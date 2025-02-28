“AITA For Telling My Friend She Couldn’t Bring Her Kid To My ‘Child-Free’ Birthday Dinner?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carving out some time for parents to maintain their identities beyond parenting can be a challenge. But it’s not mission impossible. Of course, it takes some maneuvering and logistics, but at the end of the day, it all becomes worth it after parents come back to their kids refreshed and ready to conquer any challenge.

So when this redditor gave her friends an opportunity to take a little break from their children for her birthday, she was surprised to see one mom showing up with her little one. Since the celebration was adults-only, she was asked to leave, which caused quite a drama.

RELATED:

Spending time apart from kids takes a lot of maneuvering for parents, but it’s all worth it in the end

Share icon

Image credits: nimito (not the actual image)

So this woman was surprised to see a friend turn up with her kid even when she hosted a child-free evening

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: teksomolika (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Express-Clue-5563

Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events

Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events, despite them becoming more frequent. While it’s beneficial for caregivers to spend time away from their children, part of them might feel insecure going anywhere without their little ones.

The parenting role often becomes a person’s whole identity, usually by accident. If parents don’t take time for themselves, parenthood consumes them, making it harder to be their own person. And when they’re faced with child-free events, they might feel like part of their identity is being undermined or excluded.

Other parents might acquire a sense of entitlement after having children and feel that their offspring should be welcomed everywhere. That’s why they often disrespect child-free invitations and still show up together with kids.

Of course, there are also instances where parents just can’t find someone to babysit their kids, so they come with them, not wanting to miss the event and hoping it would be okay. However, when this happens, the host shouldn’t feel guilty for ‘imposing’ the adults-only rule or asking them to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s their celebration, and if their wish to have no kids was clearly conveyed, there shouldn’t be any objections or questions. Parents should also keep in mind that the host is not welcoming kids because they ‘hate’ them—it’s because they expect everyone to have distraction-free time to engage with others and enjoy themselves.

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

It’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents

When parents show up with kids to an event, ignoring the no kids rule, handling it can be tricky. So it’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents beforehand. This is usually done with an invite.

At the bottom of it, a few words like “Adults only” should suffice. Or if the host has more room for it, they can add a longer explanation like “Due to the limited capacity of our venue, we are only able to extend an invitation to adult guests.” For maximum effect, the person who’s planning the celebration could check in with the guests, repeating their boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping parents prepare for it is also a good idea to avoid pushback. From helping them to finding a babysitter to travel arrangements, it shows empathy and understanding, which can make them more comfortable and calm in leaving their little ones at home.

Some readers thought the woman was right to reinforce her boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed it was cruel

ADVERTISEMENT

While the third group thought both women were wrong