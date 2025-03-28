Friend Brings Baby To Party, Baby Screams For An Hour—Host Finally Says Something, Fallout Follows

ADVERTISEMENT

When people just become parents, it can be a tough transition to make. A person’s whole life changes, and their friends might not be able to understand how fully their lives have transformed until it begins affecting their friendship.

This is what happened between two women when one brought her 7-month-old baby to the other’s birthday party. The baby’s constant crying affected the vibe of the event, so the friend requested that the woman step out with her kid. This led to a huge conflict between them and an eventual falling out.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Birthday parties are supposed to be fun and exciting, but things can go wrong very easily if uninvited guests show up or people cause a disruption

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was throwing her birthday party in her apartment and had invited a few people when her friend Sarah showed up with her 7-month-old baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah didn’t inform the poster that she was going to bring her child, and the party was disrupted for an hour after the baby started crying continuously

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster noticed her guests were feeling uncomfortable due to the baby’s cries, so she asked Sarah if she could take the kid to another room or outside to calm it down

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Quiet_Mulberry5400

Sarah got mad at her friend over the situation, left the party, and stopped talking to her after that

The woman in this story had invited a bunch of friends over to her apartment so that she could have a fun birthday party. Unfortunately, during the event, her friend, Sarah, showed up with her little baby. Sarah hadn’t asked the OP for permission to bring the kid, so it was a surprise for the host.

When someone is looking after a young child, it can be hard to find good and reliable childcare if they want to go out for a while. That’s why parents, mostly moms, are often saddled with the task of taking their young ones along with them or staying at home where they can be looked after and kept safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah must not have had any support at home or someone who could babysit her 7-month-old for a while. So, she decided to bring the baby along. Experts say that guests should never show up without notice or bring someone along without checking with the host first, as this can put undue pressure on the other person.

Hosts have a lot of planning and preparation work to do, so having to deal with a random and unexpected guest can throw off their plans. In this particular case, Sarah bringing her baby would not have been such a big deal if she had been able to calm it down. Since the baby had been crying for an hour or more, it made all the guests feel uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jomkwan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Sarah’s baby was crying continuously, the OP suggested that she take the kid into another room or outside in order to calm it down. This upset Sarah because she felt that her friend didn’t understand how hard it was to take care of a baby. She also explained how tough it was to leave such a small kid at home.

In situations like this, it’s difficult to know how to proceed. It’s important for people to support their friends who have become new parents because they might still be learning how to cope with the change in their lives. Adjusting to parenthood is a big deal, so it’s no wonder that they might have less time or find it hard to make plans.

The OP realized after Sarah stopped talking to her that she must have been struggling to manage the baby while also wanting to socialize with her friends at the party. When people have children, it might be hard to connect with friends, especially if they don’t have kids, but it can still be done. It just requires a lot of effort, care, and, communication on both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship is all about being there for each other in great times and the difficult moments as well. Even though the poster wanted to just enjoy her party, wording her suggestion a bit more kindly to her friend would probably have made the situation less charged.

Do you agree with the OP’s actions, or do you think she could have done anything differently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

People sided with the poster and felt that the new mom should have removed herself and the baby from the situation and then returned

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT