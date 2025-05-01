Guessing These 25 Renamed Places Is Harder Than It Looks: Take This Quiz And Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Maps don’t stay the same forever. Borders shift, cities grow, and names change. Many countries and cities once had names that are no longer in use. Some were colonial names or historic kingdoms. Others – just a political rebrand. And this quiz is all about them!

So, you’ll be asked 25 questions about countries and cities that were once known by very different names. Your task is simple: match the old name to what the place is called today.

Ready to see how much you can score? Let’s get started! 🗺️

Image credits: Gül Işık