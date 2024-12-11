Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Should I Wear A Jacket?”: National Athlete Claps Back At Criticism Over “Skimpy” Swimsuit
News, Sports

“Should I Wear A Jacket?”: National Athlete Claps Back At Criticism Over “Skimpy” Swimsuit

A Chinese retired swimmer defended herself against social media users criticizing her choice of swimsuit as too revealing. 

Liu Xiang represented her country internationally, winning a gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

In 2022, she retired from competitive swimming and became an influencer. Liu currently has over 5.5 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and 1.3 million fans on Weibo, the country’s most popular microblogging site.

  • Retired swimmer Liu Xiang defended her swimsuit choices against social media criticism.
  • Liu won a gold medal in the 50m backstroke at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
  • She previously addressed body-shaming comments, emphasizing "healthy beauty."

Gold medalist Liu Xiang responded to the critics who said her swimwear choices were those of an X-rated content creator
Former Chinese athlete smiling in a stylish outfit, standing by a canal in a shopping mall. Gucci store visible in background.

Image credits: liuxiang_xx

Liu Xiang in a swimsuit standing in a sunlit pool, water glistening on her skin, conveying grace and confidence.

Image credits: LiuXiang_11

On social media, the retired swimmer showcases different aspects of her life, from travel to fashion and her passion for the sport.

Liu recently hit back at hateful comments from users judging her swimwear choices. “I saw many people calling me a soft-p*rn live-streamer. Is there something wrong with my lifestyle? Should I wear down jackets instead of a swimsuit while swimming?” Liu wrote on Weibo on November 30.

The 28-year-old accompanied the post with different photos of herself at the beach and by the pool. One of them featured a brown fur jacket and floral shorts edited onto a poolside picture. 

“Should I wear down jackets instead of a swimsuit while swimming?” asked the 28-year-old Chinese star

Former Chinese national athlete on the beach, wearing a floral swimsuit, stands confidently by a palm tree.

Image credits: LiuXiang_11

Liu Xiang's edited photo of her in a fur coat with floral skirt while swimming in the pool, addressing criticism about her swimsuits

Image credits: LiuXiang_11

She added: “I learned to swim at the age of five. Swimming has become an inseparable part of my life. 

“I love myself in a swimsuit, and I appreciate seeing other girls in swimwear. I hope my social media content conveys a positive attitude towards life to my audience. Am I doing anything wrong?

“If you ask whether I would dare to post videos of myself in a swimsuit in the future, my answer is: absolutely!”

Liu won a gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games

Smiling former Chinese athlete Liu Xiang in a swimsuit, standing in a pool.

Image credits: liuxiang_xx

Liu Xiang in a white dress smiling at a swimming event, poolside in a sports arena during Paris Olynpics.

Image credits: liuxiang_xx

Liu was flooded with supportive comments from her followers, many of whom congratulated the star for embracing her body and urged people to stop commenting on others’ physical appearances or clothing.

“You are the most beautiful! ! Be brave and confident to be yourself,” one fan wrote.

“You are obviously healthy and beautiful, why do some people talk so much?” another commented.

A third follower added: “An independent and free soul is the source of happiness. Being yourself is more important than anything else. You are you and you will always be you.”

“Swimsuits are not p*rnographic, how dare anyone question you? Just be yourself and share what you love, we all love you,” a separate user stated. 

Liu previously called out a commenter who criticized her legs, saying, “I know I am fat. It’s a healthy beauty. I embrace everything about myself”

Former Chinese national athlete speaks at event in purple outfit, addressing criticism regarding weight gain

Image credits: LiuXiang_11

“It’s absolutely right to show your true self,” somebody else noted. “Swimming is not just a sport; it’s a way of life. I support your confidence and determination.”

“What kind of people criticize Liu? They must have shadows in their minds, leading them to perceive everything negatively,” a separate user suggested.

Earlier this year, Liu responded to a user who commented on her gaining weight, particularly in her legs.

“OK, I know I am fat. It’s a healthy beauty. I embrace everything about myself. I am the most beautiful one,” the content creator replied, as per the South China Morning Post.

While Liu’s social media accounts remain active, another Chinese athlete, Wu Liufang, had her account banned for posting “thirst trap” videos, according to the outlet. The former gymnast reportedly gained millions of followers after her ban was lifted a week later.

“Just wear what you like and don’t worry about the comments,” a reader advised

Comment by Collin KD HS responding to criticism of a revealing swimsuit, stating it looks very conservative and normal.

Comment discussing former Chinese national athlete Liu Xiang's swimsuit pose.

Comment supporting Liu Xiang, former Chinese national athlete, in response to swimsuit criticism.

Comment defending Liu Xiang against swimsuit criticism, emphasizing personal perspectives and flow in swimming.

Craig Reynolds comments on netizens' views in a social media post about former athlete Liu Xiang and a swimsuit.

Comment criticizing Liu Xiang's revealing swimsuit, discussing judgmental attitudes, uses emojis.

Social media comment supports former Chinese national athlete Liu Xiang amidst swimsuit criticism.

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

