“AITA For Telling My Friend She Couldn’t Bring Her Kid To My ‘Child-Free’ Birthday Dinner?”
Carving out some time for parents to maintain their identities beyond parenting can be a challenge. But it’s not mission impossible. Of course, it takes some maneuvering and logistics, but at the end of the day, it all becomes worth it after parents come back to their kids refreshed and ready to conquer any challenge.
So when this redditor gave her friends an opportunity to take a little break from their children for her birthday, she was surprised to see one mom showing up with her little one. Since the celebration was adults-only, she was asked to leave, which caused quite a drama.
Spending time apart from kids takes a lot of maneuvering for parents, but it’s all worth it in the end
So this woman was surprised to see a friend turn up with her kid even when she hosted a child-free evening
Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events
Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events, despite them becoming more frequent. While it’s beneficial for caregivers to spend time away from their children, part of them might feel insecure going anywhere without their little ones.
The parenting role often becomes a person’s whole identity, usually by accident. If parents don’t take time for themselves, parenthood consumes them, making it harder to be their own person. And when they’re faced with child-free events, they might feel like part of their identity is being undermined or excluded.
Other parents might acquire a sense of entitlement after having children and feel that their offspring should be welcomed everywhere. That’s why they often disrespect child-free invitations and still show up together with kids.
Of course, there are also instances where parents just can’t find someone to babysit their kids, so they come with them, not wanting to miss the event and hoping it would be okay. However, when this happens, the host shouldn’t feel guilty for ‘imposing’ the adults-only rule or asking them to leave.
It’s their celebration, and if their wish to have no kids was clearly conveyed, there shouldn’t be any objections or questions. Parents should also keep in mind that the host is not welcoming kids because they ‘hate’ them—it’s because they expect everyone to have distraction-free time to engage with others and enjoy themselves.
It’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents
When parents show up with kids to an event, ignoring the no kids rule, handling it can be tricky. So it’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents beforehand. This is usually done with an invite.
At the bottom of it, a few words like “Adults only” should suffice. Or if the host has more room for it, they can add a longer explanation like “Due to the limited capacity of our venue, we are only able to extend an invitation to adult guests.” For maximum effect, the person who’s planning the celebration could check in with the guests, repeating their boundaries.
Helping parents prepare for it is also a good idea to avoid pushback. From helping them to finding a babysitter to travel arrangements, it shows empathy and understanding, which can make them more comfortable and calm in leaving their little ones at home.
Some readers thought the woman was right to reinforce her boundaries
Others believed it was cruel
While the third group thought both women were wrong
My sister and I had a party for our 60th birthday a few years ago. It was a child free party as there was a lot of alcohol and it was not a setting for kids. We gave everyone we invited with kids under 18 8 months' notice to get their childcare arranged. No one showed up with a child in tow and a great time was had by all. This woman was beyond entitled. Assuming everyone would just go with HER flow and finding out differently was how she embarrassed herself.
The entitlement is strong with this one. Asked not to bring child, but oh well doesn't apply to me. I hate the but my kid is (Insert annoying comments here). I have a gf who does this to me, never allowed to have adult time. I have a child too but I work with them all day long too. I wouldn't do it to them.
