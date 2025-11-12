Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Thinks She’s Being “Green” By Gifting Friend Broken Stuff, She Disagrees And Wants Her To Stop
Woman with crossed arms looking out window, showing disagreement about gifting broken items and green intentions.
Friends, Relationships

Lady Thinks She’s Being “Green” By Gifting Friend Broken Stuff, She Disagrees And Wants Her To Stop

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had that one friend who’s a little too enthusiastic about decluttering, and it somehow always ends up in your living room? They’re basically the type that are saving the planet one broken appliance at a time, and somehow your home becomes their landfill.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) kept receiving unsolicited deliveries from a friend, and despite repeated refusals and polite protests, the “gifts” kept coming. How did it all escalate, and why would someone persist in turning someone else’s home into a dumping ground? The answer might be as surprising as the items themselves.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    For some friends, leaving unwanted items on your doorstep is their way of decluttering, helping the planet, or just “sharing the love”

    Woman holding two gift boxes, symbolizing a situation involving gifting broken items and a disagreement over it.

    Woman holding two gift boxes, symbolizing a situation involving gifting broken items and a disagreement over it.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author repeatedly receives unwanted items from a friend, including broken appliances, moldy baby gear, and clothes for the wrong age

    Friend upset as lady tries being green by gifting broken stuff, friend disagrees and wants her to stop unwanted junk.

    Friend upset as lady tries being green by gifting broken stuff, friend disagrees and wants her to stop unwanted junk.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a lady struggling to manage taking care of a 1-year-old while dealing with gifting broken items.

    Text about a lady struggling to manage taking care of a 1-year-old while dealing with gifting broken items.

    Woman frustrated as friend gifts broken items thinking she is being environmentally green and sustainable.

    Woman frustrated as friend gifts broken items thinking she is being environmentally green and sustainable.

    Text showing examples of broken and moldy gifts including a bread maker, bouncy chair, clothes, and rusty pans.

    Text showing examples of broken and moldy gifts including a bread maker, bouncy chair, clothes, and rusty pans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background describing a broken mini fridge with a faulty door linked to gifting broken stuff as a green practice.

    Text on white background describing a broken mini fridge with a faulty door linked to gifting broken stuff as a green practice.

    Image credits: MyameVyce

    Small white fridge with broken shelves and a single water bottle seen through the glass door inside a sparse room.

    Small white fridge with broken shelves and a single water bottle seen through the glass door inside a sparse room.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite politely refusing and explaining the difficulty of taking items to charity or the tip, the friend continues leaving items at her home

    Text showing a disagreement about gifting broken stuff as a green practice, with one friend wanting it to stop.

    Text showing a disagreement about gifting broken stuff as a green practice, with one friend wanting it to stop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a lady gifting broken items under the guise of being green, causing disagreement with her friend.

    Text excerpt discussing a lady gifting broken items under the guise of being green, causing disagreement with her friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message complaint about living in a small space and being frustrated with disposing of a broken fridge.

    Text message complaint about living in a small space and being frustrated with disposing of a broken fridge.

    Woman discusses gifting broken stuff to friend, sparking disagreement over being green and eco-friendly habits.

    Woman discusses gifting broken stuff to friend, sparking disagreement over being green and eco-friendly habits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about gifting broken items early in the morning causing disagreement between friends.

    Text update about gifting broken items early in the morning causing disagreement between friends.

    Image credits: MyameVyce

    Woman with folded arms looking out window, illustrating disagreement about gifting broken stuff to a friend.

    Woman with folded arms looking out window, illustrating disagreement about gifting broken stuff to a friend.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Frustrated, she packed up the fridge, pans, and returned them to the friend early one morning

    Text about a lady thinking she’s being green by gifting broken items, while her friend disagrees and wants her to stop.

    Text about a lady thinking she’s being green by gifting broken items, while her friend disagrees and wants her to stop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about lady gifting broken stuff to friend and causing disagreement over being green and eco-friendly choices.

    Text about lady gifting broken stuff to friend and causing disagreement over being green and eco-friendly choices.

    Text message discussing a lady gifting broken items, thinking she's being green, and the friend wanting her to stop.

    Text message discussing a lady gifting broken items, thinking she's being green, and the friend wanting her to stop.

    Text from a message discussing annoyance about receiving broken gifts, with mention of charity shops and dumping.

    Text from a message discussing annoyance about receiving broken gifts, with mention of charity shops and dumping.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing a charity shop refusing broken items as a gift from a lady trying to be green.

    Text message discussing a charity shop refusing broken items as a gift from a lady trying to be green.

    Image credits: MyameVyce

    Interestingly, the friend was casual about it, mentioning that her husband was running a charity shop run anyway

    The OP is a single parent with limited storage and zero spare time, and has been on the receiving end of some truly questionable gifts from her friend. These include a broken bread maker, a moldy bouncy chair, newborn clothes for a toddler who’s now one, a set of rusty pans, and the latest addition was a mini fridge that refused to close properly.

    Every attempt to refuse the gifts, politely asking the friend to take the items back or donate them herself, was ignored. Instead, her friend would double down by telling her to take it to charity or just pass it on to someone else.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whenever the OP would tell her that it would involve getting a toddler into the car, hauling heavy and awkward objects, and navigating a trip to the tip or charity shop that’s 10 miles away, her friend would leave things behind anyway. This left her wondering if she would be unreasonable to take all the things back to her friend’s place.

    However, in an update, the OP shared that she packed up the fridge, pans, and miscellaneous items and returned them to the friend at 7 a.m. Interestingly, her friend was casual about it, and mentioned her partner was doing a charity shop run anyway.

    Two women browsing items at a garage sale, highlighting gifting broken stuff and green living concerns.

    Two women browsing items at a garage sale, highlighting gifting broken stuff and green living concerns.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP being overwhelmed by their friend’s relentless “freecycling” highlights both the benefits and pitfalls of passing on unwanted items. Carenet Consultants explain that freecycling can be an effective way to support local communities and promote environmental sustainability. However, hygiene and safety are critical considerations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They note that personal or baby items should be thoroughly cleaned to prevent infections, and tools, furniture, or appliances must be in good working order to avoid accidents. When handled responsibly, freecycling can benefit both people and the planet but, as this story shows, it can also create stress when responsibility isn’t shared.

    Greater Good points out that people sometimes give unwanted items to others to feel altruistic without doing the full work of helping. This self-interested form of giving allows the giver to reduce their own clutter while gaining satisfaction from appearing generous. In the story, the gifting illustrate how freecycling can sometimes serve more as a way to relieve personal burden than to genuinely support someone else.

    Navigating such situations like then requires clear and respectful boundaries. Helpguide emphasizes that establishing boundaries is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and involves understanding one’s own needs and articulating them clearly, setting realistic expectations, highlighting mutual benefits, and remaining open to negotiation can make these conversations constructive rather than confrontational.

    Netizens were firmly on the side of the OP and applauded her for setting boundaries and refusing to tolerate the friend’s repeated dumping of unwanted items. They emphasized that since she had already said no and didn’t need to continue accommodating her friend’s “eco-friendly” excuses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about this situation? Is it better to be polite and accept the items, or be blunt and return them? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded the author for standing firm and returning the unwanted items her friend kept leaving at her doorstep

    Text post discussing stopping a friend from gifting broken items to avoid clutter and useless possessions.

    Text post discussing stopping a friend from gifting broken items to avoid clutter and useless possessions.

    Comment from user TicTac80 advising to refuse gifts and return broken items despite conflict with the friend about being green.

    Comment from user TicTac80 advising to refuse gifts and return broken items despite conflict with the friend about being green.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a lady gifting broken stuff and her friend wanting her to stop the behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a lady gifting broken stuff and her friend wanting her to stop the behavior.

    Comment suggesting returning broken gifts to stop lady from gifting unwanted items, reflecting the green gifting disagreement.

    Comment suggesting returning broken gifts to stop lady from gifting unwanted items, reflecting the green gifting disagreement.

    Text message discussing stopping invitations due to a friend gifting broken items, reflecting a disagreement over green gifting.

    Text message discussing stopping invitations due to a friend gifting broken items, reflecting a disagreement over green gifting.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a dispute over gifting broken items and refusing to pick up rubbish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a dispute over gifting broken items and refusing to pick up rubbish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post on a forum where a user asks to return a broken fridge to send a clear message about gifting broken stuff.

    Text post on a forum where a user asks to return a broken fridge to send a clear message about gifting broken stuff.

    Screenshot of online comment about gifting broken stuff, discussing friendship and unwanted green gifts, highlighting disagreement and advice.

    Screenshot of online comment about gifting broken stuff, discussing friendship and unwanted green gifts, highlighting disagreement and advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT