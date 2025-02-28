Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Telling My Friend She Couldn’t Bring Her Kid To My ‘Child-Free’ Birthday Dinner?”
Friends, Relationships

“AITA For Telling My Friend She Couldn’t Bring Her Kid To My ‘Child-Free’ Birthday Dinner?”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Carving out some time for parents to maintain their identities beyond parenting can be a challenge. But it’s not mission impossible. Of course, it takes some maneuvering and logistics, but at the end of the day, it all becomes worth it after parents come back to their kids refreshed and ready to conquer any challenge. 

So when this redditor gave her friends an opportunity to take a little break from their children for her birthday, she was surprised to see one mom showing up with her little one. Since the celebration was adults-only, she was asked to leave, which caused quite a drama.

RELATED:

    Spending time apart from kids takes a lot of maneuvering for parents, but it’s all worth it in the end

    Image credits: nimito (not the actual image)

    So this woman was surprised to see a friend turn up with her kid even when she hosted a child-free evening

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: teksomolika (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Express-Clue-5563

    Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events

    Some parents still feel hesitant towards child-free events, despite them becoming more frequent. While it’s beneficial for caregivers to spend time away from their children, part of them might feel insecure going anywhere without their little ones. 

    The parenting role often becomes a person’s whole identity, usually by accident. If parents don’t take time for themselves, parenthood consumes them, making it harder to be their own person. And when they’re faced with child-free events, they might feel like part of their identity is being undermined or excluded. 

    Other parents might acquire a sense of entitlement after having children and feel that their offspring should be welcomed everywhere. That’s why they often disrespect child-free invitations and still show up together with kids.

    Of course, there are also instances where parents just can’t find someone to babysit their kids, so they come with them, not wanting to miss the event and hoping it would be okay. However, when this happens, the host shouldn’t feel guilty for ‘imposing’ the adults-only rule or asking them to leave. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s their celebration, and if their wish to have no kids was clearly conveyed, there shouldn’t be any objections or questions. Parents should also keep in mind that the host is not welcoming kids because they ‘hate’ them—it’s because they expect everyone to have distraction-free time to engage with others and enjoy themselves.

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

    It’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents

    When parents show up with kids to an event, ignoring the no kids rule, handling it can be tricky. So it’s important to clearly communicate the wish for the event to be adults only to parents beforehand. This is usually done with an invite. 

    At the bottom of it, a few words like “Adults only” should suffice. Or if the host has more room for it, they can add a longer explanation like “Due to the limited capacity of our venue, we are only able to extend an invitation to adult guests.” For maximum effect, the person who’s planning the celebration could check in with the guests, repeating their boundaries. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Helping parents prepare for it is also a good idea to avoid pushback. From helping them to finding a babysitter to travel arrangements, it shows empathy and understanding, which can make them more comfortable and calm in leaving their little ones at home.

    Some readers thought the woman was right to reinforce her boundaries

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others believed it was cruel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the third group thought both women were wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    3

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She always intended bringing her child, otherwise she would have called first to explain the situation and ask if she could bring her along. Some people - sheesh!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    melissa12080 avatar
    Mbfsc63
    Mbfsc63
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister and I had a party for our 60th birthday a few years ago. It was a child free party as there was a lot of alcohol and it was not a setting for kids. We gave everyone we invited with kids under 18 8 months' notice to get their childcare arranged. No one showed up with a child in tow and a great time was had by all. This woman was beyond entitled. Assuming everyone would just go with HER flow and finding out differently was how she embarrassed herself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The entitlement is strong with this one. Asked not to bring child, but oh well doesn't apply to me. I hate the but my kid is (Insert annoying comments here). I have a gf who does this to me, never allowed to have adult time. I have a child too but I work with them all day long too. I wouldn't do it to them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She always intended bringing her child, otherwise she would have called first to explain the situation and ask if she could bring her along. Some people - sheesh!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    melissa12080 avatar
    Mbfsc63
    Mbfsc63
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister and I had a party for our 60th birthday a few years ago. It was a child free party as there was a lot of alcohol and it was not a setting for kids. We gave everyone we invited with kids under 18 8 months' notice to get their childcare arranged. No one showed up with a child in tow and a great time was had by all. This woman was beyond entitled. Assuming everyone would just go with HER flow and finding out differently was how she embarrassed herself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The entitlement is strong with this one. Asked not to bring child, but oh well doesn't apply to me. I hate the but my kid is (Insert annoying comments here). I have a gf who does this to me, never allowed to have adult time. I have a child too but I work with them all day long too. I wouldn't do it to them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda