discounts and always require payment upfront.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you ask for the money, or let it go to preserve the friendship? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that friends taking advantage of discounted work is unacceptable and that clear payment expectations should be established

    User comment about small business owner dealing with a friend who takes items but does not pay the bill.

    User comment about small business owner dealing with a friend who takes items but does not pay the bill.

    Screenshot of a user comment suggesting sending an official invoice to a friend who ghosted the bill after a big discount from a small business owner.

    Screenshot of a user comment suggesting sending an official invoice to a friend who ghosted the bill after a big discount from a small business owner.

    Small business owner explains why charging friends is necessary and warns against blurring friendship and business lines.

    Small business owner explains why charging friends is necessary and warns against blurring friendship and business lines.

    Comment warning about trusting friends on payments, mentioning small business owner experiences with discounts and unpaid bills.

    Comment warning about trusting friends on payments, mentioning small business owner experiences with discounts and unpaid bills.

    Comment text on a forum discussing a small business owner giving a friend a big discount but not receiving payment.

    Comment text on a forum discussing a small business owner giving a friend a big discount but not receiving payment.

    Small business owner gives friend a big discount but friend takes items and ghosts the bill despite reminders.

    Small business owner gives friend a big discount but friend takes items and ghosts the bill despite reminders.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a small business owner giving a friend a big discount and being ghosted on the bill.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a small business owner giving a friend a big discount and being ghosted on the bill.

    Text block with advice for small business owners on giving friends discounts and valuing their time and payments.

    Text block with advice for small business owners on giving friends discounts and valuing their time and payments.

    Small business owner offers big discount to friend who takes items but ghosts the bill, causing trust issues.

    Small business owner offers big discount to friend who takes items but ghosts the bill, causing trust issues.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Better to make, and post, an official company policy that you do NOT sell to friends or family, period. If anyone is going to s***w you over, they’ll be the ones to do it almost every d****d time—-and have the nerve to complain that it costs so much, even though you gave them a deep discount, or that the work wasn’t done well, even though you took extra care with it because you care about them! My husband and I own a pest control business, and learned this the hard way. We don’t service our friends’ or family members’ homes or businesses anymore.

    I'd take it as a lesson learned. But I'd make all friends aware that you've had to implement a policy of Friends/Family discount but must be paid upfront. You can let them know there was a problem, but you don't ever have to reveal who it was. The guilty party will know why you did it :-)

    Better to make, and post, an official company policy that you do NOT sell to friends or family, period. If anyone is going to s***w you over, they’ll be the ones to do it almost every d****d time—-and have the nerve to complain that it costs so much, even though you gave them a deep discount, or that the work wasn’t done well, even though you took extra care with it because you care about them! My husband and I own a pest control business, and learned this the hard way. We don’t service our friends’ or family members’ homes or businesses anymore.

    I'd take it as a lesson learned. But I'd make all friends aware that you've had to implement a policy of Friends/Family discount but must be paid upfront. You can let them know there was a problem, but you don't ever have to reveal who it was. The guilty party will know why you did it :-)

