Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Thought I’d Seen Every Shade Of Blue, Until I Sailed Through French Polynesia
Woman in a white robe relaxing on a lounge chair overlooking the blue waters of French Polynesia at sunset.
User submission
Lifestyle, Travel

I Thought I’d Seen Every Shade Of Blue, Until I Sailed Through French Polynesia

diverniver Lisa Niver Community member
1

32

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve spent years traveling the world, chasing landscapes that stop you in your tracks. I thought I knew blue—ocean blue, sky blue, postcard blue. Then I sailed through French Polynesia, and everything I thought I understood about color, stillness, and time quietly unraveled.

This wasn’t one blue. It was hundreds of them—layered and alive, constantly shifting, sometimes minute by minute.

More info: lisaniver.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

RELATED:

    French Polynesia took my breath away from the very first morning, with a stillness unlike anything I’d experienced before

    Woman wearing sunglasses smiling on a boat with blue water and French Polynesia mountains in the background.

    Woman wearing sunglasses smiling on a boat with blue water and French Polynesia mountains in the background.

    The first morning at sea didn’t announce itself. There was no rush, no blaring sound, no need to check the time. The ocean was impossibly calm, smooth as glass, reflecting the sky so perfectly that it was difficult to tell where one ended and the other began.

    Standing on deck, wrapped in warm air and a salt-tinged breeze, it felt as though I were suspended between sea and sky.

    I thought I’d seen every shade of blue, yet here it revealed itself as an ever-changing presence rather than a single color

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people wearing hats relax in a pool overlooking the vibrant blue waters of French Polynesia under cloudy skies.

    Two people wearing hats relax in a pool overlooking the vibrant blue waters of French Polynesia under cloudy skies.

    In French Polynesia, blue isn’t static; it has character.

    Lagoon blue glows softly, almost milky, like light filtered through silk. Reef blue carries texture—layered, shifting, alive. Beyond them lies the open ocean: deep, infinite, and commanding respect without saying a word.

    Each shade evokes a distinct response—joy, calm, awe, humility.

    What surprised me next was how naturally I learned to slow down

    Wooden bridge over turquoise water near thatched huts and palm trees in French Polynesia with shades of blue sky.

    Wooden bridge over turquoise water near thatched huts and palm trees in French Polynesia with shades of blue sky.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Something unexpected happened out there: I stopped rushing. Not because I made a conscious effort to slow down, but because nothing was pushing me forward. Days unfolded gently, conversations felt unhurried, and as the sails filled with wind, movement itself began to feel meditative.

    It was the kind of slowing down you don’t notice until you realize how rarely you allow it to happen.

    Life aboard a small ship reshaped how I experienced the horizon

    Large white cruise ship sails through vibrant shades of blue water near lush green mountains in French Polynesia under cloudy sky.

    Large white cruise ship sails through vibrant shades of blue water near lush green mountains in French Polynesia under cloudy sky.

    Cruise ship pool and hot tub with mountain and ocean views under dramatic blue skies in French Polynesia.

    Cruise ship pool and hot tub with mountain and ocean views under dramatic blue skies in French Polynesia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sailing on a small ship changed how I experienced the place. There was no sense of separation from the sea; the ocean wasn’t something I visited, but something I lived with. Every window framed water, every breeze carried salt, and every day began and ended at the horizon.

    That constant proximity created an intimacy with the journey, the environment, and the moments in between.

    When I went underwater, I entered a world that felt entirely separate from life above

    Woman in blue shirt and hat smiling in clear shallow water under blue sky in French Polynesia ocean.

    Woman in blue shirt and hat smiling in clear shallow water under blue sky in French Polynesia ocean.

    Going underwater felt like stepping into another dimension. The blues deepened instantly, wrapping everything in softer, quieter light. Coral gardens spread out below, vibrant and alive, while fish moved like living brushstrokes—darting and drifting in effortless harmony.
    Then came the manta rays. They didn’t rush or perform; they simply existed, gliding past with a grace that made time feel irrelevant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Floating there, suspended between breaths, I felt small in the best possible way.

    I visited islands that didn’t compete for attention but invited a slower way of being

    Two lounge chairs on lush green grass beside turquoise blue waters under palm trees in French Polynesia.

    Two lounge chairs on lush green grass beside turquoise blue waters under palm trees in French Polynesia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Overwater bungalow by rocky shore with palm tree and vibrant blue ocean under cloudy sky in French Polynesia.

    Overwater bungalow by rocky shore with palm tree and vibrant blue ocean under cloudy sky in French Polynesia.

    Each island we visited felt distinct, yet connected by the same gentle rhythm. Palm trees swayed along quiet shores, mountains rose sharply from the sea—softened by mist—and villages felt personal, welcoming, and refreshingly unpretentious.

    Nothing demanded attention. Everything encouraged presence.

    I discovered how simple moments became the most powerful ones

    Overwater bungalow surrounded by vibrant shades of blue water in French Polynesia at sunset.

    Some of the most memorable moments weren’t “big” at all. Bare feet on warm sand. The sound of water lapping softly at the shore. Sunlight shifting across the deck as the day moved on.

    These moments didn’t demand photographs; they asked to be felt first.

    I began to see evenings at sea as quiet, unfolding rituals

    Woman relaxing on a deck chair at a French Polynesia overwater bungalow resort with vibrant shades of blue sky and sea.

    Woman relaxing on a deck chair at a French Polynesia overwater bungalow resort with vibrant shades of blue sky and sea.

    Hand holding a champagne glass over turquoise blue water with overwater bungalows in French Polynesia at dusk.

    Hand holding a champagne glass over turquoise blue water with overwater bungalows in French Polynesia at dusk.

    As the day faded, the ocean transformed once again. Blues softened into aquas, then silvery tones, before giving way to gold and blush. The sky reflected onto the water until it felt as though the ship was sailing through color itself.

    Sunsets weren’t rushed. They unfolded slowly, night after night, reminding me how rarely we allow things to end without distraction.

    Turquoise shade of blue water glowing at night near a small island with palm trees in French Polynesia.

    Turquoise shade of blue water glowing at night near a small island with palm trees in French Polynesia.

    Overwater bungalows glowing above clear turquoise waters at night in French Polynesia with vibrant blue shades.

    Overwater bungalows glowing above clear turquoise waters at night in French Polynesia with vibrant blue shades.

    This journey also changed how I define luxury, shifting my perspective away from extravagance and toward something quieter, more spacious, and far more meaningful

    Luxurious cruise cabin with a king bed, seating area, and window view of blue waters in French Polynesia.

    Luxurious cruise cabin with a king bed, seating area, and window view of blue waters in French Polynesia.

    This journey quietly reshaped my understanding of luxury. It wasn’t about extravagance or excess; it was about space. Space to breathe deeply. Space to think clearly. Space to be fully present.

    Here, luxury felt like calm—and calm felt priceless.

    Elegant dining table setting with white linen, gold-accented plates and napkins, ready for a French Polynesia sailing experience.

    Elegant dining table setting with white linen, gold-accented plates and napkins, ready for a French Polynesia sailing experience.

    Plated gourmet dish with roasted carrots, creamy sauce, green garnish, and black sesame seeds on a decorative white plate.

    Plated gourmet dish with roasted carrots, creamy sauce, green garnish, and black sesame seeds on a decorative white plate.

    Pink sorbet dessert in a white bowl with yellow decorative topping on a striped tablecloth, French Polynesia inspired.

    Pink sorbet dessert in a white bowl with yellow decorative topping on a striped tablecloth, French Polynesia inspired.

    Elegant dessert plated with intricate leaf-shaped decorations and fruit pearls, showcasing shades inspired by French Polynesia blue.

    Elegant dessert plated with intricate leaf-shaped decorations and fruit pearls, showcasing shades inspired by French Polynesia blue.

    French Polynesia will always stay with me as a place where I learned to loosen my grip on urgency

    Nighttime pool with vibrant shades of blue water, palm trees, and lights reflecting in French Polynesia resort.

