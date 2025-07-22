We tend to be more forgiving towards people we like (this is a fact), for example family and close friends. But everyone has their limits and sometimes it’s necessary to face the fact that someone close to you is actually not a very good person at all.

Someone asked netizens to detail the absolutely worst thing a so-called friend has ever done and people did not hold back. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise an eyebrow or two, upvote the most horrendous examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman using an oxygen mask with someone helping, illustrating the impact of toxic best friends on health and well-being. I was on a plane with my ex-bff. The plane lost cabin pressure. My oxygen mask wasn’t working. My “friend” refused to share even a single breath with me to save my life. Someone working on the plane gave me oxygen before themself (they’d just had oxygen in the back). When I asked why they helped me first (not protocol) she said my face was the color of an eggplant and I would’ve died of hypoxia. That so called friend never even apologized.

Shayma Tash , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Young girl looking down sadly while multiple hands point at her representing toxic friendship and emotional struggle. She made fun of how I reacted to finding out my mom was dead to all of our friends and every time I walked by them for weeks they would yell out “nooo” in the same tone I yelled it. I was 12.

    Desi Powell , Monstera Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Two women in a cozy room, one sitting and one standing near a large mirror reflecting toxic best friends behavior. i was getting ready and i asked if i looked pretty she she straight looked at me and said “fat girls aren’t pretty”

    kyli , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Young woman sitting alone looking distressed, illustrating toxic best friends and emotional struggle in friendship relationships. My husband and I were going through a rough patch. My one and only wife or die girlfriend was the only person I told that we were going to take a little break. 2 days after said break she sent him a text asking him out to dinner. He flat out told her that she was a horrible friend and then told me right away. Her and I were friends for 14 years when she did that. After that we stopped talking, hubby and I got back together and quickly realized she had been one of our biggest issues all along and we just didn’t see it. Been together 25 years now. She’s still single

    MrsKWalkerr , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melcolley avatar
    Mel Colley
    Mel Colley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had a best friend and worst enemy rolled into one! Too bad the worst enemy won out!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Small dog in red collar eating from a white bowl in a living room illustrating toxic friendship metaphor. Always relied on me for food, made a lot of money but would always make me buy the food. One night I’m sleeping and bam, slaps me right across my face and bites me. Didn’t realize I had forgot to feed them dinner. Dogs man…

    AGuyandAGolden , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Bride in white wedding dress and veil standing alone, reflecting on toxic best friend relationships. Best friend slept with my fiancé on our wedding day. We did NOT get married

    K8Savage | Makeup & MH , Karolina Grabowska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pregnant woman in a white lace dress gently holding her belly in a natural outdoor setting, symbolizing toxic friendships. she told me when I was pregnant that she hoped my baby dies like my first one did.... I lost a baby 6 months before. luckily I had my daughter safely and she's now one and healthy! obviously, i'm not friends with her anymore.

    Madison Doty , Leah Newhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman holding glasses and rubbing her eyes, showing stress after realizing toxic best friends impact. Because I didn’t want her to come along on my honey moon she keyed my car and flattened my tires and we almost missed our flight.

    Phoenix , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of a person with tears on their face, reflecting emotions of pain and toxic friendship realization. My husband died and not only was she not there for me, she told everyone that I was after her husband while I was so deep in my grief that I didn't want to exist anymore. I knew her since I was 6 and it was a 36 year "friendship." A whole lot more came out after that.

    Obfuscate , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Young woman with long black hair looking upset and stressed, reflecting on toxic friendship experiences and emotional pain. She tried to partner poach me. Lied to my husband told him I was cheating with multiple men. Literally tried to be me in every way.

    sahayonara , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sourosree_pathak avatar
    Family's_disappointment
    Family's_disappointment
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this same story but of the opposite gender. Woman's husband was liked by his best friend (gay, which was later found out) for a long time (and no the husband or anyone knew) and did this same stuff that is mentioned above.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person sitting on the floor with head down and arms stretched forward, reflecting on toxic best friends experience. hung out w and chose my r@pi$t over me.

    kay , Norma Mortenson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Young woman with curly hair looking distressed, symbolizing toxic friendships and emotional struggle with best friends. Left me with a goodbye note while vacationing in London. We’d been there two days. She missed her boyfriend, she said. He dumped her after she got back to the States.

    ༄ ‧₊˚firefly༻✿༺moon ੈ✩ , Darina Belonogova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Teen girl sitting on the floor hugging knees, looking upset and reflecting on toxic best friend experiences. She invited me to sleep over, and I went because I trusted her. The next morning, while I was showering, she came in, took a picture of me without my permission, and shared it with people at school just because she liked the guy I was dating. I ended up getting bullied so badly that I had to switch schools. That picture followed me for years. And the sad part? That wasn’t even the worst thing she did to me. But look at life now I’m in college, healing and growing, while she’s stuck. When you constantly hurt people, life eventually humbles you. Karma never misses.

    jess , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two people voting at polling booths in an office setting, highlighting toxic relationships and personal awareness. I called her out for voting for Trump (when she herself has had an abortion.) she blocked me.

    Daniele Phillips , Edmond Dantès Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young woman wearing a beige hijab and white blouse, reflecting on toxic best friends in a calm outdoor setting. I wear hijab and she called another woman who wore one a terrorist. Another thing she did was say “hijabi girls aren’t pretty”. And when I told her her words hurt she said so what it’s my opinion.

    bookprincess2 , PNW Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Young woman celebrating birthday with a cake while friends gather, reflecting toxic friendship dynamics in social settings. It was my birthday. She got upset because I was getting too much attention. They left me an hour away from the house we were staying at with men idk in a state I've never been in. The next day she cried because too many people showed up for me.

    Renny_nickol , Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh? So the OP agreed to be driven an hour away then left? Then suddenly they are back together and the friend is crying? Think we are missing some parts to the story....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Young woman in white lying in bed using smartphone, reflecting on toxic best friends in a quiet, personal moment. Called me on my birthday at 9 am ( I work nights so that's early for me), tells me how she's surprising me with a birthday breakfast and to get ready and how we're going to have all this fun. I hurry to get ready. She says she's on the way hours go by it's now 1pm I go to call her and she blocked me.

    Lola , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Young girl upset on bench while an adult points at her, illustrating toxic behavior in friendships and emotional distress. I was sick from chemo and she drove 10hrs to come ‘help’ only to [hurt] my kids and scream at me while criticizing how I was running my household.

    EriNorn , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hands holding a collection of makeup brushes wrapped in plastic, symbolizing toxic best friends and personal care. She pepper-sprayed my makeup brushes.

    isabellaadawn , EVG Kowalievska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Young woman sitting indoors, looking upset and thoughtful, reflecting on toxic best friends in a quiet room. She had an affair with my husband at the time. I left him and now 12 years later they are divorced cause she has literally stalked my life the entire time they’ve been together because she’s afraid he wants me back.

    jordansaint22 , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Worried woman with brown hair reflecting on toxic best friends in a muted indoor setting. Tried to vote me off of a board I sit on for our kid’s daycare when advocated for teachers to have proper training. I’m now the president of the daycare

    Hannah Hergenhan , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two people lying on a bed with intertwined legs, illustrating complex emotions in toxic best friend relationships. Mine slept with my father..... it is worth noting my father looked like Albert Einstein.

    Jack R , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Young woman in chains with stressed expression symbolizing toxic friendship and emotional captivity indoors at a table. Lied, and I got arrested! Cost me 10k! No worries, the truth has come out and little does she know there is a warrant for her arrest, and one hell of a defamation suit to follow!

    SEC Blondie , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Young man and woman sharing a close moment in a dimly lit setting, reflecting toxic best friends dynamics. Wanted to be my husbands second wife.

    Ayesha Fariha , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Person holding credit card while using laptop, illustrating people who finally noticed their best friends were toxic behaviors. let me pay $3600 for a 6 night vacation at a resort in Cabo for her to cancel 2 hours before we were supposed to go so I had to go alone... to Mexico... by myself... completely alone...

    Kendra , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'let you pay'? No, you voluntarily paid. 'I had to go alone'? No, you could haver stayed home, you chose to go. Regardless a very shitey thing to do!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Woman holding a blouse in front of a mirror, reflecting on toxic best friends and personal choices in a clothing store. I had a silk blouse I thrifted and I swear it had magical powers. you instantly felt beautiful in it and it attracted people to you. I told her about it and she stole it from my closet.
    I went to her house and stole it back. I pretended it was just in my closet, like it magically returned to me haha.

    jenarnett715 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman shocked by message on phone showing emotions related to toxic best friends realization in a home setting She asked to help babysit my newborn while I ran a few errands. While I was out my partner got home before I did and when I checked out home cameras I heard the conversation of them talking about having an affair.

    Destiny , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Man in a light blue shirt adjusting glasses, looking down thoughtfully, representing toxic best friend realization. Got him hired when no one else would. Gave him clients, drove him to work. He turned around and trashed my name to the millionaire client I gave him — and they’ve been on a quiet mission to ruin me ever since. All because I worked harder, trained better, and it showed. Insecurity always plots where respect should live.

    kevin , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Cluttered kitchen countertop with dishes, utensils, and cleaning gloves symbolizing toxic friendships and emotional mess. I left her in charge of my dogs and betta fish while I was in a different state for a funeral. She invited a guy over, trashed the place, didn't give my dogs water, and ki**ed my fish. 🙃 we are no longer friends

    Noodles61694 , Jason Leung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Young woman sitting on hospital bed looking sad and reflective, highlighting toxic best friends and emotional struggles. I went on a trip to Arizona with a friend of 10 years, her boyfriend, and another couple I introduced them to. One night I got violently sick, throwing up nonstop for over 14 hours. The hospital told me my intestines were shutting down and other organs might follow, but there was nothing they could do, so they discharged me in a wheelchair. While all this was happening, my “friends” went on a boat trip without me, left me alone, and made me Uber back to the house by myself. When I asked them to pick up my meds, they forgot about me. The next morning, they told me I had to leave and get a 3-hour Uber ride through the desert to Vegas.. alone, with no signal, and a random man driving. That’s how they treated me while I was near death. Then I waited 9 hours at the airport for the next flight home.

    INA NIA , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jrobertson avatar
    Veekz
    Veekz
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The hospital told me my intestines were shutting down and other organs might follow, but there was nothing they could do" Ummm sure.....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Young female doctor with a stethoscope around her neck smiling in a medical office, illustrating toxic best friends awareness. Told me I was not smart enough to be a medical assistant. Jokes on her cuz I’m now a nurse with a bachelors degree and she flips burgers. Nothing against fast food workers :) they are amazing! Just ironic how it worked out

    hockeygirl131 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Young woman holding a baby by a window, depicting a moment of reflection on toxic best friends and relationships. Hid that her baby was my husband's.

    Cindy-Marie , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Two people holding hands outdoors in a city setting, illustrating toxic best friends and personal relationships. Went after every guy I talked to / dated.

    xomarylouu , Josh Willink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Woman in a white sweater showing frustration and confusion reflecting toxic best friend realization emotions. Essentially told me she wanted to be me, & proceeded to get with my ex because in HER WORDS she “liked the feeling of knowing I could have something you had, so deeply”. Mind you this was my best friend of almost 12 years.

    nya , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Two people holding hands across a wooden table, illustrating toxic friendships and emotional connection. Started dating my ex right after I broke up w him

    The Flor Edit , Juan Pablo Serrano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Woman looking concerned on phone outdoors, reflecting on toxic best friends and emotional realization moment. Told me she was on her way to the hospital to meet my newborn. Called 3x and she was almost there every time. She never showed. Called 3 weeks later and I ignored it. It’s been 8 years.

    Heather Rogers , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Young woman in bed wearing a headscarf, looking at her phone with a sad expression, reflecting on toxic friendships. My best childhood friend couldn’t even call me when I went through my cancer fight. We’re not friends anymore. She showed snake energy in our teens as well. Mom was right

    Gelica , Ivan Samkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Person in a dark hoodie and sunglasses hiding behind a brick wall, symbolizing toxic behavior in friendships. Ex boy best friend is now my stalker of 5 years 😭and the police really are NO HELP. I get sick thinking about the fact we use to be friends.

    emily.shearer , David Duky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Young woman with serious expression stands with arms crossed, representing toxic best friends and emotional boundaries. My ex-best friend cheated with my ex-husband and was hoping to get my house and live in it with him. She didn't know the house was in my name.

    Robin H. Aanensen , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Had a “charity” event for which I helped her raise over $5,000 in a week. She pocketed the money.

    Fathaafigure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Made up a story and called cps to my house, and asked her aunt who works with DCFS to take my kid and give it to her. Didn't work bc yk, lies don't work with cps but. Still traumatizing

    Rowan Maxwell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Person wearing teal jacket sitting alone on dock, reflecting by icy water, symbolizing toxic best friends realization. I was going to Epcot with my friend and her boyfriend. Her boyfriend told her to tell me that he didn’t want me hanging out with them because he wanted alone time with her. And she did. She did not have my back. Fortunately I found another group of friends who were group of 3 and needed a 4th person to join them on rides.

    Sacapuntas , A. C. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Telling me she never wanted to speak with me again after sending me 37 middle finger emojis at the height of my post partum… then calling me 7 months later to bail her out of jail

    AlanaWhy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    When my mother died and I was grieving. I didn’t want to do anything “fun” or even talk on the phone about her boy problems. She told me I was being selfish.

    Janileth Hernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    She told me I’m always negative Nancy and Debby downer while I was suffering through a miscarriage.

    DONS AND DENS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Woman standing by window looking down, appearing thoughtful and reflective about toxic best friends and relationships. My long time best friend, maid of honor, bailed on me the week before my wedding. Broke my heart. Never even made her do anything stressful or be "in charge" of anything but it was "too much". Friendship over.

    cay , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I planned a friend's wedding - down to all the details....then didn't get invited.......err okay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Student covering head at desk while classmates throw paper balls in classroom illustrating toxic friendships. Saw that I was getting bullied, sympathized with me, and then when I went to the principal to get help took the bullies side.

    Martha Stewart’s Babymama , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Turned her back on me when I was going through the worst time in my life. We’re not friends anymore.

    Arctic Blonde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Young woman in green sweater looking down thoughtfully, reflecting on toxic best friends and personal relationships. my friend tried to break me and my fiance up so she could have him. Looking back I wish I would have just let her have him.

    tina , Engin Akyurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I made my friends sculptures using their favorite colors. They then proceeded to go to the bathroom, break them and attempt to flush it down the toilet. I caught them in the middle of breaking them.

    heatherbay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    She told me her mom had cancer and used that to get out of plans with me. Asked her mom how she was doing and asked questions about her cancer.. she didn’t have cancer.

    hailey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    A couple standing closely on a forest path surrounded by greenery, illustrating toxic best friend relationships. My ex best friend used to tell me how I should leave my husband and how I can do better. I'll let you guess who is currently a couple. OH...she was also HIS besties wife first. soooooo yeahhh

    jax , Katie Salerno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I paid for HER flight to MY birthday in Miami because she was going through stuff. A week later at a bar, she opened a tab, sent me the bill, said I was $1 short, asked her to pay me back for the flight. She exploded & blocked me.

    Bea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Two young women smiling and holding gift boxes indoors with confetti falling, illustrating toxic best friends awareness. Ruined my birthday party by making a huge scene which ended up in me having to throw her out, she then preceded to make up rumors about me and even copied my hair/outfits after.

    itsjustjenniferrr , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    This girl was my neighbor and Asked me for a favor and then I ended up getting jumped by 5 girls. I turned around after I realized what was happening to my “friend” with her phone up and recording and she was like “I’m sorry they made me do this”

    Kaypee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    She had an affair with my husband. They both gaslit me and tried to make me the bad guy. I got rid of them both.

    Crystal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    She was such a pick me that she left me on a street drunk at 3am on my b-day to go home w some rando. (Who tried to make out w me earlier!) and we were in NY and I didn’t know how to get back to where we were staying. She told me to take a train

    kimmyvalentine_444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    14yo and she faked being pregnant constantly, when caught with a fake pregnancy test, blamed it on me. I had to get blood tests done to prove I wasn’t, ended up causing my mental health to tank and having to move schools.

    DesertTarantulaArts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    moved to hawaii shortly after me, on the same island, then pretended like i don’t exist other than gossiping about me- telling people about my sad past trauma, supports my violent ex, the list goes on

    briannakatarina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    She told my mom all my secrets.

    Theloveninja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    I paid to go 4 hours to pick her up after not seeing each other (she moved) it was MY birthday mind u, I ended up paying for the WHOLE trip(gas,bnb, food, things from the mall, her own bottle alcohol ) and turns out she was trynna fw my man the whole entire time and tried to f my ex while she was down here, which led to me connecting dots and realizing She BEEN telling him lies about me, and takin abt me. now that she’s back home she claims we not friends bc “I talked about her” . Safe to save she will be getting beat on when I see her.

    amayaaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    6 months after my husband passed, I attended an event with friends. I was planning to take the kids to Cancun, so I asked them if anyone was interested in going. One of the friends said, I’ll join you. But it’ll be just me and the girls, cause you don’t have a husband.

    Loubna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    went through my stuff and read my journal. then proceeded to share her findings with her friends in order to make fun of me. they all ditched her and became friends with me after that.

    xojudd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    looked me dead in the eyes and said, “i like to know ur insecurities so i can use them against u.” then proceeded to drunk drive us, crash, and never apologize!

    grace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Took advantage of me. Moved in to help her wit her kids, she knew how much I could pay as I’m disabled/can’t work! She raised the rent 3 times in 9 months. Had audacity tell me 2 get a 2nd job. No wonder why my health went down hill

    Kayla—Kiki D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    She told me she had a huge crush on my little brother so I pushed hard to hook them up. Once they started dating she faked being pregnant as a "prank" on me. when I told her that was f'd up she blew up at me and turned my brother against me and he now has had me blocked for 3 years. he was my best friend and I miss him so much every day. Her and I never talked again.

    bb.jayde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    When I was crying to her that my ex at the time broke up with me to travel to another country to marry his “cousin” and she stopped me mid way through the trauma of that to tell me “you’re getting fat”… with her arms crossed.. she also grew up with my family, my parents took her in and for years she’d try to break me away from my family like she wanted to take my place, and outcast me??? I’m still recovering from this

    maunificent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    told me my weight loss surgery made her not want to hang out with me because I couldn't eat as much as her. when I told her she hurt my feelings, she said our friendship wasn't working for her anyway. I was 5 months pregnant

    eri_88_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Slept with my bf on the couch while I was sleeping in his bed.

    KerrieLovesYou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Moved into my apartment in Chicago when I was getting treatment in Cleveland for cervical cancer . The agreement was she would pay rent while she was there to help me out . Stayed 3 months and never paid me a dime then left after I drew up a contract

    RoxellaMarie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Always made mental health and dieting a competition.

    katiek._ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Would intentionally put almond milk in mac n cheese and not tell me.. I’m allergic to almonds.

    Sammie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    She would secretly text my parents through my phone and curse them out.

    trashleeeyketchum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Young girl in classroom showing frustration while holding pencils, reflecting feelings about toxic best friends. Took my talkis outta my backpack at recess and ate them with some other girl

    Serena squires :3 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Young woman with a measuring tape around her neck, eating a donut and reflecting on toxic best friends. Ate my Krispy Kreme donuts.

    themepark_artist , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Young woman engaging in a candid conversation with a man, reflecting on toxic best friends in a cozy environment. This literally happened 2 days ago we went to vacation she left me for a guy in the hotel and also she’s pretty and flirty so she was getting male attention and she made sure to rub it in my face. This was the most stressful vacay ever.

    far , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Young woman in a blue dress looking thoughtful by a window, reflecting on toxic best friends and friendship struggles. She didn't show up for my wedding in Las Vegas. I even offered to pay for her hotel, travel, etc. Two weeks later, she went to Las Vegas with another group of people and posted about it on social media.

    tee , Becca Correia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    blocked me the day she was supposed to give me her half for our Airbnb for a trip we planned.

    Iammarcelasheney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    She slept with my ex knowing I was still in love with him and would tell me you can do better I never find out until many years after she passed away.

    Beatrice Mercado613 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Her husband told her to stop being friends with me because I was a “bad influence “ then he proceeded to ask me secretly for an affair with him. I recorded the convo and sent it to her. Blocked em both

    Tisapizza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    notathreat_1 avatar
    NotAThreat
    NotAThreat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think that's the friend's fault though.... its obv a case of an a*****e husband, op should've stuck with the friend :/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Young woman with curly hair lying on a bed, looking thoughtful and reflecting on toxic friendship experiences. My so called bff knew I had a crush on a guy in hs and dated him behind my back. Now she’s doing the same thing to a guy friend of hers who is married to someone else.

    NaNa , Darina Belonogova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    My best friend of a decade unfriended me on the day of my engagement and backed out of helping my fiancé setup the proposal and party 😂because she was mad I didn’t pressure wash her house on a certain day😁 she disappeared after that.

    Jess Divine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    I was visiting back home (Trinidad) and needed a driver. She had her bf do it but charged me double the regular price, then tried to leave me stranded bcuz I didn’t take her to a fancy restaurant. I had no phone or means of transportation to get home.

    trini_n_boujee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Texted me off of fake phone numbers for almost two years telling me my dead Mother is disappointed in me. My own Mother hated her narcissistic tendencies as it was.

    Mikaila Rhae Fischer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Caught her going through my all of stuff at my house looking for money to steal. Never talked to her again.

    Shelbdawg Millionaire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Kicked my apartment door in because I went to Atlanta for New Year's and didn’t tell her.

    Kamio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Did a fake call into my sister's work, saying my sister was making fun of her for something, trying to get her fired.

    isabellaadawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    She died on my birthday.

    Mamimoni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!