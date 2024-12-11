“Should I Wear A Jacket?”: National Athlete Claps Back At Criticism Over “Skimpy” Swimsuit

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chinese retired swimmer defended herself against social media users criticizing her choice of swimsuit as too revealing.

Liu Xiang represented her country internationally, winning a gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

In 2022, she retired from competitive swimming and became an influencer. Liu currently has over 5.5 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and 1.3 million fans on Weibo, the country’s most popular microblogging site.

On social media, the retired swimmer showcases different aspects of her life, from travel to fashion and her passion for the sport.

Liu recently hit back at hateful comments from users judging her swimwear choices. “I saw many people calling me a soft-p*rn live-streamer. Is there something wrong with my lifestyle? Should I wear down jackets instead of a swimsuit while swimming?” Liu wrote on Weibo on November 30.

The 28-year-old accompanied the post with different photos of herself at the beach and by the pool. One of them featured a brown fur jacket and floral shorts edited onto a poolside picture.

“Should I wear down jackets instead of a swimsuit while swimming?” asked the 28-year-old Chinese star

She added: “I learned to swim at the age of five. Swimming has become an inseparable part of my life.

“I love myself in a swimsuit, and I appreciate seeing other girls in swimwear. I hope my social media content conveys a positive attitude towards life to my audience. Am I doing anything wrong?

“If you ask whether I would dare to post videos of myself in a swimsuit in the future, my answer is: absolutely!”

Liu won a gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games

Liu was flooded with supportive comments from her followers, many of whom congratulated the star for embracing her body and urged people to stop commenting on others’ physical appearances or clothing.

“You are the most beautiful! ! Be brave and confident to be yourself,” one fan wrote.

“You are obviously healthy and beautiful, why do some people talk so much?” another commented.

A third follower added: “An independent and free soul is the source of happiness. Being yourself is more important than anything else. You are you and you will always be you.”

“Swimsuits are not p*rnographic, how dare anyone question you? Just be yourself and share what you love, we all love you,” a separate user stated.

Liu previously called out a commenter who criticized her legs, saying, “I know I am fat. It’s a healthy beauty. I embrace everything about myself”

“It’s absolutely right to show your true self,” somebody else noted. “Swimming is not just a sport; it’s a way of life. I support your confidence and determination.”

“What kind of people criticize Liu? They must have shadows in their minds, leading them to perceive everything negatively,” a separate user suggested.

Earlier this year, Liu responded to a user who commented on her gaining weight, particularly in her legs.

“OK, I know I am fat. It’s a healthy beauty. I embrace everything about myself. I am the most beautiful one,” the content creator replied, as per the South China Morning Post.

While Liu’s social media accounts remain active, another Chinese athlete, Wu Liufang, had her account banned for posting “thirst trap” videos, according to the outlet. The former gymnast reportedly gained millions of followers after her ban was lifted a week later.

“Just wear what you like and don’t worry about the comments,” a reader advised

