Someone asked netizens to detail the absolutely worst thing a so-called friend has ever done and people did not hold back. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise an eyebrow or two, upvote the most horrendous examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

We tend to be more forgiving towards people we like (this is a fact ), for example family and close friends . But everyone has their limits and sometimes it’s necessary to face the fact that someone close to you is actually not a very good person at all.

#1 I was on a plane with my ex-bff. The plane lost cabin pressure. My oxygen mask wasn’t working. My “friend” refused to share even a single breath with me to save my life. Someone working on the plane gave me oxygen before themself (they’d just had oxygen in the back). When I asked why they helped me first (not protocol) she said my face was the color of an eggplant and I would’ve died of hypoxia. That so called friend never even apologized.

RELATED:

#2 She made fun of how I reacted to finding out my mom was dead to all of our friends and every time I walked by them for weeks they would yell out “nooo” in the same tone I yelled it. I was 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 i was getting ready and i asked if i looked pretty she she straight looked at me and said “fat girls aren’t pretty”

#4 My husband and I were going through a rough patch. My one and only wife or die girlfriend was the only person I told that we were going to take a little break. 2 days after said break she sent him a text asking him out to dinner. He flat out told her that she was a horrible friend and then told me right away. Her and I were friends for 14 years when she did that. After that we stopped talking, hubby and I got back together and quickly realized she had been one of our biggest issues all along and we just didn’t see it. Been together 25 years now. She’s still single

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Always relied on me for food, made a lot of money but would always make me buy the food. One night I’m sleeping and bam, slaps me right across my face and bites me. Didn’t realize I had forgot to feed them dinner. Dogs man…

#6 Best friend slept with my fiancé on our wedding day. We did NOT get married

#7 she told me when I was pregnant that she hoped my baby dies like my first one did.... I lost a baby 6 months before. luckily I had my daughter safely and she's now one and healthy! obviously, i'm not friends with her anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Because I didn’t want her to come along on my honey moon she keyed my car and flattened my tires and we almost missed our flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My husband died and not only was she not there for me, she told everyone that I was after her husband while I was so deep in my grief that I didn't want to exist anymore. I knew her since I was 6 and it was a 36 year "friendship." A whole lot more came out after that.

#10 She tried to partner poach me. Lied to my husband told him I was cheating with multiple men. Literally tried to be me in every way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 hung out w and chose my r@pi$t over me.

#12 Left me with a goodbye note while vacationing in London. We’d been there two days. She missed her boyfriend, she said. He dumped her after she got back to the States.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 She invited me to sleep over, and I went because I trusted her. The next morning, while I was showering, she came in, took a picture of me without my permission, and shared it with people at school just because she liked the guy I was dating. I ended up getting bullied so badly that I had to switch schools. That picture followed me for years. And the sad part? That wasn’t even the worst thing she did to me. But look at life now I’m in college, healing and growing, while she’s stuck. When you constantly hurt people, life eventually humbles you. Karma never misses.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I called her out for voting for Trump (when she herself has had an abortion.) she blocked me.

#15 I wear hijab and she called another woman who wore one a terrorist. Another thing she did was say “hijabi girls aren’t pretty”. And when I told her her words hurt she said so what it’s my opinion.

#16 It was my birthday. She got upset because I was getting too much attention. They left me an hour away from the house we were staying at with men idk in a state I've never been in. The next day she cried because too many people showed up for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Called me on my birthday at 9 am ( I work nights so that's early for me), tells me how she's surprising me with a birthday breakfast and to get ready and how we're going to have all this fun. I hurry to get ready. She says she's on the way hours go by it's now 1pm I go to call her and she blocked me.

#18 I was sick from chemo and she drove 10hrs to come ‘help’ only to [hurt] my kids and scream at me while criticizing how I was running my household.

#19 She pepper-sprayed my makeup brushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 She had an affair with my husband at the time. I left him and now 12 years later they are divorced cause she has literally stalked my life the entire time they’ve been together because she’s afraid he wants me back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Tried to vote me off of a board I sit on for our kid’s daycare when advocated for teachers to have proper training. I’m now the president of the daycare

#22 Mine slept with my father..... it is worth noting my father looked like Albert Einstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Lied, and I got arrested! Cost me 10k! No worries, the truth has come out and little does she know there is a warrant for her arrest, and one hell of a defamation suit to follow!

#24 Wanted to be my husbands second wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 let me pay $3600 for a 6 night vacation at a resort in Cabo for her to cancel 2 hours before we were supposed to go so I had to go alone... to Mexico... by myself... completely alone...

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I had a silk blouse I thrifted and I swear it had magical powers. you instantly felt beautiful in it and it attracted people to you. I told her about it and she stole it from my closet.

I went to her house and stole it back. I pretended it was just in my closet, like it magically returned to me haha.

#27 She asked to help babysit my newborn while I ran a few errands. While I was out my partner got home before I did and when I checked out home cameras I heard the conversation of them talking about having an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Got him hired when no one else would. Gave him clients, drove him to work. He turned around and trashed my name to the millionaire client I gave him — and they’ve been on a quiet mission to ruin me ever since. All because I worked harder, trained better, and it showed. Insecurity always plots where respect should live.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I left her in charge of my dogs and betta fish while I was in a different state for a funeral. She invited a guy over, trashed the place, didn't give my dogs water, and ki**ed my fish. 🙃 we are no longer friends

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I went on a trip to Arizona with a friend of 10 years, her boyfriend, and another couple I introduced them to. One night I got violently sick, throwing up nonstop for over 14 hours. The hospital told me my intestines were shutting down and other organs might follow, but there was nothing they could do, so they discharged me in a wheelchair. While all this was happening, my “friends” went on a boat trip without me, left me alone, and made me Uber back to the house by myself. When I asked them to pick up my meds, they forgot about me. The next morning, they told me I had to leave and get a 3-hour Uber ride through the desert to Vegas.. alone, with no signal, and a random man driving. That’s how they treated me while I was near death. Then I waited 9 hours at the airport for the next flight home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Told me I was not smart enough to be a medical assistant. Jokes on her cuz I’m now a nurse with a bachelors degree and she flips burgers. Nothing against fast food workers :) they are amazing! Just ironic how it worked out

#32 Hid that her baby was my husband's.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Went after every guy I talked to / dated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Essentially told me she wanted to be me, & proceeded to get with my ex because in HER WORDS she “liked the feeling of knowing I could have something you had, so deeply”. Mind you this was my best friend of almost 12 years.

#35 Started dating my ex right after I broke up w him

#36 Told me she was on her way to the hospital to meet my newborn. Called 3x and she was almost there every time. She never showed. Called 3 weeks later and I ignored it. It’s been 8 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My best childhood friend couldn’t even call me when I went through my cancer fight. We’re not friends anymore. She showed snake energy in our teens as well. Mom was right

#38 Ex boy best friend is now my stalker of 5 years 😭and the police really are NO HELP. I get sick thinking about the fact we use to be friends.

#39 My ex-best friend cheated with my ex-husband and was hoping to get my house and live in it with him. She didn't know the house was in my name.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Had a “charity” event for which I helped her raise over $5,000 in a week. She pocketed the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Made up a story and called cps to my house, and asked her aunt who works with DCFS to take my kid and give it to her. Didn't work bc yk, lies don't work with cps but. Still traumatizing

#42 I was going to Epcot with my friend and her boyfriend. Her boyfriend told her to tell me that he didn’t want me hanging out with them because he wanted alone time with her. And she did. She did not have my back. Fortunately I found another group of friends who were group of 3 and needed a 4th person to join them on rides.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Telling me she never wanted to speak with me again after sending me 37 middle finger emojis at the height of my post partum… then calling me 7 months later to bail her out of jail

#44 When my mother died and I was grieving. I didn’t want to do anything “fun” or even talk on the phone about her boy problems. She told me I was being selfish.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 She told me I’m always negative Nancy and Debby downer while I was suffering through a miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My long time best friend, maid of honor, bailed on me the week before my wedding. Broke my heart. Never even made her do anything stressful or be "in charge" of anything but it was "too much". Friendship over.

#47 Saw that I was getting bullied, sympathized with me, and then when I went to the principal to get help took the bullies side.

#48 Turned her back on me when I was going through the worst time in my life. We’re not friends anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 my friend tried to break me and my fiance up so she could have him. Looking back I wish I would have just let her have him.

#50 I made my friends sculptures using their favorite colors. They then proceeded to go to the bathroom, break them and attempt to flush it down the toilet. I caught them in the middle of breaking them.

#51 She told me her mom had cancer and used that to get out of plans with me. Asked her mom how she was doing and asked questions about her cancer.. she didn’t have cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My ex best friend used to tell me how I should leave my husband and how I can do better. I'll let you guess who is currently a couple. OH...she was also HIS besties wife first. soooooo yeahhh

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I paid for HER flight to MY birthday in Miami because she was going through stuff. A week later at a bar, she opened a tab, sent me the bill, said I was $1 short, asked her to pay me back for the flight. She exploded & blocked me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Ruined my birthday party by making a huge scene which ended up in me having to throw her out, she then preceded to make up rumors about me and even copied my hair/outfits after.

#55 This girl was my neighbor and Asked me for a favor and then I ended up getting jumped by 5 girls. I turned around after I realized what was happening to my “friend” with her phone up and recording and she was like “I’m sorry they made me do this”

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 She had an affair with my husband. They both gaslit me and tried to make me the bad guy. I got rid of them both.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 She was such a pick me that she left me on a street drunk at 3am on my b-day to go home w some rando. (Who tried to make out w me earlier!) and we were in NY and I didn’t know how to get back to where we were staying. She told me to take a train

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 14yo and she faked being pregnant constantly, when caught with a fake pregnancy test, blamed it on me. I had to get blood tests done to prove I wasn’t, ended up causing my mental health to tank and having to move schools.

#59 moved to hawaii shortly after me, on the same island, then pretended like i don’t exist other than gossiping about me- telling people about my sad past trauma, supports my violent ex, the list goes on

#60 She told my mom all my secrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I paid to go 4 hours to pick her up after not seeing each other (she moved) it was MY birthday mind u, I ended up paying for the WHOLE trip(gas,bnb, food, things from the mall, her own bottle alcohol ) and turns out she was trynna fw my man the whole entire time and tried to f my ex while she was down here, which led to me connecting dots and realizing She BEEN telling him lies about me, and takin abt me. now that she’s back home she claims we not friends bc “I talked about her” . Safe to save she will be getting beat on when I see her.

#62 6 months after my husband passed, I attended an event with friends. I was planning to take the kids to Cancun, so I asked them if anyone was interested in going. One of the friends said, I’ll join you. But it’ll be just me and the girls, cause you don’t have a husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 went through my stuff and read my journal. then proceeded to share her findings with her friends in order to make fun of me. they all ditched her and became friends with me after that.

#64 looked me dead in the eyes and said, “i like to know ur insecurities so i can use them against u.” then proceeded to drunk drive us, crash, and never apologize!

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Took advantage of me. Moved in to help her wit her kids, she knew how much I could pay as I’m disabled/can’t work! She raised the rent 3 times in 9 months. Had audacity tell me 2 get a 2nd job. No wonder why my health went down hill

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 She told me she had a huge crush on my little brother so I pushed hard to hook them up. Once they started dating she faked being pregnant as a "prank" on me. when I told her that was f'd up she blew up at me and turned my brother against me and he now has had me blocked for 3 years. he was my best friend and I miss him so much every day. Her and I never talked again.

#67 When I was crying to her that my ex at the time broke up with me to travel to another country to marry his “cousin” and she stopped me mid way through the trauma of that to tell me “you’re getting fat”… with her arms crossed.. she also grew up with my family, my parents took her in and for years she’d try to break me away from my family like she wanted to take my place, and outcast me??? I’m still recovering from this

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 told me my weight loss surgery made her not want to hang out with me because I couldn't eat as much as her. when I told her she hurt my feelings, she said our friendship wasn't working for her anyway. I was 5 months pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Slept with my bf on the couch while I was sleeping in his bed.

#70 Moved into my apartment in Chicago when I was getting treatment in Cleveland for cervical cancer . The agreement was she would pay rent while she was there to help me out . Stayed 3 months and never paid me a dime then left after I drew up a contract

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Always made mental health and dieting a competition.

#72 Would intentionally put almond milk in mac n cheese and not tell me.. I’m allergic to almonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 She would secretly text my parents through my phone and curse them out.

#74 Took my talkis outta my backpack at recess and ate them with some other girl

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Ate my Krispy Kreme donuts.

#76 This literally happened 2 days ago we went to vacation she left me for a guy in the hotel and also she’s pretty and flirty so she was getting male attention and she made sure to rub it in my face. This was the most stressful vacay ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 She didn't show up for my wedding in Las Vegas. I even offered to pay for her hotel, travel, etc. Two weeks later, she went to Las Vegas with another group of people and posted about it on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 blocked me the day she was supposed to give me her half for our Airbnb for a trip we planned.

#79 She slept with my ex knowing I was still in love with him and would tell me you can do better I never find out until many years after she passed away.

#80 Her husband told her to stop being friends with me because I was a “bad influence “ then he proceeded to ask me secretly for an affair with him. I recorded the convo and sent it to her. Blocked em both

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 My so called bff knew I had a crush on a guy in hs and dated him behind my back. Now she’s doing the same thing to a guy friend of hers who is married to someone else.

#82 My best friend of a decade unfriended me on the day of my engagement and backed out of helping my fiancé setup the proposal and party 😂because she was mad I didn’t pressure wash her house on a certain day😁 she disappeared after that.

#83 I was visiting back home (Trinidad) and needed a driver. She had her bf do it but charged me double the regular price, then tried to leave me stranded bcuz I didn’t take her to a fancy restaurant. I had no phone or means of transportation to get home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Texted me off of fake phone numbers for almost two years telling me my dead Mother is disappointed in me. My own Mother hated her narcissistic tendencies as it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Caught her going through my all of stuff at my house looking for money to steal. Never talked to her again.

#86 Kicked my apartment door in because I went to Atlanta for New Year's and didn’t tell her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Did a fake call into my sister's work, saying my sister was making fun of her for something, trying to get her fired.

#88 She died on my birthday.