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People keep talking about how much progress humans have made, but when it comes to our society, it seems like we are regressing in the worst way possible. After all, social evils like racism exist, and some folks blatantly practice it without feeling any remorse.

Just look at this woman who was a racist in disguise, but exposed her true colors when her crush drew her friend’s portrait. Not only did she make cruel comments about her bestie, but she also had the nerve to use the victim card! Here’s how all the drama went down…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, we live in a cruel world rife with indescribable social evils, and racism is one of them

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster got her drawing from a guy, so her friend went ballistic, as he was her crush, and even made extremely racist comments

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Image credits: anon

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Apparently, the woman claimed that she was dating him and had a physical relationship with him, but he said that they were just friends

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She couldn’t tolerate the fact that he was getting closer to her friend, and claimed that he was just being kind because he thought that the poster was autistic

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In fact, after the woman exposed her true racist colors, she also had the nerve to play the victim card and spread horrifying lies about the poster

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Image credits: anon

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However, when the guy confronted the poster about it, she just showed him her friend’s cruel and racist texts, so he apologized to her instead

In today’s friendship drama, we dive into the life of the 24-year-old original poster (OP), who discovered her friend’s true colors. Well, this woman claimed that she was dating and had a physical relationship with a guy that they both knew, but he said they were just pals. Also, he had been super awkward when he met the author, but slowly, they got to know each other.

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However, the OP’s friend couldn’t tolerate this and mocked her whenever he complimented her. Drama hit the roof when the guy made a drawing of the poster and gave it to her. The other woman went completely ballistic on our lady and kept texting her that it didn’t mean anything. She claimed that he was not really interested in her, but was acting kind as he thought she had autism.

The author was taken aback by this sudden attack, and she pointed out that she didn’t even like the guy. Much to her horror, the friend just doubled down and exposed her racist side. Obviously, the poster was not going to sit back and tolerate her nonsensical banter. She brutally clapped back, but the woman went whining to the guy and even spread utter lies about her.

The friend also posted a crying selfie, so the rest of the group hounded the author for the truth. She even manipulated the whole situation, portrayed herself as a saint, and accused the OP of taking a “joke” too far. Soon, the guy confronted our female protagonist, wondering what was going on. She didn’t waste any time showing him the nasty texts, so he ended up apologizing to her.

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It’s truly shocking that instances of racism are still prevalent in our society, despite such a painful history. A study has revealed that the US has become more racially and ethnically diverse over the last two decades. Despite this, Pew Research shows that most Americans say there is at least some discrimination against Black, Hispanic, and Asian people.

Moreover, experts highlight that experiencing racism can take a serious toll on a person’s mental well-being. Not only does it trigger psychological health problems such as depression, anxiety, and trauma, but it also adds barriers to getting help. It’s heartbreaking to think that the poor poster faced this from someone she considered a close friend, and she must have felt betrayed.

Researchers emphasize that when a friend betrays us, it can cause a range of negative emotions, including shock, loss, and grief. It also creates new complexities in maintaining a bond with someone who hasn’t upheld the definition of what it means to be a friend. While it must be difficult to digest, at least the author dodged a bullet when she found out the woman’s true identity.

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Netizens assured her that she was better off being on her own rather than having such toxic people in her life. After all, the OP recalled that her friend always pointed out how she had “pretty privilege,” and even snubbed our protagonist over it. Well, I hope the poster exposed her true identity to the whole group. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast at the poster’s friend, and considering the way she reacted, they felt that there was something seriously wrong with her

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