    Long after the ship returned to port, the blues remained—not just in photographs, but in memory. They stayed in the way my body remembered how to slow down, and in how my mind learned to loosen its grip on urgency.

    French Polynesia didn’t impress by overwhelming the senses or demanding attention. It unfolded quietly, one shade of blue at a time, reminding me that wonder still exists when you allow yourself to linger.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Travel destinations
    travel idea
    travel photography

    32

    1

    32

    1

    Lisa Niver

    Lisa Niver

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Lisa Niver is a Telly Award-winning travel journalist, TV host, author, and global adventurer who has explored all seven continents and visited over 100 countries. She is the award-winning author of Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, and a sought-after international speaker who inspires audiences with her bold storytelling and transformative journeys. A former science teacher turned travel expert, Lisa spent seven years at sea working for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Renaissance Cruises, and three years backpacking across Asia, immersing herself in diverse cultures and landscapes. Her memoir shares the story of her personal reinvention, including the 50 challenges she completed before turning 50, proving that adventure and self-discovery can begin at any age. Her travel tales are nothing short of epic: diving the SS President Coolidge wreck in Vanuatu, walking with polar bears in Canada, standing on the rim of an active volcano, and hula-hooping on the fast ice south of the Antarctic Circle—followed by a polar plunge, of course. She's swum with whale sharks, skydived, mountain biked, and even danced with Maasai warriors and inmates at Iwahig Prison in the Philippines. Lisa’s work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, Reader’s Digest, USA Today 10Best, AARP, WIRED, Wharton Magazine, AAA Explorer, and more. She is the founder of We Said Go Travel and the host of the global podcast Make Your Own Map, where she interviews visionaries like Deepak Chopra, Olympic medalists, and bestselling authors. Her engaging TV segments air on The Jet Set TV, including her Telly award-winning travel special on Ireland, and her YouTube channel has over 2.5 million views. Lisa has received 20 honors for her work: 10 book awards for Brave-ish, 9 journalism awards (including Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards), and the prestigious Telly Award for travel television. Whether she's on stage, on screen, or under the sea, Lisa Niver empowers others to step boldly into the unknown, make their own maps, and embrace the fearless joy of reinvention.

    Read less »
    Lisa Niver

    Lisa Niver

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Lisa Niver is a Telly Award-winning travel journalist, TV host, author, and global adventurer who has explored all seven continents and visited over 100 countries. She is the award-winning author of Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, and a sought-after international speaker who inspires audiences with her bold storytelling and transformative journeys. A former science teacher turned travel expert, Lisa spent seven years at sea working for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Renaissance Cruises, and three years backpacking across Asia, immersing herself in diverse cultures and landscapes. Her memoir shares the story of her personal reinvention, including the 50 challenges she completed before turning 50, proving that adventure and self-discovery can begin at any age. Her travel tales are nothing short of epic: diving the SS President Coolidge wreck in Vanuatu, walking with polar bears in Canada, standing on the rim of an active volcano, and hula-hooping on the fast ice south of the Antarctic Circle—followed by a polar plunge, of course. She's swum with whale sharks, skydived, mountain biked, and even danced with Maasai warriors and inmates at Iwahig Prison in the Philippines. Lisa’s work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, Reader’s Digest, USA Today 10Best, AARP, WIRED, Wharton Magazine, AAA Explorer, and more. She is the founder of We Said Go Travel and the host of the global podcast Make Your Own Map, where she interviews visionaries like Deepak Chopra, Olympic medalists, and bestselling authors. Her engaging TV segments air on The Jet Set TV, including her Telly award-winning travel special on Ireland, and her YouTube channel has over 2.5 million views. Lisa has received 20 honors for her work: 10 book awards for Brave-ish, 9 journalism awards (including Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards), and the prestigious Telly Award for travel television. Whether she's on stage, on screen, or under the sea, Lisa Niver empowers others to step boldly into the unknown, make their own maps, and embrace the fearless joy of reinvention.

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone hands me the money for this, I'd be glad to verify her claims.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone hands me the money for this, I'd be glad to verify her claims.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Homepage
    Next in Travel
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT